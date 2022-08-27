So Many Blessings...(Eng & Malay).ppt

A Presentation on the importance of gratitude for the many Blessings that one has. To develop the virtue of gratitude, to be able to count one's blessings. The texts are in English and Malay while the audio narration and explanation are in English. Download the PowerPoint ppt for some animation effects.

For the Video with audio narration and explanation in English, please check out the Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVksYXHeuZE