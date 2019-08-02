Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best�Audible�Books�No�Greater�Love No�Greater�Love�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
No�Greater�Love One�of�the�world's�most�recognized�and�loved�spiritual�leaders,�Mother�Teresa�has�inspired�millions�with�h...
No�Greater�Love
No�Greater�Love
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audible Books No Greater Love

2 views

Published on

Best Audible Books No Greater Love

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audible Books No Greater Love

  1. 1. Best�Audible�Books�No�Greater�Love No�Greater�Love�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. No�Greater�Love One�of�the�world's�most�recognized�and�loved�spiritual�leaders,�Mother�Teresa�has�inspired�millions�with�her� extraordinary�example�of�compassionate�and�selfless�work�for�the�poor,�the�ill,�and�the�outcast.�Officially�canonized� as�a�saint�in�2016,�she�was�a�steadfast�voice�of�love�and�faith,�providing�immeasurable�kindness�and�guidance�to�the world's�downtrodden.�No�Greater�Love�is�the�essential�wisdom�of�Mother�Teresa���the�most�accessible�and� inspirational�collection�of�her�teachings�ever�published.�This�definitive�volume�features�Mother�Teresa�on�love,� prayer,�giving,�service,�poverty,�forgiveness,�Jesus,�and�more.�No�Greater�Love�is�a�passionate�testament�to�Mother� Teresa's�deep�hope�and�abiding�faith�in�God�and�the�world.�It�will�bring�readers�into�the�heart�of�this�remarkable� woman,�showing�Mother�Teresa's�revolutionary�vision�of�Christianity�in�its�graceful,�poetic�simplicity.�Through�her� own�words,�No�Greater�Love�celebrates�the�life�and�work�of�one�of�the�great�humanitarians�of�our�time.
  3. 3. No�Greater�Love
  4. 4. No�Greater�Love

×