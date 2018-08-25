[Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong]Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong BY Loewen, James W.(Author)Paperback



Author : James W Loewen

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : James W Loewen ( 8✮ )

Link Download : http://bit.ly/2MRfoiH

