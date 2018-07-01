Synnopsis :

Reinforce your understanding of drugs and medication safety! Corresponding to the chapters in Understanding Pharmacology: Essentials for Medication Safety, by M. Linda Workman, PhD, RN, FAAN, Linda A. LaCharity, PhD, RN, and Susan L. Kruchko, MS, RN, this study guide offers content review and a wide range of engaging activities to help you master key pharmacology concepts and practice dosage calculation.



Author : M. Linda Workman PhD RN FAAN

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : M. Linda Workman PhD RN FAAN ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://bestsell3.blogspot.fr/?book=0323394949

