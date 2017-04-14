2017 april ohio yab meeting

Ohio Youth Advisory Board Thursday, April 20, 2017, Quest Conference Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, OH 43240
    1. 1. Ohio Youth Advisory Board Thursday, April 20, 2017, Quest Conference Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, OH 43240
    2. 2. • We exist to be the knowledgeable statewide voice that influences policies and practices that effect all youth who have or will experience out of home care. OHIO YAB Mission
    3. 3. Your Opportunity to Get Involved OHIO YAB Officer-in-Training Application
    4. 4. Follow-up Officers Retreat in Dayton, because ice storms can’t outlast advocacy
    5. 5. One of our 2017 OHIO YAB Priority Areas: Recruiting and Retaining Foster Parents and Host Homes for Teens - Group homes closing down - Foster care extended to 21 - Not enough foster parents willing to take teens Explore ways to recruit and retain foster parents and host homes - and make sure that teens, foster parents and caseworkers each know what’s expected of them
    6. 6. OHIO YAB President, Stephfon Kennedy: Speaking in Reno, Nevada
    7. 7. Three Days on the Hill 2017: Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act
    8. 8. Three Days on the Hill 2017: Meeting at HUD Headquarters
    9. 9. Three Days on the Hill 2017: Major turnout at HUD Headquarters
    10. 10. Three Days on the Hill 2017: Legislative Champions on the Hill
    11. 11. Three Days on the Hill 2017: Celebration Dinner, sponsored by Casey Family Programs
    12. 12. April 2017 Press Release: Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act
    13. 13. Brainstorming Topics 1. Thank you letters to Governor Kasich 2. Ohio Reach messaging for high schools 3. BRIDGES Program (foster care supports until age 21) 4. Draft youth resource guide
    14. 14. New and Good
    15. 15. Upcoming Events and Opportunities Next OHIO YAB Statewide Quarterly Meeting: • July 20, 2017 Purple Project Conference • June 15 – 16, 2017 Fostering Pathways to Success Conference • Oct. 12, 2017 • Second floor available for OHIO YAB youth activities during the afternoon

