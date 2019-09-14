Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best selling autobiography books RatSnakes best selling autobiography books RatSnakes | autobiography audiobooks read by V...
best selling autobiography books RatSnakes Get ready to infiltrate the dangerous, secret world of criminals and cover iden...
best selling autobiography books RatSnakes Written By: Vincent A. Cefalu Narrated By: Tom Taylorson Publisher: Blackstone ...
best selling autobiography books RatSnakes Download Full Version RatSnakesAudio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best selling autobiography books RatSnakes

3 views

Published on

best selling autobiography books RatSnakes | autobiography audiobooks read by Vincent A. Cefalu RatSnakes | best audiobooks RatSnakes

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best selling autobiography books RatSnakes

  1. 1. best selling autobiography books RatSnakes best selling autobiography books RatSnakes | autobiography audiobooks read by Vincent A. Cefalu RatSnakes | best audiobooks RatSnakes LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best selling autobiography books RatSnakes Get ready to infiltrate the dangerous, secret world of criminals and cover identities by way of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), where the world's greatest undercover agents are known as RatSnakes. RatSnakes are rarely, if ever, visible to the public that they move among and risk their lives to protect. In fact, thanks to their cover personas, they are often assumed to be members of the clandestine criminal world that they investigate. Real-life undercover work is a far cry from the sexy, candy-colored world seen in Hollywood movies. Only those who are strong and clever enough will get inside and survive. Vincent A. Cefalu would know. He spent thirty years as an ATF undercover operative, in assignments ranging from the Symbionese Liberation Army to Asian organized crime. He has infiltrated notorious outlaw motorcycle gangs as well as splinter groups of the Ku Klux Klan. In RatSnakes, he provides a transparent look at the organization and the operatives with whom he risked his life. Part field guide, part heart-pounding thrill ride, RatSnakes takes listeners on a tour of what it's like to confront death on a daily basis. En route, Cefalu gives us a look at the on-the-job techniques of kicking in doors, orchestrating "street theater" to ensnare criminals, and making high-stakes gun buys. His irreverent, explicit stories from the inside are a mix of danger and unexpected hilarity that will have listeners laughing one minute and then biting their nails when things break bad. Immersive and brutal, RatSnakes offers an in-depth and eye-opening look into the lives of an elite group of men and women who volunteer to do things most couldn't and wouldn't stomach. Civilians with common sense and good judgment run from danger, while RatSnakes sprint toward it-smiling.
  3. 3. best selling autobiography books RatSnakes Written By: Vincent A. Cefalu Narrated By: Tom Taylorson Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: May 2019 Duration: 9 hours 45 minutes
  4. 4. best selling autobiography books RatSnakes Download Full Version RatSnakesAudio OR Listen now

×