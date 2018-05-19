Synnopsis :

Puzzle Book 2 has 25 puzzles for beginners and 25 for intermediate signers. Includes word-seek puzzles, crosswords, and others.



Author : Dr Lottie L. Riekehof

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Dr Lottie L. Riekehof ( 3? )

Link Download : https://alhamdulillah120.blogspot.com/?book=0882435205

