ISO 20400:2017 Awareness Training

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. ISO 20...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 2 © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 2 Le...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 3 Contents 3 Contents of ISO 20400 2 Overview of ISO 20400 1 Int...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 4 Projected Growth In Population & Resource Demands By 2050 With...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 5 $1Trillion Worth of all food produced each year ends up rottin...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 6 Mindset Of A Non-sustainability Thinker “Impact of our effort ...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 7 What is Sustainability? Climate Change? Conservation? Renewabl...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 8 What is Sustainability? § Sustainability first operates under ...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 9 © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 9 Th...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 10 What Is A Sustainable Business? A sustainable business is one...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 11 Why Is Sustainability Important? New Growth Opportunities Sus...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 12 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) § The SDGs represen...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 13 ISO Standards Contribute Directly To The U.N. Sustainable Dev...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 14 Procurement in the public sector alone accounts for around 12...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 15 What is Sustainable Procurement? § Sustainable procurement en...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 16 What is ISO 20400? § ISO 20400 is the world’s first Internati...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 17 Who is ISO 20400 for? § ISO 20400 is aimed at organizations o...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 18 ISO 20400 Is Applicable To Any Organization That Wishes To… §...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 19 Benefits of ISO 20400 § Ensures supply chain security (i.e. p...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 20 Table of contents of ISO 20400 1. Scope 2. Normative referenc...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 21 Schematic view of the contents of ISO 20400 4. UNDERSTANDING ...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 22 Getting Started With ISO 20400 § Know your supply chain • Eva...
© Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 23 Operational Excellence Consulting is a management training an...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 29, 2021
70 views

0

Share

ISO 20400:2017 Awareness Training

Business
Aug. 29, 2021
70 views

ISO 20400:2017 is the world's first International Standard for sustainable procurement. The standard provides guidelines for integrating sustainability into an organization's procurement processes.

Aimed at top managers and directors of the purchasing function, it helps to align procurement with an organization's goals and objectives and create a culture of sustainability. The standard defines the principles of sustainable procurement, including accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and ethical behaviour, and highlights key considerations such as risk management and priority setting. It also covers various stages of the procurement process, outlining the steps required to integrate social responsibility into the purchasing function.

By implementing ISO 20400, your organization will contribute positively to society and the economy through making sustainable purchasing decisions and encouraging suppliers and other stakeholders to do the same.

This presentation can be used to create awareness of your organization's sustainable procurement processes and practices in support of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

LEARNING OBJECTIVES
1. Acquire knowledge on sustainability management
2. Gain an overview of the ISO 20400 standard and its contents
3. Gather practical tips on how to get started with ISO 20400

CONTENTS
1. Introduction to Sustainability
2. Overview of ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement
3. Contents of ISO 20400
4. Getting Started with ISO 20400

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

ISO 20400:2017 Awareness Training

  1. 1. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. ISO 20400:2017 Sustainable Procurement
  2. 2. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 2 © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 2 Learning Objectives Acquire knowledge on sustainability management Gain an overview of the ISO 20400 standard and its contents Gather practical tips on how to get started with ISO 20400 NOTE: This is a PARTIAL PREVIEW. To download the complete presentation, please visit: https://www.oeconsulting.com.sg
  3. 3. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 3 Contents 3 Contents of ISO 20400 2 Overview of ISO 20400 1 Introduction to Sustainability 4 Getting Started With ISO 20400
  4. 4. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 4 Projected Growth In Population & Resource Demands By 2050 With 9.7 billion people on the planet by 2050, we can expect a 54 percent increase in global food demand and 56 percent increase in energy demand. Source: The Nature Conservancy
  5. 5. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 5 $1Trillion Worth of all food produced each year ends up rotting in the bins of consumers and retailers, or spoiling due to poor transportation and harvesting practices. Source: United Nations Global Compact
  6. 6. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 6 Mindset Of A Non-sustainability Thinker “Impact of our effort will be so low it won’t even move the needle.” “A PR project to enhance the company image.” “It only has to do with Marketing and Operations.” “Let’s leave it to others to do it.”
  7. 7. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 7 What is Sustainability? Climate Change? Conservation? Renewable Energy? Eco-friendly? Circular Economy? Green? Grassroot Activism? Sustainable Growth? Better Use of Technology? A Population Problem? Regeneration?
  8. 8. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 8 What is Sustainability? § Sustainability first operates under the assumption that resources are finite § Since resources will not last forever, sustainability attempts to meet present-day needs in such a way as to not compromise resources for future generations § When making use of resources, we should contemplate long-term goals and the consequences of reaching those goals
  9. 9. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 9 © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 9 The Three Pillars Of Sustainability – Balance Between The Environment, Society & Economy ENVIRONMENTAL A viable natural environment ECONOMIC Sufficient economy SOCIAL Nurturing community SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
  10. 10. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 10 What Is A Sustainable Business? A sustainable business is one that: § generates profits for its owners, § protects the environment, and § improves the lives of the people with whom it interacts
  11. 11. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 11 Why Is Sustainability Important? New Growth Opportunities Sustainability is not only essential in order to prevent negative global changes but also offers opportunities in new areas of growth. Green Investment & Societal Development Sustainability is seen as a necessary component in business; investors keep in mind the company’s environmental protection and community development efforts. Positive Business Results A reasonable degree of sustainability in business is usually responsible for improved productivity, lower debts, equity, and better financial condition. Improve Corporate Reputation Most reputable businesses believe that sustainable business strategies improve the company’s mission, reputation, and customer reviews.
  12. 12. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 12 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) § The SDGs represent an ambitious plan to enhance peace and prosperity, eradicate poverty and protect the planet § They are recognized globally as essential to the future sustainability of our world
  13. 13. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 13 ISO Standards Contribute Directly To The U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System ISO 20400:2017 Sustainable Procurement ISO 37101:2016 Sustainable Development in Communities ISO 26000:2010 Social Responsibility ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management System ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Some examples of popular ISO standards that are adopted by various companies and organizations: This presentation will focus on ISO 20400
  14. 14. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 14 Procurement in the public sector alone accounts for around 12% of GDP and 29% of government expenditure in OECD member countries. Source: 2016 OECD Survey on Public Procurement
  15. 15. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 15 What is Sustainable Procurement? § Sustainable procurement entails making purchasing decisions that meet an organization’s needs in a way that benefits them, society and the environment § This is achieved by ensuring that the working conditions of its suppliers’ employees are decent, the products or services purchased are sustainable, where possible, and that socio- economic issues, such as inequality and poverty, are addressed
  16. 16. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 16 What is ISO 20400? § ISO 20400 is the world’s first International Standard for sustainable procurement § Aims to help organizations develop and implement sustainable purchasing practices and policies § Guides managers and directors of the procurement function to align procurement with an organization’s goals and objectives and create a culture of sustainability
  17. 17. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 17 Who is ISO 20400 for? § ISO 20400 is aimed at organizations of all sizes, in both the public and private sectors § It is intended for stakeholders involved in, or impacted by, procurement decisions and processes § Applies to virtually every purchasing decision from office supplies and caterers to energy providers, building materials and more
  18. 18. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 18 ISO 20400 Is Applicable To Any Organization That Wishes To… § Develop and implement sustainable purchasing practices and policies § Make sure that the products and services that it buys achieve value for money with the lowest environmental impact and most positive social results § Ensure that each stage in the supply chain meet certain sustainability targets
  19. 19. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 19 Benefits of ISO 20400 § Ensures supply chain security (i.e. product recall or supplier failure) § Prevents financial, environmental and reputational risks § Fosters investor and customer confidence § Promotes employee well-being § Contributes to opening new markets for products and services
  20. 20. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 20 Table of contents of ISO 20400 1. Scope 2. Normative references 3. Terms and definitions 4. Understanding the fundamentals 5. Integrating sustainability into the organization’s procurement policy and strategy 6. Organizing the procurement function towards sustainability 7. Integrating sustainability into the procurement process
  21. 21. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 21 Schematic view of the contents of ISO 20400 4. UNDERSTANDING THE FUNDAMENTALS 4.1 Concept of sustainable procurement 4.2 Principles of sustainable procurement 4.3 Core subjects of sustainable procurement 4.4 Drivers for sustainable procurement 4.5 Key considerations for sustainable procurement Provides an overview of sustainable procurement. Describes the scope and principles of sustainable procurement. Examines why organizations should undertake sustainable procurement. All 5. INTEGRATING SUSTAINABILITY INTO THE ORGANIZATION’S PROCUREMENT POLICY & STRATEGY 5.1 Committing to sustainable procurement 5.2 Clarifying accountability 5.3 Aligning procurement with organizational objectives and goals 5.4 Understanding procurement practices and supply chains 5.5 Managing implementation Provides guidance about how sustainable considerations should be integrated at a strategic level within the procurement function to ensure that the intention, direction and priorities are documented and understood by all parties involved in sustainable procurement. A key deliverable is the sustainable procurement strategy. Top management 6. ORGANIZAING THE PROCUREMENT FUNCTION TOWARDS SUSTAINABILITY 6.1 Governing procurement 6.2 Enabling people 6.3 Identifying and engaging stakeholders 6.4 Setting sustainable procurement priorities 6.5 Measuring and improving performance 6.6 Establishing a grievance mechanism Describes the organizational conditions and management techniques needed in order to successfully implement and continually improve sustainable procurement. Procurement management 7. INTEGRATING SUSTAINABILITY INTO THE PROCUREMENT PROCESS 7.1 Building on the existing process 7.2 Planning 7.3 Integrating sustainability requirements into the specifications 7.4 Selecting suppliers 7.5 Managing the contract 7.6 Reviewing and learning from the contract Describes how sustainability considerations should be integrated into existing procurement processes. A key deliverable is a sourcing strategy that includes sustainability. Individuals responsible for the actual procurement 1. SCOPE 2. NORMATIVE REFERENCES 3. TERMS & DEFINITIONS Description Mainly intended for ANNEXES Source: ISO
  22. 22. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 22 Getting Started With ISO 20400 § Know your supply chain • Evaluate the cost of the supply chain in your organization • What proportion of your revenue goes towards paying suppliers? • Do you know their societal and environmental impact? Source: ISO
  23. 23. © Operational Excellence Consulting. All rights reserved. 23 Operational Excellence Consulting is a management training and consulting firm that assists organizations in improving business performance and effectiveness. Based in Singapore, the firm’s mission is to create business value for organizations through innovative design and operational excellence management training and consulting solutions. For more information, please visit www.oeconsulting.com.sg

    Be the first to comment

ISO 20400:2017 is the world's first International Standard for sustainable procurement. The standard provides guidelines for integrating sustainability into an organization's procurement processes. Aimed at top managers and directors of the purchasing function, it helps to align procurement with an organization's goals and objectives and create a culture of sustainability. The standard defines the principles of sustainable procurement, including accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and ethical behaviour, and highlights key considerations such as risk management and priority setting. It also covers various stages of the procurement process, outlining the steps required to integrate social responsibility into the purchasing function. By implementing ISO 20400, your organization will contribute positively to society and the economy through making sustainable purchasing decisions and encouraging suppliers and other stakeholders to do the same. This presentation can be used to create awareness of your organization's sustainable procurement processes and practices in support of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). LEARNING OBJECTIVES 1. Acquire knowledge on sustainability management 2. Gain an overview of the ISO 20400 standard and its contents 3. Gather practical tips on how to get started with ISO 20400 CONTENTS 1. Introduction to Sustainability 2. Overview of ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement 3. Contents of ISO 20400 4. Getting Started with ISO 20400

Views

Total views

70

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×