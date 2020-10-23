Clase 6-comandos para el simulador

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEGURIDAD EN REDES INF-321 UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO DE VERAGUAS FACULTAD DE INFORMÁTICA, ELECTR...
La mejor seguridad se encuentra en el miedo… William Shakespeare CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 2
OBJETIVO GENERAL EJECUTAR los principales comandos para la Configuración de Router y su importancia dentro de la Seguridad...
• Acceder al Simulador Netvisualizer. • Seleccionar los equipos del diagrama y hacer las conexiones básicas. • Establecer ...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 5 DIAGRAMA BÁSICO • Redes Clase C (ambas LAN) • 2 Switches • 2 Host por cada Switch...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 6 GENERALIDADES Serial-0 Serial-1 ROUTER DARIEN
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 7
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 8 Switch> Switch# Switch (config)# enable config t
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 9 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN Router Con0 is now available...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 10 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN(config)#enable secre...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 11 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN Destination filename [start...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 12 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS clock rate 64000 Comando - Velocidad El comando Clock rat...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 13 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS Al activar el Serial S0/1 o S0/0, se activa el cuadro de ...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 14 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS Una vez seleccionado el DCE en el puerto S0/1, automática...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 15 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS DCE DTE DCE DTE DCE DTE DTE = Dispositivo Conectado DCE =...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 16 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN(config-if)#descripti...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 17 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN#configure terminal E...
CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 18 VERIFICACIÓN DEL PROCEDIMIENTO CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN#show ip rout...
UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO DE VERAGUAS FACULTAD DE INFORMÁTICA, ELECTRÓNICA Y COMUNICACIÓN DUDAS ...
  1. 1. SEGURIDAD EN REDES INF-321 UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO DE VERAGUAS FACULTAD DE INFORMÁTICA, ELECTRÓNICA Y COMUNICACIÓN
  2. 2. La mejor seguridad se encuentra en el miedo… William Shakespeare CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 2
  3. 3. OBJETIVO GENERAL EJECUTAR los principales comandos para la Configuración de Router y su importancia dentro de la Seguridad de las Redes de Computadoras, Sistemas Informáticos modernos y la propia conectividad de las redes. Continuación… CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 3
  4. 4. • Acceder al Simulador Netvisualizer. • Seleccionar los equipos del diagrama y hacer las conexiones básicas. • Establecer las direcciones IP (Subneteo) que se utilizarán para configurar dichos Host en cada Red LAN. • Configura cada Switch Completo (Comandos del Lab-4). CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 4 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS
  5. 5. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 5 DIAGRAMA BÁSICO • Redes Clase C (ambas LAN) • 2 Switches • 2 Host por cada Switch • Cada Switch con nombres señalados • Descripción de LAN-1 - DAME • Descripción de LAN-2 - CHIBU ROUTER 2621 ----------- SWITCH 2950
  6. 6. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 6 GENERALIDADES Serial-0 Serial-1 ROUTER DARIEN
  7. 7. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 7
  8. 8. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 8 Switch> Switch# Switch (config)# enable config t
  9. 9. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 9 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN Router Con0 is now available Press RETURN to get started! Router>en Router#config t Enter configuration commands, one per line. End with CNTL/Z Router(config)# banner motd #BIENVENIDOS# Router(config)#hostname DARIEN DARIEN(config)#line con 0 DARIEN(config-line)#password celular DARIEN(config-line)#login DARIEN(config-line)#exit
  10. 10. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 10 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN(config)#enable secret pluma DARIEN(config)#interface fastethernet 0/1 DARIEN(config-if)#ip address 199.133.78.33 255.255.255.224 DARIEN(config-if)#no shutdown 21:24:33 %LINK-3-UPDOWN: Interface FastEthernet0/1, changed state to up 21:24:33 %LINEPROTO-5-UPDOWN: Line protocol on Interface FastEthernet0/1, changed state to up DARIEN(config-if)#description lan DAME DARIEN(config-if)#exit DARIEN(config)#exit DARIEN#copy run st
  11. 11. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 11 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN Destination filename [startup-config]? Building configuration... [OK] DARIEN#config t Enter configuration commands, one per line. End with CNTL/Z DARIEN(config)#interface serial 0/1 DARIEN(config-if)#ip address 201.16.95.17 255.255.255.240 DARIEN(config-if)#clock rate 64000 DARIEN(config-if)#no shutdown 21:30:06 %LINK-3-UPDOWN: Interface Serial 0/1, changed state to up 21:30:06 %LINEPROTO-5-UPDOWN: Line protocol on Interface Serial0/1, changed state to up
  12. 12. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 12 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS clock rate 64000 Comando - Velocidad El comando Clock rate (que se configura solo para la conexión DCE) se usa para el sincronismo de la conexión en serie; puesto que sin el clock rate, la conexión no funciona porque no hay entendimiento de la velocidad de los datos enviados entre los dos extremos de la conexión. DTE = Equipo Terminal de Datos DCE = Equipo de Circuitos de Datos
  13. 13. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 13 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS Al activar el Serial S0/1 o S0/0, se activa el cuadro de diálogo de DCE / DTE.
  14. 14. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 14 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS Una vez seleccionado el DCE en el puerto S0/1, automáticamente el puerto S0/0 quedará de forma DTE. NUNCA se podrán conectar DCE-DCE…. SIEMPRE es DCE-DTE, en cada puerto de los Router a configurar.
  15. 15. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 15 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS DCE DTE DCE DTE DCE DTE DTE = Dispositivo Conectado DCE = Proveedor de Servicios
  16. 16. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 16 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN(config-if)#description lan DACHI DARIEN(config-if)#exit DARIEN(config)#exit DARIEN#copy running-config startup-config Destination filename [startup-config]? Building configuration... [OK]
  17. 17. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 17 PROCEDIMIENTOS BÁSICOS CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN#configure terminal Enter configuration commands, one per line. End with CNTL/Z DARIEN(config)#router rip DARIEN(config-router)#network 199.133.78.0 DARIEN(config-router)#network 201.16.95.0 DARIEN(config-router)#exit DARIEN(config)#exit DARIEN#copy running-config startup-config Destination filename [startup-config]? Building configuration... [OK] DARIEN#exit Debe reiniciarse el Router PUBLICACIÓN DE LAS REDES
  18. 18. CLASE-6 CONFIGURACIÓN BÁSICA DE ROUTER 18 VERIFICACIÓN DEL PROCEDIMIENTO CONFIGURACIÓN ROUTER – DARIEN DARIEN#show ip route (muestra el contenido de la tabla de enrutamiento IP) DARIEN#show running-config (muestra la configuración actual en la RAM del Router) ABREVIATURAS: • interface serial 0/0 = int s0/0 • no shutdown = no shut • show version = sh ver
  19. 19. UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO DE VERAGUAS FACULTAD DE INFORMÁTICA, ELECTRÓNICA Y COMUNICACIÓN DUDAS Y COMENTARIOS oseroca.rodriguez@up.ac.pa oseroca@yahoo.com

