How Competitive Intelligence helps product road mapping to success

You and your competitors need to be more agile when introducing a product or service to the market. So in turn, you have to be better than them when successfully getting a product to market. You need to know what they want and why you’re the best in your market sector. However, it doesn’t need to be such a difficult task to undertake. And knowing what your competitors are up to will give you an advantage. This article explains how Competitive Intelligence helps product road mapping to success.