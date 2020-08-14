Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
First thing which comes in mind for selecting an office is its easy connectivity from other cities and approachability fro...
employees from Delhi find the city Noida easier place to commute as compared to Gurgaon, therefore Noida becomes the best ...
There is one more attractive corporate building in the Sector-62, Noida by the name of Okaya Centre Noida Sector-62, which...
For more details and instant site visit please feel free to contact us or call us at 9810000375 Address: 409,410 4th Floor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Office Space for Rent in The Corenthum Noida Sector-62 @9810000375

84 views

Published on

If we talk about the availability of transportation in the region, Noida has plenty of transportation modes which are available throughout the day and most importantly, almost all the sectors of Noida have the running metro for the convenience of daily commuters. If you are looking Office Space for Rent in The Corenthum Noida Sector-62 then contact us or call at 9810000375. We have wide range of properties in this tower. For more info visit at https://www.officespaceonrentinnoida.in/the-corenthum-sector-62-noida.html

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Office Space for Rent in The Corenthum Noida Sector-62 @9810000375

  1. 1. First thing which comes in mind for selecting an office is its easy connectivity from other cities and approachability from transportation modes and Noida is the ideal place which is situated near to all NCR cities, specially with capital city Delhi, because of which the region is continuously attracting companies for the formulation of an office space for rent in Noida Sector-62. If we talk about the availability of transportation in the region, Noida has plenty of transportation modes which are available throughout the day and most importantly, almost all the sectors of Noida have the running metro for the convenience of daily commuters. There are many sectors in Noida but sector-62 is the sector which consists of many reputed business/IT/Corporate parks which provides all the amenities within the complex and their beautiful ambience, facade, landscaped, corporate culture keeps the occupants full of energy and motivated to perform their best work for better productivity and maximum profits. The nearest and easily approachable metro station for reaching an Office space for rent in the Corenthum Noida Sector-62 which lies on the blue line route and excellently joins the Delhi with Noida, due to this route, the companies and
  2. 2. employees from Delhi find the city Noida easier place to commute as compared to Gurgaon, therefore Noida becomes the best place to work. We offer Fully furnished, Bareshell, Semi-furnished and Ready to move office space for rent in The Corenthum Noida. Office space for rent in Majestic Knowledge Boulevard Noida Sector-62 is a Gold rated green building which has all the international standard amenities to ensure the sustained growth of the city and state. This is a modern complex with two interconnected towers. Companies like Ericsson are functional from this iconic building. We can provide a minimum 7,500 sq.ft. fully furnished office for rent in Majestic Knowledge Boulevard Noida Sector-62 at the most competitive rental value and maintenance charges.
  3. 3. There is one more attractive corporate building in the Sector-62, Noida by the name of Okaya Centre Noida Sector-62, which has developed by ORD towers, it has 4 interconnected towers with approx. 7,50,000 sq.ft. built up area and have many other features to keep the employees motivated towards their work. Office space for rent in Okaya Business Centre Noida Sector-62 is surrounded by greenery and wider roads which helps the daily visitors to reach their offices at time without getting stuck in heavy traffic jams. Moreover sector-62 Noida has great accessibility from banks, restaurants, housing societies, schools, institutes, hospitals, retail markets, Malls, entertainment parks for kids etc. we can offer the best office space in Sector-62, Noida in any desired business park, we have the largest team of professionals who can help and give advice to their clients in the entire process of leasing and makes the process of leasing an Office space easier for them.
  4. 4. For more details and instant site visit please feel free to contact us or call us at 9810000375 Address: 409,410 4th Floor Wave Silver Tower Sector-18 Noida, 201301 Phone: 9810000375 E-mail: sales@propworld.in Website: https://www.officespaceonrentinnoida.in

×