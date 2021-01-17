Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE ULTIMATE IFA JOBS CHEAT SHEET...
"The Secret" KEY DISCUSSION POINTS Our Story What makes us different? What people say Things to know & question
OUR STORY Prestige IFA Jobs have become the specialised international wealth management recruitment service of choice for ...
we don’t just send CV’s out without your permission and/or consultation we've done the job ourselves in a few countries, s...
WHAT OUR CLIENTS SAY ABOUT US Bart Łobacz Thanks to Daniel, I moved my career to a different continent. He was always with...
The biggest does not necessarily mean the BEST! Are you paying for certain office related services? You should NOT have to...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The ultimate ifa jobs cheat sheet

43 views

Published on

Prestige IFA Jobs have become the specialised international wealth management recruitment service of choice for the discerning wealth management and investment advisory firm.

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The ultimate ifa jobs cheat sheet

  1. 1. THE ULTIMATE IFA JOBS CHEAT SHEET...
  2. 2. "The Secret" KEY DISCUSSION POINTS Our Story What makes us different? What people say Things to know & question
  3. 3. OUR STORY Prestige IFA Jobs have become the specialised international wealth management recruitment service of choice for the discerning wealth management and investment advisory firm Sure, I can waffle on and try and impress you with who we are and what we do, but quite frankly, talk is cheap and I believe my LinkedIn testimonials and recommendations says it all... About Prestige IFA Jobs Ltd
  4. 4. we don’t just send CV’s out without your permission and/or consultation we've done the job ourselves in a few countries, so we know the drill we get incredibly quick results and placements for suitable candidates we're the most innovative and creative headhunters in our industry, hands down our candidates get the best, unbiased international financial services career advice our candidates get to pick from some of the best international wealth management firms is the world... What sets us apart?
  5. 5. WHAT OUR CLIENTS SAY ABOUT US Bart Łobacz Thanks to Daniel, I moved my career to a different continent. He was always with me during the process and speaking with me almost on a weekly basis... Testimonials Ray Clague Daniel has has been great at securing me a roles in Wealth management . He is attentive, helpful and patient with the process. I am very grateful for his perseverance and expertise Paul Jeffreys Dan has great ideas and a large contact base and will go above and beyond to find a suitable company and location for you. Super fast in response and a sound knowledge of the international arena, you’d do worse than to utilize his services.
  6. 6. The biggest does not necessarily mean the BEST! Are you paying for certain office related services? You should NOT have to ! Are you in the 50% -60% Gross comms bracket? Say whaaaaat?? Get up to to 80% from some of my clients! I was an IFA for 8yrs in 4 countries...if you want the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about our offshore industry...just ask me. Things to know & question www.ifa-jobs.com

×