DILEMA MORAL
Dilema moral

Esta es la presentación sobre los dílemas que se pueden elegir para el debate

Dilema moral

  1. 1. DILEMA MORAL
  2. 2. Los puentes de Madisson ■ Meryl Streep es un ama de casa que abandonó sus sueños por cuidar de su marido y criar a sus hijos en una pequeña granja del perdido condado de Madison. La llegada de un fotógrafo del National Geographic (Clint Eastwood), un fin de semana que su familia está fuera, le abrirá los ojos y el corazón a un mundo enterrado en años de rutina, y le hará aflorar sentimientos escondidos que entrarán en conflicto con la persona que ha sido hasta ese momento
  3. 3. Sleepers ■ Un sacerdote puede mentir en un juicio de asesinato para encubrir unos antiguos alumnos suyos que mataron a un guardia que abuso de ellos en un reformatorio durante la adolescencia.
  4. 4. Para el debate ■ 1. Decidan cual de los dos dilemas van a trabajar. ■ Dividen el grupo en 2 bandos a favor y en contra ■ 2. Realizan los escritos tal y como se indica en devenimos, en la pestaña: Debate de etíca ■ 3. Eligen dos expositores y a ellos le entregan el escrito enWord, como ya tienen cuenta en office pueden usar el Word virtual y guardar los documentos en one drive ■ 4. Pacten entre ustedes el día y la hora del debate, pueden usar aplicaciones como zoom, team o Google ya tiene habilitada meet para competirle a zoom ■ 5. En Edmodo les dejo la bibliografía para trabajar estos dilemas

