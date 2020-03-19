Successfully reported this slideshow.
E L M A LT R AT O A M E N O R E S Y L A R E S P U E S TA E D U C AT I V A . T I P O S D E M A LT R AT O S . Ó S C A R D O ...
QUE VAMOS A APRENDER • Aspectos relativo al maltrato de los menores tales como la normativa que los ampara , tipos de viol...
ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS • a) El alumnado en su condición de menor. • b) La especial protección y los principios de actuación ...
EL ALUMNADO EN SU CONDICIÓN DE MENOR • La mayor parte de los alumnos tienen menos de 18 años • El conjunto de normas de ám...
LA ESPECIAL PROTECCIÓN LOS PRINCIPIOS DE ACTUACIÓN • La norma básica y fundamental referida a los menores es la convención...
LA ESPECIAL PROTECCIÓN LOS PRINCIPIOS DE ACTUACIÓN • Incluye todos los menores que por cualquier motivo, y con independenc...
PRINCIPIO DE IGUALDAD A LOS MENORES INMIGRANTES • los menores inmigrantes, también los irregulares, gozan de los mismos de...
PRINCIPIO DEL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL MENOR • Artículo 3.1 CDN y también la LO 1/1996, LOPJM, art.11.2 establecen: – "La gene...
TRATAMIENTO JUDICIAL PENAL DE LOS MENORES DE EDAD • Mayor de Edad : Código penal Ley Orgánica 10/1995 de 23 noviembre • Ed...
LOS INMIGRANTES Y EL DERECHO A LA EDUCACIÓN • La Ley Orgánica 4/2000 de 11 de enero, modificada por la LO 8/2000, sobre lo...
EL MALTRATO A MENORES Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA. • Marco conceptual –Maltrato infantil –Violencia (art 19 CDN) –Ablación / ...
EL PAPEL DE LOS CENTROS • Los centros son lugares propicios para la detención de malos tratos – Todas las personas que for...
TIPOS DE MALTRATOS • Maltrato físico: • Maltrato por negligencia y abandono: • Maltrato psicológico o emocional: • Maltrat...
LA VIOLENCIA ENTRE IGUALES, EL ACOSO ESCOLAR O BULLYING • El acoso escolar o bullying (Dan Olweus, 1983) – Persecución fís...
REQUISITOS Y CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL BULLYING • Ataques o agresiones realizados de forma repetitiva e incluso fuera del horari...
REQUISITOS Y CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL BULLYING • También se da acoso escolar, – sin concurrir violencia física dentro del compo...
CIBERACOSO O ACOSO INFORMÁTICO • Mediante el uso de formas de contacto electrónicas por parte de un grupo o de un individu...
LA PREVENCIÓN • Trabajando la convivencia el fomento de la igualdad de genero (LOE) con la participación de toda la comuni...
MEDIDAS DE URGENCIA Y REPARADORAS –Dos modelos de prevención y de actuación • El modelo Olweus • El modelo Sheffield • El ...
PROTOCOLO DE ACTUACIONES • Fuente : Guía para profesorado detención y prevención maltrato infantil desde el centro educati...
  1. 1. E L M A LT R AT O A M E N O R E S Y L A R E S P U E S TA E D U C AT I V A . T I P O S D E M A LT R AT O S . Ó S C A R D O M Í N G U E Z F U E N T E S 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 1
  2. 2. QUE VAMOS A APRENDER • Aspectos relativo al maltrato de los menores tales como la normativa que los ampara , tipos de violencia que se da entre iguales, acoso escolar, tipos de maltratos y protocolos que se deberían de aplicar en los centros educativos. 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 2
  3. 3. ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS • a) El alumnado en su condición de menor. • b) La especial protección y los principios de actuación con los menores: igualdad y respeto al interés superior del menor. – Principio de igualdad a los menores inmigrantes: – Principio del interés superior del menor: – Derecho de acceso a la educación: • c) Los inmigrantes y el derecho a la educación • d) El maltrato a menores y la respuesta educativa. – El papel de los centros docentes – Tipos de maltratos • e) La violencia entre iguales, el acoso escolar. – Requisitos y características – Ciberacoso o acoso informático – Medidas de urgencia y reparadoras – Protocolo de actuaciones 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 3
  4. 4. EL ALUMNADO EN SU CONDICIÓN DE MENOR • La mayor parte de los alumnos tienen menos de 18 años • El conjunto de normas de ámbito autonómico, estatal e internacional otorgan protección especial. • La legislación menciona de manera concreta a los docentes y profesionales de la educación. • En los centros se da respuesta desde situaciones leves hasta encontrarse con riesgos de cuidados negligentes hacia los menores 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 4
  5. 5. LA ESPECIAL PROTECCIÓN LOS PRINCIPIOS DE ACTUACIÓN • La norma básica y fundamental referida a los menores es la convención de los derechos del niño (CDN), promulgada por las naciones unidas el 20 de noviembre de 1989, y ratificada por España el 30 de noviembre de 1990. 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 5
  6. 6. LA ESPECIAL PROTECCIÓN LOS PRINCIPIOS DE ACTUACIÓN • Incluye todos los menores que por cualquier motivo, y con independencia de su nacionalidad y de su situación administrativa, se encuentren en territorio de uno de los Estados signatarios. • En España el artículo 39.4 CE constitucionaliza los derechos recogidos en los Tratados Internacionales: – "Los niños gozarán de la protección prevista en los acuerdos internacionales que velan por sus derechos. • Se inspiran en dicha Convención • Real decreto1189/1982, de 4 de junio, sobre regulación de Determinadas Actividades inconvenientes o peligrosas para la juventud y la infancia • Ley orgánica 8/2006 de 4 de diciembre de 2006 por la que se modifico la Ley Orgánica de 5/2000 de la responsabilidad penal de los menores. • Leyes orgánicas 1/1996 de Protección de Menores (LOPM), • la LO 5/2000 de la Responsabilidad Penal de los Menores (LORPM) • la LO 4/2000 de la Integración social de los extranjeros (LODILE) • Leyes promulgadas pro las CCOO – Ley de garantías de los derechos de la infancia y adolescencia de la comunidad de Madrid. 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 6
  7. 7. PRINCIPIO DE IGUALDAD A LOS MENORES INMIGRANTES • los menores inmigrantes, también los irregulares, gozan de los mismos derechos que los menores nacionales. • El art. 3 de la Ley Orgánica de Protección Jurídica del Menor (LOPJM) establece que: – "Los menores gozarán de los derechos que les reconoce la Constitución y los Tratados internacionales [...] y del resto de los derechos garantizados por el ordenamiento jurídico, sin discriminación por razón de nacimiento, nacionalidad [... ] o cualquier otra circunstancia personal, familiar o social ". 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 7
  8. 8. PRINCIPIO DEL INTERÉS SUPERIOR DEL MENOR • Artículo 3.1 CDN y también la LO 1/1996, LOPJM, art.11.2 establecen: – "La generalización del interés superior del menor como inspirador de todas las actuaciones que se lo relacionan, tanto administrativas como judiciales”. 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 8
  9. 9. TRATAMIENTO JUDICIAL PENAL DE LOS MENORES DE EDAD • Mayor de Edad : Código penal Ley Orgánica 10/1995 de 23 noviembre • Edad entre 14 y 18 años Ley 5/2000 de 12 de enero, reguladora de la responsabilidad penal de los menores • Menor de 14 años Código civil La entidad adopta las medidas de protección adecuadas Sujeto aplicación 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 9
  10. 10. LOS INMIGRANTES Y EL DERECHO A LA EDUCACIÓN • La Ley Orgánica 4/2000 de 11 de enero, modificada por la LO 8/2000, sobre los derechos y libertades de los extranjeros en España y su integración social (artículo 9) y el Reglamento de desarrollo, Real Decreto 2393/2004, de 30 de diciembre (BOE núm. 6, 7.01.2005 – Todos los extranjeros menores de 18 años tienen el derecho y el deber de la educación en las mismas condiciones que los españoles 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 10
  11. 11. EL MALTRATO A MENORES Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA. • Marco conceptual –Maltrato infantil –Violencia (art 19 CDN) –Ablación / mutilación genital femenina (OMS y art. 24.3 CDN) 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 11
  12. 12. EL PAPEL DE LOS CENTROS • Los centros son lugares propicios para la detención de malos tratos – Todas las personas que forman parte de un centro escolar deberían conocer las formas de prevenir. – Ante las primeras sospechas o indicios recoger evidencias para ratificar o no – Y en su caso ponerlo en conocimiento de los asuntos sociales • LO 1/1996 de Protección Jurídica del Menor (artículo 13) 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 12
  13. 13. TIPOS DE MALTRATOS • Maltrato físico: • Maltrato por negligencia y abandono: • Maltrato psicológico o emocional: • Maltrato sexual: • Maltrato institucional: • Sumisión químico-farmacéutica: • Explotación laboral: Explotación sexual: 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 13
  14. 14. LA VIOLENCIA ENTRE IGUALES, EL ACOSO ESCOLAR O BULLYING • El acoso escolar o bullying (Dan Olweus, 1983) – Persecución física y/o psicológica – repetidos y continuos ataques. – Esta acción, negativa e intencionada, – provoca en las víctimas efectos claramente negativos: – que dificultan su integración en el medio escolar y el desarrollo normal de los aprendizaje". 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 14
  15. 15. REQUISITOS Y CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL BULLYING • Ataques o agresiones realizados de forma repetitiva e incluso fuera del horario escolar • Gratuidad de la agresión, no se da un conflicto de intereses contrapuestos. • Es una relación interpersonal que se caracteriza por un desequilibrio real de poder o de fuerza. • Los actos violentos suelen producirse en grupo 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 15
  16. 16. REQUISITOS Y CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL BULLYING • También se da acoso escolar, – sin concurrir violencia física dentro del comportamiento agresivo (ataques verbales, gestos, exclusión intencionada del grupo 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 16
  17. 17. CIBERACOSO O ACOSO INFORMÁTICO • Mediante el uso de formas de contacto electrónicas por parte de un grupo o de un individuo contra una víctima que no puede defenderse fácilmente. – mensajes de texto, – acoso telefónico, – correos electrónicos, – sesiones de chat, – whatsaap, – vía página web,…. 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 17
  18. 18. LA PREVENCIÓN • Trabajando la convivencia el fomento de la igualdad de genero (LOE) con la participación de toda la comunidad educativa – Resolución pacifica de conflictos – El respeto de los derechos de los demás – Erradicar estereotipos sexista 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 18
  19. 19. MEDIDAS DE URGENCIA Y REPARADORAS –Dos modelos de prevención y de actuación • El modelo Olweus • El modelo Sheffield • El ayuda entre alumnos o de mediadores 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 19
  20. 20. PROTOCOLO DE ACTUACIONES • Fuente : Guía para profesorado detención y prevención maltrato infantil desde el centro educativo de la comunidad de Madrid • www.Madrid.guía_protocolo_maltrato.pdf 3/18/2020 Óscar Domínguez Fuentes 20

