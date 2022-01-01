SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
52 China Ruthlessly Besieging America
By Gerald J. Furnkranz
AMERICA "UNDER SIEGE": CHINA choking US! China Besieging America economically! American
manufacturing sent to China by QUISLING SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS feeding their Greed & Gluttony for
Profit & Power! Buying our politicians/government, businesses and industries, education industry and
stealing our intellectual properties, perhaps stealthily buying them too, an additional assault!
Like the movie Flesh & Blood, a fortress sieged. Assaulted by throwing diseased body parts over the
walls. Introducing disease and hideous death to weaken the resolve and conquer the enemy! The attack
spearheaded by the virus serving that purpose.
China has aspirations of global dominance! The desire to be the number one superpower on this earth.
Seeking the power militarily, economically, and culturally! In their eyes, to do this, America must be
brought to her knees and America’s democracy smashed!
China is carrying out a comprehensive plan for the destruction of America. Their intentions are well
known. They have declared those intentions outwardly. They are being carried out on all fronts with the
historical guile and ruthlessness existing in the Chinese leadership culture.
The Coronavirus Attack
Looking at the Coronavirus, it doesn’t seem too farfetched to think it was a preemptive strike at America
and the world. When analyzing the catastrophic effects of the Covid19 virus, it served much of the
Chinese communist’s desires. It viciously attacked America’s economy and that of the rest of the world.
Placing the wellbeing of the world in the hands of China, who manufactured the majority of the medical
products needed to fight the pandemic.
So, not just putting the world at China’s mercy, but while the economies of those countries suffered
severely, China’s economy thrived. Initially our lauded lord and savior, Dr. Anthony Fauci declared most
emphatically the virus most obviously came from nature. As time passed the certainty it came from
nature diminished. Evidence pointed to a lab leak in Wuhan China! But no objective investigators were
allowed into the lab.
Since the virus seemed so advantageous to China’s goal of world dominance and there are signs it came
from the Wuhan Lab. Is it so far out there that it was a virus constructed to attack the world, leaving
China in the catbird seat? As the mystery unfolded, perhaps not.
Turns out the Chinese military was involved in the Wuhan Lab and they were conducting “Gain of
Function Research”! Manipulating viruses for the purpose of strengthening them. This they said to learn
how to confront future epidemics. So we create super viruses that might never have evolved for the
purpose of fighting super viruses that might never exist. Seems like burning down a city to practice for
fighting fires in the future.
As the story evolved, it was uncovered Dr Fauci and his medical allies that signed a letter declaring the
Coronavirus undoubtedly came from nature, financed gain of function research in China, in the Wuhan
Lab. American scientists, members of the Fauci cabal were sending money to conduct experiments in
Wuhan. Dr. Fauci told a series of lies regarding the issues in spite of documented proof. Even stating the
Chinese Government would not kill their own people.
In addressing the virus in their own country that used the lockdown method. One much more severe
than the draconian lockdown in America. They exiled people in cities to their apartments with little to no
attention, to die. At the same time they sent people from their ailing cities all over the world, spreading
the virus, assuring the world it could not be spread by human contact. An ingenious and hideous first
strike attack worthy of some science fiction catastrophic thriller.
We aren’t certain if the Coronavirus was a weaponized epidemic, but it certainly worked out well for the
Chinese strategy of world domination. Wouldn’t we be naïve, no stupid to dismiss such a possibility with
the evidence that has come forward, and the resistance to an honest investigation?
Shipping America’s Life Blood Manufacturing to China
For decades America has been sending her manufacturing capabilities to China! The reasoning
uncertain? Whether to buy China’s friendship, or just the greed and gluttony of America’s elite classes to
cash in on the profits available in China’s huge and expanding markets. We’ve ceded essential and
critical products to China that hold America hostage to them. Example, medical supplies needed for the
Coronavirus fight left America and the rest of the world at China’s mercy. Their goal of world dominance
didn’t see China in a merciful mood!
But there are many other areas of manufacturing handed to China for false hopes of friendship. Trying
to buy that friendship is only taken as America’s weakness. Like children bribed to behave, their
behaviors only become more obnoxious and aggressive. Essentially like when America paid tribute to
the Barbary Pirates late 1700s and early 1800s. It only emboldened those Mediterranean plunderer
pirates to attempt to pillage America more and more. America responded with “Millions for defense,
not one cent for tribute”! But the greed and gluttony of America elitists okay with tribute as long as a
portion syphoned off to their pockets.
The scarcity of computer chips made in China, limiting our automobile manufacturing. Likely most
electronic products all requiring computer chips. Dependence of Chinese computer chips likely installs a
Trojan Horse into every gadget containing those chips! The gates of Troy, America open to a barbaric
invasion. This gives China control over America’s manufacturing, therefore the American economy and
autonomy. They have the means to hold US hostage to their whims and global domination plans. Our
leadership has shipped America’s power and prosperity to Chinese hands. Making US servants of China!
Added to the dilemma, this crisis is the Chinese stealing America technology. Having no qualm about
robbing America’s intellectual properties. The theft of America’s intellectual properties aids the
usurpation of our technology, which they will use and have used against US! Likely, America’s elites
having no problem handing it over to them, selling out America(ns) for their own profit and power.
Quisling Americans profiting from the demise of American’s liberty and freedoms.
Essentially it is our own people and government selling the American people out to China. Obviously on
the band wagon with the globalist socialist authoritarians, power and profit their objectives. “We the
People” of America of no concern. Our representative government no longer represents the people.
They now represent China for their personal profit and power.
Ceding the Supply Chain to China
We kept referring to the transport of goods as the supply chain! While it may seem like a chain that can
be broken, it is more like a flexible pipe, a plastic hose or tube that can be squeezed down upon and
restricted. Slowing the flow or even cutting it off completely. Attacking the American economy beyond
Covid19, in nefarious and devious ways.
Back in the 1990s we restricted China from buying up port facilities in California. At least the propaganda
line is we did. These days with the vast government and business corruption, and false reporting of
facts, who really knows. But, even if we really did and it succeeded, China took up a much more
comprehensive and diabolical plan. They bought into port facilities around the world. To what extent I
am not sure. But it appears they have major control over the supply pipeline of the world.
Ceding major manufacturing in China, combined with control over the supply pipeline, our American
quisling comrades of China have put America on her knees, at the mercy of China’s hostility and
aggression! Seems a major mistake for a nation that wants to remain free?
American Companies Serving China
Many powerful American corporations are serving China. Nit picking America’s foibles and failings,
overlooking China’s brutalities and atrocities. The American companies like Disney, Facebook/Meta,
Amazon, Coke, The NBA, Nike, and numerous others put down America for its’ foibles, raising China’s
status in spite of their massive human rights atrocities. Those companies supporting the burning, looting
and killings in American cities by ANTIFA and BLMarxists, but remaining stoically silent over the
oppression of the Weegers in China and the citizens of Hong Kong!
Like so many elitist Americans, those company leaders much more interested in the profits received
from China, than any loyalty to our American democracy! Like maggots they feed on America’s
weaknesses, tarnishing democracy. While they ignore the democratic mechanisms which could be
utilized to solved those foibles and failures which they complain. They absolve the civil right atrocities of
the Chinese communists which will be magnified as they gain more and solidify their power. These the
American quislings! So China has many American quisling companies and their heads working for them,
sabotaging “WE the People” and America as a democratic nation. They are working for the oppression
and poverty of socialism and China.
China Buying our Education System Teaching Chinese Philosophies: Socialism
Numerous American Universities and colleges are receiving millions of dollars from China. With a leaning
toward socialism, academics already opened to it! Facing the reality education is Big Business and
educators are as much focused on profit and power as any other business concern. However, the
education industry has one major advantage. They do not have to make a profit. They do not have to
succeed. They can easily go astray, without notice, as they have done for years.
Many, if not most educators are teaching against America. A democracy that has in its’ Constitution the
mechanisms to fix the foibles and failures existing. That requires work and dedication. It also requires
great integrity, a quality so failing in our leadership in government and education, therefore our elite
leaders of business and industry.
When education goes corrupt, it has the potential of dragging our whole society and culture with it.
More than potential but an enormous likelihood. The thinking of a society comes from its’ education
system. Their vision for the future, their children. Corrupt education insures a corrupt society and its’
culture. China is financing America’s move to socialism. Surfing on the greed, gluttony and lack of
integrity of the American elite.
Even our government intelligence is aiding China’s attack on our education system. Many in government
believe parents should have no say in what children are taught. They think government and government
allied organizations like Teacher Unions and the National School Board Association should have that
power. They even encouraged the Department of Justice to mobilized the FBI against parents voicing
their opinions at school board meeting. An overt attack on American democracy and freedoms!
Hypersonic Missiles
Rumor is China has developed Hypersonic Missiles! Missiles of such a speed there would be little
defense from them. With such warheads they could most certainly wipe out an American fleet in
seconds. The damage they could do to the main land with such a weapon is incalculable.
With their grandiose intentions of world domination, and an apparent ruthlessness, the United States
cannot rest easy in such a climate. While they are executing plans to infiltrate and bring down America
from within, utilizing political, business, industry and academic quislings, should loyalty return to those
quislings, they have weakened America in so many ways making US vulnerable. A military option is
always a possibility!
But Democrats, especially under President Biden, have worked to weaken our military, our ability to
defend ourselves. Rooting out conservative thinking people from our armed forces. Leaving their liberal
legions, as weak and spineless as those politicians themselves, to hand over our nation. Surrendering
America to slavery.
Defensive Artificial Islands Built in the South China Seas
China is building many artificial islands in the South China Seas. With the intention of fortifying them.
The effort is a flexing of military muscle. But also a threat to world trade in the Southern Pacific, perhaps
even influencing trade in the Indian Ocean. Another valve to close down the Supply Pipeline!
China ignoring objection of America and the United Nations in carrying out this project. Disregarding
international agreements and treaties. Essentially spitting in the face of America, the UN and the world.
China’s aspirations seem to regard no getting along with the world community, but dominating the
world to attain the worldwide dominance they seek.
Formosa Taiwan, Taiwan area Free Republic of China
Formosa, the island Chiang Kai-Shek retreated to after mainland China was taken over by the Chinese
communists! “Free China,” Taiwan, has been a haven for the free Chinese people since. Communist
China in recent years has been making hostile overtures toward Taiwan.
The United States has been an ally of Taiwan since that time. Supplying the Taiwanese government with
military defense ever since. Bidens debacle in Afghanistan, an incompetent withdrawal of troops,
without notice, leaving Americans and allies behind, has put into question America’s dependability as an
ally!
China with its’ aggression in the area is embolden because of Biden’s exhibition of weakness. So often
Biden has kowtowed to China. Biden’s son Hunter’s profitable dealings with China makes his father, the
president appear in the pocket of China. Making him a questionable leader to our allies. Opening to
question does Biden have the will to fulfill our commitments as Taiwan’s ally, to defend them?
Threat to Hong Kong’s Freedoms
When Hong Kong was returned to China in the early 90s, China agreed to Hong Kong retaining their
freedoms established during the British rule. Agreements were made and treaties signed. China is
clamping down on Hong Kong’s autonomy, to bring them into the fold of communist authoritarian
domination. An area of freedom cannot be allowed in their sphere of tyranny. They are afraid the idea
might spread. Remember the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989!
American Politicians in Bed with China: Swalwell and Fang Fang
Eric Swalwell was working with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang. Come to find out, he was sleeping with her.
She became a close friend of his entire family. Swalwell member of the powerful House Intelligence
Committee, with access to important information, Confidential, Secret and Top Secret Information. Even
after exposed for his promiscuous and dangerous dalliance Nancy Pelosi kept him on the committee!
Swalwell along with his House partner Adam Schiff are the bull horns to the people about the false
Trump Russian Collusion allegations. Swalwell pushing propaganda detrimental to America while
sleeping with the Chinese enemy. Swalwell seems a viable propaganda programed arm of the Chinese
Communists!
While Swalwell was literally in bed with the enemy, many of our politicians have figuratively been in bed
with the enemy. Democrats primarily, like the husbands of Pelosi, Feinstein and Boxer of California
doing business with China. Democrat run California the gateway to China’s economic invasion, along
with Washington DC. Even Republican Mitch McConnel through his wife’s family shipping business has
financial dealings with China. The most powerful Republican in the Senate is often seen bending to
profitable and convenient Chinese causes. The woven web wide and strong. Greed and Gluttony trumps
our elite’s loyalty to America!
The Chinese drug embargo and Invasion
Sending the vast majority of our medical drug industry to China gave them the opportunity to put their
foot on the throat of America. Along with the same case with medical equipment and other items. The
scarcity of ventilators and masks at the advent of the Coronavirus put America in a dangerous position.
Surrendering the production of essential medical articles to China, put America at their mercy of their
embargoes.
The attack from China with illegal drugs like Fentanyl even a greater risk to America and Americans.
China enlisting drug cartels from Central and South America to flood Fentanyl to the American people an
even greater cataclysm! An outright aggressive attack on America. With the help of the Biden “Open
Border Policy” he is providing a free and open path for the drug traffickers, along with the human slave
traders. Much comes in through the US Postal Service also.
With 70 to 100 thousand Fentanyl deaths in America each year and growing, China is attacking our
population openly. The strength of the Fentanyl so great a miniscule particle the size of a grain of salt
can kill a person. The quantity of the drug being shipped in by China could kill the population of America
many times over. Many other drugs are being laced with Fentanyl, an opportunity to kill many even if
they choose not to use that drug.
I think many in our government are OK if the people are addicted to drugs. A docile, compliant, drug
addicted population will be easier to dominate to socialism. The loss of people only addressing their
“Climate Change” concerns of overpopulation. So the agenda of socialist leaning Americans is copasetic
with the Chinese drug attacks.
SUMMARY
The Chinese Communists are mounting a comprehensive attack on America. From covert operations to
outright attacks on the people of America. Attacking with many weapons on many fronts. From germ
warfare to drugs, economics, planning for military conquest if necessary. With the enlisting of American
quisling companies, colleges and universities, politicians and government, and a lethargic population the
Chinese might be welcomed landing on the California coast!
Lazy, lethargic lard butt American socialists welcoming oppression and poverty for the people, thinking
they will be among the elites China will elevate. How secure is that when they are no longer needed
after they have betrayed the American democracy and all those freedoms lost. Given away.
