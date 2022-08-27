Successfully reported this slideshow.
So Many Blessings...(Eng & Malay).ppt

Aug. 27, 2022
A Presentation on the importance of gratitude for the many Blessings that one has. To develop the virtue of gratitude, to be able to count one's blessings. The texts are in English and Malay while the audio narration and explanation are in English. Download the PowerPoint ppt for some animation effects.
For the Video with audio narration and explanation in English, please check out the Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVksYXHeuZE

So Many Blessings...(Eng & Malay).ppt

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 Banyak Berkat... Anda sangat diberkati!
  3. 3. 3 Many die quite young, many are sickly. You are alive, living quite healthily! Ramai yang mati agak muda, ramai yang sakit. Anda masih hidup, hidup dengan cukup sihat!
  4. 4. 4 Many don’t have homes, they live in abject poverty. You have such home comfort and can purchase with money! Ramai yang tidak mempunyai rumah, mereka hidup dalam kemiskinan yang teruk. Anda mempunyai keselesaan rumah sedemikian dan boleh membeli dengan wang!
  5. 5. 5 Many don’t have food, security, or safety. You enjoy enough food safely with your family! Ramai yang tidak mempunyai makanan, perlindungan atau keselamatan. Anda menikmati makanan yang mencukupi dengan selamat bersama keluarga anda!
  6. 6. 6 Many suffer serious afflictions of the mind or body. You have been able to remain quite fit and sound mentally. Ramai yang mengalami penderitaan serius pada minda atau badan. Anda telah dapat kekal cergas dan sihat dari segi mental.
  7. 7. 7 Many suffer in sorrow the forces of Nature terribly. You’re free from harsh storms, floods, fires and many a calamity. Ramai yang menderita dalam kesedihan kuasa Alam yang teruk.Anda bebas daripada ribut yang teruk, banjir, kebakaran dan banyak malapetaka.
  8. 8. 8 Many live with handicaps or a disability. You have all your faculties functioning quite normally. Ramai yang hidup dengan cacat atau kurang upaya. Anda mempunyai semua fakulti anda berfungsi secara normal.
  9. 9. 9 Many don’t have even an education that’s basic. You can read, count and write, isn’t that simply terrific? Ramai yang tidak mempunyai pendidikan yang asas. Anda boleh membaca, mengira dan menulis, bukankah itu hebat?
  10. 10. 10 Many suffer the horrors of conflict and war. You are able to have comfort, peace and much more. Ramai yang menderita akibat konflik dan peperangan. Anda boleh menikmati keselesaan, dan banyak lagi.
  11. 11. 11 Many are not able to practice their religion freely. You’re blessed to be able to pray or meditate peacefully.. Ramai yang tidak dapat mengamalkan agama mereka dengan bebas. Anda diberkati kerana dapat berdoa atau bermeditasi dengan aman.
  12. 12. 12 Many lack the good Kamma to encounter the Dhamma. You’ve the Blessing to SEE the Dhamma to end all Dukkha. Ramai yang tidak mempunyai Kamma yang baik untuk menghadapi Dhamma. Anda mempunyai Berkat untuk MELIHAT Dhamma untuk menamatkan semua Dukkha.
  13. 13. 13 The End Tamat How often have we been complaining? We must learn to count every Blessing. With Metta, Bro. Oh Teik Bin Berapa kerapkah kita mengeluh? Kita mesti belajar menghargai setiap Berkat.

