Captain Martin Hawk and his crew arrive in Alexandria, Egypt on the clipper ship Yankee Spirit. With their mysterious guid...
●Written By: Jerry Robbins ●Narrated By: The Colonial Radio Players, J. T. Turner, Joseph Jr. Zamparelli ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: November 2011 ●Duration: 6 hours 6 minutes
Yankee Clipper and the Adventure of the Golden Sphinx good audiobooks

  Yankee Clipper and the Adventure of the Golden Sphinx
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Jerry Robbins ●Narrated By: The Colonial Radio Players, J. T. Turner, Joseph Jr. Zamparelli ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: November 2011 ●Duration: 6 hours 6 minutes
