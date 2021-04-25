Ppt hominizacion-7mo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOMINIZACIÓNY SURGIMIENTO DE LAS CIVILIZACIONES I Primera Unidad Séptimo Básico ☺
¿Sabías que los primeros seres humanos comenzaron a habitar el planetaTierra hace unos 3 millones de años atrás? Pero… ¿Er...
¡VAMOS A ESTUDIAR LA PALEOHISTORIA! En esta unidad conoceremos un periodo de tiempo que algunos han llamado PREHISTORIA, y...
EDADES DE LA PALEOHISTORIA La paleohistoria se va a dividir en tres etapas: el Paleolítico, el Neolítico, y la Edad de los...
LA HOMINIZACIÓN En el paleolítico comenzó un largo proceso llamado hominización. Se trata de un periodo de transformación ...
LA HOMINIZACIÓN  La hominización implica cambios lentos y complejos en el ámbito biológico y cultural. Lo que marca el in...
CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS HOMÍNIDOS
PROCESO DE HOMINIZACIÓN
EL POBLAMIENTO AMERICANO Está comprobado que los primeros seres humanos en llegar a América fueron los Homo Sapiens Sapien...
2-Teoría australiana -Los seres humanos viajaron desde Australia a América del Sur, pasando por la Antártica, dado que en ...
3.Teoría multiétnica -Señala que además de las migraciones asiáticas, hubieron otras más tardías (hace 6000 años) provenie...
EL PALEOLÍTICO
¿QUÉ CARACTERÍSTICASTUVO EL PERIODO PALEOLÍTICO? ¡Haz click en el Link! ¡Este video te ayudará a comprender mejor el perio...
DURANTE EL PALEOLÍTICO…
 Sociedad en el Paleolítico:  Eran nómades, y se agrupaban en bandas de 20-30 personas, unidas por lazos de parentesco. ...
EL NEOLÍTICO
EL NEOLÍTICO El neolítico se inicia con el descubrimiento de la agricultura y la ganadería. Se trata de uno de los periodo...
¡Haz click en el Link! ¡Este video te ayudará a comprender mejor el periodo Neolítico! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBi...
Cuadro comparativo
ESQUEMA RESUMEN DE CONTENIDOS VISTOS
  1. 1. HOMINIZACIÓNY SURGIMIENTO DE LAS CIVILIZACIONES I Primera Unidad Séptimo Básico ☺
  2. 2. ¿Sabías que los primeros seres humanos comenzaron a habitar el planetaTierra hace unos 3 millones de años atrás? Pero… ¿Eran físicamente igual a nosotros? ¿Cómo crees que sobrevivieron si no tenían las comodidades ni la tecnología que tenemos hoy? ¡Vamos a averiguarlo!
  3. 3. ¡VAMOS A ESTUDIAR LA PALEOHISTORIA! En esta unidad conoceremos un periodo de tiempo que algunos han llamado PREHISTORIA, y que abarca desde el origen de la especie humana hasta la invención de la escritura. Sin embargo un concepto más aceptado actualmente es el de PALEOHISTORIA, ya que, aunque no se había inventado la escritura, sí existían muchos otros elementos como herramientas, pinturas, etc. que nos permitieron conocer ese periodo. PALEOHISTORIA
  4. 4. EDADES DE LA PALEOHISTORIA La paleohistoria se va a dividir en tres etapas: el Paleolítico, el Neolítico, y la Edad de los Metales PALEOHISTORIA
  5. 5. LA HOMINIZACIÓN En el paleolítico comenzó un largo proceso llamado hominización. Se trata de un periodo de transformación y evolución desde los primeros homínidos hasta el Homo Sapiens Sapiens, es decir, la especie a la cual pertenecemos nosotros.
  6. 6. LA HOMINIZACIÓN  La hominización implica cambios lentos y complejos en el ámbito biológico y cultural. Lo que marca el inicio de la hominización es el bipedismo (caminar en dos pies).
  7. 7. CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS HOMÍNIDOS
  8. 8. PROCESO DE HOMINIZACIÓN
  9. 9. EL POBLAMIENTO AMERICANO Está comprobado que los primeros seres humanos en llegar a América fueron los Homo Sapiens Sapiens, pero ¿cómo llegaron? ¡Existen varias teorías! 1. Teoría Asiática: -Primeros pobladores de América provinieron de Asia. -Pasaron a través de un “puente terrestre” llamado Estrecho de Bearing, que unió lo que hoy en día es parte de Rusia con Estados Unidos, hace 14 mil años. -Puente se habría producido por el descenso en el nivel del mar debido a la última glaciación.
  10. 10. 2-Teoría australiana -Los seres humanos viajaron desde Australia a América del Sur, pasando por la Antártica, dado que en ese tiempo el clima había permitido un viaje de esas características.
  11. 11. 3.Teoría multiétnica -Señala que además de las migraciones asiáticas, hubieron otras más tardías (hace 6000 años) provenientes de Australia y las islas del Pacífico sur, las que habrían llegado hasta América navegando por el océano Pacífico y sus islas.
  12. 12. EL PALEOLÍTICO
  13. 13. ¿QUÉ CARACTERÍSTICASTUVO EL PERIODO PALEOLÍTICO? ¡Haz click en el Link! ¡Este video te ayudará a comprender mejor el periodo paleolítico! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGoK_cWIMH4
  14. 14. DURANTE EL PALEOLÍTICO…
  15. 15.  Sociedad en el Paleolítico:  Eran nómades, y se agrupaban en bandas de 20-30 personas, unidas por lazos de parentesco.  No había división social. Eran sociedades igualitarias  Economía en el Paleolítico:  La economía en este periodo se basó en la caza y la recolección.
  16. 16. EL NEOLÍTICO
  17. 17. EL NEOLÍTICO El neolítico se inicia con el descubrimiento de la agricultura y la ganadería. Se trata de uno de los periodos más importantes del ser humano, donde inicia la vida sedentaria, es decir, se queda a vivir fijo en un lugar. Eso significa que ya no viajará de un lugar a otro en búsqueda de alimento, porque ahora lo producirá él mismo.
  18. 18. ¡Haz click en el Link! ¡Este video te ayudará a comprender mejor el periodo Neolítico! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBi2KLq8Fgs
  19. 19. Cuadro comparativo
  20. 20. ESQUEMA RESUMEN DE CONTENIDOS VISTOS

