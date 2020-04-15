Internet of Things Pitch Deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Azure Data Lake Azure Time Series Insights Azure Maps Azure Stream Analytics Azure Machine Learning Azure HD Insight Spark...
Things Insights Actions Azure IoT Edge IoT Hub Insights Actions
A new Azure Sphere class of MCUs, from silicon partners, with built-in Microsoft security technology provide connectivity ...
Azure IoT solution accelerators Predictive Maintenance Connected FactoryRemote Monitoring Device Simulation End-to-end imp...
Get started in minutes Modify existing rules and alerts Add your devices and begin tailor to your needs Fine-tuned to spec...
Microservices VM Cosmos DB Web App Logic AppsIoT Hub C# simulator Active Directory Orchestrator Microservices VM Azure ML
Azure IoT Central Analytics, dashboards and visualization User roles and permissions Monitoring rules and triggered action...
Alerts and actions Time-series Insights Analytics & dashboards Device management Template management Rules workflows Produ...
Azure IoT Hub Provision devices at scale w/IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service Establish bi-directional communication with...
Millions of Devices Multi-language, open source SDKs HTTPS/AMQPS/MQTTS Send Telemetry Receive Commands Device Management D...
Replace or decommission devices after failure, upgrade cycle or service lifetime Group devices and control access accordin...
• Simple "plug and play” provisioning • Minimize manual connection requirements • Enhanced security through HSM • Global a...
Azure IoT Edge Compatible with popular operating systems Code symmetry between cloud and edge for easy development and tes...
Azure Time Series Insights IoT scale time-series data store Easy IoT Hub connection Store, query, and visualize billions o...
Azure Maps Render maps and satellite imagery across many geographies Integrate rich mapping visualizations into applicatio...
Location is at the heart of everything Accurate, real time geospatial data is fundamental to the digital transformation of...
Azure Sphere
Enable a more nature user interface Open platform that seamlessly connects things, endpoints, and the cloud Commercial OS ...
• Azure Services & Management on-prem • Managed by Azure or LocallyAzure Stack Azure Stack
Core Subsystems Things Insights Actions Provision and send data from device to cloud Device Management Stream processing a...
Go to Azure.com/IoT Select a partner Looking to USE an IoT Solution? Use managed and industry-specific solutions to get st...
Azure IoT Key Customer Stories
An overview of the most comprehensive portfolio designed to enable digital transformation

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Azure Data Lake Azure Time Series Insights Azure Maps Azure Stream Analytics Azure Machine Learning Azure HD Insight Spark, Storm, Kafka Azure Event Hubs Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service Azure IoT Hub Windows 10 IoT Core Azure IoT Edge Azure Sphere Azure Certified for IoT Azure IoT Device SDK Azure Logic Apps Azure Websites Azure Monitor Azure Event Grid Microsoft Power BI Microsoft Flow Azure Functions PlatformUse|Solutions IoT Edge
  3. 3. Things Insights Actions Azure IoT Edge IoT Hub Insights Actions
  5. 5. A new Azure Sphere class of MCUs, from silicon partners, with built-in Microsoft security technology provide connectivity and a dependable hardware root of trust. A new Azure Sphere OS secured by Microsoft for the devices 10-year lifetime to create a trustworthy platform for new IoT experiences The Azure Sphere Security Service guards every Azure Sphere device; it brokers trust for device-to-device and device-to-cloud communication, detects emerging threats, and renews device security. an end-to-end solution for securing MCU powered devices
  6. 6. Azure IoT solution accelerators Predictive Maintenance Connected FactoryRemote Monitoring Device Simulation End-to-end implementation Completely customizable Open-source microservices based architecture Device connectivity and management Dashboards, visualization, and insights Workflow automation and integration Command and control Preconfigured solutions
  7. 7. Get started in minutes Modify existing rules and alerts Add your devices and begin tailor to your needs Fine-tuned to specific assets and processes Highly visual for your real-time operational data Integrate with back-end systems
  8. 8. Microservices VM Cosmos DB Web App Logic AppsIoT Hub C# simulator Active Directory Orchestrator Microservices VM Azure ML
  9. 9. Azure IoT Central Analytics, dashboards and visualization User roles and permissions Monitoring rules and triggered actions Fully hosted and managed by Microsoft Device connectivity and management Risk-free trial with simplified pricing No cloud development expertise required
  10. 10. Alerts and actions Time-series Insights Analytics & dashboards Device management Template management Rules workflows Product modeler User and identity management Device settings
  11. 11. Azure IoT Hub Provision devices at scale w/IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service Establish bi-directional communication with billions of IoT devices Enhance security with per device authentication Multi-language and open source SDKs Manage devices at scale with device management
  12. 12. Millions of Devices Multi-language, open source SDKs HTTPS/AMQPS/MQTTS Send Telemetry Receive Commands Device Management Device Twins Queries & Jobs Billions of messages Scale up and down Declarative Message Routes File Upload WebSockets & Multiplexing Azure Monitor Azure Resource Health Configuration Management Per Device Certificates Per Device Enable/Disable TLS Security X.509 Support IP Whitelisting/Blacklisting Shared Access Polices Firmware/Software Updates
  13. 13. Replace or decommission devices after failure, upgrade cycle or service lifetime Group devices and control access according to your organization's needs Provide updates, configuration and applications to assign the purpose of each device Securely authenticate devices, on-board for management and provision for service Monitor device inventory, health, and security while providing proactive remediation of issues
  14. 14. • Simple "plug and play” provisioning • Minimize manual connection requirements • Enhanced security through HSM • Global availability IoT Solution US IoT Solution ChinaIoT Solution Germany
  15. 15. Azure IoT Edge Compatible with popular operating systems Code symmetry between cloud and edge for easy development and testing Secure solution from chipset to cloud Move cloud and custom workloads to the edge, securely Seamless deployment of AI and advanced analytics Configure, update and monitor from the cloud
  16. 16. Azure Time Series Insights IoT scale time-series data store Easy IoT Hub connection Store, query, and visualize billions of events Get near real-time insights in seconds Schema-less store, just send data Build apps using Time Series Insights APIs
  17. 17. Azure Maps Render maps and satellite imagery across many geographies Integrate rich mapping visualizations into applications Calculate routes from N to N points for optimal calculations Convert places and addresses to coordinates; or, convert coordinates to addresses or cross streets Show real time traffic information Obtain time zone and current time information
  18. 18. Location is at the heart of everything Accurate, real time geospatial data is fundamental to the digital transformation of a wide range of industries and use cases, among them… Mobility Solutions Internet of Things (IoT) Automotive Web & Mobile Apps Field Service Logistics Why use Azure Maps? Key reasons for customers to opt for Azure Maps for their geospatial needs Integrated into Azure IoT In-vehicle use licensing rights Unrivalled traffic data and commercial routing Custom data visualizations 30+ languages supported Enterprise scale
  19. 19. Azure Sphere
  20. 20. Enable a more nature user interface Open platform that seamlessly connects things, endpoints, and the cloud Commercial OS for IoT devices and a modern user experience Supports the languages and frameworks you already know Trusted platform for security and servicing of for cloud-connected devices Bring power and capability to the edge Windows 10 IoT
  21. 21. • Azure Services & Management on-prem • Managed by Azure or LocallyAzure Stack Azure Stack
  22. 22. Core Subsystems Things Insights Actions Provision and send data from device to cloud Device Management Stream processing and rules evaluation over data Store data Integrate with business processes Visualize data and learnings
  23. 23. Go to Azure.com/IoT Select a partner Looking to USE an IoT Solution? Use managed and industry-specific solutions to get started quickly and easily. Try IoT solutions Ready to BUILD IoT Applications? Find everything you need to develop advanced IoT apps using familiar languages and tools. Build IoT apps Skill up at IoT School Contact Us
  25. 25. Azure IoT Key Customer Stories

