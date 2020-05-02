Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ramadan giving box challenge children guide 2020

A free children's Ramadan guide on charity- this guide is meant to compliment the Ramadan Giving Box Challenge 2020, but can be used for any time of the year as well!

Ramadan giving box challenge children guide 2020

  1. 1. RAMADAN GIVING BOX CHALLENGE T h e L e M O N T R E E & M E ' s Children's Guide 2020 © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me
  2. 2. First: Read & Reflect (pages 3-5) Second: Make a Ramadan Giving Box (page 6) Third: Create Your Challenge (page 7-8) Ramadan is a chance to reflect on the importance and benefits of giving to others. This Ramadan there is especially high need around the world with the Corona virus crisis. For many, one of the most basic needs, food, is a risk. The goal of this challenge is to help provide for the food security of some of the most vulnerable populations across the world through the United Muslim Relief’s #PassingThePlate campaign while at the same time using this as an opportunity to learn about the beauty of giving charity in Islam with our children, or on our own. To begin, please visit our LaunchGood page at: www.launchgood.com/ramadangivingbox and consider making a minimum suggested donation of $30 per family. Next, we hope you benefit from and enjoy this guide: For more information about United Muslim Relief and the campaign we are supporting, please visit: www.umrelief.org. Finally, we are taking the challenge too! Follow us @thelemontreeandme and tag us to share yours. Thank you for participating! May Allah multiply your reward. Introduction © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me
  3. 3. Surat Ad-Duha (93) in the Qur’an provides simple, but powerful messages about contemplating Allah’s blessings upon us, having gratitude and giving to those in need. Start by reading and listening to Surat Ad-Duha and taking the time to learn its tafseer from a trusted source. Take it slowly. You can do this over the course of Ramadan as you make your giving box and complete the challenge so you can reference its verses and how they apply daily. Consider having your child memorize this beautiful surah! First: Read & Reflect © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me
  4. 4. "Be grateful for the favors of Allah" (16:114) "And if you would count Allah's favors, you will not be able to number them" (16:18) "Whoever brings a good deed, he shall have ten like it” (6:160) "Whatever good you put forward for yourselves - you will find it with Allah" (2:110) "O you who believe! spend out of what We have given you" (2:254) "The likeness of those who expend their wealth in the way of Allah is as the likeness of a grain of corn that sprouts seven ears, in every ear a hundred grains. So Allah multiplies unto whom He will; Allah is All- embracing, All-knowing" (2:261) Anas bin Malik (may Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said, "Allah is pleased with His slave who says: ‘Al-hamdu lillah (praise be to Allah)’ when he takes a morsel of food and drinks a draught of water." (Riyad as-Salihin, Book 14, Hadith 1396) The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "The believer's shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity." (Al-Tirmidhi, Hadith 604) The Prophet Muhammad said: "Every act of goodness is charity." (Sahih Muslim, Hadith 496) There are countless verses in the Qur’an and traditions of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) that discuss charity, gratitude, giving, etc. Feel free to extend your reading and reflection if desired. Here are a few other verses to consider: Here are a few traditions of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to consider as well: © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me
  5. 5. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "Every Muslim has to give in charity." The people then asked: "(But what) if someone has nothing to give, what should he do?" The Prophet replied: "He should work with his hands and benefit himself and also give in charity (from what he earns)." The people further asked: "If he cannot find even that?" He replied: "He should help the needy who appeal for help." Then the people asked: "If he cannot do (even) that?" The Prophet said finally: "Then he should perform good deeds and keep away from evil deeds, and that will be regarded as charitable deeds." (Sahih Al-Bukhari, Volume 2, Hadith 524) The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "Charity is prescribed for each descendant of Adam every day the sun rises." He was then asked: "From what do we give charity every day?" The Prophet answered: "The doors of goodness are many...enjoining good, forbidding evil, removing harm from the road, listening to the deaf, leading the blind, guiding one to the object of his need, hurrying with the strength of one's legs to one in sorrow who is asking for help, and supporting the feeble with the strength of one's arms--all of these are charity prescribed for you." He also said: "Your smile for your brother is charity." (Fiqh-us- Sunnah, Volume 3, Number 98) How does Allah provide for us every day? What are skills, abilities, things, etc that you did not have a year ago and that now Allah has given you? What are ways for us to show gratitude for Allah’s blessings upon us? Why is giving to others good? How do we benefit ourselves from giving to others? Reflection Questions: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me
  6. 6. Consider using a shoe box, cereal box or any cardboard box, a tin box, cylindrical oats container or similar, a basket or keepsake box. Consider decorating with fabric scraps, natural materials (stones, twigs, nature finds), pressed flowers, etc. Keep for future use after the challenge or take apart and compost, repurpose, reuse or recycle all parts. Next, make a “Ramadan Giving Box.” This is basically a charity collection box, but we are calling it the “giving box” to emphasize a dual meaning. It will be used to give to others, but in doing so, it will be giving back to us inshAllah (in reward, heightened consciousness and gratitude, encouraging good deeds, and so on). The “giving box” can be as simple or elaborate as you would like. Be creative and put care and love into making your box. Please reuse and upcycle, and challenge yourself to make your charity box zero-waste. Here are some ideas: © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me Second: Make A Ramadan Giving Box
  7. 7. Complete a house task, such as emptying the dishwasher, sweeping the floor or cleaning up toys. Do an act of kindness for a family member, neighbor, etc. Exemplify a good character trait- especially good displays of patience, determination, self-reliance, emotional management, etc. Be green- do an act of kindness for the earth such as composting, turning off a light, taking an alternative to a car, recycling, watering plants/planting/gardening, etc. Resolve a problem- peacefully negotiate an argument with a sibling, a toy fight, etc. Donate from allowance or savings (for older children, if applicable). You can even offer to “match” your child’s donation. Create something- reward extra creativity, entrepreneurship, problem solving, etc. Complete a brain challenge, such as a puzzle, logic game, etc. Use social media for good- promoting a good cause, complimenting, interrupting bullying, etc. Now brainstorm ways your child (and you!) can “earn” $1-$2 each day for his or her Giving Box. You can write down a list and post it, make a fancy chart to track earnings, or freestyle if that is your style! Here are some ideas: “You earn $__ if you”: © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me Third: Create Your Challenge
  8. 8. Your list will be uniquely yours, depending on your child’s age, temperament, likes/dislikes, strengths, inclinations, etc. Avoid using this earning system to discourage misbehavior (i.e. do not let your child earn money for refraining from undesirable actions, such as not fighting with a sibling or not shouting). Instead focus on positive actions. Each time your child earns money for their giving box, allow them to put it in the box personally so they are more connected to the project. Reference Surat Ad-Duha and the verses and ahadith you have discussed often. As they fill their box, remind them that Allah multiples good deeds and charity. Remind them that their simple acts of good will be rewarded many times over in their own respect and have now also helped feed others- and act of charity that will multiply in reward and benefit as well inshAllah! © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me
  9. 9. Count up your collection at the end of the month! If you reached or surpassed your goal, celebrate, discuss lessons learned and how you can make the experience even better next time. Feel free to donate any funds beyond your initial $30 donation back to our LaunchGood campaign for UMR (www.launchgood.com/ramadangivingbox) or to another charity of your choice! If you did not reach your goal, discuss what you would change and discuss what benefits and lessons you still reaped from the project. Consider rewarding your child for their effort, especially if they are younger and still may appreciate tangible gratification for their hard work. Remember, the reward does not have to be a something, it can be an experience, your time, doing an activity they want, etc. Oh Allah, I ask you for purity of intention in this initiative and blessing. I pray every person who participates benefits and is given a reward multiplied many times over. I pray every dollar reaches a person in need and alleviates his or her suffering and hunger, and I pray for the safety, security, health and prosperity of all. Celebrate & Reward! A Prayer © 2020 The Lemon Tree & Me

