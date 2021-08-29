ISO 20400:2017 Awareness Training

ISO 20400:2017 is the world's first International Standard for sustainable procurement. The standard provides guidelines for integrating sustainability into an organization's procurement processes. Aimed at top managers and directors of the purchasing function, it helps to align procurement with an organization's goals and objectives and create a culture of sustainability. The standard defines the principles of sustainable procurement, including accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and ethical behaviour, and highlights key considerations such as risk management and priority setting. It also covers various stages of the procurement process, outlining the steps required to integrate social responsibility into the purchasing function. By implementing ISO 20400, your organization will contribute positively to society and the economy through making sustainable purchasing decisions and encouraging suppliers and other stakeholders to do the same. This presentation can be used to create awareness of your organization's sustainable procurement processes and practices in support of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). LEARNING OBJECTIVES 1. Acquire knowledge on sustainability management 2. Gain an overview of the ISO 20400 standard and its contents 3. Gather practical tips on how to get started with ISO 20400 CONTENTS 1. Introduction to Sustainability 2. Overview of ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement 3. Contents of ISO 20400 4. Getting Started with ISO 20400