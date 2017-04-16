Rpp biologi smk kelas x (eek)

RPPSMK KelasX RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : SMK Taruna Ganesha Mata Pelajaran : Biologi Kelas/Seme...
RPPSMK KelasX 2.1 Berperilaku ilmiah: teliti, tekun, jujur terhadap data dan fakta, disiplin, tanggung jawab,dan peduli da...
RPPSMK KelasX TujuanAfektif 1. Siswamenunjukkansikap ilmiahdalamprosespembelajaran. 2. Siswamenunjukkansikaprasaingintahud...
RPPSMK KelasX d. Limbahdan pembuanganbahan e. Airdan listriktersediacukup f. Stopkontakyang aman g. Guru, petugasmaupunsis...
RPPSMK KelasX dibahasdanmenggali pengetahuan awal siswa: “apa yang bisakamulakukan ketikaterjadi kecelakaandalam laborator...
RPPSMK KelasX dan bahan yang terdapat dalam laboratorium 4 Mengeksplorasi Guru meminta siswa untuk mendemostrasikan langsu...
RPPSMK KelasX Guru meminta siswa untuk mendiskusikan peraturan penting yang harus dilakukan dalam laboratorium penting dan...
RPPSMK KelasX Indikator Jenis Tugas Bentuk Tugas Instrumen 1. Siswamampumenggunakanalatdanbahan secara aman. 2. Siswamampu...
RPPSMK KelasX 1 Memberikanide dangagasanyang barusesuai dengan materi diskusi 2 Menghargai pendapattemandantidakmemaksakan...
RPPSMK KelasX erat dengan topik permasalahan denganjelas dan sistematis tepat/benar (sesuai konsep Biologi) baik/mempertah...
RPPSMK KelasX a. Lingkungan b. Manusia c. Mesin d. Teman kerja e. Tempat kerja 4. Bekerja dekat dengan bagian-bagian benda...
RPPSMK KelasX Nama alat tersebut adalah … a. Gelas kimia b. Gelas ukur c. Erlenmeyer d. Tabung reaksi 7. Perhatikan data b...
RPPSMK KelasX 8. Untuk mengambil cairan dari dalam botol, maka kita menggunakan …. a. Tabung reaksi b. Gelas ukur c. Pipet...
RPPSMK KelasX Mengetahui KepalaSMK Taruna Ganesha Guru Mapel Biologi Drs. AlonGultom,M. Si. NisaRasyida, M.Pd. NUPTK:90577...
RPPSMK KelasX Mata Pelajaran : Biologi A. Kompetensi Inti 1. Menghayati dan mengamalkan ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2. Men...
RPPSMK KelasX 2. Mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan pada lingkungan sekolah dengan melaksanakan piket dan membersihkan ...
RPPSMK KelasX sekolah. Ingat semboyan “Men sana in corpore sano” bahwa “jiwa yang sehat ada dalam badan yang sehat”. Lingk...
RPPSMK KelasX Penerangan dalam kelas diupayakan memanfaatkan sumber energi alam yaitu sinar matahari dengan intensitas cah...
RPPSMK KelasX Melakukan penghematan air dan kran tidak bocor. Tersedia pembersih/alat pembersih disetiap kamar mandi/wc d...
RPPSMK KelasX Hajat). Tidak minum air dari sungai, danau atau sumur tanpa dimasak terlebih dahulu. Tidak membangun rumah...
RPPSMK KelasX d. Siswa mengaplikasikan perilaku bersih dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. 60’ 3 Kegiatan akhir a. Refleksi b. Me...
RPPSMK KelasX c. Siswa menyimpulkan hasil diskusi tentang kondisi kebersihan sekolah Pertemuan Ke – 10 a. Siswa melakukan ...
RPPSMK KelasX c. Siswa menyimpulkan perilaku bersih di lingkungan Kota Bandung. d. Siswa mengaplikasikan perilaku bersih d...
RPPSMK KelasX sistemmeristem dan jaringan dewasa pada tumbuhan. 3. Menunjukan letak jaringan epidermis, korteks, dan stele...
RPPSMK KelasX Drs. AlonGultom,M. Si. NisaRasyida,S.Pd. NUPTK:9057746648200023 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN ( RPP) Nama...
RPPSMK KelasX II. Tujuan Pembelajaran Setelah siswa memperoleh pengalaman belajar dengan mengkaji buku sumber/referens, da...
RPPSMK KelasX VI. Kegiatan Pembelajaran No. Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran 1. Kegiatan Awal (10menit) o Menulistopikyang aka...
RPPSMK KelasX Eksplorasi: o Membagi pesertadidikdalam kelompokyangberanggotakan 6– 7 orang o Menugaskankelompokuntukmenger...
RPPSMK KelasX VII Penilaian Jenis tagihandanbentukinstrumen: - Tertulis - UnjukKerja : kerja mandiri Penilaianprosesbelaja...
RPPSMK KelasX - Catatlahperbedaanyang tampakdalam bentuktabel Jawablahpertanyaandibawahini : 1. Apayang menyebabkanterjadi...
RPPSMK KelasX Carakerja Pergiilahkekebundi sekitar sekolah.Amatilahtumbuhandariberbagai spesiesyangberbedapenampakannya Am...
RPPSMK KelasX EVALUASI Jawablahpertanyaandengan jelas! 1. Keanekaragamandisebabkanolehduafaktoryaitu, faktor . . . . . . ....
RPPSMK KelasX No. Jawaban Skors 1 genetikdan lingkungan 2 2 gen 2 3 genotip 2 4 varietas 2 5 fenotipe 2 Total Skors 10 100...
RPPSMK KelasX 5 Menghargaisarandanpendapatsesamatemanpesertadiskusi 20 Total Skor 100  100 SkorTotal 2/pendidikSkorsdidi...
RPPSMK KelasX 4 Kualitassuara, sepertitingkat volume, artikulasidanantusianisme cukupbaik 10 5 Bahasatubuh sepertikontak m...
RPPSMK KelasX RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) KD. 3.2 Nama Sekolah : SMAPGII I Bandung Mata Pelajaran : BIOLOGI Kel...
RPPSMK KelasX 1. Mendeskripsikanpembagianwilayahfloradanfauna Indonesia 2. Memberikan contohkeanekaragamanhayatiIndonesia ...
RPPSMK KelasX Susilowarno,RGunawan,dkk. 2007,BiologiuntukSMA/MA Kelas X, Jakarta : Grasindo Buku lainyang sesuai
RPPSMK KelasX VII. Kegiatan Pembelajaran No. Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran 1. Kegiatan Awal (10menit) o Menulistopikyang ak...
RPPSMK KelasX Konfirmasi : o Memberikanpengutandarihasilpengamatandandiskusikelas (contohdalammemberikan penguatanpadakons...
RPPSMK KelasX Drs. Lili Asmili NIP. Dra Ida Rosyidah NIP 196801232008012008
RPPSMK KelasX Keanekaragaman Hayatidi Indonesia Indonesia merupakan salah satu dari tiga negara yang memiliki keanekaragam...
RPPSMK KelasX Bagaimana di Indonesia? Kita telah kehilangan beberapa satwa penting, misalnya harimau bali. Badak bercula s...
RPPSMK KelasX LEMBARKEGIATANPESERTADIDIK KD 3.2 Tujuan Mengidentifikasi jenis-jenistumbuhandan hewandilingkungansekitas Me...
RPPSMK KelasX 3 4 5 6 7 No NamaHewan Bagiantubuh Manfaat 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 iv. Buat kesimpulanmu,catatdandiskusikanlahbersamat...
RPPSMK KelasX LEMBAR KEGIATAN PESERTA DIDIK KD 3.2 Tujuan Mengetahui dampaknegatifaktivitas manusiaterhadapkehadiranhewand...
RPPSMK KelasX Alatdan Bahan a. Tumbuhanliar CaraKerja a. Susunlembarpertanyaan b. Carilahinformasitentangperbandinganbanya...
RPPSMK KelasX Penilaian ProsesBelajarPesertaDidik KD3.2 Diskusi Kelas No Elemen yang dinilai Skors Maksimal Penilaian Pese...
RPPSMK KelasX Presentasi Lisan No Elemen yang dinilai Skors Maksimal Penilaian Peserta didik Pendidik 1 Menggunakankonseps...
RPPSMK KelasX ___________, ______________20___ Mengetahui KepalaSMK ____________________ Guru Mapel Biologi ______________...
RPPSMK KelasX RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : SMK/MAK Kelas / Smester : X / 2 Mata Pelajaran : Biolo...
RPPSMK KelasX 3. Mendeskripsikan proses dan produk metabolisme pada tumbuhan, berikut tahapan – tahapan respirasi sel (gli...
RPPSMK KelasX  Reaksi gelap terjadi di stroma G. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Demonstrasi 2. Diskusi kelompok 3. Eksperimen 4. ...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya.  Guru memberikan kesempatan...
RPPSMK KelasX  Siswa di minta untuk mlakukan praktik mengenai aktivitas enzim katalase pada hati / kentang sesuai dengan ...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru meminta siswa untuk membentuk sebuah kelompok diskusi kecil di dalam kelas  Siswa di minta untuk men...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memnjelaskan mengenai materi yang akan di bahas  Siswa di minta untuk mengumpulkan tugas rumah yang ...
RPPSMK KelasX 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengucapkan salamdan mengabsen siswa yang tidak masuk  Guru mereview materi ...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan tugas rumah berupa latihan soal. I. Alat, sumber, dan bahan a. Alat dan bahan : mikroskop,...
RPPSMK KelasX a. Klorofil c. amiloplas e. stomata b. Kloroplas d. sitoplasma 2. Respirasi pada proses pembuatan tape tergo...
RPPSMK KelasX Contoh Essay 1. Faktor apa sajakah yang mempengaruhi kerja enzim ? Jelaskan bagaimana factor – factor terseb...
RPPSMK KelasX RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : SMK/MAK Kelas / Smester : X / 2 Mata Pelajaran : Biolo...
RPPSMK KelasX 5. Mengidentifikasi prostista berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup dan reproduksinya. 6. Mengidentifikasi ...
RPPSMK KelasX  Virus merupakan jasad renik yang memiliki sifat antara benda hidup dan benda tak hidup  Virus dapat di kr...
RPPSMK KelasX  Setiap siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan jenis – jenis virus berdasarkan struktur tubuhnya.  Siswa di mint...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan pertanyaan mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari, dengan tujuan untuk mengetahui kesiapan ...
RPPSMK KelasX 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum pelaja...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan tugas rumah Pertemuan keempat 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta s...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari hasil kegiatan belajar.  Guru memberika...
RPPSMK KelasX Pertemuan keenam 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahu...
RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan umpan balik pada siswa dengan memberi penguatan dalam bentuk lisan pada siswa yang telah m...
RPPSMK KelasX (menguntungkan, merugikan ) dalam kehidupan. 3. Mengidentifikasi berdasarkan bakteri berdasarkan struktur tu...
RPPSMK KelasX 2. Berikut ini adalah komponen penyusun tubuh virus yang di ambil dari sel inang, kecuali…. a. Asam amino c....
RPPSMK KelasX _____________________________ ______________________________ NIP NIP
  2. 2. RPPSMK KelasX 2.1 Berperilaku ilmiah: teliti, tekun, jujur terhadap data dan fakta, disiplin, tanggung jawab,dan peduli dalam observasi dan eksperimen, berani dan santun dalam mengajukan pertanyaan dan berargumentasi, peduli lingkungan, gotong royong, bekerjasama, cinta damai, berpendapat secara ilmiah dan kritis, responsif dan proaktif dalam dalam setiap tindakan dan dalam melakukan pengamatan dan percobaan di dalam kelas/laboratorium maupun di luar kelas/laboratorium. 3.1 Mendeskripsikan prinsip keselamatan kerja berdasarkan pengamatan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. 4.1 Mengidentifikasi berbagai bahaya di tempat kerja. C. Indikator 1. Siswamampumenggunakanalatdanbahan secaraaman. 2. Siswamampumenjelaskanfungsi alatdanbahanyangterdapatdi laboratorium. 3. Siswamampumendeskripsikanbahan-bahanyangberbahaya. 4. Siswamampumemahami cara yangaman bekerjadi laboratorium. 5. Siswamampumenjelaskanmengenai pencegahankecelakaankerjadi laboratorium. 6. Siswamampumengidentifikasi simbol-simbol keselamatankerja. D. Tujuan Pembelajaran TujuanKognitif 1. Siswamampumenggunakanalatdanbahan yangterdapatdalamlaboratoriumdenganbenar danaman setelahmelakukanpengamatanlangsung. 2. Siswamampumenjelaskanminimal limafungsi alatdanbahanyangterdapat dalamlaboratoriumsetelahmenggunakannyasecaralangsung. 3. Siswamampumendeskripsikanbahan-bahanyangberbahayayangterdapatdi laboratorium melalui pengamatanlangsung. 4. Siswadapatmemahami beberapacarakeselamatanbekerjadi laboratorium denganbenarmelalui penjelasanguru. 5. Siswadapatmenjelaskanmengenai pencegahan kecelakaankerjadi laboratorium melalui diskusi kelompok. 6. Siswadapatmengidentifikasijenis-jenislambangberbahayauntukkeselamatankerjadi laboratoriummelaluipengamatangambar. TujuanPsikomotorik 1. Siswadapatmengkomunikasikanpengamatanmengenaibeberapacarakeselamatanbekerjadi laboratoriumdenganbenar. 2. Siswadapatmempraktikkanlangsung beberapacarakeselamatanbekerjadi laboratoriumdenganbenar.
  3. 3. RPPSMK KelasX TujuanAfektif 1. Siswamenunjukkansikap ilmiahdalamprosespembelajaran. 2. Siswamenunjukkansikaprasaingintahudalamprosespembelajaran berlangsung. 3. Siswamenunjukkansikapkerjasamaantarkelompokselamaproses pembelajaranberlangsung. 4. Siswamenunjukkansikapkritisselamaprosespembelajaranberlangsung. 5. Siswamenunjukkansikapkomunikatif dalamberdiskusi. Karakter siswa yang di harapkan : Ingin tahu, berpikir logis, kritis, kreatif, dan inovatif, jujur, bergaya hidup sehat, disiplin, mandiri, bertanggung jawab, peduli lingkungan, cinta ilmu. E. Materi Pembelajaran Di dalam laboratorium terdapat beberapa jenis alat dan bahan, serta perlengkapan laboratorium lainnya. Pengadaan alat dan bahan harus diperlakukan sesuai dengan kebutuhan. Kebutuhan alat dan bahan laboratorium didasarkan pada tujuan yang hendak dicapai. Di dalam laboratorium juga terdapat bahan-bahan yang berbahaya, diantaranya ammonia yang berbau tajam, merkuri yang beracun, alcohol yang mudah terbakar, asam sulfat yang bersifat korosif, hydrogen yang mudah meledak dan karbon-14 yang merupakan radioaktif. Keselamatan kerja merupakan instrumen yang memproteksi pekerja, perusahaan, lingkungan hidup, dan masyarakat sekitardari bahayaakibatkecelakaankerja.Keselamatankerjabertujuanmencegah,mengurangi,bahkanmenihilkanrisikokecelakaankerja (zero accident). Keselamatan kerja di laboratorium merupakan usaha atau tindakan pencegahanagar di dalam kegiatan di laboratorium terhindar dari kecelakaan sekecil apapun. Sehubungan dengan kemungkinan timbul bahaya-bahaya di dalam kegiatanlaboratorium, maka perlunya mengetahui bahaya yang ditimbulkan oleh benda-bendaatau barang-barang yang ada di laboratorium. Hal-hal yang terkait dengan keselamatan kerja di laboratorium adalah sebagai berikut: a. Tata tertib yang jelas. b. Pemakaian alat dan bahan sesuai petunjuk c. Alatdan bahankimiaharus disimpansesuai dengantempatnyamasing-masing
  4. 4. RPPSMK KelasX d. Limbahdan pembuanganbahan e. Airdan listriktersediacukup f. Stopkontakyang aman g. Guru, petugasmaupunsiswaharus menggunakanjaslaboratorium h. Ruang laboratorium,mejapraktikum,sertaalat-alatharusterjagakebersihannyasebelumdansetelahkegiatanpraktikum. F. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Demonstrasi 2. Diskusi kelompok 3. Eksperimen 4. Tanya jawab G. Langkah – Langkah Pembelajaran Indikator Tahapan Kegiatan Kegiatan Guru Kegiatan Siswa Nilai Alokasi Waktu 1 Kegiatan awal Etika Pendahuluan Guru mengucapkansalam pembuka. Guru mempersilahkansiswa untukberdoaterlebihdahulu. Guru mengabsenparasiswa. Siswamenjawabsalampembukayang diucapkanolehguru. Siswaberdoasebelummemulaiproses pembelajaran. Religius Apersepsi Guru memotivasi siswa denganmengajukanpertanyaan untukmenuntun siswadalam mempelajaritopikyangakan Berpikir kritis
  5. 5. RPPSMK KelasX dibahasdanmenggali pengetahuan awal siswa: “apa yang bisakamulakukan ketikaterjadi kecelakaandalam laboratorium?” “praktikumapasaja yang pernah kamulakukandalam laboratorium?” Guru membacakan tujuan pembelajaran yang dapat dicapai melalui pembelajaran Guru meminta siswa untuk membentuk kelompok 2 Kegiatan Inti Mengamati Guru menunjukkan pada siswa alat dan bahan yang terdapat dalam laboratorium Siswa mengamati alat dan bahan yang terdapat dalamlaboratorium Siswa mengelompokkan alat dan bahan yang terdapat dalam laboratorium Sikap ilmiah 3 Menanya Guru memberikan kesempatan pada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai keselematan kerja di laboratorium Siswa diharapkan bertanya: Bagaimana cara menggunakan alat dan bahan yg terdapat dalam laboratorium dengan aman? Bagaimana mengelompokkan alat Rasa ingin tahu
  6. 6. RPPSMK KelasX dan bahan yang terdapat dalam laboratorium 4 Mengeksplorasi Guru meminta siswa untuk mendemostrasikan langsung cara menggunakan alat dan bahan yang terdapat dalam laboratorium sehingga siswa mampu mengetahui fungsinya secara langsung Guru meminta siswa untuk memperagakan beberapa cara pencegahan terjadinya kecelakaan kerja Siswa mempraktekan langsung menggunakan alat dan bahan yang terdapat dalam laboratorium, misalnya cara menggunakan mikroskop Siswa mempraktekkan cara menggunakan alat dan bahan berbahaya dengan aman dalam laboratorium untuk mencegah terjadinya kecelakaan kerja Disiplin 5 Mengumpulkan data Guru meminta siswa untuk mendata bahan berbahaya yang terdapat dalam laboratorium Guru meminta siswa untuk mengidentifikasi simbol-simbol berbahaya dalamlaboratorium Siswa mendata bahan berbahaya dan alat-alat yang memerlukan perawatan khusus jika digunakan Siswa mengidentifikasi dan mampu mejelaskan maksud dari simbol- simbol berbahaya dalam laboratorium Bekerja sama 6 Mengomunikasikan Guru meminta siswa yang telah berkelompok mempresentasikan hasil pengamatannya di laboratorium Siswa menjelaskan hasil pengamatan alat dan bahan berbahaya dalam laboratorium serta pengunaannya secara aman Siswa mendiskusikan peraturan Santun dalam berargumentasi
  7. 7. RPPSMK KelasX Guru meminta siswa untuk mendiskusikan peraturan penting yang harus dilakukan dalam laboratorium penting dan tatatertib dalam laboratorium yang harus dipatuhi oleh setiap praktikan Kegiatan Penutup Guru mempersilahkan siswa untuk mengemukakan kesimpulan selama pembelajaran berlangsung Guru memberikan tugas meresume alat dan bahan beserta fungsinya dalam buku catatan Guru memberikan materi pembelajaran yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan berikutnya Siswa menjelaskan kesimpulan yang didapat selama pembelajaran berlangsung Siswa mengerjakan tugas yang diberikan guru Siswa meperoleh informasi rencana kegian pembelajaran berikutnya H. Alat, sumber, dan bahan a. Alat dan bahan : gelas ukur, Erlenmeyer, lumpang dan alu, biuret, larutan asam, larutan basa, alcohol, mikroskop. b. Sumber belajar :  Buku penuntun belajarBiologi kelompok Kesehatan dan Pertanian untuk SMK dan MAK Ernawati dkk Sudirman Erlangga.  Buku yang relevan  Internet I. Penilaian
  8. 8. RPPSMK KelasX Indikator Jenis Tugas Bentuk Tugas Instrumen 1. Siswamampumenggunakanalatdanbahan secara aman. 2. Siswamampumenjelaskanfungsi alatdan bahan yangterdapatdi laboratorium. 3. Siswamampumendeskripsikanbahan- bahan yangberbahaya. 4. Siswamampumemahami cara yangaman bekerjadi laboratorium. 5. Siswamampumenjelaskanmengenai pencegahankecelakaankerjadi laboratorium. 6. Siswamampumengidentifikasi simbol- simbol keselamatankerja. 1. Tugas individu 2. Performa 3. Tes tertulis 4. Ulangan harian 1. Unjuk kerja 2. Laporan hasil pengamata ( observasi ) 3. Pengamatan sikap 1. Soal test pilihan ganda dan uraian (soal terlampir) Instrumen Penilaian Diskusi dan Afektif Rubrik Penilaian Diskusi dan Presentasi Kelas Nama : ............................................... Kelompok : .............................................. Kelas : ............................................... No. Kriteria Ya Tidak Keterangan
  9. 9. RPPSMK KelasX 1 Memberikanide dangagasanyang barusesuai dengan materi diskusi 2 Menghargai pendapattemandantidakmemaksakan bahwapendapatsendiri yangpalingbenar 3 Memberikanrespon jawabanyangbaik dantepat terhadappertanyaanyangmuncul 4 Menggunakanhumorpositif dengantepat 5 Menggunakankosepbiologi secaratepat 6 Menyampaikankesimpulandengandidukung pengetahuandanbukti yangada 7 Meyampaikandenganbahasatubuhyangefektif dan suara terdengarolehsiswalain Acuan Standar Penilaian Diskusi Kelas Hari, tanggal : ................................. Kelas : ................................. Materi Pembelajaran : ................................. N o Nama Siswa Aspek yang dinilai Ide berhubungan Ide disampaikan Pendapat Argumentasi Bersikap Orisinal (ide Keterangan
  10. 10. RPPSMK KelasX erat dengan topik permasalahan denganjelas dan sistematis tepat/benar (sesuai konsep Biologi) baik/mempertahanka n pendapat dengan alasan yang logis dan ilmiah menghargai pendapatorang lain yang disampaikan baru) Ya Tidak Ya Tidak Ya Tidak Ya Tidak Ya Tidak Ya Tidak Contoh Soal 1. Dibawah ini yang bukan termasuk unsur penyebab terjadinya kecelakaan adalah… a. Unsur manusia b. Unsur mesin c. Unsur keberuntungan d. Unsur lingkungan e. Keadaan tempat kerja 2. Kemampuan yang kurang dan konsentrasi yang kurang termasuk penyebab kecekakaan karena unsur… a. Lingkungan b. Manusia c. Mesin d. Teman kerja e. Tempat kerja 3. Terkena arus listrik termasuk penyebab kecelakaan karena unsur…
  11. 11. RPPSMK KelasX a. Lingkungan b. Manusia c. Mesin d. Teman kerja e. Tempat kerja 4. Bekerja dekat dengan bagian-bagian benda yang berputar atau bagian mesin yang berputar, dan tanpa perlindungan termasuk salah satu penyebab kecelakaan karena unsur… a. Lingkungan b. Lingkungan kerja c. Teman kerja d. Peralatan kerja e. Ketidaksengajaan 5. Sebutkan fungsi dari peralatan pelindung kebisingan… a. Untuk melindungi mata b. Untuk melindungi rambut c. Untuk melindungi telinga d. Untuk melindungi tangan e. Untuk melindungi mulut 6. Perhatikan gambar!
  12. 12. RPPSMK KelasX Nama alat tersebut adalah … a. Gelas kimia b. Gelas ukur c. Erlenmeyer d. Tabung reaksi 7. Perhatikan data berikut! 1) Masker 2) Jas kerja 3) Sarung tangan 4) Helm Yang merupakan kelengkapan kerja di laboratorium adalah … a. 1 dan 3 b. 1 dan 4 c. 3 dan 4 d. 2 dan 3
  13. 13. RPPSMK KelasX 8. Untuk mengambil cairan dari dalam botol, maka kita menggunakan …. a. Tabung reaksi b. Gelas ukur c. Pipet d. Pinset 9. Cara menyimpan alat laboratorium : 1) Tabung reaksi : dikeringkan, disimpan di rak, posisi tegak 2) Gunting : dikeringkan, simpan di almari, dekat bahan kimia 3) Stopwatch : dibersihkan, simpan dalam almari terkunci 4) Pipet : disimpan dalam laci dan posisi terbalik 5) Lampu bunsen : ditutup dengan penutup plastik pada bagian sumbunya Cara penyimpanan alat laboratorium yang benar adalah … a. 1, 2, 3 b. 1, 3, 4 c. 2, 3, 5 d. 3, 4, 5 10. Pertolongan pertama yang harus diberikan saat tangan terkena bahan kimia berbahaya adalah … a. Tangan diberi pasta gigi b. Tangan dialiri air terus-menerus c. Tangan diberi alkohol konsentrasi tinggi d. Tangan dilap dengan kertas tisu Bandung,24 November2015
  14. 14. RPPSMK KelasX Mengetahui KepalaSMK Taruna Ganesha Guru Mapel Biologi Drs. AlonGultom,M. Si. NisaRasyida, M.Pd. NUPTK:9057746648200023 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : SMK Taruna Ganesha Kelas/Smester : X/I
  15. 15. RPPSMK KelasX Mata Pelajaran : Biologi A. Kompetensi Inti 1. Menghayati dan mengamalkan ajaran agama yang dianutnya 2. Menghayati perilaku (jujur, disiplin, tanggungjawab, peduli, santun, ramah lingkungan, gotong royong, kerjasama, cinta damai, responsif dan pro-aktif) dan menunjukan sikap sebagai bagian dari solusi atas berbagai permasalahan bangsa 3. Memahami, menerapkan dan mengevaluasi pengetahuan faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural dalam ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya, dan humaniora dengan wawasan kemanusiaan, kebangsaan, kenegaraan, dan peradaban terkait penyebab fenomena dan kejadian dalam bidang kerja yang spesifik untuk memecahkan masalah 4. Memahami dan menerapkan pengetahuan faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural dalam ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya, dan humaniora dengan wawasan kemanusiaan, kebangsaan, kenegaraan, dan peradaban terkait penyebab fenomena dan kejadian dalam bidang kerja yang spesifik untuk memecahkan masalah B. Kompetensi Dasar 1.3 Mengamalkan nilai-nilai keimanan sesuai dengan ajaran agama dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. 2.1 Berperilaku ilmiah: teliti, tekun, jujur terhadap data dan fakta, disiplin, tanggung jawab,dan peduli dalam observasi dan eksperimen, berani dan santun dalam mengajukan pertanyaan dan berargumentasi, peduli lingkungan, gotong royong, bekerjasama, cinta damai, berpendapat secara ilmiah dan kritis, responsif dan proaktif dalam dalam setiap tindakan dan dalam melakukan pengamatan dan percobaan di dalam kelas/laboratorium maupun di luar kelas/laboratorium. 3.2 Mendeskripsikan tentang sanitasi lingkungan berdasarkan pengamatan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. 4.2 Mengidentifikasi data tentang sanitasi lingkungan sesuai bidang kesehatan dan Pekerjaan Sosial dan menyajikannya dalam bentuk laporan tertulis A. Indikator 1. Mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan pada kehidupan sekolah dengan menjaga kebersihan diri, rumah, perabot dan menangani limbah
  16. 16. RPPSMK KelasX 2. Mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan pada lingkungan sekolah dengan melaksanakan piket dan membersihkan peralatan praktek 3. Melaksanakan hidup tertib, sopan, toleransi antar sesama warga pada lingkungan masyarakat dengan berpartisipasi dalam kerja bakti, membersihkan selokan/sanitasi lainnya 4. Mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan kota dengan turut berpartisipasi dalam program kebersihan yang dikeluarkan oleh pemerintah kota Bandung B. Tujuan Pembelajaran 1. Setelah menyimak penjelasan dan melakukan tanya jawab, siswa mampu mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan pada kehidupan keluarga dengan menjaga kebersihan diri, rumah, perabot dan menangani limbah. (Nilai karakter: Disiplin, tanggung jawab, peduli lingkungan) 2. Setelah melakukan pengamatan dan praktek kebersihan lingkungan sekolah, siswa dapat mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan pada lingkungan sekolah dengan melaksanakan piket dan membersihkan peralatan praktek. (Nilai karakter: Disiplin, tanggung jawab, peduli lingkungan) 3. Setelah melaksanakan praktek kebersihan lingkungan sekolah, siswa dapat melaksanakan hidup tertib, sopan, toleransi antar sesama warga pada lingkungan masyarakat dengan berpartisipasi dalam kerja bakti, membersihkan selokan/sanitasi lain. (Nilai karakter: Disiplin, tanggung jawab, peduli lingkungan) 4. Setelah melaksanakan praktek kebersihan lingkungan sekolah, siswa dapat mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan kota dengan turut berpartisipasi dalam program kebersihan yang dikeluarkan oleh pemerintah kota Bandung. (Nilai karakter: Disiplin, tanggung jawab, peduli lingkungan) C. Materi Pembelajaran Lingkungan sekolah yang bersih Lingkungan sekolah yang sehat, bersih, segar dan aman akan mempengaruhi jiwa seseorang dan akan menjadikan jiwa lebih bergairah, semangat dan dapat memberikan kesempatan tumbuh dan berkembang secara harmonis serta belajar secara optimal. Bila warga sekolah sehat dan kuat jiwa raganya (lahir dan batin) akan memperkuat ketahanan
  17. 17. RPPSMK KelasX sekolah. Ingat semboyan “Men sana in corpore sano” bahwa “jiwa yang sehat ada dalam badan yang sehat”. Lingkungan yang sehat sangat penting untuk mempunyai generasi yang sehat dan bangsa yang kuat. Generasi yang sehat hanya tercapai kalau pertumbuhannya dipelihara berdasar syarat-syarat kesehatan. Membina hubungan yang baik antara guru dengan para warga sekolah serta masyarakat pada umumnya merupakan lingkungan yang sehat. Lingkungan yang sehat akan mempengaruhi jiwa seseorang. Sekolah merupakan tempat yang dapat dijadikan percontohan lingkungan hidup yang sehat, bersih dan segar serta aman bila semuanya mematuhi tata tertib yang berlaku di sekolah. Keadaan lingkungan yang bersih dan sehat disebut sanitasi lingkungan. Secara operasional kondisi fisik sekolah harus memperhatikan dan mendukung kesehatan fisik, mental, dan sosial anak. Karena itu dari sisi fisik, sekolah harus dirancang agar tata letak, lokasi dan kondisi bangunan, peralatan sekolah, dan sanitasi sekolah mampu memenuhi syarat kesehatan, kenyamanan, dan keamanan bagi warga sekolah. Dari sisi mental, sekolah harus memberikan pengalaman yang menyenangkan dan sehat. Dari sisi sosial, sekolah harus menyediakan ruang bagi siswa untuk berinteraksi dengan sesamanya, guru dan warga sekolah lainnya. 1. Lokasi sekolah Diupayakan jauh dari lokasi yang dapat mengganggu ketenangan belajar dan kesehatan siswa seperti tempat pembuangan sampah, pabrik, terminal, kereta api, lapangan terbang, kuburan, rawa-rawa dan lain-lain. Jika lokasi sekolah dekat dengan obyek-obyek tersebut, maka dilakukan cara sederhana ataupun modern. 2. Ruang Kelas Ruang kelas diupayakan tidak terlalu padat, sehingga masih memungkinkan siswa bergerak secara leluasa. Setiap ruang kelas sebaiknya dilengkapi dengan 2 buah pintu, dengan daun-daun pintu menghadap keluar, sehingga dalam keadaan darurat seperti kebakaran/gempa, siswa dengan cepat dapat keluar. Luas jendela dan ventilasi udara minimal 20% dari luas lantai, sehingga memungkinkan pertukaran udara secara terus-menerus. Jendela dibuat sedemikian rupa sehingga sinar dapat masuk tetapi anak tidak tergoda untuk melihat keluar. Warnadinding kelas diupayakan berbeda agar terhindar dari kebosanan atau satu warna saja tapi diselingi oleh gambar atau lukisan yang menarik.
  18. 18. RPPSMK KelasX Penerangan dalam kelas diupayakan memanfaatkan sumber energi alam yaitu sinar matahari dengan intensitas cahaya yang cukup untuk mendukung proses pembelajaran. Ruangan kelas dilengkapi dengan berbagai ornamen yang menarik seperti tanaman-tanaman di pot, gambar-gambar pada dinding. Ruang (kelas, guru, perpustakaan, dll) harus bersih dengan tata letak perangkat ruang yang rapi dan serasi. Seluruh ruangan yang ada bebas dari sampah dan kotoran lainnya. Tersedia alat pembersih ruangan (sapu, lap, pel, dll) dan tempat sementara menampug sampah di setiap ruangan. 3. Ruang Praktek Hal-hal yang perlu dimiliki dalam pengelolaan ruang praktek adalah: Ruangan bersih, jumlah kursi dan meja praktek yang pengaturannya disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan. Alat ruang praktek sesuai dengan jenis tempat praktek. Alat-alat ini setelah dipakai disimpan disimpan di tempat khusus dan dicatat sesuai dengan golongannya. Daftar alat-alat yang ada dicatat dalam buku khusus dan diletakkan di meja petugas agar mudah melayani bagi yang memerlukannya. Pada setiap ruang praktek terdapat pengelola ruang praktek yang mengatur barang-barang yang ada. 4. Kamar Mandi/ WC Tersedia ventilasi yang memungkinkan terjadinya pertukaran udara. Tersedia penerangan listrik untuk penggunaan malam hari dan kaca untuk penerangan siang hari. Kamar mandi/wc untuk wanita dan pria terpisah dengan tanda yang jelas. Jumlah kamar mandi/wc cukup bagi warga sekolah, sehingga tidak terjadi antrian yang cukup berarti. Kedap air, tidak terdapat sudut-sudut tajam, dinding tidak berlumut, selalu tersedia air pada bak, tidak terdapat genangan air pada lantai. Jika tempat untuk membuang kotoran adalah seftic tank, maka dirancang kedap air, sehingga tidak mencemari warga sekitar. Kamar mandi/wc tidak bau tak sedap dan terlihat bersih dari segala kotoran dan binatang pengganggu.
  19. 19. RPPSMK KelasX Melakukan penghematan air dan kran tidak bocor. Tersedia pembersih/alat pembersih disetiap kamar mandi/wc dan tempat sampah tertutup. 5. Air bersih Selalu tersedia air bersih untuk kebutuhan siswa-siswa dan guru. Tersedia kran-kran air di sejumlah tempat yang terjangkau siswa untuk keperluan cuci tangan yang dilengkapi sabun dan lap. Selain air bersih sekolah juga perlu memiliki air untuk keperluan lain seperti menyiram tanaman, membersihkan lantai dan lain-lain. 6. Pengelolaan Sampah Tersedia tempat / bak sampah yang tertutup dan terpilah (Organik dan Anorganik). Jumlah tempat sampah harus memadai dan tidak hanya ditempatkan setiap kelas. Tersedia tempat pembuangan sampah sementara yang tertutup untuk menampung sampah dari tempat sampah lainnya. 7. Pengelolaan Limbah Cair Limbah cair domestik dan limbah dari laboratorium yang mengandung bahan Berbau, Berbahaya dan Beracun (B3) dipisahkan. Dilakukan pengelolaan limbah cair baik yang domestik maupun dari laboratorium sebelum dibuang ke lingkungan. 3. Mewujudkan lingkungan masyarakat yang bersih Lingkungan masyarakat yang bersih adalah lingkungan masyarakat yang secara mental perduli dan mau menjaga kelestarian lingkungannya. Menjaga lingkungannya dari berbagai macam pencemaran seperti pencemaran air, tanah dan udara. Contoh tindakan yang perlu dilakukan oleh masyarakat dalam mewujudkan lingkungan yang bersih adalah: Tidak membuang sampah atau limbah cair ke sungai, danau, laut, dan lain-lain. Tidak menggunakan sungai atau danau, untuk mencuci truk, mobil dan sepeda motor. Tidak menggunakan sungai atau danau untuk memandikan ternak dan sebagai tempat BAB (Buang Air Besar/Buang
  20. 20. RPPSMK KelasX Hajat). Tidak minum air dari sungai, danau atau sumur tanpa dimasak terlebih dahulu. Tidak membangun rumah dibantaran sungai yang dapat menghambat arus aliran sungai, dan lain-lain. Apabila telah terwujud lingkungan yang bersih maka masyarakatlah yang akan menikmati dan menggunakan sumber daya alam yang tersedia. D. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Pendekatan Pembelajaran : Kontekstual 2. Metode pembelajaran : Tanya jawab, pengamatan, praktek E. Kegiatan Belajar Pertemuan Ke - 7 No. Kegiatan Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu (menit) Ket. 1 Kegiatan awal a. Apersepsi Guru mengajak siswa mengamati kondisi rumah melalui gambar. b. Memotivasi Guru mengajukan pertanyaan pada siswa tentang pendapat mengenai kondisi rumah yang ditempati. 10’ 2 Kegiatan inti a. Siswa menjawab pertanyaan guru tentang kondisi rumah mereka. b. Siswa berperan aktif dalam melakukan kegiatan tanya jawab di kelas untuk dapat mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan pada kehidupan keluarga dengan menjaga kebersihan diri, rumah, perabot dan menangani limbah. c. Siswa menyimpulkan perilaku bersih di lingkungan rumah.
  21. 21. RPPSMK KelasX d. Siswa mengaplikasikan perilaku bersih dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. 60’ 3 Kegiatan akhir a. Refleksi b. Menyimpulkan tentang perilaku bersih di lingkungan sekitar rumah c. Menyampaikan informasi materi selanjutnya tentang perilalu hidup tertib di lingkungan sekolah d. Penugasan 10’ Pertemuan Ke – 8 s.d.10 No. Kegiatan Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu (menit) Ket. 1 Kegiatan awal a. Apersepsi Guru menunjukkan foto keadaan lingkungan sekolah lain. b. Memotivasi Guru mengajukan pertanyaan pada siswa tentang foto yang ditunjukkan. 10’ 2 Kegiatan inti Pertemuan Ke - 8 a. Siswa menjawab pertanyaan guru tentang foto yang berkaitan dengan kebersihan lingkungan sekolah b. Siswa ditugaskan secara individual untuk mengamati kondisi lingkungan sekitar sekolah. c. Siswa menuliskan hasil pengamatan ke dalam bentuk tabel dan disertai dengan dokumentasi Pertemuan Ke – 9 a. Siswa mendiskusikan hasil pengamatan dengan teman sebangkunya b. Siswa berperan aktif dalam melakukan kegiatan tanya jawab untuk menganalisis hasil pengamatan kondisi lingkungan sekolah
  22. 22. RPPSMK KelasX c. Siswa menyimpulkan hasil diskusi tentang kondisi kebersihan sekolah Pertemuan Ke – 10 a. Siswa melakukan praktek kebersihan lingkungan sekolah b. Siswa mengaplikasikan pengetahuan tentang perilaku yang berkaitan dengan kebersihan dalam kehidupan sehari- hari 3 Kegiatan akhir a. Refleksi b. Menyimpulkan tentang perilaku kebersihan yang terjadi di lingkungan sekitar c. Menyampaikan informasi materi selanjutnya tentang kebersihan di lingkungan Kota Bandung d. Penugasan 10’ Pertemuan Ke – 11 No. Kegiatan Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu (menit) Ket. 1 Kegiatan awal a. Apersepsi Guru mengajak siswa mengamati kondisi Kota Bandung melalui gambar. b. Memotivasi Guru mengajukan pertanyaan pada siswa tentang pendapat mengenai gambar yang ditunjukkan. 10’ 2 Kegiatan inti a. Siswa menjawab pertanyaan guru tentang pendapat mereka terhadap kondisi Kota Bandung. b. Siswa berperan aktif dalam melakukan kegiatan tanya jawab di kelas untuk dapat mengaplikasikan kebersihan lingkungan kota dengan turut berpartisipasi dalam program kebersihan yang dikeluarkan oleh pemerintah kota Bandung.
  23. 23. RPPSMK KelasX c. Siswa menyimpulkan perilaku bersih di lingkungan Kota Bandung. d. Siswa mengaplikasikan perilaku bersih dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. 60’ 3 Kegiatan akhir a. Refleksi b. Menyimpulkan tentang perilaku bersih di lingkungan Kota Bandung c. Menyampaikan informasi materi selanjutnya tentang menerapkan nilai keindahan di lingkungan keluarga, sekolah dan Kota Bandung. d. Penutupan pembelajaran 10’ F. Alat dan Sumber Belajar 1. Alat / Media a. Papan tulis b. Bahan Studi Kasus 2. Sumber Belajar Media cetak, elektronik dan internet. G. Penilaian 1. Penilaian kognitif : Test tertulis, test lisan 2. Penilaian psikomotorik : Keaktifan dalam tanya jawab dan diskusi 3. Penilaian afektif : Antusiasme siswa dalam mengikuti pembelajaranInternet A. Penilaian Indikator Jenis Tugas Bentuk Tugas Instrument 1. Mengidentifikasi struktur sel penyusun pada jaringan tumbuhan 2. Memahami struktur dan cirri jaringan 1. Tugas individu. 2. Performa. 1. Produk 2. Unjuk kerja 3. Laporan hasil 1. LKS 2. Soal test pilihan ganda dan uraian
  24. 24. RPPSMK KelasX sistemmeristem dan jaringan dewasa pada tumbuhan. 3. Menunjukan letak jaringan epidermis, korteks, dan stele. 4. Mendeskripsikan fungsi masing – masing jaringan tumbuhan. 5. Memahami fungsi struktur dan fungsi jaringan epitel, jaringan ikat, jaringan otot, dan jaringan syaraf pada hewan. 6. Memahami konsep organ dan sistem organ 3. Tes tertulis 4. Ulangan harian pengamata ( observasi 4. Pengamatan sikap (soal terlampir) Contoh Instrumen Bandung, 24 Agustus 2013 Mengetahui KepalaSMK Taruna Ganesha Guru Mapel Biologi
  25. 25. RPPSMK KelasX Drs. AlonGultom,M. Si. NisaRasyida,S.Pd. NUPTK:9057746648200023 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN ( RPP) Nama Sekolah : SMK/MAK Kelas / Smester : X / 1 Mata Pelajaran : Biologi I. Indikator 1. Merumuskan pengertiankeanekaragamanhayati 2. Menyebutkanfactor-faktorpenyebabkeanekaragamanhayati 3. Menentukankeanekaragamanhayatipadatingkatgen, jenis,dan ekosistem berdasarkanhasilpengamatan 4. Menganalisiskemungkinanyangdapatterjadi jikaterjadiperubahanjumlahdanjeniskeanekaragamanhayatiterhadapkeseimbanganlingkungan
  26. 26. RPPSMK KelasX II. Tujuan Pembelajaran Setelah siswa memperoleh pengalaman belajar dengan mengkaji buku sumber/referens, dan pengamatan diharapkan peserta didik mampu: 1. Merumuskan pengertiankeanekaragamanhayati 2. Menyebutkanfactor-faktorpenyebabkeanekaragamanhayati 3. Menentukankeanekaragamanhayatipadatingkatgen, jenis,dan ekosistem berdasarkanhasilpengamatan 4. Menganalisiskemungkinanyang dapatterjadi jikaterjadiperubahanjumlahdanjeniskeanekaragamanhayatiterhadapkeseimbanganlingkungan III. Materi Pembelajaran Materi Pokok : KeanekaragamanHayati Sub Materi : TingkatKeanekaragamanhayati IV. MetodePembelajaran 1. Pengamatan 2. Diskusikelas V. MediaPembelajaran Alat/Bahan : Alat tulis, LCD/OHP, Sumberbelajar : Syamsuri, Istamar,dkk. 2007.BiologiuntukSMA kelasX Semester 2. Jakarta : PenerbitErlangga Susilowarno,RGunawan,dkk. 2007,BiologiuntukSMA/MA Kelas X, Jakarta : Grasindo Bukulain yang sesuai
  27. 27. RPPSMK KelasX VI. Kegiatan Pembelajaran No. Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran 1. Kegiatan Awal (10menit) o Menulistopikyang akandipelajari yaitu ‘ TingkatKeanekaragamanHayati” o Menyebutkantujuanpembelajaranyangharusdicapaidalambelajar o Memotivasipesertadidikdengan denganmenanyakan samakahsapi diindonesiadengan sapi di Australia ? o Mengeksplorasi pengetahuanawalpesertadidikmelalui pertanyaan‘Apakahdisetiap lingkunganmemilikikeanekaragamanhayatiyang berbeda? 2. Kegiatan Inti (60menit)
  28. 28. RPPSMK KelasX Eksplorasi: o Membagi pesertadidikdalam kelompokyangberanggotakan 6– 7 orang o Menugaskankelompokuntukmengerjakantugas LKS o Menugaskankelompokuntukmelakukankegiatan LKS1di lingkungansekolahdengantujuan menentukankeanekaragamangendalamsatuspesiesberdasarkanciri-cirikhususyang diamati o Menugaskanpesertadidikuntukmelakukan tugas LKS2 Elaborasi: o Menugaskankelompokuntukmemaparkanhasilkegiatan didepankelas o Menugaskankelompokyanglainmenambahkanhasil pengamatantumbuhanlain o Memintapesertadidikbertanyakepadakelompoklainmengenaikegiatantersebut Konfirmasi : o Memberikanpengutandarihasilpengamatan dandiskusikelas(contohdalammemberikan penguatanpadakonsep-konseppentingdapatdilihatpadamateriessensial) 3. Kegiatan akhir/tindaklanjut(10menit) o Gurumengarahkansiswauntukmenyimpulkanmateritentangkeanekaragamanhayati o Gurumelakukanevaluasisecaratertulis o Gurumemintasiswauntukmembacamateritentangkeanekaragamanhayatidan usaha - usahapelestariankeanekaragamanhayatidiIndonesia(TT)
  29. 29. RPPSMK KelasX VII Penilaian Jenis tagihandanbentukinstrumen: - Tertulis - UnjukKerja : kerja mandiri Penilaianprosesbelajar LEMBAR KERJA SISWA 1 Tujuan Menentukankeanekaragaman gen dalam satuspesiesberdasarkanciri-ciri khususyangdiamati. Alat dan Bahan o Sswa dalam kelas o Kertas laporan o Pensil Carakerja : - Amatilah ciri-ciri yangterdapatpada10orangtemanmu,5laki-lakidan5 perempuandilihatdariwarnakulit, bentukhidung,bentukrambut,bentuk mata
  30. 30. RPPSMK KelasX - Catatlahperbedaanyang tampakdalam bentuktabel Jawablahpertanyaandibawahini : 1. Apayang menyebabkanterjadinyavariasi padateman-temansekelasyangkamuamati 2. Buatlahkesimpulandaripengamatantersebut LEMBAR KERJA SISWA 2 Tujuan Menentukankeanekaragaman dalamsatuspesiesberdasarkanciri-cirikhususyangdiamati. Alat dan Bahan o Tumbuhandisekitarsekolah o Kertas laporan o Pensil
  31. 31. RPPSMK KelasX Carakerja Pergiilahkekebundi sekitar sekolah.Amatilahtumbuhandariberbagai spesiesyangberbedapenampakannya Amatilah: adakahvariasi bentukdari daun,batang, bungadanbaunya ? cari sifat yang lain Catatlahperbedaanyangtampak No NamaTumbuhan Variasi Sifat 1 a. Daun. . . . . . b. Batang. . . . . . c. Bunga. . . . . . d. Bau . . . . . . 2 1. Daun. . . . . . 2. Batang. . . . . . 3. Bunga. . . . . . 4. Bau . . . . . . 3 1. Daun. . . . . . 2. Batang. . . . . . 3. Bunga. . . . . . 4. Bau . . . . . . Buatlahvariasi tumbuhan minimal5tumbuhanyangkamuamati Buat kesimpulanmu,catatdandiskusikanlahbersamatemanmudankelompokyanglain
  32. 32. RPPSMK KelasX EVALUASI Jawablahpertanyaandengan jelas! 1. Keanekaragamandisebabkanolehduafaktoryaitu, faktor . . . . . . . dan. . . . . . . 2. Faktorpembawasifatyang menentukansifatmakhlukhidupadalah.. . . . 3. Jika genberubah,sifat sifat punakan berubah,sifat yang ditentukanolehgen disebut. . . . . . , yang disebutdenganpembawaaan 4. Keanekaragamangenakanmemunculkan.. . . . 5. perpaduanantaragenotipedenganlingkunganmenghasilkansifatyang tampakdari luaryang dikenalsebagai. . . . . JawabanEvaluasi
  33. 33. RPPSMK KelasX No. Jawaban Skors 1 genetikdan lingkungan 2 2 gen 2 3 genotip 2 4 varietas 2 5 fenotipe 2 Total Skors 10 100 SkorTotal diperolehyangSkors Nilai  Penilaian ProsesBelajarPesertaDidik Diskusi Kelas No Elemen yang dinilai Skors Maksimal Penilaian Peserta didik Pendidik 1 Seluruhperhatiandiarahkanpadamateridiskusi 20 2 Mengikutikegiatandiskusisecaraaktif 20 3 Pertanyaan yang diajukantelahdipikirkansecaraseksamadanada kaitannya denganmateridiskusi 20 4 Menjawabpertanyaansesuaidenganmaksuddantujuan pertanyaan 20
  34. 34. RPPSMK KelasX 5 Menghargaisarandanpendapatsesamatemanpesertadiskusi 20 Total Skor 100  100 SkorTotal 2/pendidikSkorsdidikpesertaSkors Nilai    Presentasi Lisan No Elemen yang dinilai Skors Maksimal Penilaian Peserta didik Pendidik 1 Menggunakankonsepsainssecaratepat 10 2 Penjelasanpendukungcukuprinci untukmenjelaskankonsep 20 3 Penyajiantcrdiridaripermulaanyangjelas,isi yang terorganisirdan penutupyang jelas 20
  35. 35. RPPSMK KelasX 4 Kualitassuara, sepertitingkat volume, artikulasidanantusianisme cukupbaik 10 5 Bahasatubuh sepertikontak mata,postur dan geraktubuh digunakansecaraefektif 10 6 Humorpositifdigunaakansecaratepat 10 7 Memberiaudienswaktuyang cukup 10 8 Memberiresponyangbaikpadapertanyaan audiens 10 Total Skor 100  100 SkorTotal 2/pendidikSkorsdidikpesertaSkors Nilai   
  36. 36. RPPSMK KelasX RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) KD. 3.2 Nama Sekolah : SMAPGII I Bandung Mata Pelajaran : BIOLOGI Kelas/Semester : X/II Alokasi Waktu : 2 x 40 menit Standar Kompetensi :: 3. Memahami manfaat keanekaragaman hayati Kompetensi Dasar : 3.2 MengkomunikasikankeanekaragamanhayatiIndonesia,danusahapelestarian serta pemanfaatan sumber daya alam I. Indikator 1. Mendeskripsikanpembagianwilayahfloradanfauna Indonesia 2. Memberikancontoh keanekaragamanhayatiIndonesia 3. Mendeskripsikanberbagai tipebiomayangadadiIndonesia 4. Menjelaskanfungsihutanhujantropisbagikehidupan 5. Menjelaskanmanfaatsumberdayaalam hayati Indonesia 6. Menjelaskanusaha-usahapelestariankeanekaragamanhayati Indonesia. II. Tujuan Pembelajaran Setelah siswa memperoleh pengalaman belajar dengan mengkaji buku sumber/referens, dan pengamatan diharapkan peserta didik mampu:
  37. 37. RPPSMK KelasX 1. Mendeskripsikanpembagianwilayahfloradanfauna Indonesia 2. Memberikan contohkeanekaragamanhayatiIndonesia 3. Mendeskripsikanberbagai tipebiomayangadadiIndonesia 4. Menjelaskanfungsihutanhujantropisbagikehidupan 5. Menjelaskanmanfaatsumberdayaalam hayati Indonesia 6. Menjelaskanusaha-usahapelestariankeanekaragamanhayatiIndonesia. III. Materi Pembelajaran Materi Pokok :: KeanekaragamanHayati Sub Materi :- Keanekaragaman Hayati di Indonesia - Manfaat Keanekaragaman Hayati bagi Masyarakat - Dampak Kegiatan Manusia terhadap Keanekaragaman Hayati - Konservasi (Perlindungan) Keanekaragaman Hayati IV. MetodePembelajaran - Diskusi - TanyaJawab V. MediaPembelajaran Alat/Bahan : Alat tulis, LCD/OHP, Sumberbelajar : Syamsuri, Istamar,dkk. 2007.BiologiuntukSMA kelasX Semester 2. Jakarta : PenerbitErlangga
  38. 38. RPPSMK KelasX Susilowarno,RGunawan,dkk. 2007,BiologiuntukSMA/MA Kelas X, Jakarta : Grasindo Buku lainyang sesuai
  39. 39. RPPSMK KelasX VII. Kegiatan Pembelajaran No. Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran 1. Kegiatan Awal (10menit) o Menulistopikyang akandipelajari yaitu ‘ KeanekaragamanHayatiIndonesiadanmanfaatnya’ o Menyebutkantujuanpembelajaranyangharusdicapaidalambelajar o Memotivasipesertadidikdengan denganmenanyakan sebutkankeanekaragamanhayatiyang dimiliki Indonesia! o Mengeksplorasi pengetahuanawalpesertadidikmelaluipertanyaan‘Samakah keanekaragamanhayatidi semuapulaudiIndonesia? 2. Kegiatan Inti (60menit) Eksplorasi: o Membagi pesertadidikdalam kelompokyangberanggotakan 6– 7 orang o Menugaskankelompokuntukmemilihsatutopic diskusitentang: a. Keanekaragaman Hayati di Indonesia b. Manfaat Keanekaragaman Hayati bagi Masyarakat c. Dampak Kegiatan Manusia terhadap Keanekaragaman Hayati d. Konservasi (Perlindungan) Keanekaragaman Hayati o Masing-masingkelompokberdiskusitentangmasalahyangsudahdipilih Elaborasi: o Menugaskankelompokuntukmemaparkanhasilkegiatan didepankelas danditanggapioleh kelompoklainnya
  40. 40. RPPSMK KelasX Konfirmasi : o Memberikanpengutandarihasilpengamatandandiskusikelas (contohdalammemberikan penguatanpadakonsep-konseppentingdapatdilihatpadamateriessensial) 3. Kegiatan akhir/tindaklanjut(10menit) o Gurumengarahkansiswauntukmenyimpulkanmateritentangkeanekaragamanhayati dan manfaatnyabagikehidupan o Gurumelakukanevaluasisecaratertulis o Gurumemintasiswauntuk ulanganminggudepan VII Penilaian Jenis tagihandanbentuk instrumen: - Lisan - UnjukKerja : kerja kelompok Penilaianprosesbelajar Mengetahui KepalaSMAPGII I Bandung Bandung, Juli 2009 GuruBiologi
  41. 41. RPPSMK KelasX Drs. Lili Asmili NIP. Dra Ida Rosyidah NIP 196801232008012008
  42. 42. RPPSMK KelasX Keanekaragaman Hayatidi Indonesia Indonesia merupakan salah satu dari tiga negara yang memiliki keanekaragaman hayati yang tinggi. Dua negara lainnya adalah Brasil dan Zaire. Akan tetapi dibandingkandenganBrazildanZaire,Indonesiamemiliki keunikan tersendiri. Keunikannya adalah di samping memiliki keanekaragaman hayati yang tinggi, Indonesia mempunyaiarealtipeindo-malayayang luas,juga tipeOriental,Australia, danperalihannya. Selain itu, di Indonesia terdapat banyak hewan dan tumbuhan langka, serta hewan dan tumbuhan endemik. 1. Indonesia Memiliki Keanekaragaman Hayati Tinggi 2. Indonesia Memiliki Tumbuhan Tipe Indo-Malaya yang Arealnya Paling Luas 3. Indonesia Memiliki Hewan Tipe Oriental (Asia), Australia, serta Peralihannya o Fauna Daerah Oriental o Fauna Daerah Australia o Fauna Daerah Peralihan 4. Indonesia Memiliki Banyak Hewan dan Tumbuhan Langka 5. Indonesia Memiliki Banyak Hewan dan Tumbuhan Endemik Keanekaragaman Hayati Dunia Kehadiran makhluk hidup ditentukan oleh faktor lingkungan. Faktor lingkungan dapat dibedakan sebagai kondisi dan sumber daya. Kondisi adalah suatu faktor yang besarnya dapatdiukurdan tidak habis jika digunakan oleh organisme. Contoh kondisi adalah suhu, intensitas cahaya, curah hujan, dan radiasi matahari. Sumber daya adalah faktor lingkungan yang dapat habis ketersediaannya jika sudah digunakan, misalnya makanan dan ruang (tempat tinggal). o Tundra o Taiga o Hutan Gugur o Hutan Hujan Tropik o Bioma Air Luat o Padang Rumput o Gurun o Bioma Air Tawar
  43. 43. RPPSMK KelasX Bagaimana di Indonesia? Kita telah kehilangan beberapa satwa penting, misalnya harimau bali. Badak bercula satu, jalak bali, dan trenggiling juga terancam punah. Beberapa jenis serangga, hewan melata, ikan, dan hewan air juga sudah tidak ditemukan lagi di lingkungan kita. Faktor-faktor apakah yang, menyebabkan kepunahan keanekaragaman hayati? Kepunahan keanekaragaman hayati diduga disebabkan oleh beberapa faktor, yaitu sebagai berikut. 1. Perusakan Habitat 2. Penggunaan Pestisida 3. Pencemaran 4. Perubahan Tipe Tumbuhan 5. Masuknya Spesies Tumbuhan dan Hewan Liar 6. Penebangan Hutan 7. Seleksi Keanekaragaman hayati merupakan potensi alam yang dapat dikembangkan untuk proses produksi, oleh karena itu disebut pula sebagai sumber daya alam hayati (SDAH). SDAH tergolong sumber daya alam yang dapat diperbaruhi, artinya dapat dihasilkan terus-menerus, karena makhluk hidup memiliki daya regenerasi dan reproduksi.Meskipundemikian,jikapemanfaatansumber daya alam hayati kurang bijaksana, makhluk hidup yang daya reproduksinya rendah, dapat dapat mengalami kepunahan. Oleh karena itu, jumlah yang dimanfaatkan tidak boleh melebihi jumlah individu baru yang dihasilkan.
  44. 44. RPPSMK KelasX LEMBARKEGIATANPESERTADIDIK KD 3.2 Tujuan Mengidentifikasi jenis-jenistumbuhandan hewandilingkungansekitas Mengidentifikasi manfaatataukemungkinanmanfaattumbuhandanhewandilingkungansekitar Alatdan Bahan a. Tumbuhanliar CaraKerja i. Mengidentifikasi tumbuhantersebut,tentukanjenisnya ii. Identifikasibagianapadari tumbuhandanhewantersebutyang dapatdimanfaatkanolehmanusiasebagaisumberpangan,perumahan,bahanbakuindustri,dan obat- obatan iii. Catatlahperbedaanyangtampak No NamaTumbuhan Bagiantubuh Manfaat 1 2
  45. 45. RPPSMK KelasX 3 4 5 6 7 No NamaHewan Bagiantubuh Manfaat 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 iv. Buat kesimpulanmu,catatdandiskusikanlahbersamatemanmudankelompokyanglain
  46. 46. RPPSMK KelasX
  47. 47. RPPSMK KelasX LEMBAR KEGIATAN PESERTA DIDIK KD 3.2 Tujuan Mengetahui dampaknegatifaktivitas manusiaterhadapkehadiranhewandisekitarnya
  48. 48. RPPSMK KelasX Alatdan Bahan a. Tumbuhanliar CaraKerja a. Susunlembarpertanyaan b. Carilahinformasitentangperbandinganbanyaknyahewanduludansekarang c. Mengapapopulasi hewantersebutberubah d. Adakah pendudukyang memeliharahewansepertiburung,apasaja? e. Siapakahyang akankaliansurvei? f. Buat kesimpulanmu,catatdandiskusikanlahbersamatemanmudankelompokyanglain
  49. 49. RPPSMK KelasX
  50. 50. RPPSMK KelasX
  51. 51. RPPSMK KelasX Penilaian ProsesBelajarPesertaDidik KD3.2 Diskusi Kelas No Elemen yang dinilai Skors Maksimal Penilaian Peserta didik Pendidik 1 Seluruhperhatiandiarahkanpadamateridiskusi 20 2 Mengikutikegiatandiskusisecaraaktif 20 3 Pertanyaan yang diajukantelahdipikirkansecara saksamadanada kaitannya denganmateridiskusi 20 4 Menjawabpertanyaansesuaidenganmaksuddantujuanpertanyaan 20 5 Menghargaisarandanpendapatsesamatemanpesertadiskusi 20 Total Skor 100  100 SkorTotal 2/pendidikSkorsdidikpesertaSkors Nilai   
  52. 52. RPPSMK KelasX Presentasi Lisan No Elemen yang dinilai Skors Maksimal Penilaian Peserta didik Pendidik 1 Menggunakankonsepsainssecaratepat 10 2 Penjelasanpendukungcukuprinci untukmenjelaskankonsep 20 3 Penyajiantcrdiridaripermulaanyangjelas,isi yang terorganisir dan penutupyang jelas 20 4 Kualitassuara, sepertitingkat volume, artikulasidanantusiasme cukupbaik 10 5 Bahasatubuh sepertikontak mata,postur dan geraktubuh digunakansecaraefektif 10 6 Humorpositifdigunakansecaratepat 10 7 Memberiaudienswaktuyang cukup 10 8 Memberiresponsyangbaikpadapertanyaan audiens 10 Total Skor 100  100 SkorTotal 2/pendidikSkorsdidikpesertaSkors Nilai   
  53. 53. RPPSMK KelasX ___________, ______________20___ Mengetahui KepalaSMK ____________________ Guru Mapel Biologi ______________________________ ______________________________ NIP NIP
  54. 54. RPPSMK KelasX RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : SMK/MAK Kelas / Smester : X / 2 Mata Pelajaran : Biologi A. Standar Kompetensi 4. Mengidentifikasi metabolisme enzim B. Kompetensi Dasar 4.1 Mendeskripsikan fungsi enzim dalam proses metabolisme 4.2 Mendeskripsikan proses dan produk katabolisme (respirasi seluler) 4.3 Mendeskripsikan proses dan produk anabolisme (fotosintesis) C. Indikator 1. Mengidentifikasi enzim serta peranannya dalam proses metabolism. 2. Menjelaskan reaksi biologi yang terjadi pada proses respirasi hewan (katabolisme) 3. Menjelaskan reaksi biologi yang terjadi pada proses fotosintesis (anabolisme) D. Tujuan Pembelajaran Siswa di harapkan dapat : 1. Mengidentifikasi enzim, sifat – sifat enzim dan peranannya dalam proses metabolisme 2. Mendeskripsikan proses dan produk metabolisme pada makhluk hidup
  55. 55. RPPSMK KelasX 3. Mendeskripsikan proses dan produk metabolisme pada tumbuhan, berikut tahapan – tahapan respirasi sel (glikolisis, daurkrebs, transport electron). 4. Mendeskripsikan proses dan produk anabolisme pada tumbuhan, berikut tahapan reaksi fotosintesis (reaksi gelap dan reaksi terang). Karakter siswa yang di harapkan : Ingin tahu, berpikir logis, kritis, kreatif, dan inovatif, jujur, bergaya hidup sehat, disiplin, mandiri, bertanggung jawab, peduli lingkungan, cinta ilmu E. Alokasi Waktu : F. Materi Pembelajaran  Metabolisme merupakan proses – proses kimia yang terjadi di dalam tubuh makhluk hidup  Metabolisme di sebut juga reaksi enzimatik karena selalu melibatkan enzim dalam prosesnya.  Dalammetabolism enzim berperan sebagai biokatalisator, yaitu senyawa yang dapat mempercepat laju reaksi tanpa ikut bereaksi.  Berdasarkan strutur dan mekanisme kerjanya, enzim memilki sifat – sifat sebagai berikut : a. Komponen utama penyusun enzim adalah protein b. Enzim bekerja spesifik c. Enzim dapat bekerja secara bolak – balik d. Struktur dan kerja enzim di pengaruhi oleh faktor lingkungan e. Enzim di perlukan dalam jumlah sedikit.  Fotosintesis terjadi di dalam kloroplas meliputi dua tahapan, yaitu : reaksi terang dan reaksi gelap  Dalamreaksi terang, energy matahari di manfaatkan oleh fotosistem I dan II untuk melakukan fosforilasi membentuk ATP, dan fotolisis airmembentuk O2 dan NAPH2.  Reaksi terang terjadi di grana  Pada reaksi gelap terjadi penangkapan CO2 oleh RuBP dan penyisipan H2 dari NAPH2 ke dalam CO2 melalui siklus Calvin – Benson, sehingga terbentuk glukosa
  56. 56. RPPSMK KelasX  Reaksi gelap terjadi di stroma G. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Demonstrasi 2. Diskusi kelompok 3. Eksperimen 4. Tanya jawab H. Langkah – Langkah Pembelajaran Pertemuan Pertama 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengucapkan salamlalu mengabsen siswa yang tidak masuk  Guru meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum memulai pelajaran  Guru memberikan penjelasan mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai definisi enzim, fungsi, serta struktur mekanisme kerja enzim  Siswa di minta untuk membentuk kelompok diskusi kecil di dalam kelas  Siswa di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai teori gembok dan kunci serta sifat – sifat enzim.  Setiap siswa di minta untuk menjelaskan mengenai sifat- sifat enzim  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai factor yang mempengaruhi kerja enzim.  Siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan factor yang mempengaruhi kerja enzim.  Siswa di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai penamaan dan klasifikasi enzim.  Perwakilan dari tiap kelompok di minta untuk mempresentasikan hasil diskusi kelompoknya di depan kelas. Elaborasi
  57. 57. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya.  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami.  Memfasilitasi siswa melalui pemberian tugas mengerjakan latihan soal yang ada pada buku ajar biologi untuk dikerjakan secara individual Konfirmasi  Memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan member pemahaman ilmu pengetahuan dalam bentuk lisan mengenai materi yang di pelajari.  Memfasilitasi siswa untuk melakukan refleksi atas pengalaman yang sudah di lakukan  Memberikan motifasi kepada siswa yang telah dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari. 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik.  Guru meminta siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari hasil kegiatan belajarmengajar.  Guru menginformasikan materi yang akan di bahas pada pertemuan berikutnya.  Guru memberikan tugas rumah berupa latihan soal. Pertemuan kedua 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum pelajaran di mulai.  Guru meminta siswa untuk mengumpulkan tugas yang di berikan pada pertemuan sebelumnya.  Guru memberikan gambaran materi yag akan di pelajari pada pertemuan ini. 2. Kegiatan inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk membentuk sebuah kelompok yang masing – masing anggota kelompoknya terdiri atas 2 orang siswa perempuan dan 2 orang siswa laki – laki.
  58. 58. RPPSMK KelasX  Siswa di minta untuk mlakukan praktik mengenai aktivitas enzim katalase pada hati / kentang sesuai dengan perintah yang terdapat pada buku biologi SMK/ MAk kelompok kesehatan dan pertanian kelas X Ernawati dkk, penerbit Erlangga halaman 99 – 101.  Siswa di minta untuk menjelskan pengaruh suhu dan PH terhadap aktivitas enzim katalase berdasarkan hasil praktikum kemudian di bandingkan dengan literature yang ada.  Perwakilan tiap kelompok di minta untuk mempresentasikan hasil praktikum dan hasil diskusinya di depan kelas. Elaborasi  Guru membimbing jalannya praktikum dengan baik dan benar  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya.  Guru memberikan latihan soal Konfirmasi  Guru memberikan konfirmasi pada tugas yang telah di kerjakan oleh siswa  Guru memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan memberikan penguatan dalam bentuk lisan kepada siswa yang telah dapat menyelesaikan tugasnya. 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik  Guru meminta siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari materi yang di pelajari  Guru member tugas rumah dan menyampaikan materi yang akan di pelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. Pertemuan ketiga 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Siswa di ingatkan kembali mengenai materi yang di pelajari sebelumnya.  Guru memberikan pertanyaan mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari dengan tujuan untuk mengetahui kesiapan siswa dalam belajar. 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi
  59. 59. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru meminta siswa untuk membentuk sebuah kelompok diskusi kecil di dalam kelas  Siswa di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai pengertian metabolisme.  Siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan pengertian metabolisme dan contoh – contohnya.  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai respirasi seluler secara aerob  Siswa di minta untuk mendeskripsikan secara skematis proses dan produk pada glokolisis, siklus krebs, dan transport elektron. Elaborasi  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya.  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami.  Memfasilitasi siswa melalui pemberian tugas mengerjakan latihan soal yang ada pada buku ajar biologi untuk dikerjakan secara individual. Konfirmasi  Memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan member pemahaman ilmu pengetahuan dalam bentuk lisan mengenai materi yang di pelajari.  Memfasilitasi siswa untuk melakukan refleksi atas pengalaman yang sudah di lakukan  Memberikan motifasi kepada siswa yang telah dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada siswa yang aktif  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari materi yang di pelajari.  Guru memberikan tugas rumah dan meminta siswa untuk membaca materi yang akan di pelajari pada pertemuan berikutnya. Pertemuan keempat 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum pelajaran di mulai.
  60. 60. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memnjelaskan mengenai materi yang akan di bahas  Siswa di minta untuk mengumpulkan tugas rumah yang di berikan pada pertemuan sebelumnya. 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk membentuk kelompok diskusi kecil di dalam kelas  Setiap kelompok di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai respirasi aerob  Siswa diminta mendeskripsikan proses dan produk fermentasi alkohol.  Siswa diminta mendeskripsikan proses dan produk fermentasi asamlaktat.  Siswa diminta mendeskripsikan proses dan produk fermentasi asamcuka. Elaborasi  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yanga sebenarnya.  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami.  Memfasilitasi siswa melalui pemberian tugas mengerjakan latihan soal yang ada pada buku ajar biologi untuk dikerjakan secara individual. Konfirmasi  Guru memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan memberi pemahaman ilmu pengetahuan dalambentuk lisan mengenai materi yang di pelajari.  Guru memfasilitasi siswa untuk melakukan refleksi atas pengalaman yang sudah di lakukan  Guru memberikan motifasi kepada siswa yang telah dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat kesimpulan dan rangkuman mengenai materi yang di pelajari  Guru memberikan tugas rumah dan tugas membaca untuk materi yang akan di pelajari selanjutnya. Pertemuan kelima
  61. 61. RPPSMK KelasX 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengucapkan salamdan mengabsen siswa yang tidak masuk  Guru mereview materi yang telah di pelajari sebelumnya, dan memberikan pertanyaan dengan tujuan untuk mengetahui kesiapan siswa dalambelajar. 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai fotosintesis dan kemosintetis.  Siswa di minta untuk menjelaskan tahapan fotosintesis serta produknya.  Siswa di minta untuk melakukan praktik respirasi dengan menggunakan kecambah  Siswa di minta untuk melakukan praktik fotosintesis dengan percobaan Ingenhousz dan Sach.  Siswa di minta untuk melakukan praktik mengukur laju respirasi serangga dengan respirometer.  Siswa di minta membuat kesimpulan dari masing-masing percobaan. Elaborasi  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami.  Memfasilitasi siswa melalui pemberian tugas mengerjakan latihan soal yang ada pada buku ajar biologi untuk dikerjakan secara individual. Konfirmasi  Guru memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan member pemahaman ilmu pengetahuan dalam bentuk lisan mengenai materi yang di pelajari.  Guru memfasilitasi siswa untuk melakukan refleksi atas pengalaman yang sudah di lakukan  Guru memberikan motifasi kepada siswa yang telah dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik.  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat kesimpulan dan rangkuman dari materi yang di pelajari.
  62. 62. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan tugas rumah berupa latihan soal. I. Alat, sumber, dan bahan a. Alat dan bahan : mikroskop,neraca,respirometer, larutan eosin, serangga, kecambah, dll. b. Sumber belajar :  Buku penuntun belajarBiologi kelompok Kesehatan dan Pertanian untuk SMK dan MAK Ernawati dkk Erlangga.  Buku - buku yang relevan  LKS  Internet J. Penilaian Indikator Jenis Tugas Bentuk Tugas Instrument 1. Mengidentifikasi enzim serta peranannya dalam proses metabolism. 2. Menjelaskan reaksi biologi yang terjadi pada proses respirasi hewan (katabolisme) 3. Menjelaskan reaksi biologi yang terjadi pada proses fotosintesis (anabolisme) 1. Tugas individu. 2. Performa. 3. Tes tertulis 4. Ulangan harian 1. Produk 2. Unjuk kerja 3. Laporan hasil pengamata ( observasi 4. Pengamata n sikap 1. LKS 2. Soal test pilihan ganda dan uraian (soal terlampir ) Contoh Instrumen 1. Pada fotosintesis, reaksi pengikat CO2 berlangsung di dalam……….
  63. 63. RPPSMK KelasX a. Klorofil c. amiloplas e. stomata b. Kloroplas d. sitoplasma 2. Respirasi pada proses pembuatan tape tergolong respirasi ……… a. Aerob c. aerob dan anaerob e. anabolik b. Anaerob d. metabolik 3. Faktor yang tidak berpengaruh pada peningkatan aktivitas fotosintesis, yaitu…….. a. Penambahan intensitas sinarmerah b. Penambahan konsentrasi CO2 c. Penambahan konsentrasi O2 di udara d. Suhu optimum fotosintesis e. Penambahan intensitas sinarultraviolet 4. Jalur metabolisme yang merombak molekul – molekul kompleks menjadi senyawa yang lebih sederhana adalah……. a. Anabolisme b. Katabolisme c. Lipogenesis d. Sintesis e. siklus 5. Proses degradasi lemak dalam tubuh manusia dan hewan di bantu oleh enzim…… a. Protease b. Dehidrogenase c. Pepsin d. Lipase e. Sintetase 6. Zat makanan pada metabolisme yang menghasilkan energy paling tinggi untuk satuan berat yang sama adalah…….. a. Lemak c. karbohidrat e. hormon b. Protein d. vitamin
  64. 64. RPPSMK KelasX Contoh Essay 1. Faktor apa sajakah yang mempengaruhi kerja enzim ? Jelaskan bagaimana factor – factor tersebut dapat mempengaruhi kerja enzim. 2. Jelaskan perbedaan siklus krebs , glikoloisis, dan rantai transport electron dalam hal substrat yang di gunakan, tempat berlangsungnya reaksi, dan produk yang dihasilkan. Buatlah table untuk menjawab pertanyaan ini. ___________, ______________20___ Mengetahui KepalaSMK Taruna Ganesha Guru Mapel Biologi ______________________________ ______________________________ NIP NIP
  65. 65. RPPSMK KelasX RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : SMK/MAK Kelas / Smester : X / 2 Mata Pelajaran : Biologi A. Standar Kompetensi 5. Mengidentifikasi mikroorganisme dan peranannya B. Kompetensi Dasar 5.1 Mengidentifikasi virus serta peranannya dalam kehidupan 5.2 Mengidentifikasi bakteri serta peranannya dalam kehidupan 5.3 Mengidentifikasi protista serta peranannya dalam kehidupan 5.4 Mengidentifikasi fungi (jamur dan khamir) serta peranannya dalam kehidupan C. Indikator 1. Mengidentifikasi virus berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup dan reproduksinya. 2. Mengidentifikasi peranan virus (menguntungkan, merugikan ) dalam kehidupan. 3. Mengidentifikasi berdasarkan bakteri berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup dan reproduksinya. 4. Mengidentifikasi peranan bakteri dalam kehidupan
  66. 66. RPPSMK KelasX 5. Mengidentifikasi prostista berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup dan reproduksinya. 6. Mengidentifikasi peranan protista dalam kehidupan. 7. Mengidentifikasi khamir dan jamur berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup, dan reproduksinya. 8. Mengidentifikasi peranan khamir dan jamur dalam kehidupan. D. Tujuan Pembelajaran Siswa dapat : 1. Mendeskripsikan struktur umum virus 2. Menjelaskan cara reproduksi virus 3. Menjelaskan peran virus dalam kehidupan manusia 4. Menjelaskan cirri umum sel bakteri 5. Mendeskripsikan struktur dan bagian sel – sel bakteri 6. Menjelaskan cara hidup bakteri 7. Menjelaskan perbedaan antara eubacteria dan archaebacteria 8. Menjelaskan peran bakteri dalamkehidupan 9. Mendeskripsikan cirri – cirri umum protista 10. Menjelaskan klasifikasi protista beserta cirri – cirinya 11. Menjelaskan peran protista bagi kehidupan manusia 12. Menjelaskan cirri – cirri umum jamur 13. Membedakan jamur dengan khamir 14. Menjelaskan cara reproduksi khamir dan jamur 15. Menjelaskan peran jamur dan khamir bagi kehidupan manusia. Karakter siswa yang di harapkan : Ingin tahu, berpikir logis, kritis, kreatif, dan inovatif, jujur, bergaya hidup sehat,disiplin, mandiri, bertanggung jawab, peduli lingkungan, cinta ilmu. E. Alokasi Waktu : F. Materi Pembelajaran
  67. 67. RPPSMK KelasX  Virus merupakan jasad renik yang memiliki sifat antara benda hidup dan benda tak hidup  Virus dapat di kristalkan karena tidak memiliki ciri – ciri sel hidup, seperti membrane sel, sitoplasma, dan ribosom  Terdapat 5 ordo virus yang telah diketahui, yaitu : caudovirales, herpesvirales, mononegavirales, nidovirales, dan picornavirales.  Bakteri adalah organism uniseluler, prokariot, dan umumnya tidak memiliki klorofil.  Bentuk dasarbakteri adalah kokus, basil, dan spirila.  Struktur dasarbakteri meliputi dending sel, membrane plasma, sitoplasma, ribosom, DNA, dan granula.  Bakteri dapat menguntukan juga dapat merugikan. Bakteri yang menguntungkan yaitu bakteri yang berperan dalam fermentasi makanan dan minuman, pembusukan sisa – sisa makhluk hidup, penyubur tanah, penghasil antibiotika, dsb. Sementara bakteri yang merugikan adalah bakteri yang menyebabkan penyakit pada manusia, hewan, dan tumbuhan.  Terdapat 3 jenis protista, yaitu : protista yang menyerupai jamur, yang menyerupai hewan, dan yang menyerupai tumbuhan. G. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Demonstrasi 2. Diskusi kelompok 3. Eksperimen 4. Tanya jawab H. Langkah – Langkah Pembelajaran Pertemuan pertama 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengucapkan salamdan mengabsen siswa yang tidak hadir  Guru meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum memulai pelajaran  Guru memberikan penjelasan mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai struktur tubuh virus  Siswa di minta untuk menggambarkan secara skematik struktur tubuh virus di sertai dengan fungsi bagian-bagiannya.
  68. 68. RPPSMK KelasX  Setiap siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan jenis – jenis virus berdasarkan struktur tubuhnya.  Siswa di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai cara hidup virus (sebagai parasit obligat)  Setiap kelompok di minta untuk mempresentasikan hasil diskusinya di depan kelas  Siswa di minta memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai cara reproduksi virus  Setiap siswa di minta untuk menggambarkan bagan siklus lisogenik dan litik.  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai klasifikasi virus, penamaan, dan peranan virus dalam kehidupan  Siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan contoh berbagai penyakit yang di akibatkan oleh virus , serta manfaat virus di dalam dunia medis. Elaborasi  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami.  Guru memeberikan latihan soal dan meminta siswa untuk menyelesaikannya Konfirmasi  Guru memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan member penguatan dalam bentuk lisan pada siswa yang telah menyelesaikan tugasnya.  Guru memberikan konfirmasi pada tugas yang telah di kerjakan oleh siswa.  Guru memfasilitasi siswa melakukan refleksi untuk memperoleh pengalaman belajaryang telah di lakukan.  Guru memberikan motivasi kepada siswa yang kurang dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari. 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat kesimpulan dan rangkuman dari materi yang di pelajari  Guru memberikan tugas rumah berupa tugas membaca materi yang akan di pelajari selanjutnya. Pertemuan kedua 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengingatkan siswa mengenai materi yang telah di pelajari sebelumnya
  69. 69. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan pertanyaan mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari, dengan tujuan untuk mengetahui kesiapan dan pengetahuan awal siswa dalambelajar. 2. Kegiatan inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk menyimak penjelasan dari guru mengenai morfologi dan struktur sel bakteri  Siswa di minta untuk menggambarkan secara skematik bagian – bagian sel bakteri  Siswa di minta untuk menjelaskan perbedaan bakteri gram positif dan gram negative  Setiap kelompok di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai struktur dan fungsi dari masing – masing bagian sel bakteri .  Perwakilan setiap kelompok di minta untuk mempresentasikan hasil diskusinya di depan kelas.  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai cara hidup bakteri dan jenis bakteri berdasarkan klasifikasinya Elaborasi  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya.  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang tidak di pahami  Guru memberikan tugas latihan soal. Konfirmasi  Guru memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan member penguatan dalam bentuk lisan kepada siswa yang telah dapat menyelesaikan tugasnya.  Memfasilitasi siswa untuk melakukan refleksi untuk memperoleh pengalaman belajaryang sudah di lakukan.  Memberikan motivasi kepada siswa yang kurang dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik.  Guru meminta siswa untuk mebuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari materi yang di pelajari  Guru memberikan tugas rumah berupa eksperimen mengenai yogurt sesuai dengan aktivitas eksperimen pada buku biologi kelompok teknologi dan kesehatan, penerbit erlangga. Pertemuan ketiga
  70. 70. RPPSMK KelasX 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum pelajaran di mulai.  Guru meminta siswa untuk mengumpulkan tugas rumah yang di berikan pada pertemuan sebelumnya.  Guru mengajukan beberapa pertanyaan mengenai materi yang akan di bahas. 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan dari guru mengenai cara reproduksi bakteri  Siswa di minta untuk membentuk kelompok diskusi kecil di dalam kelas  Setiap kelompok di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai cara repoduksi seksual pada bakteri.  Perwakilan dari tiap kelompok di minta untuk menjelaskan reproduksi seksual dan aseksual melalui gambar.  Siswa menyimak penjelasan guru mengenai eubacteria dan archaebacteria.  Siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan perbedaan antara eubacteria dan archaebacteria (struktur, cara hidup, dan habitat ).  Guru memminta siswa untuk memperhatikan penjelasan mengenai peran positive dan peran negative bakteri dalam kehidupan.  Siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan contoh peran positif dan peran negative bakteri dalam kehidupan Elaborasi  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya.  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami Konfirmasi  Memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan memberi penguatan dalam bentuk lisan kepada siswa yang telah dapat menyelesaikan tugasnya.  Guru memfasilitasi melakukan refleksi untuk memperoleh pengalaman belajaryang telah di lakukan.  Memberikan motivasi kepada siswa yang kurang dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari. 3. Kegiatan penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari materi yang di pelajari.
  71. 71. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan tugas rumah Pertemuan keempat 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum pelajaran di mulai.  Guru memberikan pertanyaan awal kepada siswa mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari dengan tujuan untuk mengetahui kesiapan siswa dalambelajar. 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan guru mengenai struktur umum dan klasifikasi protista.  Siswa menyimak penjelasan dari guru mengenai kelompok protista mirip tumbuhan ( alga )  Setiap siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan karakter umum, cara hidup, reproduksi, serta peran masing – masing filumprotista mirip tumbuhan.  Siswa di minta untuk menyimak penjelasan dari guru mengenai kelompok protista yang mirip jamur  Siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan karakter umum, reproduksi, serta peranan dari masing – masing anggota kelompok protista mirip jamur. Elaborasi  Guru memfasilitasi siswa dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami. Konfirmasi  Guru memfasilitasi siswa untuk melakukan refleksi untuk memperoleh pengalaman belajaryang telah di lakukan  Guru memberikan umpan balik pada peserta didik dengan memberi penguatan dalam bentuk lisan kepada siswa yang telah dapat menyelesaikan tugasnya. 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada siswa yang aktif selama kegiatan belajarberlangsung.
  72. 72. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari hasil kegiatan belajar.  Guru memberikan tugas rumah berupa tugas membaca materi yang akan di pelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. Pertemuan kelima 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru memberikan pertanyaan awal mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari.  Guru meminta siswa untuk menyiapkan alat tulis, buku cetak di atas meja 2. Kegiatan inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk membentuk kelompok diskusi kecil di dalam kelas  Setiap kelompok di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai kelompok protista mirip hewan.  Perwakilan dari tiap kelompok di minta untuk menyebutkan karakter umum, reproduksi, serta peranan masing – masing kelas protista mirip hewan  Siswa di minta untuk berlatih menyebutkan daur hidup plasmodium Elaborasi  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami  Guru memberikan tugas latihan soal dan meminta siswa untuk menyelesaikannya Konfirmasi  Guru memberikan umpan balik kepada siswa dengan member penguatan dalam bentuk lisan pada siswa yang telah dapat menyelesaikan tugasnya  Memfasilitasi siswa untuk melakukan refleksi untuk memperoleh pengalaman belajaryang sudah di lakukan.  Guru memberikan motivasi kepada siswa yang kurang dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari. 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik.  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari materi yang di pelajari.  Guru memberikan tugas rumah berupa latihan soal.
  73. 73. RPPSMK KelasX Pertemuan keenam 1. Kegiatan Pendahuluan  Guru mengabsen siswa dan meminta siswa untuk berdoa terlebih dahulu sebelum pelajaran di mulai.  Guru memberikan pertanyaan awal mengenai materi yang akan di pelajari dengan tujuan untuk mengetahui pengetahuan dan kemampuan awal siswa. 2. Kegiatan Inti Eksplorasi  Siswa di minta untuk mendiskusikan mengenai struktur umum fungi  Siswa di minta untuk mempresentasikan hasil diskusinya di depan kelas  Siswa di minta untuk menyimak penjelasan dari guru mengenai kelompok fungi berdasarkan morfologinya (khamir, kapang, dan cendawan).  Siswa di minta untuk menyebutkan perbedaan kapang dan khamir  Siswa di minta untuk menyimak penjelasan dari guru mengenai reproduksi dan cara hidup fungi.  Siswa di minta untuk menjelaskan cara hidup dan reproduksi fungi  Siswa di minta untuk memperhatikan penjelasan guru mengenai klasifikasi fungi  Siswa di minta untuk menjelaskan dasarpengklasifikasian fungi.  Guru dan siswa mendiskusikan mengenai peranan fungi dalamkehidupan Elaborasi  Guru menanggapi hasil diskusi dan memberikan informasi yang sebenarnya  Guru memberikan kesempatan kepada siswa untuk bertanya mengenai materi yang belum di pahami.  Guru memberikan latihan soal dan meminta siswa untuk menyelesaikannya. Konfirmasi  Guru memfasilitasi siswa melakukan refleksi untuk memperoleh pengalaman belajaryang telah di lakukan.  Memberikan motivasi kepada siswa yang kurang dan belum bisa mengikuti materi yang di pelajari.
  74. 74. RPPSMK KelasX  Guru memberikan umpan balik pada siswa dengan memberi penguatan dalam bentuk lisan pada siswa yang telah menyelesaikan tugasnya. 3. Kegiatan Penutup  Guru memberikan penghargaan kepada kelompok dengan kinerja dan kerjasama yang baik.  Guru membimbing siswa untuk membuat rangkuman dan kesimpulan dari materi yang di pelajari.  Guru memberikan tugas rumah. I. Alat, sumber, dan bahan a. Alat dan bahan : LCD, Proyektor b. Sumber belajar :  Buku penuntun belajarBiologi kelompok Kesehatan dan Pertanian untuk SMK dan MAK Ernawati dkk Erlangga.  Buku - buku yang relevan  LKS  Internet J. Penilaian Indikator Jenis Tugas Bentuk Tugas Instrument 1. Mengidentifikasi virus berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup dan reproduksinya. 2. Mengidentifikasi peranan virus 1. Tugas individu. 2. Performa. 3. Tes tertulis 1. Produk 2. Unjuk kerja 3. Laporan hasil 1. LKS 2. Soal test pilihan ganda
  75. 75. RPPSMK KelasX (menguntungkan, merugikan ) dalam kehidupan. 3. Mengidentifikasi berdasarkan bakteri berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup dan reproduksinya. 4. Mengidentifikasi peranan bakteri dalamkehidupan 5. Mengidentifikasi prostista berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup dan reproduksinya. 6. Mengidentifikasi peranan protista dalam kehidupan. 7. Mengidentifikasi khamir dan jamur berdasarkan struktur tubuh, cara hidup, dan reproduksinya. 8. Mengidentifikasi peranan khamir dan jamur dalam kehidupan 4. Ulangan harian pengamata ( observasi 4. Pengamata n sikap dan uraian (soal terlampir ) Contoh Instrumen 1. Virus dapat memperbanyak diri di dalam sel inang dan kemudian menghancurkan sel inangnya tersebut agardapat keluar. Proses ini di sebut….. a. Siklus lisogenik c. siklus infeksi e. siklus litik b. Siklus replikasi d. siklus maturasi
  76. 76. RPPSMK KelasX 2. Berikut ini adalah komponen penyusun tubuh virus yang di ambil dari sel inang, kecuali…. a. Asam amino c. lipid e. asamnukleat b. Nukleotida d. karbohidrat 3. Struktur pada bakteri yang berfungsi sebagai alat pertahanan diri dari lingkungan yang buruk adalah…….. a. Pili c. plasmid e. membrane sel b. Endospora d. fimbria 4. Pada protista mirip tumbuhan, salah satu reproduksinya, yaitu dengan menghasilkan gamet yang sudah dapat di bedakan antara jantan dan betina yang di sebut……… a. Isogamete c. oogamet e. makrogamet b. Anisogamet d. mikrogamet 5. Reproduksi aseksual pada fungi berlangsung melalui beberapa cara, kecuali……. a. Pembelahan biner b. Pertunasan atau penguncupan c. Fragmentasi d. Pembentukan spora aseksual e. Pembentukan zigospora Soal Essay 1. Jelaskan cara fungi memperoleh makanannya 2. Sebutkan dan jelaskan mekanisme reproduksi aseksual pada fungi. Apa perbedaan antara spora seksual dan spora aseksual? ___________, ______________20___ Mengetahui KepalaSMA ____________________ Guru Mapel Biologi
  77. 77. RPPSMK KelasX _____________________________ ______________________________ NIP NIP
  78. 78. RPPSMK KelasX

×