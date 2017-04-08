BUY NOW http://ebooksonline.top/?book=1539426912

The nursing profession should never feel like a trap, but sometimes it can. Here are some answers many nurses need to hear. Some of the most highly skilled and disciplined professionals in America are nurses. Many of them have become frustrated with various aspects of their careers, but they believe they have no other options. Author, consultant, and Nurse Practitioner Nachole Johnson will explode that idea with great suggestions about how to launch a profitable and personally rewarding business that is suited to your interests and experience. By reading 50+ Business Ideas for the Entrepreneurial Nurse, you can discover: • Dozens of business ideas suited to the interests of many nurses • Practical recommendations and resources to help you get started • Pros and cons of each option • Ways to combine your nursing experience with hobby interests to start a business • Estimated start-up costs for various businesses • Additional training or education that might be needed • Links to websites or other resources to learn more. Nurses often do not recognize their broad range of abilities and knowledge. Many nurses work long hours under time and personal pressures. They must be detail-oriented, but also able to coordinate activity with the big picture in mind. They have training and experience in interpersonal communication as well as the use of technologically advanced equipment. They make life and death decisions, sometimes on a daily basis. Those who have worked in a variety of healthcare settings have also demonstrated great flexibility. These skill sets and abilities have prepared many of them to become successful business entrepreneurs.

