Is it possible to reverse the symptoms of Parkinson s disease? Have you been listening to the Parkinsons Recovery Radio Show? If so, you already know that the answer to this question is yes. Many of the radio show guests talk about how they have succeeded in reversing their symptoms and restoring the delicate balance of hormones in their body after having faced symptoms that were debilitating. Now you can read nine of these amazing stories as they were first told on Parkinsons Recovery Radio in this remarkable second book in the Pioneers of Recovery series. Each chapter reports the fascinating details of each person s journey on the road to recovery, including full details about the steps they took to make miracle of healing happen. Some of the therapies that paved the road to recovery include: TMJ adjustments, Candida cleanses, Voice Profiling, Sound Therapy, Tai Chi, Martial Arts, Qigong, Low Dose Naltrexone, forced exercise, Chinese medicine, supplements, diet, detoxes and even opening blocked jugular veins. Pioneers of Recovery is like no other book about Parkinson s Disease that you have ever encountered. It will transform your thinking about the possibility of recovery. You cannot help but be intrigued with approaches you have probably never heard about. These nine stories of recovery told by nine remarkable individuals confirm the wisdom of the ages that the body does know how to heal. It just needs a little help remembering how.

