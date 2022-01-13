Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6
Business
Jan. 13, 2022
31 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

What's your competitive advantage that will help

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 13, 2022
31 views

What’s Your Competitive Advantage that will help beat your competitors?

This article asks the following question. What’s Your Competitive Advantage that will help beat your competitors? Understanding competitive advantage is one of the most powerful things you should know. As the more certain about competitive advantage, the more confident your decision making. And then act positively.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

What's your competitive advantage that will help

  1. 1. 13/01/2022, 17:21 What's Your Competitive Advantage that will help Page 1 of 6 https://www.octopusintelligence.com/whats-your-competitive-advantage-that-will-help-beat-your-competitors/ What’s Your Competitive Advantage That Will Help Beat Your Competitors? 13/01/2022 | Octopus HOME WHAT WE DO HOW WE DO IT BLOG CONTACT
  2. 2. 13/01/2022, 17:21 What's Your Competitive Advantage that will help Page 2 of 6 https://www.octopusintelligence.com/whats-your-competitive-advantage-that-will-help-beat-your-competitors/ What’s Your Competitive Advantage that will help beat your competitors? This article asks the following question. What’s Your Competitive Advantage that will help beat your competitors? Understanding competitive advantage is one of the most powerful things you should know. As the more certain about competitive advantage, the more confident your decision making. And then act positively. The first place to start is to ask yourself a straightforward question. Which sometimes is very difficult to answer. Do you really have a competitive advantage over your competitors or market? Dont brush over this question and say yes. “Of course, we have. We have this level of revenue. And are making this profit. And we have these customers etc”. But are you competing as a “me-too” offer, or do you really have a competitive advantage? But, chasing your competitive advantages is rather like catching chickens in a field. You will eventually find a way of catching that chicken. But keeping hold of it is no easy feat. And what about the other chickens? Get chasing. Keep it going Yes, it’s an ongoing process to ensure your competitive advantage remains. Your competitive advantage will never stay the same. So, isolating, defining and understanding your competitive advantage is essential. It enables you to make decisions and act to leverage your advantage. And you will find significant growth from it. It will be one of the main areas for your growth. You have created a new financial application that is taking the world by storm? Then you are riding on the crest of a wave. You are like Leonardo DiCaprio on the bow of the Titanic. But you know what happens to the Titanic. Something comes along to open your competitive advantage up to the elements. And also, your investors get a cold. And they start taking more interest and asking those questions you wish they wouldn’t. Most businesses have more minor barriers to entry than Titanic’s iceberg. So if even those with unique offerings could have a problem. And those businesses with soggy bottoms have to be really careful. Your competitive advantage will allow you to avoid the iceberg and plug your holes. That’s enough of the salty seafaring analogies. Now onto the preeminent competitive strategy expert. Harvard professor Michael Porter and his three
  3. 3. 13/01/2022, 17:21 What's Your Competitive Advantage that will help Page 3 of 6 https://www.octopusintelligence.com/whats-your-competitive-advantage-that-will-help-beat-your-competitors/ main competitive advantages. These are cost leadership, differentiation and focus. 1. Cost Leadership In cost leadership, you look to become the low-cost producer in your industry. So economies of scale, new technology and preferential pricing of raw materials. 2. Differentiation a differentiation strategy you look to be unique in your industry in a way customers see the value. 3. Focus Focus means going niche in your industry. A focus on one or more industry segments and build your strategy to serve them and ignore other sectors. Other aspects are covered in Porter’s main competitive advantages, icluding brand image, customer service, management, location, distribution. A. Brand Image Your brand and message should communicate the trust customers have in it. A brand with a poor reputation means they are not trusted to provide a quality product or service. So in turn, will their fantastic technology not be trusted either? B. Customer Service Everyone says they have excellent customer service. But the proof is in how it is actually done in the real world. When something goes wrong, the experience customers face will develop a loyal customer. Or someone who will never come back again. Do it right, and it will enhance your brand and increase its reputation. C. Management A motivated and organised workforce is essential. An unmotivated team will provide a lower quality of service and inefficiencies. And higher staff turnover also hits the bottom line. D. Distribution network and location A good distribution network allows you to get raw materials from your suppliers. And inturn your products to the buyers in a timely way. Located near to your customers will also increase efficiency and speed. Amazon got its distribution network nailed to create a
  4. 4. 13/01/2022, 17:21 What's Your Competitive Advantage that will help Page 4 of 6 https://www.octopusintelligence.com/whats-your-competitive-advantage-that-will-help-beat-your-competitors/ competitive advantage. But they are now building local depots to ensure next day (or same-day delivery) is achieved. Being close to your customer also helps in terms of the cost of getting your product to the customer. E. Economies of Scale You will enjoy economies of scale and lower unit costs as you grow. You are potentially bringing a cost advantage by charging lower prices to customers. F. Technology Proprietary technology and business processes will provide you with a substantial competitive advantage. The more you innovate, the more difficult it is for your competitors to beat you. And if you get it right, it’s perhaps the quickest way to a significant competitive advantage. Still, a lot of time and resources are needed to maintain and develop a competitive advantage. It may not happen overnight. But always constantly look to: Innovate Find new products, Demand excellent customer service from your team Look at new ways to get your message across. With cool, innovative ways or via traditional marketing techniques. If you do, there will be significant growth. What’s Your Competitive Advantage that will help beat your competitors? You can’t win every account. But by finding your competitive advantage means you will win more than you lose. And if you win or if you lose, win/loss analysis is vital to tell you why and how you can improve. This article asked what’s your competitive advantage that will help beat your competitors? Understanding competitive advantage is one of the most powerful things you should know. We defined the types of competitive advantage open to you. And introduced you to Micheal Porter. Cheeky chicken art by Hana Oliver Home » Blog » Competitive Intelligence Insight » What’s Your Competitive Advantage That
  5. 5. 13/01/2022, 17:21 What's Your Competitive Advantage that will help Page 5 of 6 https://www.octopusintelligence.com/whats-your-competitive-advantage-that-will-help-beat-your-competitors/ Will Help Beat Your Competitors? List of Image Tools for Competitive Intelligence, Competitor Analysis Research How to do Competitor Analysis Well Customer Market Distribution Intelligence Questions Market Intelligence Challenges What You Think You Know Why Product Competitive Analysis is Essential For All Stakeholders What Were The Best Competitive Intelligence Related Books in 2021 A b o u t O c t o p u s We create more certainty, insight, competitive advantage and significant growth for clients operating in disruptive and traditional sectors. Trusted by brands, middle-market players, investors and startup innovators to answer the questions when you just need to know. Case studies Testimonials What we do Clients Glossary Leave a comment Leave a comment Name * Email *
  6. 6. 13/01/2022, 17:21 What's Your Competitive Advantage that will help Page 6 of 6 https://www.octopusintelligence.com/whats-your-competitive-advantage-that-will-help-beat-your-competitors/ Website Post Comment Need to know more? Or not sure where to look? We offer a free no obligation consultation. Contact us +44 (0)115 7771386 | hello@octopusintelligence.com Proud Member of Our collection of Intelligence related quotes Monthly article Daily tip Help, glossary, FAQs & other free stu5 © 2022 Octopus Intelligence logo registered trademark Policies, privacy and terms of business Sign up Sign up

What’s Your Competitive Advantage that will help beat your competitors? This article asks the following question. What’s Your Competitive Advantage that will help beat your competitors? Understanding competitive advantage is one of the most powerful things you should know. As the more certain about competitive advantage, the more confident your decision making. And then act positively.

Views

Total views

31

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×