Desafio #31: Quanto custa a bola?

Um taco e uma bola custam 1,10 euros.
O taco custa mais um euro do que a bola.
Quanto custa a bola?

Desafio #31: Quanto custa a bola?

  1. 1. Um taco e uma bola custam 1,10 euros. O taco custa mais um euro do que a bola. Quanto custa a bola? Ver solução DESAFIO #31
  2. 2. Continuar DESAFIO #31 Consideremos que: • t corresponde a valor do taco • b corresponde ao valor da bola Um taco e uma bola custam 1,10 euros. O taco custa mais um euro do que a bola. Quanto custa a bola?
  3. 3. DESAFIO #31 Consideremos que: • 𝒕 corresponde a valor do taco • 𝒃 corresponde ao valor da bola Um taco e uma bola custam 1,10 euros. O taco custa mais um euro do que a bola. Quanto custa a bola? 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 Então:
  4. 4. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃
  5. 5. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃
  6. 6. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃
  7. 7. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> <=> − − 1,10 − 1 = 𝒃 + 𝒃
  8. 8. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> <=> − − 1,10 − 1 = 𝒃 + 𝒃 <=> − − 0,10 = 2𝑏
  9. 9. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> <=> − − 1,10 − 1 = 𝒃 + 𝒃 <=> − − 0,10 = 2𝑏 <=> − − 0,10 2 = 𝑏
  10. 10. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> <=> − − 1,10 − 1 = 𝒃 + 𝒃 <=> − − 0,10 = 2𝑏 <=> − − 0,10 2 = 𝑏 <=> <=> − − 0,05 = 𝒃
  11. 11. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> <=> − − 1,10 − 1 = 𝒃 + 𝒃 <=> − − 0,10 = 2𝑏 <=> − − 0,10 2 = 𝑏 <=> <=> − − 0,05 = 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝟎, 𝟎𝟓 𝒃 = 0,05
  12. 12. DESAFIO #31 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> <=> − − 1,10 − 1 = 𝒃 + 𝒃 <=> − − 0,10 = 2𝑏 <=> − − 0,10 2 = 𝑏 <=> <=> − − 0,05 = 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝟎, 𝟎𝟓 𝒃 = 0,05 <=> 𝒕 = 1,05 𝒃 = 0,05
  13. 13. DESAFIO #31 Resposta:A bola custa 0,05 euros 𝒕 + 𝒃 = 1,10 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝒃 𝒕 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> − − 1,10 − 𝒃 = 1 + 𝒃 <=> <=> − − 1,10 − 1 = 𝒃 + 𝒃 <=> − − 0,10 = 2𝑏 <=> − − 0,10 2 = 𝑏 <=> <=> − − 0,05 = 𝒃 <=> 𝒕 = 1,10 − 𝟎, 𝟎𝟓 𝒃 = 0,05 <=> 𝒕 = 1,05 𝒃 = 0,05
  14. 14. Mais desafios? www.obichinhodosaber.com/blog/desafios/

×