Title: Richard Scarry Roger Rhino's Search and Find!: With LOTS of things to find!

Author: Richard Scarry

Pages: 16

ISBN: 9781438050317

Richard Scarry Roger Rhino's Search and Find!: With LOTS of things to find! by Richard Scarry The world of Busytown is back in Roger Rhino's Search and Find Beloved author and illustrator Richard Scarry published over 300 books and has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. He is best known for his Busytown series, which is still popular today. In Roger Rhino's Search and Find, cute animals challenge children to find all the things hiding in plain sight in a bedroom, in the snow, on a car trip, at the barbecue, and more. A colorful key with pictures guides kids to find lots of funny things, including pigs, hammers, sleighs, Mr. Frumble's green hat, a boomerang, and other hard to spot things. Children will be on a search and find mission that will teach them counting, colors, word recognition, and more as they uncover each missing character, item, or treasure.













