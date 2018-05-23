BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+]The best book of the month Mosby s Pharmacology Memory NoteCards: Visual, Mnemonic, and Memory Aids for Nurses, 4e [FULL]



Author: JoAnn Zerwekh MSN EdD RN



publisher: JoAnn Zerwekh MSN EdD RN



Book thickness: 338 p



Year of publication: 1980



Best Sellers Rank : #3



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Mosby s Pharmacology Memory NoteCards: Visual, Mnemonic, and Memory Aids for Nurses, 3rd Edition is a colorfully illustrated collection of spiral-bound cards that brings together the difficult drugs and topics related to pharmacology into one portable volume. Using a wide variety of learning aids, humor, illustrations, and mnemonics, this valuable tool helps you master pharmacology in class, in clinicals, and in preparation for the NCLEX(R) examination. Specific topics include: administration, antibiotics/antivirals, anticoagulants, cardiac drugs, CNS drugs, diuretics, endocrine drugs, GI drugs, musculoskeletal drugs, pain drugs, psychiatric drugs, pulmonary drugs, and reproductive/OB drugs. For practicing nurses, these cards provide an always-useful refresher on pharmacology. download now : https://freebook77.blogspot.co.id/?book=0323289541

