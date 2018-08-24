-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Provides a comprehensive, modern reference of practical tools and techniques for implementing natural language processing in computer systems. This title covers classical methods, empirical and statistical techniques, and various applications. It describes how the techniques can be applied to European and Asian languages as well as English.
Author :
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://rovewov.blogspot.com/?book=1420085921
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment