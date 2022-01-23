Successfully reported this slideshow.
NutKase Company Culture Deck 2022

Jan. 23, 2022
This is NutKase's company culture deck. I hope you enjoy it, and if you're interested in exploring work opportunities at NutKase check the last slide of the deck to contact us. Portions of our cultural values and principles were inspired by the writing and work of: Naval Ravikant, Jocko Willink, Derek Sivers, Jeff Hoffman, and Reed Hastings. To learn more about us check out www.nutkase.com

NutKase Company Culture Deck 2022

  1. 1. NutKase Culture V2 | 2022
  2. 2. The more these values sound like you, and describe people you want to work with, the more likely you will thrive at NutKase. Dream team ● We are a dream team and exceptional performance is our standard Now not later ● Speed wins Long term over short term ● We know good things take a long time, we aren’t intimidated What can I be doing better ● We are always asking ourselves, our customers, & our peers, how can we improve?
  3. 3. No 299 ● No shortcuts, put your best eﬀort in everyday Leave a lasting impression Hell yes or no ● We don’t make half ass decisions we are either all in or all out, and we ﬁnd the 80/20 Own it ● We have self discipline and hold ourselves to hire standard in work and in life No talented jerks ● We don’t put with people who are assholes even if they are really good at their job Act as an owner ● We treat the company as if it were are own, everyone has the opportunity to become an owner if they really want it We are proud to be “nutkases” ● We take the road less traveled - the the unconventional path
  4. 4. Dream Team We are a dream team and exceptional performance is our standard. Our dream team consistently operates in a peak performance state allowing us to deliver exceptional results for the company, while simultaneously being an incredible team player who is always committed to helping our colleagues achieve their goals. We don’t measure inputs, we measure outputs. Succeeding on a dream team is about being eﬀective, not about working hard. Sustained “B” performance, despite an “A” for eﬀort, gets a respectful goodbye. Sustained “A” performance, even with a modest level of eﬀort, gets rewarded. We model ourselves on being a team, not a family. A family is about unconditional love, despite, say, your siblings’ bad behavior. A dream team is about pushing yourself to be the best teammate you can be, caring intensely about your teammates, and knowing that you may not be on the team forever. Just like in sports, it’s the coaches job to guarantee that every player on the team is an exceptional player who will bring their A game into the ﬁeld every day. We we are only as good as average of all the players on the team, and for that reason there will be a zero tolerance for mediocre performance as it will aﬀect everyone else on the team.
  5. 5. Now not later Speed wins. Between the acting of a dreadful thing and the ﬁrst motion, all the interim is like a phantasma or a hideous dream. Brutus in Shakespeare's play Julius Cesar ● Between the moment you are waiting to do something that you don’t want to do, and the moment you begin. All the interim is like a hideous dream or nightmare. ● Hesitation is the enemy. We don’t hesitate, we act. We take action, move forward, and win. ● We are a team of self-disciplined people who discover and ﬁx issues without being told to do so. ● We don’t procrastinate and we don’t delay uncomfortable conversations. ● We make tough decisions without agonizing over them.
  6. 6. Long term overs short term We know good things take a long time, we aren’t intimidated ● We know that it takes relentless peak performance, time, grit, and determination to build something truly valuable. ● We aren’t intimidate by time. ● We are here to play long term games with long term people who want to achieve similar goals. ● We aren’t afraid of putting in the reps and the motions to perfect our craft in order to become truly exceptional in our work. ● We know that every great company and every great success story did not take place overnight. ● We enjoy the journey, we wake up each morning excited and ﬁred up about the challenges that we will face today. ● $100M in revenue is our long term dream
  7. 7. What can I be doing better? We are always asking ourselves, our customers, & our peers, how can we improve? ● Knowing one’s strengths is easy. Knowing one’s weaknesses is a lot harder. ● We aren’t afraid to identify and confront our weaknesses. ● Sometimes our weaknesses are hidden in blind spots that we struggle to see on our own. ● We ask our peers for feedback to help shed light on these blindspots. ● Once we can identify the blind spot, or become aware of our weakness, then we take action and work relentlessly on improving it. ● Identifying weaknesses extends to ourselves but also to our business, products, and services. ● We are constantly asking our customers and partners for feedback in order to ﬁnd where we are weak so that we can improve. ● We never rest on our laurels, we never get comfortable. We are always asking for feedback and seeking new ways to improve ourselves and our business. ● When getting feedback, we don’t get defensive.
  8. 8. Leave a lasting impression ● When there is an opportunity to share an interaction with a customer, prospect, partner, supplier, or team member whether its on the phone, in person, on a zoom, or texting, we strive to treat that moment as if it were the very last time we would ever have the chance to engage with that person again. ● We leave a lasting impression. ● We do everything we can to answer, solve, help, support, and/or provide for that individual. But we don’t stop there. ● We always always always try our absolute best to go the extra mile and leave that person with a lasting impression of amazement “aka a WOW experience” that will stay with them for weeks, months, & years to come. ● Whether it’s how fast we are respond to them, how well we solve their problem, how charismatic our pitch is, how well designed our slides are, how empathetic we are to their crises, how amazing we are with our support.
  9. 9. No 299 No shortcuts, put your best eﬀort in everyday ● We never stop at 299, we always hit 300 and beyond. Everyone on our team knows what 300 stands for. ● No 299 was inspired by Jeﬀ Hoﬀman a mentor of ours here at NutKase, please watch the short video below to learn more about what 299 stands for at NutKase ● https://www.loom.com/share/b17492ccd6044c79a354672c9b68fd35
  10. 10. Hell Yes or No ● When deciding whether to do something, if you feel anything less than “Wow! That would be amazing! Absolutely! Hell yeah!” — then say “no.” When you say no to most things, you leave room in your life to really throw yourself completely into that rare thing that makes you say “HELL YEAH!” - Derek Sivers ● We are aware of the endless distractions in our lives ● We are ruthless about making sure we are picking the right things to spend our valuable time and energy on ● If the task, project, idea, is nothing short of a hell yes, we drop it and move to ﬁnd the true one thing that we should focusing on
  11. 11. Own It ● We don’t point ﬁngers ● We don’t pass the buck ● We don’t hide ● We own what we say and what we do ● The good the bad and the ugly ● Miss target own it / crush target own it
  12. 12. Act like an owner ● Everyone at the company will have the opportunity to become an owner if they really want and work for it ● We treat the company as if it were our own ● We spend company money and resources as if they were our own
  13. 13. No Talented Jerks ● We don’t put with people who are assholes even if they are really good at their job ● Respecting your team members, customers, partners, is the expectation ● Treat others the way you want to be treated
  14. 14. We are Proud to be NutKases ● We know that what got us here, won’t get us there. And knowing that empowers us to push our limits and continuously experiment with new ideas ● We take calculated risks and we aren’t afraid of breaking rules (while sticking to the conﬁnes of the law) ● We do things to help us stand out from the crowd, and embrace and own the results, good or bad
  15. 15. Who you are is not the values you list on the wall. It’s not what you say at an all-hands. It’s not your marketing campaign. It’s not even what you believe. It’s what you do. What you do is who you are. - Ben Horowitz
  16. 16. Want to work at NutKase? ● Portions of our cultural values and principles were inspired by the writing and work of: Naval Ravikant, Jocko Willink, Derek Sivers, Jeﬀ Hoﬀman, and Reed Hastings. ● Interested in working at NutKase? Email oliver.page@mynutkase.com to see what opportunities we have.

