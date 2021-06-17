Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Nurmega Kurnia Saputri Asidosis Tubulorenal ALLPPT.com _ Free PowerPoint Templates, Diagrams and Charts
Identifikasi Identitas : Nama : Nurhanisah Binti Hilaludin Jenis Kelamin : Perempuan Tanggal lahir : 01/03/2004 Usia :...
Anamnesis Keluhan utama : Kelemahan pada keempat ekstrimitas secara tiba-tiba Keluhan Tambahan : Penurunan Nafsu Makan Riw...
Anamnesis Riwayat Perjalanan Penyakit : Tidak terdapat riwayat batuk, pilek, diare maupun muntah sebelumnya. Jumlah dan fr...
 Pasien terdiagnosis ATR pada bulan Februari 2018  Keluhan utama anak saat itu lemas pada tubuh dengan hasil laboratoriu...
Anamnesis Riwayat Penyakit Dahulu: • Tidak terdapat riwayat mengkonsumsi obat-obatan diuretik • Tidak terdapat riwayat tra...
Pemeriksaan Fisik Keadaan Umum : • sensorium: Compos mentis • Nadi : 120 x/menit, isi dan tegangan cukup, Reguler • TD: 11...
Pemeriksaan Fisik Keadaan Spesifik : • Kepala: Normocephali, nafas cuping hidung tidak ada, • konjungtiva pucat tidak ada,...
Status Gizi BW: 44 Kg BH : 150 cm BW / A : 44/ 55 : P5 BH / A :150/ 163 : < P5 BW/ BH : 44/42 x 100 % : 104.7 % (Gizi Baik...
Status Neurologis Ekstrimitas Superior Kanan Ekstrimitas Superior Kiri Ekstrimitas Inferior Kanan Ekstrimitas Inferior Kir...
Pemeriksaan Penunjang
EKG Kesan: Tachycardia, HR 120 X/menit, regular, interval PR 0.16 detik (normal), ST depresi (-), gelombang U (-) Tidak Te...
Laboratorium 10 Mei 2021: Hb 15.2 Ht 41 Leu 18.18 PLT 516 MCV 69 MCH 26 MCHC 37 LED 3 DC 0/0/88/6/6 Alb 4.1 Ur 34 Cr 0.98 ...
Laboratorium 11- Mei – 21: AGD : pH 7.2 pCO2 29.9 pO2 58.5 HCO3 13.6 BE -13.6 Na 136 K 2.0 lactat 4.8 Cl 110 Anion Gap : (...
Permasalahan Periodik Paralisis Hipokalemia berulang Telah terdiagnosis Asidosis Tubulo Renal dengan Riwayat konsumsi o...
DIAGNOSIS AWAL ASIDOSIS TUBULORENAL GIZI KURANG
TATALAKSANA Medikamentosa : - Tatalaksana Kegawatan berupa Hipokalemia berat dan Asidosis metabolik: - Koreksi cepat denga...
Followup Selama Perawatan Hari Kedua Perawatan: S : Anak sudah mulai bisa meggerakkan kaki dan tangan O :sensorium: Compos...
Followup Selama Perawatan Hari Kedua Perawatan: A : Asidosis Tubulo Renal + Periodik paralisis (perbaikan) + Hipokalemia (...
TERIMAKASIH
