The oxo alcohols market to be growing at a CAGR of 4.42% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 19.08 billion by 2029. Oxo-alcohols are compounds made when olefins combine with syngas in the presence of a rhodium catalyst. Oxo-alcohols have a variety of uses in a variety of sectors. They are used as solvents, chemical intermediates, and employed in paints, adhesives and coatings, among others. Plasticizers, ethers and acetates are all made from oxy-alcohols, which are essential basic materials.