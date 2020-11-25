Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP 2502 : Projek akhir
LMCP 2502 : Projek akhir
LMCP 2502 : Projek akhir
pengangkutan bandar
  1. 1. LMCP 2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR PROJEK AKHIR : ASAS-ASAS PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR PENSYARAH : PROF DR RIZA ATIQ BIN ORANG KAYA RAHMAT NUR FATIHAH BT ABDUL RAHMAN A174302
  2. 2. PETALING JAYA Petaling jaya atau PJ merupakan sebuah bandaraya yang terbesar di selangor. Ia merupakan sebuah bandar universiti dan bandar satelit. Kawasannya termasuklah kawasan Seksyen 52, Sungai-way Subang dan Damansara. Terdapat dua universiti yang terletak di PJ antaranya Universti Malaya dan Universiti Islam Antarabangsa. Walaupun bandar ini merupakan bandar yang maju tetapi pengangkutan masih menjadi masalah utama.
  3. 3. ● Kekurangan tempat parkir dan tidak selamat bagi para wanita. ● Laluan jalan raya yang sempit dan tertutup menyebabkan kesesakan jalan raya. ● Kurang laluan perjalan kaki dan laluan basikal yang berbahaya. ● Kurang pengangkutan awam seperti bas di kawasan perumahan. ● Jalan raya yang tidak rata dan membahayakan pengguna. ● Sesetengah kawasan tiada perkhidmatan bas dan sistem bas yang kurang cekap menyebabkan pengguna tunggu dengan lama. ● Pengangkutan awam seperti bas yang tidak selamat kerana pemandu yang cuai Masalah pengangkutan
  4. 4. ● Melebarkan dan menambah baikkan jalan raya ● Menambahkan bilangan parkir yang selamat ● Menambahkan lagi perkhidmatan bas di kawasan persekitaran ● Pengangkutan awam yang cekap, sistematik dan selamat ● Menambahkan laluan jalan kaki dan laluan basikal yang selamat Polisi pengangkutan yang dicadangkan
  5. 5. ● Membina jejantas untuk pejalan kaki ● Mewujudkan laluan basikal yang terang dengan warna seperti biru dan kuning. ● Menambahkan bilangan tenaga kerja dalam memperbaiki jalan raya agar jalan tersebut tidak tertutup dengan lama ● Mewujudkan pengawal keselamatan di tempat parking yang berbahaya untuk para wanita. ● Mengguna tenaga kerja yang cekap dalam memantau, menurap dan membaiki semula jalan raya. ● Menambah perkhidmatan bas di kawasan persekitaran. Perancangan jangka pendek 3 tahun
  6. 6. ● Mewujudkan aplikasi yang sistematik yang dapat memberi tahu kepada pengguna tentang ketibaan bas. ● Mewujudkan pengangkutan awam yang menggunakan “automated driving” untuk mengurang kan risiko kemalangan ● Membina jalan raya bertingkat bagi mengelakkan kesesakan jalan raya. ● Menggunakan tempat letak kereta mekanikal untuk menambah bilangan parkir Peracangan jangka panjang 30 tahun
