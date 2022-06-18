Successfully reported this slideshow.

The Camel Who Was Beguiled By His Companions.ppt

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 6 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Reflections on Heedlessness and Unmindfulness (English).pdf
Reflections on Heedlessness and Unmindfulness (English).pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 12
1 of 12

The Camel Who Was Beguiled By His Companions.ppt

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 6 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

A Presentation (in comic form) of an animal story that teaches good life lessons. The texts are in English.
For the Video with audio narration and explanation in English, please check out the Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gO6Q_Uu66vQ

A Presentation (in comic form) of an animal story that teaches good life lessons. The texts are in English.
For the Video with audio narration and explanation in English, please check out the Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gO6Q_Uu66vQ

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

More from OH TEIK BIN

Oh! What A Terrific Trip! pdf (Chinese).pdf
OH TEIK BIN
The Wise Boy Sujata (English & Chinese).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
To Forgive is Divine ... Reflections.ppt
OH TEIK BIN
To develop a logical, creative and clear mind....ppt
OH TEIK BIN
The Billionaire - A Thought-Provoking Story (English & Chinese).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
Wesak 2022 Message (English & Chinese Texts).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
Wesak 2022 Aspirations (English and Chinese).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
Growing in Joy, Peace and Wisdom (English & Chinese).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
Why? Why? Why? ( English and Chinese ).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
The Wise Diligent Man - A Moral Story.ppt
OH TEIK BIN
A Most Mysterious Happening - A True Story (English).pdf
OH TEIK BIN
A Most Mysterious Happening - A True Story (Chinese).pdf
OH TEIK BIN
The Merchant of Seri ~ A Jataka Tale.ppt
OH TEIK BIN
The Clever Son - A Jataka Tale with a Moral.ppt
OH TEIK BIN
Doing Mental Exercise the FUN way.ppt
OH TEIK BIN
The Story of Bodhisattva Monkey King (English and Malay).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
The Wandering Mind (English and Chinese).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
Wise Ways To Be Happy (Texts in English and Malay).ppt
OH TEIK BIN
It's in the Mind (English).pdf
OH TEIK BIN
The Headstrong Hermit - A Story with A Moral.ppt
OH TEIK BIN

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
(5/5)
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
(5/5)
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
(5/5)
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
(0/5)
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
(5/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(3/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
(5/5)
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
(5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free

The Camel Who Was Beguiled By His Companions.ppt

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 Beguiled ~ Charmed, often in a deceptive way Fatigue ~ Tiredness
  3. 3. 3 Perils ~ Dangers A wild mammal related to the fox and wolf
  4. 4. 4 Entourage ~ A Group surrounding an important Leader Combat ~ Fight Dismay ~ Concern and Distress
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6 Scoured ~ Moved about quickly in search Exert ~ Make a strong effort Sustain ~ Support
  7. 7. 7 Wretch ~ Rascal or Scoundrel At Stake ~ At Risk
  8. 8. 8 Circumstances ~ Conditions Devotedly ~ Lovingly Wily ~ Cunning
  9. 9. 9 Noble ~ Virtuous / Honorable Prolong ~ Lengthen
  10. 10. 10 Appeasd ~ Satisfied Offered ~ Put forward
  11. 11. 11 Gesture ~ Sign / Attitude Ominous ~ Fateful / Worrying
  12. 12. 12 The End Moral Lessons To Learn 1 Beware of ‘Friends’ who cannot be trusted. 2 Be always careful and mindful of things happening around you. 3 When there is strong Greed and Craving, deeds that harm others can take place. With Metta Bro.Oh Teik Bin Rogues ~ scoundrels Reposed ~ Placed or Entrusted

×