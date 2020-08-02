Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. XXXsrc 2020 the record of the past year OBATA Akio Jul. 24th, 2020 5th XXXsrc report
  2. 2. What is XXXsrc bypass propose and discuss request unfixed source tree name TNF free, no organization DIY maybe easy to build & install maybe cross platform no release 1 9
  3. 3. Notable Changes What's up? Topics not from pkgsrc 2 9
  4. 4. fix-up rpath handlings exactly enable rpath handling for packages prevent to rely on LDFLAGS set manually fix rpath handling for packages Meson and so on clean up unwated hack from pkgsrc unwanted LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${WRKDIR}/... 3 9
  5. 5. fix up PaX build introduce a tool to check fixing packages g85 smpeg ... 4 9
  6. 6. fix up SJ3 dead upstream fork at GitHub hope other than UIM 5 9
  7. 7. fix up CDE start to fix warnings first should be sent to upstream... 6 9
  8. 8. Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) sent patches to upstream porting to native audio API on NetBSD will be merged into master 7 9
  9. 9. Blacklist patch for Postfix Authentication failure 5xx error Try to disabled AUTH Blacklist renamed? 8 9
  10. 10. never MATOME No merge from pkgsrc for long time need to fix >> gain No feature plan 9 9

