NAMA: NUR ZAKIRAH BINTI MAT RAHIM NO MATRIK: D20191087744 PENGAJIAN: ISMP BAHASA MELAYU
PENGURUSAN BILIK DARJAH
PERATURAN DAN RUTIN BILIK DARJAH ILMU MENGURUS BILIK DARJAH PERSEKITARAN FIZIKAL PERSEKITARAN PSIKOSOSIAL
 ASPEK SUSUNAN PERALATAN  KEMUDAHAN DALAM BILIK DARJAH • KERUSI, • MEJA, • BUKU RUJUKAN, • PUSAT PEMBELAJARAN, • BAKUL S...
PENDEKATAN PENGAJARAN GAYA KEPIMPINAN GURU KOMUNIKASI DAN CORAK INTERAKSI  KEPERLUAN MURID  PERKEMBANGAN KOGNITIF  GAYA...
PERATURAN DAN RUTIN DALAM BILIK DARJAH PERATURAN DALAM BILIK DARJAH 1. MEMIKIRKAN BENTUK HUKUMAN DAN DENDA 2. PERATURAN YA...
RUTIN KELAS o Seorang guru perlu mewujudkan persekitaran fizikal bilik darjah yang kondusif dan membuat beberapa peraturan...
RUTIN PERGERAKAN MURID  Murid perlu tahu prosedur pergerakan dari satu aktiviti atau bilik darjah kepada yang lain.  Con...
KEMAHIRAN PENGURUSAN BILIK DARJAH
KEMAHIRAN MERANCANG KEMAHIRAN MENGAWAL KEMAHIRAN MENGELOLA KEMAHIRAN MENJALIN HUBUNGAN DENGAN MURID
 MERUJUK SUKATAN PELAJARAN UNTUK MENENTUKAN OBJEKTIF DAN HASIL PEMBELAJARAN  MEMILIH: • TOPIK • PENDEKATAN • STRATEGI • ...
KEMAHIRAN MENGELOLA KEMAHIRAN MENJALIN HUBUNGAN DENGAN MURID
‘ABD RAHIM ABD RASHID’
FIZIKAL BILIK DARJAH INTERAKSI DALAM BILIK DARJAH IKLIM DALAM BILIK DARJAH
FIZIKAL BILIK DARJAH SUASANA FIZIKAL 1.UNSUR FIZIKAL BILIK DARJAH: # PENGGUNAAN ALAT BAHAN BANTU MENGAJAR # KERUSI, MEJA D...
INTERAKSI SEHALA INTERAKSI DUA HALA INTERAKSI BERBAGAI HALA INTERAKSI DUA HALA ANTARA MURID DAN MURID  GURU MENGAWAL SEGA...
SUASANA FIZIKAL SUASANA SOSIAL SUASANA EMOSI MELIBATKAN UNSUR FIZIKAL DALAM BILIK DARJAH PENGGUNAAN ABM, KERUSI, PAPAN TUL...
https://www.academia.edu/9537942/13._Tajuk_5_Pengurusan_Bilik_Darjah http://group5kps3014.blogspot.com/2018/11/kesimpulan-...
Pengurusan bilik darjah yang merangkumi ilmu mengurus bilik darjah, kemahiran mengurus bilik darjah serta strategi mengurus bilik darjah.

  1. 1. NAMA: NUR ZAKIRAH BINTI MAT RAHIM NO MATRIK: D20191087744 PENGAJIAN: ISMP BAHASA MELAYU
  2. 2. PENGURUSAN BILIK DARJAH
  3. 3. PERATURAN DAN RUTIN BILIK DARJAH ILMU MENGURUS BILIK DARJAH PERSEKITARAN FIZIKAL PERSEKITARAN PSIKOSOSIAL
  4. 4.  ASPEK SUSUNAN PERALATAN  KEMUDAHAN DALAM BILIK DARJAH • KERUSI, • MEJA, • BUKU RUJUKAN, • PUSAT PEMBELAJARAN, • BAKUL SAMPAH, • PAPAN TULIS • RUANG PADA DINDING, PENCAHAYAAN, PENGUDARAAN DAN PERABOT SERTA ASPEK KEBERSIHAN. INI MEMBERI KESAN KEPADA KEMAMPUAN GURU MENGURUSKAN KELASNYA DENGAN BERKESAN.
  5. 5. PENDEKATAN PENGAJARAN GAYA KEPIMPINAN GURU KOMUNIKASI DAN CORAK INTERAKSI  KEPERLUAN MURID  PERKEMBANGAN KOGNITIF  GAYA PEMBELAJARAN PELAJAR YANG BERBEZA  KEPIMPINAN AUTORITARIAN  DEMOKRATIK  LAISSEZ-FAIRE  KEMAHIRAN MENGHANTAR MAKLUMAT  KEMAHIRAN MENERIMA MAKLUMAT  PENGGUNAAN BAHASA YANG SESUAI
  6. 6. PERATURAN DAN RUTIN DALAM BILIK DARJAH PERATURAN DALAM BILIK DARJAH 1. MEMIKIRKAN BENTUK HUKUMAN DAN DENDA 2. PERATURAN YANG RINGKAS, TEPAT DAN PADAT. RUTIN DALAM BILIK DARJAH RUTIN KELAS RUTIN PENTADBIRAN RUTIN PERGERAKAN MURID RUTIN PEMBELAJARAN
  7. 7. RUTIN KELAS o Seorang guru perlu mewujudkan persekitaran fizikal bilik darjah yang kondusif dan membuat beberapa peraturan dan prosedur asas bilik darjah untuk memudahkan proses pelaksanaan aktiviti pengajaran dan pembelajaran dalam bilik darjah seperti mengurus kebersihan bilik darjah, termasuk menyapu lantai, menyusun kerusi dan banyak lagi. RUTIN PENTADBIRAN  Seorang guru perlu mengurus pentadbiran bilik darjah secara berkesan kerana ia nya akan membantu murid-murid belajar dalam suasana yang selesa dan tenteram. Contohnya, mengambil kehadiran murid, menyediakan laporan kemajuan murid dan rekod kesihatan murid.
  8. 8. RUTIN PERGERAKAN MURID  Murid perlu tahu prosedur pergerakan dari satu aktiviti atau bilik darjah kepada yang lain.  Contohnya, pergerakan murid ke makmal sains dan komputer, bengkel kemahiran hidup dan Sains Rumahtangga.  Ini menjadikan mereka lebih berdisplin. RUTIN PEMBELAJARAN  Ini sentiasa berlaku dalam bilik darjah dan ini amat membantu untuk menyokong aktiviti P&P.  Rutin pembelajaran yang mengikut turutan prosedur amat penting yang memerlukan murid melibatkan diri secara langsung di dalam bilik darjah.
  9. 9. KEMAHIRAN PENGURUSAN BILIK DARJAH
  10. 10. KEMAHIRAN MERANCANG KEMAHIRAN MENGAWAL KEMAHIRAN MENGELOLA KEMAHIRAN MENJALIN HUBUNGAN DENGAN MURID
  11. 11.  MERUJUK SUKATAN PELAJARAN UNTUK MENENTUKAN OBJEKTIF DAN HASIL PEMBELAJARAN  MEMILIH: • TOPIK • PENDEKATAN • STRATEGI • KAEDAH  MERANCANG: • AKTIVITI • PENGALAMAN PEMBELAJARAN • SUMBER PENGAJARAN • PEMULIHAN • PENGGAYAAN  MEMANTAU DAN MEMBERI BIMBINGAN AGAR MURID TIDAK MENIMBULKAN MASALAH  MELAKUKAN AKTIVITI PEMULIHAN DAN PENGGAYAAN UNTUK MELUASKAN PENGALAMAN DAN PENGETAHUAN MURID
  12. 12. KEMAHIRAN MENGELOLA KEMAHIRAN MENJALIN HUBUNGAN DENGAN MURID
  13. 13. ‘ABD RAHIM ABD RASHID’
  14. 14. FIZIKAL BILIK DARJAH INTERAKSI DALAM BILIK DARJAH IKLIM DALAM BILIK DARJAH
  15. 15. FIZIKAL BILIK DARJAH SUASANA FIZIKAL 1.UNSUR FIZIKAL BILIK DARJAH: # PENGGUNAAN ALAT BAHAN BANTU MENGAJAR # KERUSI, MEJA DAN PAPAN TULIS 1. GABUNGAN PELBAGAI PERKARA IAITU SUARA, KELUCUAN, PUJIAN, KAWALAN DAN KEPIMPINAN 2. PENGGUNAAN ALAT BAHAN BANTU MENGAJAR YANG MENARIK. SUASANA SOSIAL 1. MELAKUKAN PEMERHATIAN SOSIOMETRI. SOSIOMETRI: TEKNIK UNTUK MENCARI DAN MENUNJUKKAN PERHUBUNGAN INDIVIDU DENGAN PELAJAR.
  16. 16. INTERAKSI SEHALA INTERAKSI DUA HALA INTERAKSI BERBAGAI HALA INTERAKSI DUA HALA ANTARA MURID DAN MURID  GURU MENGAWAL SEGALA AKTIVITI P&P DI DALAM KELAS.  TIADA INTERAKSI YANG BERLAKU ANTARA MURID DENGAN MURID.  GURU MENGGUNAKAN PENDEKATAN YANG BERLAINAN SEPERTI KAEDAH INDUKTIF.  MENGGALAKKAN PELAJAR MELIBATKAN DIRI DALAM P&P  GURU MENGGUNAKAN KAEDAH DAN TEKNIK PENGAJARAN SEPERTI SIMULASI, PERBINCANGAN DAN KAEDAH PENYELESAI MASALAH.  SUASANA YANG KONDUSIF UNTUK MENGENDALIKAN P&P.  GURU MENGGUNAKAN PENDEKATAN KUMPULAN, LAKONAN DAN SUMBANGSARAN SEBAGAI AKTIVITI P&P.  AKTIVITI PEMBELAJARAN AKTIF DAN DINAMIK
  17. 17. SUASANA FIZIKAL SUASANA SOSIAL SUASANA EMOSI MELIBATKAN UNSUR FIZIKAL DALAM BILIK DARJAH PENGGUNAAN ABM, KERUSI, PAPAN TULIS, MEJA DAN LAIN-LAIN. GABUNGAN PELBAGAI PERKARA IAITU SUARA, KELUCUAN, PUJIAN, KAWALAN DAN KEPIMPINAN MELAKUKAN PEMERHATIAN SOSIOMETRI. PENGGUNAAN ALAT BAHAN BANTU MENGAJAR YANG MENARIK. TEKNIK UNTUK MENCARI DAN MENUNJUKKAN PERHUBUNGAN INDIVIDU DENGAN PELAJAR
