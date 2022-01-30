Successfully reported this slideshow.
How competitive intelligence helps product road mapping

Jan. 30, 2022
How Competitive Intelligence helps product road mapping to success
You and your competitors need to be more agile when introducing a product or service to the market. So in turn, you have to be better than them when successfully getting a product to market. You need to know what they want and why you’re the best in your market sector. However, it doesn’t need to be such a difficult task to undertake. And knowing what your competitors are up to will give you an advantage. This article explains how Competitive Intelligence helps product road mapping to success.

How competitive intelligence helps product road mapping

