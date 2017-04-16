Lipids Presented By :Mr. N. V. Thorat (I.I.P.Sadavali)
Definition Lipids are the large and diverse group of naturally occurring (animal or plant origin) organic compounds solubl...
BEESWAX Synonym Yellow Bees wax; Cera-flava Biological Source Yellow bees wax is purified wax and obtained from the honey ...
Processing and Preparation The capping combs of honeycomb are broken Boil in soft water Enclosed in a porous bag weighted ...
Description Colour - Yellow to yellowish-brown Odour - Agreeable and honey-like Extra Features Yellow bees wax is non-crys...
Chemical Constituents It consists of esters of straight-chain monohydric alcohols with straight chain acids. The chief con...
Castor oil Synonym Ricinus oil Biological Source Castor oil is the fixed oil obtained by the cold expression of the seeds ...
Composition of Seeds Since castor oil is a fixed oil of therapeutic importance and purgative in action, it cannot be consu...
Preparation of Medicinal Castor Oil Castor oil can be prepared by two different methods, the first being the crushing of w...
Description Colour - Pale yellow or almost colourless liquid. Odour - Slight and characteristic. Taste - First it is bland...
Chemical Constituents Castor oil chiefly contains triglyceride of ricinoleic acid (about 80%). Other glycerides are also p...
Uses Castor oil is cathartic. It is also used for lubrication commercially. Several other forms of the castor oil, such as...
Arachis Oil Synonyms Groundnut oil, Peanut oil. Biological Source It is fixed oil expressed from the seed kernels of culti...
Description Colour - Pale yellow coloured liquid Odour - Faint and characteristic Taste - Bland and nut-like Solubility - ...
Chemical Constituents Arachis oil consists of glycerides of fatty acids, chiefly oleic, linoleic, stearic and arachidic ac...
Uses Peanut oil is a solvent for intramuscular injections. Since it resembles to olive oil, it is used in the preparation ...
Cocoa Butter Synonym Theobroma oil; Cacao butter Biological Source It is a fat obtained from roasted seeds of Theobroma ca...
Cultivation of Cocoa Cocoa is cultivated upto an elevation of 1000 metres above sea level. It needs well drained good qual...
Preparation of Cocoa butter Cocoa seeds contain about 50% of cocoa butter. The seeds are separated from pods . Allowed to ...
Description Cocoa butter is yellowish-white solid and brittle below 25 o C. It has pleasant chocolate odour and taste. It ...
Uses It is used as a base for suppositories and ointments, manufacture of creams and toilet soaps. Substitute Mango kernel...
Shea Butter Synonym Karite Nut Butter,Shea Butter Tree, shea tree, shi tree Biological Source derived from the seeds kerne...
Collection & Preparation The tree starts bearing its first fruit when it is 10 to 15 years old; full production is attaine...
Chemical constituents Shea butter is composed of five principal fatty acids: palmitic, stearic, oleic, linoleic, and arach...
Uses The shea tree is a traditional African food plant. Throughout Africa it is used extensively for food, is a major sour...
COD LIVER OIL Synonym Oleum morrhi Biological Source It is processed from fresh liver of cod fish, Gadus morrhua and other...
Lipids Method of Preparation The Fishes are caught by nets Opened Livers are separated.( Healthy livers free from gall bla...
Description Pale yellow thin liquid with slightly fishy taste and odour, becoming disagreeable on exposure to air and ligh...
. Chemical Constituents The medicinal value of oil is due to vitamin A and vitamins of D group. About 1 g of oil contains ...
Storage In order to avoid loss of vitamins during storage, the oil should be kept in well-filled airtight containers, prot...
Hydnocarpus oil Synonym Gynocardia oil,Chaulmoogra oil Biological Source Hydnocarpus oil is the fixed oil obtained by cold...
Method of Preparation (Chaulmoogra seeds contain 40 - 45% fixed oil) Seeds Cracked & decorticated by machine (To remove te...
Description Colour - YellowYellow to brownish-yellow coloured liquid Odour - Characteristic Taste - Some what acrid Solubi...
Chemical Constituents It contains chemically esters of unsaturated fatty acids of chaulmoogric acid (27%) and hydnocarpic ...
Kokum butter Synonyms Goa butter, Kokum oil, Mangosteen oil. Biological Source It is the fat expressed from the seeds of G...
Method of Preparation Seeds kernels Boiling & Churning in water Separation of melted fat by skimming Wash with hot water t...
Description Colour - Light grey or yellowish. Odour - Slight and characteristic. Taste - Characteristic., The fat is sligh...
Chemical Constituents Kokum butter contains glycerides of stearic (55%), oleic (40%), hydroxy capric acid (10%), palmitic ...
Lard Synonym Biological Source Lard s purified fat obtained from the abdomen of the hog Sus scrofa family – Suidae. Geogra...
Preparation Omentun and other part of the peritoneum of a hog are rich in fatty material .It is obtained in the form of fl...
Characteristics Lard is soft ,homogenous white substance with slightly fatty but non acid odour. It melts at about 34-41 o...
Uses It is used as an ointment base and in formulations where more effective absorption is desired. Benzoinated lard conta...
Linseed Synonyms Flax seed oil, Linum. Biological Source This consists of fixed oil obtained from the dried fully ripe see...
Cultivation and Collection In India, it is cultivated entirely for the seeds. It is cultivated in UP, MP It is cultivated ...
Method of Preparation Commercially, linseed oil is produced by use of expellers (Avge yield 30 - 35%.) The variety yieldin...
Description Colour - Pale yellow coloured clear liquid. Odour - Characteristic. Taste - Pleasant. Linseed oil gradually th...
Chemical Constituents It contains the glycerides of palmitic, stearic, oleic, linoleic and linolenic acids. The unsaponifi...
Caution Boiled linseed oil dries at a faster rate and forms a smooth and lustrous film. Adulterants Linseed oil is adulter...
Lipids Rice Bran Oil Synonym Rice oil. Biological Source Rice bran is the cuticle existing between the rice and the husk o...
Lipids Method of Preparation The quality of rice bran oil depends upon the time which elapses between milling of the rice ...
Lipids Description It is a golden yellow oil difficult to bleach, and not affected by temporary heating to 160 o C . It is...
Lipids Chemical Constituents Rice bran oil contains 20 - 25% of saturated and 80 - 85% of unsaturated fatty acids as glyce...
Wheat germ oil Biological Source It is the fixed oil from wheat germ, Triticum aestivum, (Gramineae), obtained by solvent ...
Description It is a bland yellow oil having a nut-like odour and taste. It is miscible in ether, benzene, petroleum ether ...
Chemical constituents Wheat germ oil contains saturated fatty acids (4.7%), linoleic acid (44.1%), linolenic acid (10.8%),...
Shark Liver Oil Synonym Oleum Selachoids Biological Source Shark liver oil is the fixed oil obtained from the fresh and ca...
Method of Preparation With a little variation, the principle involved in extraction of the oil from the livers is uniform ...
Description Colour - Pale yellow to brownish-yellow. Odour - Characteristic fishy, but not rancid. Taste - Bland or fishy....
Chemical Constituents Shark liver oil contains vitamin A. The concentration of vitamin A in the oil varies from 15000 to 3...
Uses It is used in the deficiency of vitamin A. It is also known as antixeropthalmic factor. (However, it should be noted ...
Wool fat Synonyms Lanolin, Adeps Lanae. Biological Source Hydrous wool fat is the purified fat-like substance obtained fro...
Description Colour - Whitish-yellow Odour - Faint and characteristic Taste - Bland Extra Features - It is found in the for...
Constituents It is a complex mixture of esters and polyesters of 33 high molecular weight alcohols and 36 fatty acids. Hyd...
Carnauba wax Synonym Brazil wax. Biological Source It is an exudate from pores of the leaves of the Brazilian wax-palm tre...
Description It is hard greenish solid wax with crystalline fracture. It has sharp characteristic odour and bland taste. It...
×