Katalog suku-cadang-honda-supra-x-125-fi-k41

18K41EI1 © Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 2014 1 SUPRA X 125 PGM-FI (AFX125SF / AFX125CRF) (AFX125SFE) (AFX125CRFE) TIPE SPOKE TIPE...
10.01.2014 PETUNJUK PEMAKAIAN KELOMPOK MESIN KELOMPOK RANGKA INDEKS NOMOR PART INDEKS NAMA PART D A F T A R I S I 2 1 3 5 4
1 10.01.2014 • Parts catalog ini telah dibuat pertanggal 10 Januari 2014. • Setelah tanggal ini, mungkin terjadi perubahan...
10.01.2014 CYLINDERE-6 1 12100-KZL-930 CYLINDER COMP. .......................... 1 1 1 2 12191-GGC-900 GASKET, CYLINDER .....
3 10.01.2014 FRONT WHEELF-20-40 1 (12,13) 710151 AXLE, FRONT WHEEL ................... 0,2 5 7101D4 FRONT WHEEL .............
10.01.2014 Jika parts telah direvisi Singkatan-singkatan yang dipakai di dalam parts catalog Pastikan untuk memeriksa nomo...
5 10.01.2014 Blok part dan pengecekan nomor seri Parts mesin E-2~ Blok part No seri yang diperlukan Titik pemeriksaan Part...
10.01.2014 Model, kode parts catalog dan nomor seri yang berlaku Model No. Seri Mesin yang berlaku No. Seri Rangka yang be...
7 10.01.2014 Tabel warna • Ketika memesan part berwarna, bacalah tabel di bawah ini dan gunakan nomor part yang terdiri da...
10.01.2014 No. MODEL TIPE SPOKE (AFX125SFE) WARNA Vivid blue Metallic B-210M Black NH-1 Winning red R-258 Model yang berla...
9 10.01.2014 No. MODEL TIPE CW (AFX125CRFE) WARNA Vivid blue metalic B-210M Black NH-1 Pearl fadeless white NH-341P Winnin...
10.01.2014 No. MODEL TIPE CW (AFX125CRFE) WARNA Vivid blue metalic B-210M Black NH-1 Pearl fadeless white NH-341P Winning ...
11 10.01.2014 Selang bahan bakar, selang untuk keperluan umum dan selang vinyl 95001-30xxx-2x 95001-30001-20M 3,0 1 95001-...
10.01.2014 9,0 13,0 10,0 14,0 10,0 14,0 22,0 27,0 22,0 27,0 22,0 27,0 95003-01xxx-3x 95003-01001-60M 1 <95003-01003-60M> 3...
13 10.01.2014 95005-11xxx-3x 95005-11001-30M 11,0 1 95005-11xxx-5x 95005-11001-50M 11,0 1 95005-12xxx-1x 95005-12001-10M 1...
10.01.2014 • Selang umum 1: Abu-abu 2: Abu-abu 3: Hitam 5: Hitam • Nomor part borongan untuk selang bahan bakar, selang pe...
15 10.01.2014 1 Flat rate service time (FRT) adalah waktu standard yang diperlukan untuk menyervis sebuah sepeda motor, ya...
10.01.2014 Prosedur kerja • Oleh karena prosedur kerja ditentukan berdasarkan waktu kerja dengan metode kerja yang diuraik...
17 10.01.2014 Penjelasan FRT dengan menggunakan contoh (Contoh mungkin berbeda dari item yang tercantum) No. Referensi dar...
10.01.2014 Tanda penunjuk untuk pencantuman bagian-bagian yang diservis yang terdapat lanjutan pada halaman berikutnya Kel...
19 10.01.2014 Bagian utama yang diservis tanpa memakai spare parts (1) Pelepasan/Pemasangan, (2) Penyetelan, (3) Pemeriksa...
20 2 KELOMPOK MESIN 20.10.2013 CLUTCH CAMSHAFT/VALVE CAM CHAIN/TENSIONERCYLINDER HEAD LEFT CRANKCASE COVERSTARTING CLUTCH ...
21 2 KELOMPOK MESIN 20.10.2013 KICK STARTER SPINDLE THROTTLE BODYGEARSHIFT DRUM TRANSMISSIONCRANKSHAFT/PISTONCRANKCASE STA...
22 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 HANDLE PIPE/HANDLE COVERFRONT BRAKE MASTER CYLINDER STEERING STEM FRONT FENDER METER SWITC...
23 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 REAR WHEEL(SPOKE) REAR WHEEL(CW) RR. BRAKE PANELREAR BRAKE CALIPER FRONT WHEEL(CW) REAR BR...
24 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 BODY COVER SWINGARM STEPPEDAL STAND AIR CLEANER EXHAUST MUFFLER REAR FENDERREAR CUSHION F-...
25 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 REAR COMBINATION LIGHT FRAME BODY CAUTION LABEL BATTERY FRONT COVER/MAIN PIPE COVER MARK F...
CYLINDER HEAD 1 111106 HEAD, CYLINDER ........................... 2,2 .TERMASUK: Penyetelan dan skir klep 2 1111L9 GUIDE, ...
CYLINDER HEADE-2 22 95701-06025-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X25 ....................... 2 2 23 96001-06020-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X20 ......
CAMSHAFT/VALVE 1 12209-GB4-682 SEAL, VALVE STEM(AR) ..................... 2 2 2 14100-KYZ-900 CAMSHAFT COMP. ................
CAM CHAIN/TENSIONER 1 14321-KYZ-900 SPROCKET, CAM(32T) ....................... 1 1 2 14401-KYZ-900 CHAIN, CAM(88LE-SH) ......
CYLINDER 1 12100-KYZ-710 CYLINDER COMP. ........................... 1 1 2 12191-KYZ-900 GASKET, CYLINDER ....................
RIGHT CRANKCASE COVER 1 11331-KYZ-900 COVER COMP., R. CRANKCASE ................ 1 1 2 11346-KTR-940 CLAMPER A, OIL TEMP S...
1 15431-KPH-900 COVER, OIL FILTER ........................ 1 1 2 15439-KWW-741 GASKET, OIL FILTER COVER(NC).............. ...
ONE WAY CLUTCHE-7 25 90605-166-720 CIRCLIP, 7MM ............................. 3 3 26 91101-GB2-001 ROLLER, 5X8 ..............
1 22100-KYZ-901 OUTER COMP., CLUTCH(67T) ................. 1 1 2 22115-KPH-900 GUIDE, CLUTCH OUTER ...................... ...
STARTING CLUTCH 1 28110-K41-N00 GEAR, STARTER DRIVEN(57T) ................ 1 1 2 28120-KPH-701 CLUTCH ASSY., ONE WAY(EX) ....
1 11341-KYZ-900 COVER, L. CRANKCASE ...................... 1 1 2 11346-KTR-940 CLAMPER A, OIL TEMP SENSOR................ ...
GENERATOR/FLYWHEEL 1 31110-K41-N01 FLYWHEEL COMP.(MB) ....................... 1 1 2 31110-K41-N02 FLYWHEEL COMP.(DS) ........
1 31200-KPH-881 MOTOR ASSY., STARTER ..................... 1 1 2 31201-KPH-881 BRUSH SET, TERMINAL ...................... ...
OIL PUMP 1 15100-KTM-D20 PUMP ASSY., OIL .......................... 1 1 2 15133-KTM-D20 GEAR, OIL PUMP DRIVEN(30T) ..........
1 11101-KYZ-900 CRANKCASE COMP., R. ...................... 1 1 2 11133-KYZ-900 JET, OIL, 1.0MM .......................... ...
CRANKSHAFT/PISTON 1 13000-K41-N00 CRANKSHAFT COMP. ......................... 1 1 2 13011-KYZ-900 RING SET, PISTON(STD.)(TP...
1 23211-KYZ-900 MAINSHAFT(14T) ........................... 1 1 2 23221-KYZ-900 COUNTERSHAFT ............................. ...
25 91204-KPH-901 OIL SEAL, 17X30X5 ........................ 1 1 26 92101-06010 BOLT, HEX., 6X10 ......................... ...
1 24211-KPH-900 FORK, R. GEARSHIFT ....................... 1 1 2 24212-KPH-900 FORK, L. GEARSHIFT ....................... ...
1 28211-KYZ-900 PINION, KICK STARTER(27T) ................ 1 1 2 28221-KYZ-900 RATCHET, STARTER DRIVE(10T) .............. ...
1 16016-K03-H11 SCREW SET ................................ 1 1 2 16075-KYZ-711 O-RING ................................... ...
1 32920-KZR-901 CORD, CLAMP .............................. 1 1 2 33110-K41-N01 HEADLIGHT UNIT(12V 25/25W) ............... ...
1 34908-GA7-701 BULB, WEDGE BASE(T10)(12V 3.4W)(NS) (TURN PILOT)............................. 2 2 34909-KVR-600 BULB, WEDG...
SWITCH/CABLEF-4 1 17910-K41-N01 CABLE COMP. A, THROTTLE .................. 1 1 2 17914-K03-N30 SLIDER, THROTTLE CABLE .......
1 35340-MGS-D31 SWITCH ASSY., FR. STOP ................... 1 1 2 43513-KBP-882 CAP, MASTER CYLINDER ..................... ...
1 50613-KFL-851 RUBBER, MAIN STEP MOUNTING ............... 3 3 2 53100-K41-N00 PIPE COMP., STEERING HANDLE .............. ...
HANDLE PIPE/HANDLE COVERF-7 22 91509-GE2-760 SCREW, PAN, 5X11.5 ....................... 1 1 23 92101-08025-0H BOLT, HEX., ...
1 06530-GBG-B20 BALL SET, STEEL, #6X23 ................... 1 1 2 06531-GBG-B20 BALL SET, STEEL, #6X29 ................... ...
1 45156-KWW-A00 CLAMPER, BRAKE HOSE ...................... 1 1 2 45465-KYZ-900 GUIDE, SPEEDOMETER CABLE ................. ...
1 51400-K41-N01 FORK ASSY., R. FR.(SW) ................... 1 - 51400-K07-971 FORK ASSY., R. FR.(SW) ................... - ...
16 51500-K41-N01 FORK ASSY., L. FR.(SW) ................... 1 - 51500-K07-971 FORK ASSY., L. FR.(SW) ................... -...
1 06451-961-405 SEAL SET, PISTON ......................... 1 1 2 06455-KWB-601 PAD SET, FR. ............................. ...
2 44301-KWW-640 AXLE, FR. WHEEL .......................... 1 - 3 44311-KPH-900 COLLAR, FR. WHEEL SIDE ................... ...
1 44301-KWW-640 AXLE, FR. WHEEL .......................... - 1 2 44311-KPH-900 COLLAR, FR. WHEEL SIDE ................... ...
REAR BRAKE MASTER CYLINDERF-15 1 43155-KYZ-910 CLAMPER, RR. BRAKE HOSE .................. - 1 2 43156-KYZ-910 CLAMPER, RR....
REAR BRAKE MASTER CYLINDERF-15 25 94305-20103 PIN, SPRING, 2X10 ........................ - 1 26 95015-54002 PIN D, JOINT ....
1 06435-KPP-901 PAD SET, RR. ............................. - 1 2 06451-MA7-405 SEAL SET, PISTON ......................... ...
RR. BRAKE PANELF-18 1 43125-KPH-903 SHOE SET, BRAKE(NI) ...................... 1 - 2 42313-GBG-B20 COLLAR, RR. BRAKE PANEL...
1 41241-KWB-601 DAMPER SET, WHEEL ........................ 1 - 2 41200-K41-N00 SPROCKET COMP., FINAL DRIVEN(39T) ........ ...
1 41241-KW7-881 DAMPER SET, WHEEL ........................ - 1 2 41200-K41-N00 SPROCKET COMP., FINAL DRIVEN ............. ...
  1. 1. 18K41EI1 © Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 2014 1 SUPRA X 125 PGM-FI (AFX125SF / AFX125CRF) (AFX125SFE) (AFX125CRFE) TIPE SPOKE TIPE CW
  2. 2. 10.01.2014 PETUNJUK PEMAKAIAN KELOMPOK MESIN KELOMPOK RANGKA INDEKS NOMOR PART INDEKS NAMA PART D A F T A R I S I 2 1 3 5 4
  3. 3. 1 10.01.2014 • Parts catalog ini telah dibuat pertanggal 10 Januari 2014. • Setelah tanggal ini, mungkin terjadi perubahan pada parts di dalam catalog ini, dan parts tertentu diganti dengan parts lain atau dihapus (tidak dijual lagi). • Bacalah parts catalog news untuk revisi yang dilakukan setelah 10 Januari 2014. • Selalu beritahu nomor part sewaktu memesan part. • Periksa model, tipe, nomor seri, warna, pabrik pembuat, dan ukuran seperlunya sebelum memesan part. • Perhatikan bahwa ilustrasi (gambar part) dapat berbeda dalam bentuknya dari part sebenarnya. Ilustrasi hanya diberikan untuk membantu anda mencari parts tersebut. • Sewaktu terjadi modiﬁkasi atau penambahan pada parts catalog ini, maka akan diterbitkan edisi yang direvisi pada waktu yang se- suai, yang memuat nomor revisi yang berurutan pada sampulnya. Kami menganjurkan agar anda mendapatkan revisi-revisi tersebut supaya parts catalog anda tetap mengikuti perkembangan muta- khir setiap waktu. Untuk mengetahui apakah revisi parts catalog telah diterbitkan, hubungi distributor Honda anda. Versi penerbitan pertama tanggal 10 Januari 2014 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Instruksi penggunaan parts catalog DAFTAR ISI • Instruksi penggunaan parts catalog ............................. 1 • Cara mencari informasi part ......................................... 2 • Struktur parts catalog ................................................... 3 • Jika parts telah direvisi ................................................. 4 • Singkatan-singkatan yang dipakai di dalam parts catalog .... 4 • Blok part dan pengecekan nomor seri .......................... 5 • Model, kode parts catalog dan nomor seri yang berlaku ................................................................. 6 • Tabel warna .................................................................. 7 • Selang bahan bakar, selang untuk keperluan umum dan selang vinyl ............................................................ 11 • FLAT RATE SERVICE TIME ......................................... 15 • Indeks gambar .............................................................. 20 • KELOMPOK MESIN ..................................................... 26 • KELOMPOK RANGKA ................................................. 47 • INDEKS NOMOR PART ................................................ 89 • INDEKS NAMA PART.................................................... 94 Halaman 11 2 3 4 5
  4. 4. 10.01.2014 CYLINDERE-6 1 12100-KZL-930 CYLINDER COMP. .......................... 1 1 1 2 12191-GGC-900 GASKET, CYLINDER ........................ 1 1 1 3 90701-KFM-900 DOWEL PIN, SPECIAL, 8X14 ................ 2 2 2 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 20.08.2012 32 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog Jumlah BEAT PGM-FI CW CBS SPOKE Cara mencari informasi part Mencari parts dengan “Indeks nomor part” Mencari parts dengan “Indeks gambar”A C B No. Blok INDEKS NAMA PART Nama Part No. Kel Ref Nama Part No. Kel BOLT, FLANGE, 5X14 E-8 6 BOLT, FLANGE, 6MM F-40 5 F-24 16 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X10 E-3 13 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X100 E-3 21 E-3-1 16 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X115 E-16 16 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X12 F-24 21 F-41 20 F-41-1 25 F-26 18 F-26-1 20 F-28-10 22 F-5 21 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X14 F-41-1 26 E-16 20 E-16 18 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X16 E-8 9 F-30 8 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X18 F-28-10 23 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X20 F-41 21 E-22 21 E-8 11 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X22 E-16 12 E-22 20 E-5 10 E-8 11 F-5 22 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X25 E-1 9 E-1-1 11 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X30 E-1-1 10 F-12 17 E-16 19 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X32 F-22-10 12 F-22-30 9 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X35 E-12 12 BOLT, SETTING, 6X16 F-35 BOLT, SIDE STAND PIVOT F-35 BOLT, SOCKET, 5X8 F-41 F-41-1 BOLT, SOCKET, 8MM (HT) F-17 F-17 BOLT, SOCKET, 8X30 (HT) F-17 BOLT, SPECIAL, 6MM F-11 F-12 BOLT, SPECIAL, 6X18 F-28 F-28-1 BOLT, STUD, 6X12 E-3 E-3-1 BOLT, STUD, 6X28 E-3 BOLT, STUD, 6X40 E-3-1 BOLT, SWITCH SETTING F-35 BOLT, TORX, 8X25 F-18 BOLT-WASHER, 6X10 F-24 BOLT-WASHER, 6X12 F-37-10 F-39 F-14 BOLT-WASHER, 6X13 E-3-1 BOLT-WASHER, 6X18 F-41 BOLT-WASHER, 6X18 F-41-1 BOLT-WASHER, 6X20 E-1 E-1-1 F-14 F-4 BOLT-WASHER, 6X30 F-28-10 BOLT-WASHER, 6X40 F-28 F-28-1 F-24 BOOT B F-18 BOOT COMP. F-5 BOOT, PIN BUSH(NI) F-18 BOSS, DRIVE FACE E-16 Mencari parts dengan “Indeks nama part”. No. Ref No. Hal KELOMPOK MESIN CYLINDER HEAD CAMSHAFT/VALVECYLINDER HEAD COVERE-2 E-3 E-4 E-5 E-6 E-9CAM CHAIN/TENSIONER WATER PUMPCYLINDER INDEKS NOMOR PART Nomor Part No. Blok Ref Nomor Part No. Blok Ref Nomor Part 13011-KVY-700 E-20 2 13011-KWW-740 E-20 2 13012-KVY-700 E-20 2 13013-KVY-700 E-20 2 13014-KVY-700 E-20 2 13015-KVY-700 E-20 2 13021-KWW-740 E-20 2 13031-KWW-740 E-20 2 13041-KWW-740 E-20 2 13051-KWW-740 E-20 2 13101-KVY-700 E-20 3 13101-KZL-C30 E-20 3 13102-KVY-700 E-20 3 13102-KZL-305 E-20 3 13103-KVY-700 E-20 3 13103-KZL-305 E-20 3 13104-KVY-700 E-20 3 13104-KZL-305 E-20 3 13105-KVY-700 E-20 3 13105-KZL-305 E-20 3 13111-087-001 E-20 4 13115-GN5-911 E-20 5 14100-KZL-A00 E-4 2 14100-KZL-C00 E-4 18 14125-KVY-900 E-4 3 14126-KPH-901 E-4 4 14321-KVY-900 E-4 5 14321-KZL-E00 E-4 5 14401-KVB-901 E-5 1 1443A-KVB-C30 E-4 6 1443A-KVY-960 E-4 6 1444A-KVB-C30 E-4 7 1444A-KVY-960 E-4 7 14461-KVB-900 E-4 8 14510-KVB-901 E-5 2 16015-KVY-901 E-21 4 16016-KRP-981 E-21 5 16016-KVB-S51 E-22 1 16028-KVB-901 E-21 6 16037-KCW-000 E-21 7 16046-KZL-A01 E-21 8 16050-KVY-901 E-21 9 16075-GHB-640 E-21 10 16075-KVB-S51 E-22 2 16081-KPH-701 E-22 3 16100-KZL-A01 E-21 11 16107-GCC-000 E-21 12 16111-KVB-902 E-21 13 16119-KZL-A01 E-21 14 16131-ZW9-801 E-21 15 16140-GFC-901 E-21 16 16155-KJ9-751 E-21 17 16163-KGF-911 E-21 18 16165-KVB-901 E-21 19 16169-KVB-S51 E-22 4 16180-KGH-971 E-21 20 16190-GEE-003 E-21 21 16199-KZL-A01 E-21 22 16201-KVY-900 E-3 5 16222-MV4-300 E-3 6 16236-KVG-900 E-13 7 16400-KZL-C31 E-22 5 16410-KZL-C31 E-22 6 16423-KGH-901 E-21 23 16450-KVB-S51 E-22 7 16472-KPC-D50 E-22 8 16480-KVB-S51 E-22 9 16485-KVB-S51 E-22 10 16700-KZL-931 F-26-1 1 16706-GGL-J01 F-26-1 2 17230-KZL-C30 17231-KZL-A00 17234-KCW-871 17253-KZL-A00 17253-KZL-C30 17254-KVY-900 17256-KZL-A00 17257-KVB-900 17258-KVY-900 17260-KFL-D00 17260-KZL-A00 17260-KZL-A00 17261-KVB-T00 17274-KZL-A00 17367-KZL-A00 17368-KZL-A00 17505-KZL-930 17510-KZL-A00 17510-KZL-C00 17517-GGL-J00 17518-GGL-J00 17525-KBN-900 17528-KZL-E01 17560-KZL-930 17570-KZL-930 17572-GGL-J00 17575-KZL-A00 17577-KSS-B31 17620-KGH-600 2 1
  5. 5. 3 10.01.2014 FRONT WHEELF-20-40 1 (12,13) 710151 AXLE, FRONT WHEEL ................... 0,2 5 7101D4 FRONT WHEEL ......................... 0,8 6 710139 FRONT TIRE(SATU) .................... 0,7 7 710140 TUBE, FRONT TIRE(SATU) .............. 0,7 8 711120 DISC, FRONT BRAKE ................... 0,3 11 710115 BEARING, FRONT WHEEL(SATU) .......... 0,4 710115G .Penggantian 1 bearing tambahkan .... 0,1 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 1 44301-KVG-950 AXLE, FR. WHEEL........................... 1 1 2 44311-KVB-910 COLLAR, FR. WHEEL SIDE.................... 1 1 3 44312-KZR-600 COLLAR, FR. WHEEL SIDE.................... 1 1 4 44620-KVB-910 COLLAR, FR. DISTANCE...................... 1 1 5 44650-KZR-600ZC WHEEL SUB ASSY., FR. *NH303M*............MAT AXIS GRAY METALLIC 1 1 6 44711-KVB-931 TIRE, FR.(SRI)(80/90-14 M/C 40P).......... 1 1 7 44712-KZT-901 TUBE, TIRE(SRI)........................... 1 1 8 45351-KVB-931 DISK, FR. BRAKE(YUTAKA)................... 1 1 45351-KVB-S02 DISK, FR. BRAKE(SUNSTAR).................. 1 1 9 90105-KGH-900 BOLT, BRAKE DISK, 8X24.................... 4 4 10 90306-KGH-901 NUT, U, 12MM.............................. 1 1 11 91052-KVB-901 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 6201(U)..(FUJIKOSHI) 2 2 91052-KVB-S51 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 6201U..........(NSK) 2 2 91052-KWB-601 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 6201U..........(NTN) 2 2 12 91251-KPH-901 DUST SEAL 21X37X7(ARAI) 1 1 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog Jumlah VARIO STD CBS Struktur Parts Catalog Nama Blok Nomor Blok Bagian yang diservis/Flat Rate Time (F.R.T.) Nomor referensi • Nomor referensi yang diberikan tanda kurung menunjukkan bahwa ia dilanjutkan dari halaman sebelumnya. Nomor part Kode warna Honda Deskripsi Assembly (Susunan/rakitan) • Bagian-bagian yang diberikan bingkai dengan garis-garis patah pada gambar terurai tersedia dalam rakitan lengkap. (tersedia pula dalam satuan terpisah). Deskripsi warna Catatan • Catatan ditulis dalam tanda kurung di kolom nama part. Jumlah • Jumlah yang ditulis dalam tanda kurung menunjukkan part pilihan (optional part). • Jumlah yang ditandai dengan “N” menunjukkan part pilihan yang harus dipilih sebanyak yang diperlukan. • Jumlah yang diperlukan menunjukkan jumlah part yang dipakai di kelompok ini. Nomor seri Kode parts catalog • Jika kolom kode parts catalog kosong, berarti bahwa part berlaku untuk semua kode. • Part yang dikelilingi dengan garis titik-titik dijelaskan pada blok lain. • Panah yang kosong di dalamnya menunjuk ke No. blok untuk part yang dikelilingi dengan garis titik-titik . • Panah yang padat menunjuk ke No. blok dimana part yang bersangkutan terhubung. 10 6 7 5 8 4 9 3 21 11 12 13 14 15 16 16 1514 3 2 1 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 12 1311 1
  6. 6. 10.01.2014 Jika parts telah direvisi Singkatan-singkatan yang dipakai di dalam parts catalog Pastikan untuk memeriksa nomor seri!! KANAN disingkat dengan “R” (RIGHT). KIRI disingkat dengan “L” (LEFT). Nomor telah dipakai sejak dari model pertama tanpa revisi. Jika diperlihatkan pada sisi kiri, maka berlaku untuk model-model dari No. 1008001 dan nomor- nomor berikutnya. Jika diperlihatkan pada sisi kanan, maka berlaku untuk model-model sampai No. 1008000. • Part yang tercantum dengan “###” pada ujung nama part mempunyai jangka waktu pemasokan terbatas (part tidak dijual). • “L.” atau “R.” pada uraian dari sebuah part merupakan singkatan dari sisi kiri (LEFT) atau sisi kanan (RIGHT). Kiri atau kanan ditentukan seakan-akan anda sedang duduk di tempat duduk sepeda motor. Singkatan-singkatan sebagai berikut dipakai di dalam parts catalog ini. A ............ Ampere ABS ........ Anti-lock brake system A.C ......... Alternating current A.M......... Attaching mark ASSY...... Assembly C.D.I. ..... Capacitive discharge COMP. ... Complete D.C. ....... Direct current EX. ......... Exhaust FR. ......... Front G ............ Gram HEX. ...... Hexagonal IN. .......... Inlet KPH........ Kilometers per hour L. ............ Left L (100L).. Link (100 Links) L.E.D ...... Light emitted diode MM ........ Millimeter MPH ...... Miles per hour R. ........... Right RR. ........ Rear STD. ...... Standard T (22T) ... Tooth (22 Teeth) TCS ....... Traction control system T.M. ........ Transcript mark V ............ Volt W ........... Watt WL ......... With labelling WOL ...... Without labelling 4 1
  7. 7. 5 10.01.2014 Blok part dan pengecekan nomor seri Parts mesin E-2~ Blok part No seri yang diperlukan Titik pemeriksaan Parts throttle body E-23 Parts rangka F-1~ Nomor seri mesin Nomor seri Throttle body Nomor seri rangka 1 2 3 1 3 2 1
  8. 8. 10.01.2014 Model, kode parts catalog dan nomor seri yang berlaku Model No. Seri Mesin yang berlaku No. Seri Rangka yang berlaku No. identiﬁkasi throttle body yang berlaku TIPE SPOKE (AFX125SFE) JBN1E0000001~ MH1JBN1**EK000001~ GQYFA A TIPE CW (AFX125CRFE) JBN1E0000001~ MH1JBN1**EK000001~ Model, kode parts catalog dan No. seri yang berlaku yang diberikan di dalam parts catalog ini dapat diidentiﬁkasi sebagai berikut. * Dari nomor identiﬁkasi karburator/throttle body, hanya bagian yang digaris bawahi di bawah ini yang dipakai untuk registrasi. GQYFA A KC 6 1
  9. 9. 7 10.01.2014 Tabel warna • Ketika memesan part berwarna, bacalah tabel di bawah ini dan gunakan nomor part yang terdiri dari nomor part dasar yang bersangkutan yang telah ditambahkan kode warna part. No. MODEL TIPE SPOKE (AFX125SFE) WARNA Vivid blue Metallic B-210M Black NH-1 Winning red R-258 Model yang berlaku No kelompok yang berlaku No Ref.Nama parts berwarna No. dasar part Model pertama yang berlaku Model akhir yang berlaku 1 COVER, RR. HANDLE 53206-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-7 11 2 COVER, FR. HANDLE 53205-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-7 10 3 COVER, L. BODY 64420-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 6 4 COVER, L. FR. 64450-K41-N00 ZD ZC ZA F-44 4 5 COVER, L. SIDE 64380-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 8 6 COVER, R. BODY 64410-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 5 7 COVER, R. FR. 64400-K41-N00 ZD ZC ZA F-44 3 8 COVER, R. SIDE 64370-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 7 9 COVER, FR. TOP 64500-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-44 9 10 COVER, MAIN PIPE CENTER 64325-K41-N00 ZD ZC ZA F-44 6 11 COVER, TAIL 83510-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-23-10 9 12 FENDER A, FR. 61100-K41-N00 ZD ZC ZA F-10 3 13 FENDER B, FR. 61200-KWW-640 - - - F-10 4 14 FENDER, RR. 8010A-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-34 3 15 GUARD, L. PIVOT COVER 50706-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-30 6 16 GUARD, R. PIVOT COVER 50606-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-30 2 17 HUB, FR. 44601-KWB-600 - - - F-14-20 5 18 HUB, RR. 42601-KPH-900 - - - F-19-10 8 19 MARK 86531-KYZ-710 ZA ZA ZA F-50 5 20 MARK, DRIVE CAUTION 87560-KPH-880 ZB ZB ZB F-49 7 1
  10. 10. 10.01.2014 No. MODEL TIPE SPOKE (AFX125SFE) WARNA Vivid blue Metallic B-210M Black NH-1 Winning red R-258 Model yang berlaku No kelompok yang berlaku No Ref.Nama parts berwarna No. dasar part Model pertama yang berlaku Model akhir yang berlaku 21 PANEL COMP., RR. BRAKE 43100-KWW-640 ZD ZD ZD F-18 3 22 RAIL, RR. GRAB 84100-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-23 14 23 SWINGARM SUB ASSY., RR. 52200-K41-N00 ZB ZB ZB F-32 9 24 VISOR, SPEED METER 53204-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA F-7 12 25 STRIPE L. 871X0-K41-N00 ZCL ZAL ZBL F-50 1 26 STRIPE R. 871X0-K41-N00 ZCR ZAR ZBR F-50 2 8 1
  11. 11. 9 10.01.2014 No. MODEL TIPE CW (AFX125CRFE) WARNA Vivid blue metalic B-210M Black NH-1 Pearl fadeless white NH-341P Winning red R-258 Model yang berlaku No kelompok yang berlaku No Ref.Nama parts berwarna No. dasar part Model pertama yang berlaku Model akhir yang berlaku 1 COVER, RR. HANDLE 53206-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-7 11 2 COVER, FR. HANDLE 53205-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-7 10 3 COVER, L. BODY 64420-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 6 4 COVER, L. FR. 64450-K41-N10 ZD ZC ZB ZA F-44 4 5 COVER, L. SIDE 64380-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 8 6 COVER, R. BODY 64410-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 5 7 COVER, R. FR. 64400-K41-N10 ZD ZC ZB ZA F-44 3 8 COVER, R. SIDE 64370-K41-N00 ZC ZC ZC ZC F-23-10 7 9 COVER, FR. TOP 64500-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-44 9 10 COVER, MAIN PIPE CENTER 64325-K41-N00 ZD ZC ZB ZA F-44 6 11 COVER, TAIL 83510-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-23-10 9 12 FENDER A, FR. 61100-K41-N00 ZD ZC ZB ZA F-10 3 13 FENDER B, FR. 61200-KWW-640 - - - - F-10 4 14 FENDER, RR. 8010A-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-34 3 15 GUARD, L. PIVOT COVER 50706-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-30 6 16 GUARD, R. PIVOT COVER 50606-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-30 2 17 MARK 86531-KYZ-710 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-50 5 18 MARK, DRIVE CAUTION 87560-KPH-880 ZB ZB ZB ZB F-49 7 19 RAIL, RR. GRAB 84100-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-23 14 20 SWINGARM SUB ASSY., RR. 52200-K41-N10 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-32 9 1
  12. 12. 10.01.2014 No. MODEL TIPE CW (AFX125CRFE) WARNA Vivid blue metalic B-210M Black NH-1 Pearl fadeless white NH-341P Winning red R-258 Model yang berlaku No kelompok yang berlaku No Ref.Nama parts berwarna No. dasar part Model pertama yang berlaku Model akhir yang berlaku 21 VISOR, SPEED METER 53204-K41-N00 ZA ZA ZA ZA F-7 12 22 WHEEL, FR. 44601-KWW-A1Z - - - - F-14-40 4 23 WHEEL, RR. 42601-KVL-N11 - - - - F-19-40 9 24 STRIPE L. 871X0-K41-N10 ZCL ZAL ZDL ZBL F-50 3 25 STRIPE R. 871X0-K41-N10 ZCR ZAR ZDR ZBR F-50 4 10 1
  13. 13. 11 10.01.2014 Selang bahan bakar, selang untuk keperluan umum dan selang vinyl 95001-30xxx-2x 95001-30001-20M 3,0 1 95001-30xxx-3x 95001-30001-30M 3,0 1 95001-30xxx-4x 95001-30001-40M 3,0 1 95001-35xxx-2x 95001-35001-50M 1 <95001-35003-50M> 3 95001-35xxx-3x 95001-35001-60M <95001-35003-60M> 95001-35xxx-4x 95001-35001-60M 1 <95001-35003-60M> 3 95001-35xxx-5x 95001-35001-50M 1 <95001-35003-50M> 3 95001-35xxx-6x 95001-35001-60M 1 <95001-35003-60M> 3 95001-45xxx-2x 95001-45001-50M 1 <95001-45003-50M> 3 95001-45xxx-3x 95001-45001-60M 1 <95001-45003-60M> 3 <95001-45008-60M> 8 95001-45001-60M 1 95001-45xxx-4x <95001-45003-60M> 3 <95001-45008-60M> 8 95001-45001-50M 1 95001-45xxx-5x <95001-45003-50M> 3 95001-45001-60M 1 95001-45xxx-6x <95001-45003-60M> 3 <95001-45008-60M> 8 95001-55001-50M 1 95001-55xxx-2x <95001-55003-50M> 3 <95001-55008-50M> 8 No part standard Selang/Pipa bahan bakar No. part borongan Part borongan Diameter dalam (mm) Panjang (m) • Selang bahan bakar, selang pemakaian umum dan selang vinyl yang standard dapat diganti dengan part borongan yang dijual dalam bentuk gulungan. • Sewaktu memesan part pengganti untuk selang bahan bakar, selang pemakaian umum dan selang vinyl yang standard, pakailah nomor part borongan yang dicantumkan pada parts catalog dalam tanda kurung ( ) di bawah nama part, atau pakailah catalog di bawah. (Panjang standard part borongan adalah 1 m, akan tetapi, yang dicantumkan di dalam catalog dengan < > tersedia dalam panjang 3 m dan 8 m) • Sewaktu akan memasang selang borongan pengganti, potong dalam panjang yang sama seperti pada part standard. (Untuk cara pemotongan part borongan, dan cara pemesanan dsb., bacalah manual servis dan instruksi yang diberikan pada part borongan) • Daftar di bawah adalah catalog dari nomor part standard dan nomor part borongan. Perhatikan bahwa nomor-nomor itu hanya berlaku untuk part pengganti yang terdaftar saja. 95001-55001-60M 1 95001-55xxx-3x <95001-55003-60M> 5,5 3 <95001-55008-60M> 8 95001-55001-60M 1 95001-55xxx-4x <95001-55003-60M> 5,5 3 <95001-55008-60M> 8 95001-55001-50M 1 95001-55xxx-5x <95001-55003-50M> 5,5 3 <95001-55008-50M> 8 95001-55001-60M 1 95001-55xxx-6x <95001-55003-60M> 5,5 3 <95001-55008-60M> 8 95001-75xxx-2x 95001-75001-50M 1 <95001-75003-50M> 3 95001-75001-60M 1 95001-75xxx-3x <95001-75003-60M> 7,5 3 <95001-75008-60M> 8 95001-75001-60M 1 95001-75xxx-4x <95001-75003-60M> 7,5 3 <95001-75008-60M> 8 95001-75xxx-5x 95001-75001-50M 1 <95001-75003-50M> 7,5 3 95001-75001-60M 1 95001-75xxx-6x <95001-75003-60M> 7,5 3 <95001-75008-60M> 8 95001-80xxx-2x 95001-80001-50M 8,0 1 95001-80xxx-3x 95001-80001-60M 8,0 1 95001-80xxx-4x 95001-80001-60M 8,0 1 95001-80xxx-5x 95001-80001-50M 8,0 1 95001-80xxx-6x 95001-80001-60M 8,0 1 No part standard Selang/Pipa bahan bakar No. part borongan Part borongan Diameter dalam (mm) Panjang (m) 3,5 4,5 4,5 4,5 4,5 4,5 5,5 3,5 3,5 7,5 3,5 3,5 1 1
  14. 14. 10.01.2014 9,0 13,0 10,0 14,0 10,0 14,0 22,0 27,0 22,0 27,0 22,0 27,0 95003-01xxx-3x 95003-01001-60M 1 <95003-01003-60M> 3 95003-01xxx-60 95003-01001-60M 1 <95003-01003-60M> 3 95003-03xxx-3x 95003-03001-60M 1 <95003-03003-60M> 3 95003-03xxx-60 95003-03001-60M 1 <95003-03003-60M> 3 95003-05001-60M 1 95003-05xxx-3x <95003-05003-60M> 3 <95003-05008-60M> 8 95003-05001-60M 1 95003-05xxx-60 <95003-05003-60M> 3 <95003-05008-60M> 8 95003-07001-10M 1 95003-07xxx-1x <95003-07003-10M> 4,0 7,0 3 <95003-07008-10M> 8 95003-07001-10M 1 95003-07xxx-20 <95003-07003-10M> 4,0 7,0 3 <95003-07008-10M> 8 95003-07001-60M 1 95003-07xxx-3x <95003-07003-60M> 4,0 7,0 3 <95003-07008-60M> 8 95003-07001-60M 1 95003-07xxx-60 <95003-07003-60M> 4,0 7,0 3 <95003-07008-60M> 8 95003-07001-70M 1 95003-07xxx-7x <95003-07003-70M> 4,0 7,0 3 <95003-07008-70M> 8 95003-08001-10M 1 95003-08xxx-1x <95003-08003-10M> 4,5 6,5 3 <95003-08008-10M> 8 95003-09xxx-3x 95003-09001-60M 1 <95003-09003-60M> 3 95003-09xxx-60 95003-09001-60M 1 <95003-09003-60M> 3 95003-10xxx-1x 95003-10001-10M 1 <95003-10003-10M> 3 95003-10xxx-20 95003-10001-10M <95003-10003-10M> 95003-10xxx-3x 95003-10001-60M 1 <95003-10003-60M> 3 95003-10xxx-60 95003-10001-60M 1 <95003-10003-60M> 3 95003-11001-60M 1 95003-11xxx-3x <95003-11003-60M> 5,0 9,0 3 <95003-11008-60M> 8 95003-11xxx-60 95003-11001-60M 1 <95003-11003-60M> 5,0 9,0 3 <95003-11008-60M> 8 95003-12001-10M 1 95003-12xxx-1x <95003-12003-10M> 5,0 7,0 3 <95003-12008-10M> 8 95003-12001-10M 1 95003-12xxx-20 <95003-12003-10M> 5,0 7,0 3 <95003-12008-10M> 8 Part borongan Pipa vinyl No part standard No. part borongan Diameter dalam (mm) Panjang (m) Diameter dalam (mm) 95003-14xxx-1x 95003-14001-10M 1 <95003-14003-10M> 3 95003-14xxx-20 95003-14001-10M 1 <95003-14003-10M> 3 95003-14xxx-3x 95003-14001-60M 1 <95003-14003-60M> 3 95003-17xxx-1x 95003-17001-10M 1 <95003-17003-10M> 3 95003-19xxx-1x 95003-19001-10M 1 <95003-19003-10M> 7,0 11,0 3 <95003-19008-10M> 8 95003-19xxx-20 95003-19001-10M 1 <95003-19003-10M> 7,0 11,0 3 <95003-19008-10M> 8 95003-19xxx-3x 95003-19001-60M 1 <95003-19003-60M> 7,0 11,0 3 <95003-19008-60M> 8 95003-19001-60M 1 95003-19xxx-60 <95003-19003-60M> 7,0 11,0 3 <95003-19008-60M> 8 95003-21xxx-1x 95003-21001-10M <95003-21003-10M> 95003-21xxx-20 95003-21001-10M 1 <95003-21003-10M> 3 95003-23xxx-1x 95003-23001-10M 1 <95003-23003-10M> 3 95003-23xxx-20 95003-23001-10M 1 <95003-23003-10M> 3 95003-23001-60M 1 95003-23xxx-3x <95003-23003-60M> 8,0 12,0 3 <95003-23008-60M> 8 95003-23xxx-60 95003-23001-60M 1 <95003-23003-60M> 8,0 12,0 3 <95003-23008-60M> 8 95003-25xxx-1x 95003-25001-10M 1 <95003-25003-10M> 3 95003-25xxx-20 95003-25001-10M 1 <95003-25003-10M> 3 95003-25xxx-3x 95003-25001-60M 1 <95003-25003-60M> 3 95003-25xxx-7x 95003-25001-70M 1 <95003-25003-70M> 3 95003-27xxx-1x 95003-27001-10M 1 <95003-27003-10M> 3 95003-27xxx-20 95003-27001-10M 1 <95003-27003-10M> 3 95003-27xxx-3x 95003-27001-60M 1 <95003-27003-60M> 3 95003-27xxx-60 95003-27001-60M 1 <95003-27003-60M> 3 95003-33xxx-1x 95003-33001-10M 1 <95003-33003-10M> 3 95003-33xxx-20 95003-33001-10M 1 <95003-33003-10M> 3 Part borongan Pipa vinyl No part standard No. part borongan Diameter dalam (mm) Panjang (m) Diameter dalam (mm) Part borongan Pipa vinyl No part standard No. part borongan Diameter dalam (mm) Panjang (m) Diameter dalam (mm) 95003-36xxx-1x 95003-36001-10M 1 <95003-36003-10M> 11,0 13,0 3 <95003-36008-10M> 8 95003-36xxx-20 95003-36001-10M 1 <95003-36003-10M> 11,0 13,0 3 <95003-36008-10M> 8 95003-37xxx-3x 95003-37001-60M 1 95003-37003-60M> 3 95003-37xxx-60 95003-37001-60M 1 <95003-37003-60M> 3 95003-38xxx-1x 95003-38001-10M 1 <95003-38003-10M> 3 95003-38xxx-20 95003-38001-10M 1 <95003-38003-10M> 3 95003-39xxx-1x 95003-39001-10M 1 <95003-39003-10M> 3 95003-39xxx-20 95003-39001-10M 1 <95003-39003-10M> 3 95003-40xxx-20 95003-40001-10M 1 <95003-40003-10M> 3 95003-40xxx-3x 95003-40001-60M 1 <95003-40003-60M> 3 95003-40xxx-60 95003-40001-60M 1 <95003-40003-60M> 3 95003-43001-10M 1 95003-43xxx-1x <95003-43003-10M> 13,0 15,0 3 <95003-43008-10M> 8 95003-43xxx-20 95003-43001-10M 1 <95003-43003-10M> 13,0 15,0 3 <95003-43008-10M> 8 95003-45xxx-1x 95003-45001-10M 1 <95003-45003-10M> 14,0 18,0 3 <95003-45008-10M> 8 95003-45001-10M 1 95003-45xxx-20 <95003-45003-10M> 14,0 18,0 3 <95003-45008-10M> 8 95003-50xxx-1x 95003-50001-10M 1 <95003-50003-10M> 3 95003-50xxx-20 95003-50001-10M 1 <95003-50003-10M> 3 95003-50xxx-3x 95003-50001-60M 1 <95003-50003-60M> 3 95003-55xxx-1x 95003-55001-10M 1 <95003-55003-10M> 3 95003-55xxx-20 95003-55001-10M 1 <95003-55003-10M> 3 95003-60xxx-1x 95003-60001-10M 1 <95003-60003-10M> 3 95003-60xxx-20 95003-60001-10M 1 <95003-60003-10M> 3 95003-60xxx-3x 95003-60001-60M 1 <95003-60003-60M> 3 95003-60xxx-60 95003-60001-60M 1 <95003-60003-60M> 3 2,9 6,8 2,9 6,8 6,0 9,0 8,0 9,0 1 6,0 9,0 6,0 9,0 8,0 12,0 9,0 11,0 9,0 11,0 9,0 11,0 9,0 11,0 9,0 13,0 9,0 13,0 9,0 13,0 11,0 15,0 11,0 15,0 12,0 13,0 12,0 13,0 12,0 14,0 12,0 14,0 12,0 16,0 12,0 16,0 12,0 16,0 16,0 19,0 16,0 19,0 16,0 19,0 17,5 20,5 17,5 20,5 22,0 27,0 8,0 12,0 6,0 9,0 7,0 9,0 3,0 6,0 3,0 6,0 3,5 6,5 3,5 6,5 4,5 8,0 4,5 8,0 5,0 8,0 5,0 8,0 1 5,0 8,0 5,0 8,0 12 1
  15. 15. 13 10.01.2014 95005-11xxx-3x 95005-11001-30M 11,0 1 95005-11xxx-5x 95005-11001-50M 11,0 1 95005-12xxx-1x 95005-12001-10M 1 <95005-12003-10M> 3 95005-12xxx-2x 95005-12001-20M 12,0 1 95005-12xxx-3x 95005-12001-30M 12,0 1 95005-12xxx-5x 95005-12001-50M 12,0 1 95005-14xxx-1x 95005-14001-10M 14,0 1 95005-14xxx-2x 95005-14001-20M 1 <95005-14003-20M> 3 95005-14xxx-3x 95005-14001-30M 14,0 1 95005-14xxx-5x 95005-14001-50M 14,0 1 95005-17xxx-1x 95005-17001-10M 17,0 1 95005-17xxx-2x 95005-17001-20M 17,0 1 95005-17xxx-3x 95005-17001-30M 17,0 1 95005-17xxx-5x 95005-17001-50M 17,0 1 95005-30xxx-3x 95005-30001-30M 3,0 1 95005-30xxx-5x 95005-30001-50M 3,0 1 95005-35001-10M 1 95005-35xxx-1x <95005-35003-10M> 3,5 3 <95005-35008-10M> 8 95005-35xxx-2x 95005-35001-20M 3,5 1 95005-35xxx-3x 95005-35001-30M 3,5 1 95005-35xxx-4x 95005-35001-10M 1 <95005-35003-10M> 3,5 3 <95005-35008-10M> 8 95005-35xxx-5x 95005-35001-50M 3,5 1 95005-45001-10M 1 95005-45xxx-1x <95005-45003-10M> 4,5 3 <95005-45008-10M> 8 95005-45xxx-2x 95005-45001-20M 4,5 1 95005-45xxx-3x 95005-45001-30M 4,5 1 No part standard Selang pemakaian umum No. part borongan Part borongan Diameter dalam (mm) Panjang (m) 95005-45xxx-4x 95005-45001-10M 1 <95005-45003-10M> 4,5 3 <95005-45008-10M> 8 95005-45xxx-5x 95005-45001-50M 4,5 1 95005-50xxx-3x 95005-50001-30M 1 <95005-50003-30M> 3 95005-50xxx-5x 95005-50001-50M 5,0 1 95005-55001-10M 1 95005-55xxx-1x <95005-55003-10M> 5,3 3 <95005-55008-10M> 8 95005-55xxx-2x 95005-55001-20M 1 <95005-55003-20M> 3 95005-55xxx-4x 95005-55001-10M 1 <95005-55003-10M> 5,3 3 <95005-55008-10M> 8 95005-65xxx-1x 95005-65001-10M 1 <95005-65003-10M> 3 95005-65xxx-2x 95005-65001-20M 6,5 1 95005-70xxx-3x 95005-70001-30M 1 <95005-70003-30M> 3 95005-70xxx-5x 95005-70001-50M 7,0 1 95005-75xxx-1x 95005-75001-10M 1 <95005-75003-10M> 3 95005-75xxx-2x 95005-75001-20M 7,3 1 95005-80xxx-1x 95005-80001-10M 1 <95005-80003-10M> 3 95005-80xxx-2x 95005-80001-20M 8,0 1 95005-80xxx-3x 95005-80001-30M 8,0 1 95005-80xxx-5x 95005-80001-50M 8,0 1 95005-91xxx-3x 95005-91001-30M 12,0 1 95005-91xxx-5x 95005-91001-50M 12,0 1 95005-92xxx-3x 95005-92001-30M 12,0 1 95005-92xxx-5x 95005-92001-50M 12,0 1 No part standard Selang pemakaian umum No. part borongan Part borongan Diameter dalam (mm) Panjang (m) HATI-HATI : BERBAHAYA sekali apabila selang bahan bakar tertukar dengan selang pemakaian umum atau selang vinyl. Jangan sekali-kali menggunakan selang pemakaian umum atau selang vinyl sebagai pengganti selang bahan bakar atau sebaliknya. Selalu pakai nomor part borongan yang tepat pada parts catalog, mengikuti service manual atau instruksi-instruksi yang menyertai part borongan. CATATAN: X ditampilkan untuk mewakili angka yang dihilangkan dan huruf-huruf alfabet romawi. 12,0 5,0 5,3 6,5 7,0 7,3 8,0 14,0 1
  16. 16. 10.01.2014 • Selang umum 1: Abu-abu 2: Abu-abu 3: Hitam 5: Hitam • Nomor part borongan untuk selang bahan bakar, selang pemakaian umum dan selang vinyl. (Contoh) 9 5 0 0 1 - 7 5 0 0 1 - 5 0 M Nomor part borongan: Menunjuk ke part borongan. Kode penandaan (tipe selang): (selang bahan bakar dan selang pemakaian umum). Ubah kode (untuk selang tambahan): (Selang vinyl) • Menunjukkan tanda nomor atau urutan perubahan, namun, kode untuk part borongan harus benar- benar 0 (nol). Tipe kode: Selang bahan bakar 2: Kepangan merah di luar (dia. dalam 3 mm saja) 5: Kepangan hitam di dalam 3: Merah (dia. dalam 3 mm saja) 4: Abu-abu dengan garis merah (dia. dalam 3 mm saja) 6: Hitam • Selang vinyl 1: Tembus pandang 2: Hitam 3: Merah muda 6: Merah muda 7: Hitam pucat Panjang: 001: 1 m (standard) 003: 3 m 008: 8 m Kode D.D.: (selang bahan bakar dan selang pemakaian umum) 30: 3,0 mm 11: 11 mm 35: 3,5 mm 91: 12 mm (dia. luar 15) mm 45: 4,5 mm 92: 12 mm (dia. luar 16) mm 50: 5,0 mm 12: 12 mm (dia. luar 17) mm 55: 5,3 mm, 5,5 mm 14: 14 mm 65: 6,5 mm 17: 17 mm 70: 7,0 mm 75: 7,3 mm, 7,5 mm 80: 8,0 mm Kode DD./DL.: (selang vinyl) 01: ID. 2,9 OD. 6,8 mm 14: ID. 6,0 OD. 9,0 mm 37: ID. 11,0 OD. 15,0 mm 03: ID. 3,0 OD. 6,0 mm 17: ID. 7,0 OD. 9,0 mm 38: ID. 12,0 OD. 13,0 mm 05: ID. 3,5 OD. 6,5 mm 19: ID. 7,0 OD. 11,0 mm 39: ID. 12,0 OD. 14,0 mm 07: ID. 4,0 OD. 7,0 mm 21: ID. 8,0 OD. 9,0 mm 40: ID. 12,0 OD. 16,0 mm 08: ID. 4,5 OD. 6,5 mm 23: ID. 8,0 OD. 12,0 mm 43: ID. 13,0 OD. 15,0 mm 09: ID. 4,5 OD. 8,0 mm 25: ID. 9,0 OD. 11,0 mm 45: ID. 14,0 OD. 18,0 mm 12: ID. 5,0 OD. 7,0 mm 27: ID. 9,0 OD. 13,0 mm 50: ID. 16,0 OD. 19,0 mm 10: ID. 5,0 OD. 8,0 mm 33: ID. 10,0 OD. 14,0 mm 55: ID. 17,5 OD. 20,5 mm 11: ID. 5,0 OD. 9,0 mm 36: ID. 11,0 OD. 13,0 mm 60: ID. 22,0 OD. 27,0 mm Tipe selang: 1: Selang bahan bakar 3: Selang vinyl 5: Selang umum 14 1
  17. 17. 15 10.01.2014 1 Flat rate service time (FRT) adalah waktu standard yang diperlukan untuk menyervis sebuah sepeda motor, yang terdaftar di dalam parts catalog ini untuk membantu AHASS mengontrol proses kerja yang sesungguhnya dan menghitung biaya servis dengan memakai FRT sebagai patokan. Sistem penentuan FRT Waktu servis sesungguhnya Pelepasan, Pembongkaran/perakitan kembali, Pemasangan Pemeriksaan, Pengukuran, Penyetelan, Konﬁrmasi Pendiagnosaan/troubleshooting (Sistem kelistrikan) Pemeriksaan akhir Waktu jeda Persiapan (Pemeriksaan proses, Konﬁrmasi penyusunan tools yang diperlukan). Pekerjaan yang berhubungan (Pemindahan kendaraan). * Waktu jeda ditentukan dengan mengalikan waktu servis sesungguhnya dengan koeﬁsien tertentu. Metode Penulisan Bagian-bagian yang diservis yang diperlihatkan di dalam teks yang tercan- tum dengan waktu pekerjaan part-part yang diganti sebagai subyeknya. Bagian-bagian lain yang diservis yang tidak menggunakan penggantian parts (pelepasan/pemasangan, penyetelan, pemeriksaan/pengukuran, dan pekerjaan lain) tercantum secara bersama pada bagian pendahuluan yang digolongkan menurut jenis pekerjaan. Standard penentuan FRT • Sistem desimal (dalam satuan 0,1) dipakai untuk menentukan FRT oleh karena mudah untuk menghitung upah. Contoh: (0,1) 6 menit, (0,2) 12 menit [Ongkos jasa per jam] x [FRT] = [Upah] • FRT ditentukan dengan tool (perkakas) tangan. • Bagian-bagian yang diservis dan FRT dapat berubah tergantung pada pengembangan tools dan peralatan servis serta perbaikan pada prosedur servis. FLAT RATE SERVICE TIME
  18. 18. 10.01.2014 Prosedur kerja • Oleh karena prosedur kerja ditentukan berdasarkan waktu kerja dengan metode kerja yang diuraikan di dalam Buku Pedoman Reparasi, pakailah Buku ini sebagai pegangan. • Pekerjaan servis yang memerlukan waktu singkat harus tetap memperhatikan keamanan pekerjaan dan garansi dari sepeda motor dalam penentuan bagian- bagian yang diservis yang tidak dimuat di dalam Buku Pedoman Reparasi. • Pada dasarnya pekerjaan dilakukan oleh satu orang, dan apabila diperlukan dua atau lebih orang untuk mengerjakannya, penentuan waktu kerja dilakukan sebagai waktu total untuk sejumlah orang tersebut. • Nilai yang ditentukan untuk tingkat kemampuan seorang pekerja adalah tiga tahun pengalaman dalam perbaikan kendaraan-kendaraan Honda sebagai standard. • Special tools dan peralatan servis yang dipakai dalam penentuan FRT adalah yang ditentukan atau dianjurkan di dalam Buku Pedoman Reparasi. Bagian yang diservis yang tidak ada FRTnya • Aksesori dan parts yang diservis yang tidak terdaftar di dalam parts catalog ini. • Lokasi-lokasi yang mengalami sedikit sekali pemburukan kondisi atau kerusakan dalam pemakaian normal. • Pekerjaan servis yang dapat diselesaikan dengan sekali sentuh. • Pekerjaan servis yang jarang sekali dilakukan (yaitu yang jarang sekali mengalami masalah dan frekuensi servis). * Jika FRT tidak tercantum, hitunglah upah kerja berdasarkan perkiraan waktu kerja sesungguhnya. Pekerjaan yang tidak ada FRTnya • Pembuangan oli dan cairan coolant, Waktu tunggu untuk pemanasan mesin dan sebagainya. • Pekerjaan tambahan yang meliputi pelepasan/pemasangan perlengkapan luar yang standard. • Waktu tidak langsung untuk melakukan servis dengan mendatangi pembeli mo- tor, tukar tambah, dan pengiriman motor. • Waktu tidak langsung yang diperlukan untuk pemesanan dan penyerahan parts. • Ongkos untuk bahan perekat, grease, dsb. yang dipakai untuk pekerjaan servis. 16 1
  19. 19. 17 10.01.2014 Penjelasan FRT dengan menggunakan contoh (Contoh mungkin berbeda dari item yang tercantum) No. Referensi dari gambar part yang menunjukkan lokasi kerja untuk penggantian. FRT adalah singkatan dari Flat Rate Time menunjukkan waktu servis standard yang dibutuhkan untuk penggantian. LON adalah singkatan dari Labor Operation Number, yaitu klasiﬁkasi dari item servis dengan kode unit kerja. Kode kerja yang sama digunakan tidak tergantung dari model. Pengerjaan standard ditandai dengan kode 6 digit, dan pengerjaan tambahan ditandai dengan kode 7 digit. Menyatakan penggantian camshaft dan FRT4,5. Menyatakan bahwa FRT1,0 akan ditambahkan jika pekerjaan tambahan (penggantian rocker arm) dilakukan sehubungan dengan penggantian camshaft. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Menyatakan isi pekerjaan yang termasuk di dalam bagian yang diservis. Menyatakan No. referensi yang pekerjaan dan waktunya adalah sama dengan FRT4,5 untuk camshaft. (Daerah jangkauan aplikasi terbatas pada bagian-bagian yang diservis tanpa penentuan LON di dalam kelompok yang sama) Cara mencari bagian yang diservis dengan memakai contoh (penggantian camshaft) Buka ke halaman blok dimana gambar spare part camshaft diperlihatkan. Carilah gambar camshaft, dan carilah bagian yang diservis dan FRT yang sesuai dengan No. referensi. 7 1
  20. 20. 10.01.2014 Tanda penunjuk untuk pencantuman bagian-bagian yang diservis yang terdapat lanjutan pada halaman berikutnya Kelompok yang tidak ada penentuan FRT • Sistem kode LON 1 11 1 18 A a b c d e a) Kode golongan ......... Mesin b) Kode lokasi/fungsi ..... Bagian atas mesin c) Kode pekerjaan ......... Ganti d) Nomor urutan pekerjaan (Kode unit dapat diperlihatkan dengan abjad) ..................... camshaft (Tidak ada aturan kode tetap) e) Kode tambahan .........Ganti rocker arm (Tidak ada aturan kode tetap) Tanda yang diperlihatkan pada baris terakhir. 1 11 1 18 A a c a) Kode kategori dan klasiﬁkasi Kode Kategori 1 Mesin 2 Transmisi 3 Bahan bakar & Pembuangan gas 4 Rangka & Badan 5 Kemudi/Suspensi 6 Kelistrikan 7 Roda/Rem 8 Alat pengontrol/instrumen 9 - 0 - c) Kode pekerjaan dan klasiﬁkasi Kode Kategori pekerjaan 1 Ganti, Pelepasan/Pemasangan, Ganti 2 Overhaul 3 Setel, Balans 4 (Pekerjaan yang berhubungan dengan pengecatan: Lapisan-atas) 5 Test, Pemeriksaan/diagnosa, Pengukuran, Pemeriksaan 6 (Pekerjaan yang berhubungan dengan overhaul: Rebore = korter) 7 (Pekerjaan yang berhubungan dengan overhaul: Reseal = perapatan kembali) 8 (Resurface = Pembentukan kembali permukaan) 9 (Pekerjaan yang berhubungan dengan pengecatan: Reﬁnish = perhalus permukaan) 0 Perbaikan, Pembersihan, Pembuangan angin palsu TIDAK ADA INFORMASI........................... 18 1
  21. 21. 19 10.01.2014 Bagian utama yang diservis tanpa memakai spare parts (1) Pelepasan/Pemasangan, (2) Penyetelan, (3) Pemeriksaan/Pengukuran, (5) Pekerjaan lain E: Mesin, F: Rangka * PEKERJAAN LAIN SELAIN PENGGANTIAN PARTS (1) Pelepasan dan Pemasangan Set untuk konﬁgurasi dengan parts dilepaskan dari kendaraan. (2) Penyetelan LON 1101E5 3111D5 1101E6 E DESKRIPSI MEMIRINGKAN ASSY., MESIN - PELEPASAN/PEMASANGAN TERMASUK: Semua penyetelan yang diperlukan ASSY., THROTTLE BODY- PELEPASAN/PEMASANGAN PEMISAHAN CRANKCASE TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin FRT 2,1 1,2 3,6 (3) Pemeriksaan, Pengukuran LON 1115A0 6145A0 6105A0 E F DESKRIPSI TEKANAN KOMPRESSI - PENGUKURAN WAKTU PENGAPIAN - PEMERIKSAAN BATTERY - PEMERIKSAAN TINGGI PERMUKAAN ELECTROLYTE & PENGISIAN MUATAN LISTRIK FRT 0,1 0,2 0,2 LON 1130A1 7110A0 3115A3 3115A3 E F DESKRIPSI SARINGAN KASA OLI - PEMBERSIHAN REM DEPAN - PEMBUANGAN ANGIN PALSU REM DEPAN - PEMBUANGAN ANGIN PALSU PENGENALAN INISIALISASI ECM FRT 0,7 0,5 0,6 0,1 (5) Pekerjaan lain LON 3143A0 2123A0 6143A1 1113A0 6163A0 2133A0 7113A1 3113A3 E F DESKRIPSI PUTARAN STASIONER MESIN - PENYETELAN KOPLING-PENYETELAN BUSI-PENYETELAN/PEMBERSIHAN JARAK RENGGANG KLEP - PENYETELAN CATATAN: Untuk 1 kendaraan LAMPU DEPAN - MENGARAHKAN RANTAI RODA-PENYETELAN REM BELAKANG - PENYETELAN TIDAK TERMASUK : Penyetelan kanvas rem belakang CARAKERJAGAS - PENYETELAN FRT 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,6 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,6 1
  22. 22. 20 2 KELOMPOK MESIN 20.10.2013 CLUTCH CAMSHAFT/VALVE CAM CHAIN/TENSIONERCYLINDER HEAD LEFT CRANKCASE COVERSTARTING CLUTCH E-2 E-3 E-4 E-5 E-6 E-7 E-8 E-9 CYLINDER ONE WAY CLUTCH E-10 RIGHT CRANKCASE COVER
  23. 23. 21 2 KELOMPOK MESIN 20.10.2013 KICK STARTER SPINDLE THROTTLE BODYGEARSHIFT DRUM TRANSMISSIONCRANKSHAFT/PISTONCRANKCASE STARTER MOTOR OIL PUMPGENERATOR/FLYWHEELE-11 E-13 E-14 E-15 E-16 E-17 E-19 E-20 E-23
  24. 24. 22 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 HANDLE PIPE/HANDLE COVERFRONT BRAKE MASTER CYLINDER STEERING STEM FRONT FENDER METER SWITCH/CABLEHEADLIGHT FRONT BRAKE CALIPERFRONT FORK F-1 F-2 F-4 F-5 F-7 F-9 F-10 F-11 F-12
  25. 25. 23 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 REAR WHEEL(SPOKE) REAR WHEEL(CW) RR. BRAKE PANELREAR BRAKE CALIPER FRONT WHEEL(CW) REAR BRAKE MASTER CYLINDERFRONT WHEEL(SPOKE) SEAT/LUGGAGE BOXFUEL TANK F-14-20 F-14-40 F-15 F-17 F-18 F-19-10 F-19-40 F-21 F-23
  26. 26. 24 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 BODY COVER SWINGARM STEPPEDAL STAND AIR CLEANER EXHAUST MUFFLER REAR FENDERREAR CUSHION F-23-10 F-25 F-27 F-29 F-30 F-31 F-32 F-33 F-34
  27. 27. 25 3 KELOMPOK RANGKA 20.10.2013 REAR COMBINATION LIGHT FRAME BODY CAUTION LABEL BATTERY FRONT COVER/MAIN PIPE COVER MARK FRONT WINKER WIRE HARNESS TOOL F-35-10 F-38 F-48 F-36-10 F-39 F-49 F-37 F-44 F-50
  28. 28. CYLINDER HEAD 1 111106 HEAD, CYLINDER ........................... 2,2 .TERMASUK: Penyetelan dan skir klep 2 1111L9 GUIDE, INTAKE VALVE(SATU) ................ 2,2 .TERMASUK: Reaming .TERMASUK: Penyetelan dan skir klep 1111M0 GUIDE, EXHAUST VALVE(SATU) ............... 2,2 .TERMASUK: Reaming .TERMASUK: Penyetelan dan skir klep 1111M9 GUIDE, VALVE :UNTUK 1 KENDARAAN .......... 2,5 .TERMASUK: Reaming .TERMASUK: Penyetelan dan skir klep 5 111115 GASKET, CYLINDER HEAD .................... 1,3 6 (16) 1111D0 COVER, CYLINDER HEAD SIDE :LEFT ................................... 0,4 7 (18) 111175 TAPPET ADJUSTING COVER DAN/ATAU PACKING .. 0,4 .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit 8 111107 MANIFOLD, INTAKE ......................... 1,2 1 1220B-KYZ-710 HEAD COMP., CYLINDER ..................... 1 1 2 12204-KYZ-P00 GUIDE, VALVE(O.S.) ....................... 2 2 3 12206-KPL-900 CLIP, VALVE GUIDE ........................ 2 2 4 12211-KPH-900 PLATE, STOPPER ........................... 1 1 5 12251-KYZ-901 GASKET, CYLINDER HEAD .................... 1 1 6 12341-KYZ-900 COVER, L. CYLINDER HEAD SIDE ............. 1 1 7 12361-KPH-900 COVER, TAPPET ADJUSTING HOLE ............. 2 2 8 17110-KYZ-710 PIPE COMP., IN. .......................... 1 1 9 17120-KYZ-710 PLATE .................................... 1 1 10 98067-86881 PLUG, SPARK(CPR6EA-9)(NG) ................ 1 1 31917-K8H-902 PLUG, SPARK(CPR7EA-9)(NG) ................ (1) (1) 98067-86871 PLUG, SPARK(U20EPR9)(DS) ................. 1 1 31927-KPH-901 PLUG, SPARK(U22EPR9)(DS) ................. (1) (1) 11 36532-K41-N01 SENSOR, OXYGEN ........................... 1 1 12 36535-K41-N00 GUARD, OXYGEN SENSOR ..................... 1 1 13 90441-286-001 WASHER, SEALING, 8MM ..................... 3 3 14 90441-ME9-000 WASHER, SEALING, 8MM ..................... 1 1 15 90443-107-000 NUT, CAP, 8MM ............................ 4 4 90443-KTM-970 NUT, CAP, 8MM ............................ 4 4 16 91301-PH8-005 O-RING, 74.5X2.5(NO) ..................... 1 1 17 91304-KPH-700 O-RING, 29X2.4 ........................... 1 1 18 91372-KPH-900 O-RING, TAPPET ADJUSTING HOLE ............ 2 2 19 92900-08028-0E BOLT, STUD, 8X28 ......................... 2 2 20 95701-06012-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X12 ....................... 1 1 21 95701-06014-0 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X14 ....................... 1 1 E-2 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 26 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  29. 29. CYLINDER HEADE-2 22 95701-06025-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X25 ....................... 2 2 23 96001-06020-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X20 ...................... 6 6 24 96001-06090-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X90........................ 2 2 10 614130 PLUG, SPARK .............................. 0,1 11 617121 SENSOR, OXYGEN ........................... 0,5 2 10.01.2014 27 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  30. 30. CAMSHAFT/VALVE 1 12209-GB4-682 SEAL, VALVE STEM(AR) ..................... 2 2 2 14100-KYZ-900 CAMSHAFT COMP. ........................... 1 1 3 14430-KYZ-900 ARM COMP., IN. VALVE ROCKER .............. 1 1 4 14440-KYZ-901 ARM COMP., EX. VALVE ROCKER .............. 1 1 5 14451-KTC-900 SHAFT, IN. ROCKER ARM .................... 1 1 6 14452-KTC-900 SHAFT, EX. ROCKER ARM .................... 1 1 7 14711-KYZ-900 VALVE, IN. ............................... 1 1 8 14721-KPH-880 VALVE, EX. ............................... 1 1 9 14751-KYZ-900 SPRING, VALVE ............................ 2 2 10 14771-GB4-680 RETAINER, VALVE SPRING ................... 2 2 11 14775-KVY-901 SEAT, VALVE SPRING ....................... 2 2 12 14781-MA6-000 COTTER, VALVE ............................ 4 4 13 90012-KWB-600 SCREW, TAPPET ADJUSTING .................. 2 2 14 90206-001-000 NUT, TAPPET ADJUSTING .................... 2 2 15 91105-KYZ-901 BEARING, ROCKER ARM SHAFT ................ 2 2 16 1443B-KYZ-900 ARM ASSY., VALVE ROCKER IN................ 1 1 17 1443A-KYZ-900 ARM ASSY., VALVE ROCKER EX................ 1 1 E-3 2 111118 CAMSHAFT ................................. 0,9 .TERMASUK: Penyetelan klep 3 (5) 1111K8 ARM, INTAKE VALVE ROCKER(SATU) ........... 0,9 .TERMASUK: Penyetelan klep 4 (6) 1111K9 ARM, EXHAUST VALVE ROCKER(SATU) .......... 0,9 .TERMASUK: Penyetelan klep 1111L8 ARM, VALVE ROCKER :UNTUK 1 KENDARAAN ...................... 0,9 .TERMASUK: Penyetelan klep 7 1111N0 VALVE, INTAKE(SATU) ...................... 1,8 .TERMASUK: Skir klep 8 1111N1 VALVE, EXHAUST(SATU) ..................... 1,8 .TERMASUK: Skir klep 1111P0 VALVE :UNTUK 1 KENDARAAN ................. 2 .TERMASUK: Skir klep 9 (1,10,11,12) 1111P2 INTAKE VALVE SPRING DAN/ATAU STEM SEAL(SATU). 1,6 1111P3 EXHAUST VALVE SPRING DAN/ATAU STEM SEAL(SATU). 1,6 1111Q2 VALVE SPRING DAN/ATAU STEM SEAL :UNTUK 1 KENDARAAN ...................... 1,7 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 28 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  31. 31. CAM CHAIN/TENSIONER 1 14321-KYZ-900 SPROCKET, CAM(32T) ....................... 1 1 2 14401-KYZ-900 CHAIN, CAM(88LE-SH) ...................... 1 1 3 14500-K41-N00 ARM COMP., CAM CHAIN TENSIONER............ 1 1 4 14531-KYZ-900 COLLAR, CAM CHAIN TENSIONER .............. 1 1 5 14541-GB4-682 SPRING, CAM CHAIN TENSIONER .............. 1 1 6 14550-GB0-911 ROD COMP., TENSIONER PUSH ................ 1 1 14550-KRS-691 ROD COMP., TENSIONER PUSH(CENTRALIZE POWER) 1 1 7 14566-086-031 HEAD, CAM CHAIN TENSIONER PUSH............ 1 1 8 14610-K41-N01 ROLLER COMP., CAM CHAIN GUIDE ............ 1 1 9 14615-KFL-851 PIN, GUIDE ROLLER ........................ 1 1 10 14670-K41-N01 ROLLER COMP., CAM CHAIN GUIDE ............ 1 1 11 14675-KYZ-900 BOLT, CAM CHAIN GUIDE ROLLER ............. 1 1 12 90081-035-000 BOLT, SEALING, 14MM ...................... 1 1 13 90082-KWW-740 BOLT, WASHER, 8X22 ....................... 1 1 14 90404-KWB-600 WASHER, 8.5X26X2.3 ....................... 1 1 15 90463-ML7-000 WASHER, SEALING, 6.5MM ................... 1 1 16 90475-KWB-600 WASHER, 8MM .............................. 1 1 17 90544-KF0-000 WASHER, SEALING, 14MM .................... 1 1 18 95701-06018-01 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X18 ....................... 1 1 19 95701-08025-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 8X25 ....................... 1 1 20 1455A-KTL-6B0 PUSH ROD ASSY., TENSIONER................. 1 1 E-4 1 1111Q4 SPROCKET, CAM ............................ 0,7 2 110140 CHAIN, CAM ............................... 2,2 3 111151 ARM, CAM CHAIN TENSIONER ................. 1,0 6 1111Q3 ROD, CAM CHAIN TENSIONER PUSH ............ 0,2 8 1111G4 ROLLER, CAM CHAIN GUIDE .................. 1,4 10 1111J0 SPROCKET, CAM CHAIN GUIDE ................ 1,0 2 10.01.2014 29 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  32. 32. CYLINDER 1 12100-KYZ-710 CYLINDER COMP. ........................... 1 1 2 12191-KYZ-900 GASKET, CYLINDER ......................... 1 1 3 33750-KPH-702 SENSOR ASSY., THERMOSTAT OIL ............. 1 1 4 90443-MB0-000 WASHER, SEALING, 10MM .................... 1 1 5 94301-10120 DOWEL PIN, 10X12 ......................... 2 2 E-5 1 1111A5 CYLINDER ................................. 1,6 2 111102 GASKET, CYLINDER ......................... 1,5 3 617151 SENSOR, OIL TEMPERATURE .................. 0,4 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 30 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  33. 33. RIGHT CRANKCASE COVER 1 11331-KYZ-900 COVER COMP., R. CRANKCASE ................ 1 1 2 11346-KTR-940 CLAMPER A, OIL TEMP SENSOR................ 1 1 3 11370-KYZ-900 PROTECTOR COMP., R. COVER ................ 1 1 4 11394-KYZ-900 GASKET, R. CRANKCASE COVER ............... 1 1 5 15651-KVL-N00 GAUGE, OIL LEVEL ......................... 1 1 6 22810-KPH-900 LEVER COMP., CLUTCH ...................... 1 1 7 22820-K41-N00 PLATE COMP., CLUTCH CAM .................. 1 1 8 22825-046-001 SPRING, CAM PLATE SIDE ................... 1 1 9 22830-K41-N00 PLATE COMP., CLUTCH LIFTER ............... 1 1 10 22846-KPH-901 BOLT, CLUTCH ADJUSTING ................... 1 1 11 22850-KPH-900 PLATE COMP., BRAKE ....................... 1 1 12 22853-KPH-900 SPRING, BRAKE ............................ 1 1 13 22860-HB3-001 RETAINER COMP., BALL ..................... 1 1 14 90005-GHB-611 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X12 ....................... 3 3 15 90443-844-000 WASHER, THRUST, 8MM ...................... 1 1 16 90485-040-001 WASHER, 8MM .............................. 1 1 17 90605-166-720 CIRCLIP, 7MM ............................. 1 1 18 90702-KFM-901 DOWEL PIN, 8X12 .......................... 2 2 19 91007-K41-N01 BEARING, RADIAL BALL SPECIAL ............. 1 1 91007-KPH-901 ......................................... 1 1 20 91204-MC7-003 OIL SEAL, 16X28X7 ........................ 1 1 21 91303-001-010 O-RING, 8MM .............................. 1 1 22 91307-KRM-840 O-RING, 18X3 ............................. 1 1 23 94030-08000 NUT, HEX., 8MM ........................... 1 1 24 96001-06040-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X40 ....................... 10 10 25 1565A-KYZ-900 GAUGE ASSY., OIL LEVER.................... 1 1 E-6 1 110159 COVER, CRANKCASE :RIGHT .................. 0,9 CATATAN: Termasuk No. Ref. 19 3 1101N0 COVER, CRANKCASE OUTER :RIGHT ............ 0,1 4 110158 GASKET, CRANKCASE COVER :RIGHT ........... 0,7 6 (11) 2121A7 LEVER, CLUTCH ............................ 0,8 7 (8) 2121A9 PLATE, CLUTCH CAM ........................ 0,7 9 2121C5 PLATE, CLUTCH CAM LIFTER ................. 0,8 10 2121E3 SCREW, CLUTCH ADJUSTING .................. 0,8 19 1101V8 BEARING, CRANKSHAFT :CRANKCASE COVER SIDE ................... 0,9 20 112105 OIL SEAL, KICK STARTER SPINDLE ........... 0,8 2 10.01.2014 31 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  34. 34. 1 15431-KPH-900 COVER, OIL FILTER ........................ 1 1 2 15439-KWW-741 GASKET, OIL FILTER COVER(NC).............. 1 1 3 22530-KPH-900 WEIGHT SET, PRIMARY CLUTCH(FC) ........... 1 1 4 22606-GN5-911 SPRING, ONE WAY RETAINER.................. 6 6 5 22610-KYZ-901 PLATE COMP., PRIMARY DRIVE................ 1 1 6 22630-KYZ-901 INNER COMP., ONE-WAY CLUTCH .............. 1 1 7 22641-KYZ-901 SPRING, PRIMARY CLUTCH ................... 3 3 8 22642-KPH-901 WASHER, CLUTCH SIDE ...................... 1 1 9 22643-KPH-900 SPRING, SIDE FRICTION .................... 1 1 10 22644-KPH-901 PLATE, CLUTCH SIDE ....................... 1 1 11 22660-KYZ-901 OUTER ASSY., PRIMARY CLUTCH(FC)........... 1 1 12 22804-GB2-880 RUBBER, CLUTCH DAMPER .................... 3 3 13 23122-KPH-900 SUB GEAR(20T) ............................ 1 1 14 23123-KPH-900 RETAINER, SPRING(FC) ..................... 1 1 15 23124-KPH-900 SPRING, SUB GEAR ......................... 1 1 16 23125-GN5-910 PIN(FC) .................................. 1 1 17 9008A-KFL-850 BOLT, SPECIAL FLANGE, 5X8 ................ 3 3 18 90231-087-010 NUT, LOCK, 14MM .......................... 1 1 19 90401-GB2-000 WASHER, 30X45X0.8 ........................ 1 1 20 90431-GN5-910 WASHER, LOCK ............................. 1 1 21 90432-086-000 WASHER B, LOCK ........................... 1 1 22 90433-KWB-600 WASHER, 17X23X1.5(FC)..................... 1 1 23 90455-GB2-000 CIRCLIP, INTERNAL, 45MM .................. 1 1 24 90603-KPH-900 SET RING, 25MM ........................... 1 1 ONE WAY CLUTCHE-7 1 (2) 2121D8 COVER, OIL FILTER ........................ 0,8 3 (7) 2121A6 WEIGHT SET, CLUTCH ....................... 1,1 5 2121A2 PLATE, CLUTCH DRIVE ...................... 1,1 6 (4) 2121D7 INNER, ONE-WAY CLUTCH .................... 1,1 11 2121D9 OUTER, PRIMARY CLUTCH .................... 1,1 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 32 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  35. 35. ONE WAY CLUTCHE-7 25 90605-166-720 CIRCLIP, 7MM ............................. 3 3 26 91101-GB2-001 ROLLER, 5X8 .............................. 6 6 2 20.10.2013 33 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  36. 36. 1 22100-KYZ-901 OUTER COMP., CLUTCH(67T) ................. 1 1 2 22115-KPH-900 GUIDE, CLUTCH OUTER ...................... 1 1 3 22116-KPH-900 COLLAR, CLUTCH OUTER ..................... 1 1 4 22121-KPH-901 CENTER, CLUTCH ........................... 1 1 5 22201-KYZ-901 DISK, CLUTCH FRICTION .................... 3 3 6 22208-KYZ-901 DISK COMP., CLUTCH FRICTION .............. 1 1 7 22321-KE8-001 PLATE, CLUTCH ............................ 3 3 8 22350-KPH-900 PLATE, CLUTCH PRESSURE ................... 1 1 9 22361-KTM-950 PLATE, CLUTCH LIFTER ..................... 1 1 10 22401-K41-N01 SPRING, CLUTCH(FC) ....................... 6 6 11 22402-KYZ-901 SPRING, DRAG ............................. 3 3 12 90050-KPH-900 BOLT, SPECIAL FLANGE, 6X20 ............... 3 3 13 90231-KM7-702 NUT, LOCK, 14MM .......................... 1 1 14 90403-KPH-901 WASHER, THRUST, 17MM ..................... 1 1 15 90432-KPT-A00 WASHER, 14.2X26X3 ........................ 1 1 16 91008-KK6-013 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 16003 .............. 1 1 CLUTCHE-8 1 2121A0 OUTER, CLUTCH ............................ 1,1 4 212112 CENTER, CLUTCH ........................... 1,3 5 (6,7,11) 2121A1 DISC, CLUTCH FRICTION .................... 1,3 .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit atau lebih 8 2121A3 PLATE, CLUTCH PRESSURE ................... 1,3 9 2121A4 PLATE, CLUTCH LIFTER ..................... 1,3 10 212107 SPRING, CLUTCH ........................... 1,3 .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit atau lebih 16 2121B4 BEARING, CLUTCH LIFTER ................... 0,8 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 34 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  37. 37. STARTING CLUTCH 1 28110-K41-N00 GEAR, STARTER DRIVEN(57T) ................ 1 1 2 28120-KPH-701 CLUTCH ASSY., ONE WAY(EX) ............... 1 1 28120-KWB-921 CLUTCH ASSY., ONE WAY(MU)................. 1 1 3 28131-KYZ-901 GEAR, STARTER REDUCTION................... 1 1 4 28132-KPH-900 SHAFT, REDUCTION GEAR .................... 1 1 5 28133-KPH-900 COLLAR, STARTER REDUCTION ................ 1 1 6 9008A-413-780 BOLT, SOCKET, 6MM ........................ 6 6 7 91011-KWW-741 BEARING, NEEDLE, 21X27X18(NT)............. 1 1 E-9 1 (7) 612120 GEAR, STARTER DRIVEN ..................... 0,9 2 6121A2 CLUTCH, STARTING ONE WAY ................. 1,0 3 612125 GEAR, STARTER REDUCTION .................. 0,7 2 10.01.2014 35 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  38. 38. 1 11341-KYZ-900 COVER, L. CRANKCASE ...................... 1 1 2 11346-KTR-940 CLAMPER A, OIL TEMP SENSOR................ 2 2 3 11360-K41-N00 COVER COMP., L. RR. ...................... 1 1 4 11395-KPH-900 GASKET, L. CRANKCASE COVER ............... 1 1 5 90084-KCJ-670 CAP, A.C. GENERATOR ...................... 1 1 6 90087-KVL-N00 CAP, 30MM ................................ 1 1 7 90702-KFM-901 DOWEL PIN, 8X12 .......................... 2 2 8 91303-377-001 O-RING, 13.8X2.5 ......................... 1 1 9 91356-KWV-000 O-RING, 30MM ............................. 1 1 10 96001-06025-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X25 ....................... 2 2 11 96001-06028-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X28 ....................... 2 2 12 96001-06035-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X35 ....................... 6 6 LEFT CRANKCASE COVERE-10 1 1101A6 COVER, CRANKCASE :LEFT ................... 0,8 3 1101B0 COVER, CRANKCASE :LEFT REAR .............. 0,1 4 1101A3 GASKET, CRANKCASE COVER :LEFT ............ 0,7 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 36 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  39. 39. GENERATOR/FLYWHEEL 1 31110-K41-N01 FLYWHEEL COMP.(MB) ....................... 1 1 2 31110-K41-N02 FLYWHEEL COMP.(DS) ....................... 1 1 3 31120-K41-N01 STATOR COMP.(MB) ......................... 1 1 31120-K41-N02 STATOR COMP.(DS) ......................... 1 1 4 90439-KWZ-900 WASHER, 12X24X2.3 ........................ 1 1 5 94050-12001 NUT, FLANGE, 12MM ........................ 1 1 6 96001-06016-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X16 ....................... 2 2 7 96001-06022-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X22 ....................... 3 3 E-11 2 (1) 613105 ROTOR ATAU FLYWHEEL ...................... 1 3 6131A3 STATOR ................................... 1 2 10.01.2014 37 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  40. 40. 1 31200-KPH-881 MOTOR ASSY., STARTER ..................... 1 1 2 31201-KPH-881 BRUSH SET, TERMINAL ...................... 1 1 3 31204-KG8-004 SPRING, CARBON BRUSH ..................... 2 2 4 31205-KPH-881 BOLT, SETTING ............................ 2 2 5 31206-MBE-009 HOLDER, BRUSH ............................ 1 1 6 31207-MBE-009 RING ..................................... 2 2 7 32410-K41-N00 CABLE, STARTER MOTOR ..................... 1 1 8 32411-253-001 COVER, STARTER MOTOR TERMINAL ............ 1 1 9 90071-MB0-001 NUT-WASHER, 6MM .......................... 2 2 10 91309-425-004 O-RING, 24.4X3.1(AR) ..................... 1 1 11 91320-MB0-000 O-RING, 4X2 .............................. 3 3 12 95701-06025-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X25 ....................... 2 2 STARTER MOTORE-13 1 (10) 612105 MOTOR, STARTING .......................... 0,6 2 (4) 6121A4 TERMINAL, BRUSH(STARTER) ................. 0,8 5 6121A5 HOLDER, BRUSH(STARTER) ................... 0,8 7 612115 CABLE, STARTER MOTOR ..................... 0,4 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 38 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  41. 41. OIL PUMP 1 15100-KTM-D20 PUMP ASSY., OIL .......................... 1 1 2 15133-KTM-D20 GEAR, OIL PUMP DRIVEN(30T) ............... 1 1 3 15331-GF6-000 ROTOR, OIL PUMP INNER .................... 1 1 4 15332-GF6-000 ROTOR, OIL PUMP OUTER .................... 1 1 5 15421-KSP-910 SCREEN, OIL FILTER ....................... 1 1 6 90702-KFM-901 DOWEL PIN, 8X12 .......................... 2 2 7 91105-KTM-970 ROLLER, 4X23.8 ........................... 1 1 96220-40238 ......................................... 1 1 8 93301-05012-0J BOLT, HEX., 5X12 ......................... 2 2 9 94540-06018 E-RING, 6MM .............................. 1 1 10 95701-06035-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X35 ....................... 3 3 E-14 1 113105 PUMP ASSY., OIL .......................... 0,8 5 1131B5 SCREEN, OIL FILTER ....................... 0,7 2 10.01.2014 39 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  42. 42. 1 11101-KYZ-900 CRANKCASE COMP., R. ...................... 1 1 2 11133-KYZ-900 JET, OIL, 1.0MM .......................... 1 1 3 11201-KYZ-900 CRANKCASE COMP., L. ...................... 1 1 4 11215-KYZ-900 PLUG, BEARING PUSH ....................... 1 1 5 11216-KYZ-900 SPRING, BEARING PUSH ..................... 1 1 6 11218-KYZ-900 PLATE, OIL STOPPER ....................... 1 1 7 15761-K41-N00 TUBE, BREATHER ........................... 1 1 8 35759-K41-N01 CONTACT ASSY., CHANGE SWITCH ............. 1 1 9 90031-KPH-900 BOLT, CYLINDER STUD, 8X203 ............... 2 2 10 90031-KYZ-900 BOLT, STUD, 8X196 ........................ 2 2 11 90407-259-000 PACKING, DRAIN COCK, 12.5X20 ............. 1 1 12 91208-KPH-901 OIL SEAL, 11.6X24X10(AR) ................. 1 1 13 92800-12000 BOLT, DRAIN PLUG, 12MM ................... 1 1 14 94301-10120 DOWEL PIN, 10X12 ......................... 4 4 15 95002-80001 CLIP, TUBE(C12) .......................... 2 2 16 95701-060140 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X14 ....................... 1 1 17 95701-06018-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X18 ....................... 1 1 18 96001-06060-01 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X60 ....................... 11 11 19 1576A-K41-N00 TUBE ASSY., BREATHER...................... 1 1 CRANKCASEE-15 1 110120 CRANKCASE :RIGHT ......................... 4,7 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 3 110115 CRANKCASE :LEFT .......................... 4,0 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 1101A2 CRANKCASE :KEDUA-DUANYA .................. 5,0 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 8 615125 SWITCH, GEAR CHANGE ...................... 0,6 12 1101F9 OIL SEAL, GEARSHIFT SPINDLE .............. 1,4 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 40 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  43. 43. CRANKSHAFT/PISTON 1 13000-K41-N00 CRANKSHAFT COMP. ......................... 1 1 2 13011-KYZ-900 RING SET, PISTON(STD.)(TP) ............... 1 1 13021-KYZ-900 RING SET, PISTON(0.25)(TP) ............... (1) (1) 13031-KYZ-900 RING SET, PISTON(0.50)(TP) ............... (1) (1) 13041-KYZ-900 RING SET, PISTON(0.75)(TP) ............... (1) (1) 13051-KYZ-900 RING SET, PISTON(1.00)(TP) ............... (1) (1) 3 13101-K41-N00 PISTON(STD) .............................. 1 1 13102-K41-N00 PISTON(O.S. 0.25) ........................ (1) (1) 13103-K41-N00 PISTON(O.S. 0.50) ........................ (1) (1) 13104-K41-N00 PISTON(O.S. 0.75) ........................ (1) (1) 13105-K41-N00 PISTON(O.S. 1.00) ........................ (1) (1) 4 13111-087-001 PIN, PISTON .............................. 1 1 5 13115-GN5-911 CLIP, PISTON PIN, 13MM ................... 2 2 6 15341-KPH-900 GEAR, OIL PUMP DRIVE(19T) ................ 1 1 7 90741-003-010 KEY, WOODRUFF, 4MM ....................... 1 1 8 91001-KWW-A01 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 63/22(SK) .......... 1 1 9 94303-03051 DOWEL PIN, 3X5 ........................... 1 1 E-16 1 1101B5 CRANKSHAFT ............................... 4,4 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 3 (2,4,5) 111103 PISTON RING DAN/ATAU PISTON(SATU) ........ 1,7 6 1131B8 GEAR, OIL PUMP DRIVE ..................... 1,1 8 1101B7 BEARING, CRANKSHAFT :RIGHT ............... 4,3 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 2 10.01.2014 41 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  44. 44. 1 23211-KYZ-900 MAINSHAFT(14T) ........................... 1 1 2 23221-KYZ-900 COUNTERSHAFT ............................. 1 1 3 23415-KPH-901 BUSH, 15MM ............................... 1 1 4 23421-KYZ-900 GEAR, COUNTERSHAFT FIRST(35T) ............ 1 1 5 23431-KYZ-900 GEAR, MAINSHAFT SECOND(20T) .............. 1 1 6 23441-KYZ-900 GEAR, COUNTERSHAFT SECOND(31T)............ 1 1 7 23451-KYZ-900 GEAR, MAINSHAFT THIRD(20T) ............... 1 1 8 23461-KYZ-900 GEAR, COUNTERSHAFT THIRD(23T) ............ 1 1 9 23471-K41-N00 GEAR, MAINSHAFT FOURTH(26T) ............ 1 1 10 23481-K41-N00 GEAR, COUNTERSHAFT FOURTH(24T)............ 1 1 11 23801-KPH-900 SPROCKET, DRIVE(14T) ..................... 1 1 12 23802-GN5-911 PLATE, FIXING ............................ 1 1 13 23911-KPH-901 COLLAR, LOCK PLATE ....................... 1 1 14 24305-KPH-901 SPRING, CHANGE FRICTION .................. 1 1 15 24306-KPH-901 PLATE, DRUM LOCK ......................... 1 1 16 90412-187-001 WASHER, THRUST, 15MM ..................... 1 1 17 90412-KPH-901 WASHER, SPECIAL, 12X23 ................... 1 1 18 90441-KRM-840 PLATE, BEARING HOLDER .................... 2 2 19 90452-413-001 WASHER, THRUST, 20MM ..................... 1 1 20 90452-KGH-901 WASHER, SPECIAL, 12MM .................... 1 1 21 90461-115-001 WASHER, SPLINE, 17MM ..................... 2 2 22 90461-GB4-771 WASHER, SPLINE, 20X1.2 ................... 2 2 23 90601-KRM-840 CIRCLIP, 17MM ............................ 2 2 90602-KWW-B10 CIRCLIP, 17MM(OC) ........................ 2 2 24 90605-200-001 SET RING, 20MM ........................... 2 2 TRANSMISSIONE-17 1 (5,7,9) 210141 MAINSHAFT, TRANSMISSION .................. 3,8 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 210141A .Ganti countershaft Tambahkan ............ 0,2 2 (4,6,8,10) 210142 COUNTERSHAFT, TRANSMISSION ............... 3,8 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 210142A .Ganti mainshaft tambahkan ............... 0,2 11 213135 SPROCKET, DRIVE .......................... 0,3 28 2101C2 BEARING, MAINSHAFT :LEFT ................. 4,5 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 29 2101C8 BEARING, COUNTERSHAFT :RIGHT ............. 4,5 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 30 2101C5 BEARING, MAINSHAFT :RIGHT ................ 4,5 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 2101C6 BEARING, MAINSHAFT :KEDUA-DUANYA ......... 4,7 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin + 2101C7 BEARING, COUNTERSHAFT :LEFT .............. 4,5 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 42 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  45. 45. 25 91204-KPH-901 OIL SEAL, 17X30X5 ........................ 1 1 26 92101-06010 BOLT, HEX., 6X10 ......................... 2 2 27 95701-06014 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X14 ....................... 2 2 28 HB6001 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 6001 ............... 1 1 29 HB6201 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 6201 ............... 1 1 30 96100-62030-01 BEARING, RADIAL BALL, 6203 ............... 2 2 TRANSMISSIONE-17 +30 2101C9 BEARING, COUNTERSHAFT :KEDUA-DUANYA ...... 4,7 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 2101D4 BEARING, MAINSHAFT DAN COUNTERSHAFT :SEMUA ..................... 4,9 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 2 10.01.2014 43 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  46. 46. 1 24211-KPH-900 FORK, R. GEARSHIFT ....................... 1 1 2 24212-KPH-900 FORK, L. GEARSHIFT ....................... 1 1 3 24241-KPH-900 SHAFT, GEARSHIFT FORK .................... 1 1 4 24301-KPH-900 DRUM, GEARSHIFT .......................... 1 1 5 24410-KPH-900 PLATE COMP., GEARSHIFT DRUM .............. 1 1 6 24421-KPH-900 HOLDER, DRUM STOPPER ..................... 1 1 7 24430-KPH-901 STOPPER COMP., GEARSHIFT DRUM ............ 1 1 8 24435-KYZ-900 SPRING, SHIFT DRUM STOPPER ............... 1 1 9 24610-KPH-901 SPINDLE COMP., GEARSHIFT ................. 1 1 10 24630-K41-N00 ARM COMP., GEARSHIFT ..................... 1 1 11 24641-KPH-901 SPRING, GEARSHIFT ARM .................... 1 1 12 24651-KPH-900 SPRING, GEARSHIFT RETURN ................. 1 1 13 24652-KPH-900 PIN, SHIFT RETURN SPRING ................. 1 1 14 35751-KPH-900 CAP, CHANGE SWITCH CONTACT ............... 1 1 15 35752-KPH-901 SPRING, CHANGE SWITCH CONTACT ............ 1 1 16 90022-MG8-000 PIVOT, SHIFT DRUM STOPPER ARM ............ 1 1 17 90435-HB3-000 WASHER, 6.1MM ............................ 1 1 18 91111-KW7-900 ROLLER, 4X10.8 ........................... 5 5 19 96220-30085 ROLLER, 3X8.5 ............................ 2 2 20 96600-06016-00 BOLT, SOCKET, 6X16 ....................... 1 1 GEARSHIFT DRUME-19 1 (2) 210112 FORK, GEARSHIFT .......................... 3,8 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit 4 2101A9 DRUM, GEARSHIFT .......................... 3,8 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 5 2101D6 PLATE, GEARSHIFT DRUM STOPPER ............ 1,2 7 (8) 210125 STOPPER ATAU SPRING, SHIFT DRUM .......... 1,2 9 210122 SPINDLE, GEARSHIFT ....................... 1,3 10 (12) 210127 ARM, GEARSHIFT ........................... 1,3 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 44 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  47. 47. 1 28211-KYZ-900 PINION, KICK STARTER(27T) ................ 1 1 2 28221-KYZ-900 RATCHET, STARTER DRIVE(10T) .............. 1 1 3 28251-KYZ-900 SPINDLE, KICK STARTER(10T) ............... 1 1 4 28262-KPH-901 RETAINER, KICK SPRING .................... 1 1 5 28265-KPH-900 COLLAR, KICK RETAINER .................... 1 1 6 28271-KYZ-900 SPRING, FRICTION STARTER ................. 1 1 7 28281-KPH-900 SPRING, KICK RETURN ...................... 1 1 8 28282-KPH-900 COLLAR, KICK SPRING ...................... 1 1 9 90452-KYZ-900 WASHER, THRUST, .......................... 1 1 10 90454-KPH-900 WASHER, 25X20.2X1 ........................ 1 1 11 90605-200-001 SET RING, 20MM ........................... 2 2 KICK STARTER SPINDLEE-20 1 (2) 1121A0 PINION, KICK STARTER ..................... 3,7 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 3 1121A2 SPINDLE, KICK STARTER .................... 3,7 .TERMASUK: Penurunan dan pemasangan mesin 7 112103 SPRING, KICK STARTER RETURN .............. 0,8 2 10.01.2014 45 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  48. 48. 1 16016-K03-H11 SCREW SET ................................ 1 1 2 16075-KYZ-711 O-RING ................................... 1 1 3 16169-K18-901 STAY, WIRE ............................... 1 1 4 16400-K41-N01 BODY ASSY., THROTTLE(GQYFA A) ............ 1 1 5 16410-K41-N01 BODY SET ................................. 1 1 6 16450-K03-N31 INJECTOR ASSY., FUEL ..................... 1 1 7 16472-KPC-D51 RING, SEAL................................ 1 1 8 17560-KYZ-710 JOINT COMP., INJECTOR .................... 1 1 9 17650-K41-N01 HOSE COMP., FUEL FEED .................... 1 1 10 90301-473-003 NUT, U, 6MM(FU) .......................... 1 1 11 91301-GGL-J02 O-RING, 6.3X2.2 .......................... 1 1 12 93892-05012-18 SCREW-WASHER, 5X12 ....................... 1 1 13 95701-06028-01 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X28 ....................... 1 1 14 96001-06018-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X18 ....................... 2 2 THROTTLE BODYE-23 4 (2) 311132 BODY ASSY., THROTTLE ..................... 1,2 5 311130 BODY, THROTTLE ........................... 1,3 6 (7,8,11) 311145 INJECTOR, FUEL ........................... 1,1 9 310162 HOSE, FUEL FEED .......................... 0,8 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. 2 10.01.2014 46 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  49. 49. 1 32920-KZR-901 CORD, CLAMP .............................. 1 1 2 33110-K41-N01 HEADLIGHT UNIT(12V 25/25W) ............... 1 1 3 33113-K20-901 PIPE, CP ................................. 2 2 4 33115-KBA-830 NUT, ADJUST .............................. 1 1 5 33130-K41-N01 SOCKET COMP., HEADLIGHT .................. 1 1 6 34901-KVB-T01 BULB, HEADLIGHT(12V 25/25W)(ST) .......... 2 2 7 53209-GAH-000 CLIP, HEADLIGHT ......................... 2 2 8 90101-GJ6-000 BOLT, ADJUSTING .......................... 1 1 9 93901-34310 SCREW, TAPPING, 4X12 ..................... 1 1 10 33100-K41-N01 LIGHT ASSY., HEAD......................... 1 1 HEADLIGHTF-1 2 6161A7 HEADLIGHT UNIT ........................... 0,4 5 6161B1 SOCKET, HEADLIGHT ........................ 0,3 6 616118 BULB, HEADLIGHT .......................... 0,3 .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit 3 47 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  50. 50. 1 34908-GA7-701 BULB, WEDGE BASE(T10)(12V 3.4W)(NS) (TURN PILOT)............................. 2 2 34909-KVR-600 BULB, WEDGE BASE(T10)(12V 3.4W)(TS) (TURN PILOT)............................. 2 2 2 34908-KVE-900 BULB, WEDGE BASE(T10)(12V 1.7W)........... 9 9 34908-MB9-871 BULB, WEDGE BASE(T10)(12V 1.7W)........... 9 9 3 37121-ML7-671 CLAMP. ................................... 1 1 4 37200-K41-N01 SPEEDOMETER ASSY. ........................ 1 1 5 37210-K41-N01 SPEEDOMETER COMP. ........................ 1 1 6 37211-K41-N01 LENS ..................................... 1 1 7 37212-KYZ-901 CAP, BULB(BLUE) .......................... 2 2 8 37215-KS3-901 CLAMP .................................... 1 1 9 37220-K41-N01 CASE ASSY. ............................... 1 1 10 37224-K41-N01 SOCKET COMP. ............................. 1 1 11 37230-K41-N01 PLATE ASSY., REFLECTING .................. 1 1 12 37305-KE5-008 SCREW-WASHER, 3X22 ....................... 3 3 13 38301-GBG-911 RELAY COMP., WINKER(MB) .................. 1 1 14 38306-KJ6-740 SUSPENSION, WINKER RELAY ................. 1 1 15 44830-KWW-A82 CABLE ASSY., SPEEDOMETER ................. 1 1 16 90035-166-008 SCREW-WASHER, SPECIAL, 4X10 ............ 2 2 17 90109-MZ5-008 SCREW, TAPPING, 4X14 ..................... 2 2 18 91256-KK3-840 O-RING, 10X1.5 ........................... 1 1 19 93903-25310 SCREW, TAPPING, 5X16 ..................... 3 3 METERF-2 1 (2) 6161G3 BULB, METER .............................. 0,3 .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit atau lebih 4 8121A1 METER ASSY., COMBINATION ................. 0,7 5 8121A2 METER, COMBINATION ....................... 0,6 6 8121B7 LENS, METER .............................. 0,5 9 8121B3 CASE, METER .............................. 0,5 10 6161G4 SOCKET ASSY., METER BULB ................. 0,7 11 4131A3 PLATE, REFLECTING ........................ 0,5 13 6111C3 RELAY, WINKER ............................ 0,4 15 811160 CABLE, SPEEDOMETER ....................... 0,5 3 48 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  51. 51. SWITCH/CABLEF-4 1 17910-K41-N01 CABLE COMP. A, THROTTLE .................. 1 1 2 17914-K03-N30 SLIDER, THROTTLE CABLE ................... 1 1 3 17920-K41-N01 CABLE COMP. B, THROTTLE .................. 1 1 4 35160-KYZ-901 SWITCH UNIT, STARTER ..................... 1 1 5 35170-KYZ-901 SWITCH UNIT, DIMMER ...................... 1 1 6 35180-K03-N31 SWITCH UNIT, HORN(TD) .................... 1 1 7 35200-K03-N31 SWITCH UNIT, WINKER(TD) .................. 1 1 8 53140-K03-N30 GRIP COMP., THROTTLE ..................... 1 1 9 53166-KWB-600 GRIP, L. HANDLE .......................... 1 1 10 53167-K03-N30 HOUSING, FR. THROTTLE .................... 1 1 11 53168-K03-N30 HOUSING, RR. THROTTLE .................... 1 1 12 88113-KWW-A00 CAP, LOCK NUT ............................ 2 2 13 88210-KWW-A40 MIRROR COMP., R. ......................... 1 1 14 88220-KWW-A40 MIRROR COMP., L. ........................ 1 1 15 90314-KVR-600 NUT, LOCK ................................ 2 2 16 93500-05022-0G SCREW, PAN, 5X22 ......................... 2 2 17 88110-KWW-A40 MIRROR, ASSY., L. BACK ................... 1 1 18 88120-KWW-A40 MIRROR, ASSY., L. BACK ................... 1 1 1 (3) 811100 CABLE, THROTTLE .......................... 1,0 .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit 4 615116 SWITCH, STARTER .......................... 0,5 5 615117 SWITCH, DIMMER ........................... 0,5 6 6151A3 SWITCH, HORN ............................. 0,5 7 615118 SWITCH, WINKER ........................... 0,5 8 (2) 810150 GRIP, THROTTLE ........................... 1,0 9 8101C0 GRIP, HANDLE :LEFT ....................... 0,1 10 (11) 810155 HOUSING, THROTTLE ........................ 0,4 .CATATAN: Waktu sama untuk 2 unit 3 49 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  52. 52. 1 35340-MGS-D31 SWITCH ASSY., FR. STOP ................... 1 1 2 43513-KBP-882 CAP, MASTER CYLINDER ..................... 1 1 3 45126-K41-N01 HOSE COMP., FR. BRAKE(NR) ................ 1 1 4 45157-KWW-A00 CLAMPER B, BRAKE HOSE .................... 1 1 5 45504-410-004 BOOT COMP. ............................... 1 1 6 45510-K41-N01 CYLINDER SUB ASSY., FR. BRAKE MASTER(NS).. 1 1 7 45512-MA6-007 PROTECTOR ................................ 1 1 8 45517-GW0-751 HOLDER, MASTER CYLINDER .................. 1 1 9 45520-GW0-912 DIAPHRAGM ................................ 1 1 10 45521-GW0-913 PLATE, DIAPHRAGM ......................... 1 1 11 45530-KVY-911 CYLINDER SET, MASTER ..................... 1 1 12 53175-KYZ-900 LEVER, R. STEERING HANDLE ................ 1 1 13 90102-KGH-900 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X10 ....................... 1 1 14 90114-KGH-900 BOLT, HANDLE LEVER PIVOT ................. 1 1 15 90145-GAZ-981 BOLT, OIL, 10X22 ......................... 2 2 16 90545-300-000 WASHER, OIL BOLT ......................... 4 4 17 90651-MA5-672 CIRCLIP .................................. 1 1 18 93600-04012-1G SCREW, FLAT, 4X12 ........................ 1 1 19 93893-04012-17 SCREW-WASHER, 4X12 ....................... 1 1 20 94050-0600 NUT, FLANGE, 6MM ......................... 1 1 21 96001-06022-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X22 ....................... 2 2 FRONT BRAKE MASTER CYLINDERF-5 1 6151B2 SWITCH, FRONT STOP ....................... 0,3 3 7121A0 HOSE, FRONT BRAKE ........................ 0,8 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 6 712105 CYLINDER, FRONT BRAKE MASTER ............. 0,7 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 9 7121G6 DIAPHRAGM, FRONT BRAKE MASTER CYLINDER ................................ 0,3 11 7121G9 PISTON SET, FRONT BRAKE MASTER ........... 0,7 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 12 8101C7 LEVER, HANDLE :RIGHT ..................... 0,1 3 50 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  53. 53. 1 50613-KFL-851 RUBBER, MAIN STEP MOUNTING ............... 3 3 2 53100-K41-N00 PIPE COMP., STEERING HANDLE .............. 1 1 3 53104-K41-N00 WEIGHT B, STEERING HANDLE ................ 1 1 4 53104-KYJ-900 WEIGHT B, STEERING HANDLE ................ 1 1 5 53105-KPH-720 WEIGHT A, STEERING HANDLE ................ 2 2 6 53106-KR3-000 RUBBER A, HANDLE WEIGHT .................. 4 4 7 53108-KR3-770 RING, HANDLE WEIGHT SNAP ................. 2 2 8 53109-KPH-900 COLLAR, HANDLE MOUNTING .................. 3 3 9 53120-K41-N00 POST COMP., HANDLE ....................... 1 1 10 53205-K41-N00ZA COVER, FR. HANDLE ........................ 1 1 11 53206-K41-N00ZA COVER, RR. HANDLE *NHA30M* ......... DIGITAL SILVER METALLIC 1 1 12 53204-K41-N00ZA VISOR, SPEED METER *NH1* .............................. BLACK 1 1 13 64521-MN5-000 NUT, CLIP, 4MM ........................... 4 4 14 86150-GFC-901 EMBLEM, PRODUCT(MR) ...................... 1 1 86150-KTJ-C60 EMBLEM, PRODUCT(SH) ...................... 1 1 86150-KYS-940 EMBLEM, PRODUCT .......................... 1 1 15 90106-GN5-900 BOLT, FLANGE, 10X50 ...................... 1 1 16 90114-MG9-770 SCREW, PROTECTOR SETTING ................. 1 1 17 90191-KPP-900 SCREW, OVAL, 6X50 ........................ 2 2 18 90302-KWW-A00 NUT, SPRING, 4MM ......................... 2 2 19 90304-KGH-901 NUT, U, 10MM ............................. 1 1 20 90501-KPH-690 COLLAR A, HANDLE SETTING ................. 1 1 21 90505-KPH-880 COLLAR B, HANDLE SETTING ................. 1 1 HANDLE PIPE/HANDLE COVERF-7 2 810100 PIPE, STEERING HANDLE .................... 1,5 3 (7) 8101D7 WEIGHT B, HANDLE :RIGHT .................. 1,0 4 (7) 8101D6 WEIGHT B, HANDLE :LEFT ................... 0,2 8101D8 WEIGHT B, HANDLE :KEDUA-DUANYA ........... 1,2 9 5101C8 POST, HANDLE ............................. 1,2 10 4131B5 COVER, HANDLE :FRONT ..................... 0,4 11 4131B6 COVER, HANDLE :REAR ...................... 0,5 4131U1 COVER, HANDLE :KEDUA-DUANYA .............. 0,6 12 812102 VISOR, METER ............................. 0,2 3 51 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  54. 54. HANDLE PIPE/HANDLE COVERF-7 22 91509-GE2-760 SCREW, PAN, 5X11.5 ....................... 1 1 23 92101-08025-0H BOLT, HEX., 8X25 ......................... 3 3 24 93891-04016-08 SCREW-WASHER, 4X16 ....................... 4 4 25 93903-24310 SCREW, TAPPING, 4X12 ..................... 1 1 26 93903-24380 SCREW, TAPPING, 4X12 ..................... 4 4 27 53115-K41-N00 WEIGHT ASSY., HANDLE ..................... 1 1 28 53110-K41-N00 WEIGHT ASSY., HANDLE ..................... 1 1 3 52 10.01.2014 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  55. 55. 1 06530-GBG-B20 BALL SET, STEEL, #6X23 ................... 1 1 2 06531-GBG-B20 BALL SET, STEEL, #6X29 ................... 1 1 3 50301-GN5-902 RACE, STEERING TOP BALL .................. 1 1 4 50302-GN5-901 RACE, STEERING BOTTOM BALL ............... 1 1 5 50306-GN5-901 NUT, STEERING STEM LOCK .................. 1 1 7 53212-GN5-901 RACE, STEERING BOTTOM CONE ............... 1 1 8 53214-GN5-900 DUST SEAL, STEERING HEAD ................. 1 1 9 53216-GN5-830 WASHER, STEERING STEM NUT ................ 1 1 10 53219-KWW-A80 STEM SUB ASSY., STEERING ................. 1 1 11 53220-GN5-900 THREAD COMP., STEERING HEAD .............. 1 1 12 95801-10045-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 10X45 ...................... 4 4 13 06535-GN5-505 RACE, STEERING KIT ....................... 1 1 14 53200-KWW-A80 STEEM COMP., STEERING .................... 1 1 15 5320A-KWW-A80 STEEM COMP., STEERING ASSY. .............. 1 1 STEERING STEMF-9 3 (1) 5101A0 RACE, STEERING BALL :UPPER ............... 2,1 4 5101A1 RACE, STEERING BALL :LOWER ............... 2,3 5101C9 RACE, STEERING BALL :KEDUA-DUANYA ........ 2,3 7 (2,8) 5101B0 RACE, STEERING BOTTOM CONE ............... 2,3 10 510100 STEM ATAU SHAFT ASSY., STEERING .......... 2,1 11 5101B2 THREAD, STEERING HEAD TOP ................ 1,9 3 53 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  56. 56. 1 45156-KWW-A00 CLAMPER, BRAKE HOSE ...................... 1 1 2 45465-KYZ-900 GUIDE, SPEEDOMETER CABLE ................. 1 1 3 61100-K41-N00ZA FENDER A, FR. *R258* ....................... WINNING RED 1 1 61100-K41-N00ZC *NH1* .............................. BLACK 1 1 61100-K41-N00ZD *B210M* .............. VIVID BLUE METALLIC 1 1 61100-K41-N00ZB *NH341P* ............ PEARL FADELESS WHITE - 1 4 61200-KWW-640 FENDER B, FR. *NH1* .............................. BLACK 1 1 5 81312-KPH-900 COLLAR, FR. FENDER ....................... 2 2 6 90305-KWW-A00 NUT, CLIP, 6MM ........................... 1 1 7 90503-KBP-900 COLLAR, MAIN SIDE COVER .................. 3 3 8 96001-06014-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X14 ....................... 2 2 9 96001-06016-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X16 ....................... 2 2 10 96001-06025-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X25 ....................... 1 1 FRONT FENDERF-10 3 413103 FENDER A, FRONT .......................... 0,3 4 413104 FENDER B, FRONT .......................... 0,5 CATATAN: Tidak termasuk No. Ref. 7 3 54 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  57. 57. 1 51400-K41-N01 FORK ASSY., R. FR.(SW) ................... 1 - 51400-K07-971 FORK ASSY., R. FR.(SW) ................... - 1 2 51401-KWW-641 SPRING, FR. FORK(SW) ..................... 2 2 51401-KWW-662 SPRING, FR. FORK(CU)...................... 2 2 3 51410-KWW-641 PIPE COMP., FR. FORK(SW) ................. 2 2 51410-KWW-662 PIPE COMP., FR. FORK(CU) ................. 2 2 4 51412-GN5-901 SPRING, REBOUND(SW)....................... 2 2 51412-KWW-662 SPRING, REBOUND(CU)....................... 2 2 5 51412-KWB-601 RING, BACK UP ............................ 2 2 51413-KWW-662 RING, BACK UP(CU)......................... 2 2 6 51414-KWW-662 BUSH, GUIDE(CU)........................... 2 2 7 51420-K41-N01 CASE COMP., R. FR. BOTTOM(SW)............. 1 - 51420-KYZ-901 CASE COMP., R. FR. BOTTOM(SW)............. - 1 8 51425-GN5-901 SEAL, DUST(SW) ........................... 2 2 51425-KWW-662 SEAL, DUST(CU) ........................... 2 2 9 51437-KWB-601 RING, PISTON ............................. 2 2 51437-KWW-662 RING, PISTON(CU) ......................... 2 2 10 51454-KEV-881 SEAT B, SPRING ........................... 2 2 11 51454-KWW-662 BOLT, FR. FORK(CU) ....................... 2 2 12 51456-KPH-901 RING, STOPPER ............................ 2 2 13 51466-065-901 RING, OIL SEAL STOPPER(SW) ............... 2 2 51466-KWW-662 RING, OIL SEAL STOPPER(CU)................ 2 2 14 51470-KWW-662 PIPE, SEAT(CU) ........................... 2 2 51470-KWW-A01 PIPE, SEAT ............................... 2 2 15 51490-KGH-901 SEAL SET, FR. FORK(SW) ................... 2 2 51490-KWW-662 SEAL SET, FR. FORK(CU).................... 2 2 FRONT FORKF-11 1 5111C3 FORK ASSY., FRONT :RIGHT ................. 0,5 2 5111C5 SPRING, FRONT FORK :LEFT ................. 0,7 5111C6 SPRING, FRONT FORK :RIGHT ................ 0,7 5111C7 SPRING, FRONT FORK :KEDUA-DUANYA ......... 1,0 3 (4,9,14) 5111G2 PIPE, FRONT FORK :LEFT ................... 0,8 5111G3 PIPE, FRONT FORK :RIGHT .................. 0,8 5111G4 PIPE, FRONT FORK :KEDUA-DUANYA ........... 1,2 7 (6) 5111D2 CASE, BOTTOM :RIGHT ...................... 0,9 15 5111E7 SEAL SET, FRONT FORK :LEFT ............... 0,9 5111E8 SEAL SET, FRONT FORK :RIGHT .............. 0,9 5111E9 SEAL SET, FRONT FORK :KEDUA-DUANYA ....... 1,4 16 5111C2 FORK ASSY., FRONT :LEFT .................. 0,5 5111C4 FORK ASSY., FRONT :KEDUA-DUANYA .......... 0,6 17 (6) 5111D1 CASE, BOTTOM :LEFT ....................... 0,9 5111D3 CASE, BOTTOM :KEDUA-DUANYA ............... 1,4 3 55 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  58. 58. 16 51500-K41-N01 FORK ASSY., L. FR.(SW) ................... 1 - 51500-K07-971 FORK ASSY., L. FR.(SW) ................... - 1 17 51520-K41-N01 CASE COMP., L. FR. BOTTOM(SW) ............ 1 - 51520-KYZ-901 CASE COMP., L. FR. BOTTOM(SW) ............ - 1 18 90116-KV3-702 BOLT, SOCKET, 8MM(SW) .................... 2 2 19 90544-283-000 WASHER, SPECIAL, 8MM(SW) ................. 2 2 90544-KRF-H71 WASHER, SPECIAL, 8MM(CU) ................. 2 2 20 91356-GM0-003 O-RING, 15.8X2.4(SW) ..................... 2 2 91356-KWW-662 O-RING, 15.8X2.85(CU)..................... 2 2 FRONT FORKF-11 3 56 10.01.2014 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  59. 59. 1 06451-961-405 SEAL SET, PISTON ......................... 1 1 2 06455-KWB-601 PAD SET, FR. ............................. 1 1 3 43352-568-004 SCREW, BLEEDER(NI) ....................... 1 1 4 43353-461-772 CAP, BLEEDER ............................. 1 1 5 45111-MAJ-G42 RING, STOPPER ............................ 1 1 6 45131-GZ0-007 BOLT, PIN ................................ 1 1 7 45132-166-017 BOOT, PIN BUSH(NI) ....................... 1 1 8 45133-MA3-007 BOOT B ................................... 1 1 9 45208-KWB-601 SPRING, PAD .............................. 1 1 10 45215-KPH-951 PIN, HANGER .............................. 1 1 11 45216-166-007 WASHER, WAVE ............................. 1 1 12 45218-KWB-601 PISTON ................................... 1 1 13 45250-KWW-B11 CALIPER SUB ASSY., R. FR.(NI)............. 1 1 14 45290-KWB-601 BRACKET SUB ASSY., FR. ................... 1 1 15 90131-KPH-881 BOLT, TORX, 8X25 ......................... 2 2 FRONT BRAKE CALIPERF-12 2 711115 SHOE(PAD) SET, BRAKE :FRONT .............. 0,1 12 (1) 7111D1 PISTON, FRONT BRAKE CALIPER .............. 0,7 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 13 711130 CALIPER, FRONT BRAKE ..................... 0,6 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 14 7111G0 BRACKET, FRONT CALIPER ................... 0,2 3 57 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  60. 60. 2 44301-KWW-640 AXLE, FR. WHEEL .......................... 1 - 3 44311-KPH-900 COLLAR, FR. WHEEL SIDE ................... 1 - 4 44620-KPH-951 COLLAR, FR. AXLE DISTANCE ................ 1 - 5 44601-KWB-600 HUB, FR. *NH255M* ......... SHIMMER SILVER METALLIC 1 - 7 42701-030-008 RIM, FR. WHEEL ........................... 1 - 8 44711-KWB-922 TIRE, FR.(IR)(70/90-17 M/C 38P)........... 1 - 44711-KWW-010 TIRE, FR.(SR)(70/90-17 M/C 38P)........... 1 - 9 2251725017NR00 TUBE, TIRE(SR)(70/90-17 M/C) ............. 1 - 10 44800-KWW-650 BOX ASSY., SPEEDOMETER GEAR .............. 1 - 11 44806-KWB-600 GEAR, SPEEDOMETER(19T) ................... 1 - 12 45001-KWW-640 WASHER, SPEEDOMETER GEAR ................. 1 - 13 45251-KWB-602 DISK, FR. BRAKE(SS) ...................... 1 - 45251-KWB-921 DISK, FR. BRAKE(YT) ...................... 1 - 14 90105-KGH-901 BOLT, BRAKE DISK, 8X24 ................... 4 - 15 90306-KGH-902 NUT, U, 12MM(FJ) ......................... 1 - 16 91052-K03-N41 BEARING, RADIAL BALL(6201U L)(SK)......... 2 - 91052-K24-901 BEARING, RADIAL BALL(6201U L)(NK)......... 2 - 91052-K24-903 BEARING, RADIAL BALL(6201U L)(FK)......... 2 - 17 91251-KPH-901 DUST SEAL, 21X37X7(AR) ................... 1 - 18 91251-KWB-601 DUST SEAL, 42X54X7(AR) ................... 1 - 21 1111-183 SPOKE, SET ............................... 1 - FRONT WHEEL(SPOKE)F-14-20 2 (17) 710151 AXLE, FRONT WHEEL ........................ 0,2 5 (19) 710103 HUB, FRONT WHEEL ......................... 2,3 CATATAN: Termasuk No. Ref. 4,16,17,18 7 710109 RIM, WHEEL ............................... 2,2 8 (1) 710139 FRONT TIRE(SATU) ......................... 0,7 9 (1) 710140 TUBE, FRONT TIRE(SATU) ................... 0,7 10 710145 GEARBOX ASSY., SPEEDOMETER ............... 0,2 13 711120 DISC, FRONT BRAKE ........................ 0,3 16 710115 BEARING, FRONT WHEEL(SATU) ............... 0,4 710115G .Ganti 1 bearing tambahkan ............... 0,1 3 58 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  61. 61. 1 44301-KWW-640 AXLE, FR. WHEEL .......................... - 1 2 44311-KPH-900 COLLAR, FR. WHEEL SIDE ................... - 1 3 44620-KPH-951 COLLAR, FR. AXLE DISTANCE ................ - 1 4 44601-KWW-A1Z WHEEL, FR. *NH303M*........... MAT AXIS GRAY METALLIC - 1 5 44711-KWB-922 TIRE, FR.(IR)(70/90-17 M/C 38P)........... - 1 44711-KWW-010 TIRE, FR.(SR)(70/90-17 M/C 38P) .......... - 1 6 2251725017NR00 TUBE, TIRE(SR)(70/90-17 M/C) ............. - 1 7 44800-KWW-650 BOX ASSY., SPEEDOMETER GEAR .............. - 1 8 44806-KWB-600 GEAR, SPEEDOMETER(19T) ................... - 1 9 45001-KWW-640 WASHER, SPEEDOMETER GEAR ................. - 1 10 45251-KWB-602 DISK, FR. BRAKE(SS) ...................... - 1 45251-KWB-921 DISK, FR. BRAKE(YT) ...................... - 1 11 90105-KGH-901 BOLT, BRAKE DISK, 8X24 ................... - 4 12 90306-KGH-902 NUT, U, 12MM(FJ) ......................... - 1 13 91051-K03-N41 BEARING, RADIAL BALL,(6201UU L)(SK) ...... - 2 14 91251-KPH-901 DUST SEAL, 21X37X7(AR) ................... - 1 15 91251-KWB-601 DUST SEAL, 42X54X7(AR) ................... - 1 FRONT WHEEL(CW)F-14-40 1 (14) 710151 AXLE, FRONT WHEEL ........................ 0,2 4 7101D4 FRONT WHEEL .............................. 0,8 CATATAN: Termasuk No. Ref. 3,13,14,15 5 710139 FRONT TIRE(SATU) ......................... 0,7 6 710140 TUBE, FRONT TIRE(SATU) ................... 0,7 7 710145 GEARBOX ASSY., SPEEDOMETER ............... 0,2 10 711120 DISC, FRONT BRAKE ........................ 0,3 13 710115 BEARING, FRONT WHEEL(SATU) ............... 0,4 710115G .Ganti 1 bearing tambahkan ............... 0,1 3 59 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  62. 62. REAR BRAKE MASTER CYLINDERF-15 1 43155-KYZ-910 CLAMPER, RR. BRAKE HOSE .................. - 1 2 43156-KYZ-910 CLAMPER, RR. BRAKE HOSE .................. - 1 3 43310-K41-N11 HOSE COMP., RR. BRAKE .................... - 1 4 43503-MR8-006 CONNECTOR, MASTER CYLINDER ............... - 1 5 43504-MB2-007 BOOT COMP. ............................... - 1 6 43510-KYZ-911 CYLINDER SUB ASSY., RR. MASTER(NI)........ - 1 7 43511-KW7-882 CUP COMP., OIL(NI) ....................... - 1 8 43512-KYZ-911 HOSE COMP., MASTER CYLINDER .............. - 1 9 43513-KBP-882 CAP, MASTER CYLINDER ..................... - 1 10 43514-KS6-701 CLAMP, MASTER CYLINDER OIL HOSE........... - 2 11 43520-MJ6-315 PISTON SET, MASTER CYLINDER(NI)........... - 1 12 43530-KYZ-911 ROD COMP., PUSH .......................... - 1 13 45520-GW0-912 DIAPHRAGM ................................ - 1 14 45521-GW0-913 PLATE, DIAPHRAGM ......................... - 1 15 46182-MEL-D21 CIRCLIP .................................. - 1 16 46504-MT8-006 JOINT, BRAKE ROD ......................... - 1 17 90127-MFL-000 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X25 ....................... - 2 18 90145-GAZ-981 BOLT, OIL, 10X22 ......................... - 2 19 90545-300-000 WASHER, OIL BOLT ......................... - 4 20 91212-422-007 O-RING, 14.8X2.4 ......................... - 1 21 93600-04045-1G SCREW, FLAT, 4X45 ........................ - 2 22 93893-04012-17 SCREW-WASHER, 4X12 ....................... - 1 23 94002-08000-0S NUT, HEX., 8MM ........................... - 1 24 94201-20121 PIN, SPLIT, 2.0X12 ....................... - 1 3 712130 HOSE, REAR BRAKE ......................... 1,1 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 6 712125 CYLINDER, REAR BRAKE MASTER .............. 1,0 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 7 7121F6 CUP, REAR MASTER CYLINDER OIL ............ 0,7 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 8 7121C2 HOSE, REAR MASTER CYLINDER OIL CUP ..................................... 1,0 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem ........ 11 7121H0 PISTON SET, REAR BRAKE MASTER ............ 1,0 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 13 7121G7 DIAPHRAGM, REAR BRAKE MASTER CYLINDER ................................ 0,4 3 60 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  63. 63. REAR BRAKE MASTER CYLINDERF-15 25 94305-20103 PIN, SPRING, 2X10 ........................ - 1 26 95015-54002 PIN D, JOINT ............................. - 1 27 96001-06012-01 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X12 ....................... - 3 3 61 10.01.2014 No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  64. 64. 1 06435-KPP-901 PAD SET, RR. ............................. - 1 2 06451-MA7-405 SEAL SET, PISTON ......................... - 1 3 43107-MA7-007 PISTON ................................... - 1 4 43108-KSP-B51 SPRING, PAD(NI) .......................... - 1 5 43112-KTM-751 RETAINER ................................. - 1 6 43150-KYZ-911 CALIPER SUB ASSY., RR. ................... - 1 7 43190-KTM-751 BRACKET SUB ASSY., RR. ................... - 1 8 43215-KGH-902 PIN, HANGER .............................. - 1 9 43352-568-004 SCREW, BLEEDER(NI) ....................... - 1 10 43353-461-772 CAP, BLEEDER ............................ - 1 11 45111-MAJ-G42 RING, STOPPER ............................ - 1 12 45132-166-017 BOOT, PIN BUSH(NI) ....................... - 1 13 45133-MA3-007 BOOT B ................................... - 1 14 45203-MCC-007 PLUG, PIN ................................ - 1 REAR BRAKE CALIPERF-17 1 711140 SHOE(PAD) SET, BRAKE :REAR ............... 0,1 3 (2) 7111D5 PISTON, REAR BRAKE CALIPER ............... 1,1 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 6 711155 CALIPER, REAR BRAKE ...................... 1,0 .TERMASUK: Pengeluaran minyak rem 7 7111C1 BRACKET, REAR CALIPER .................... 0,4 3 62 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  65. 65. RR. BRAKE PANELF-18 1 43125-KPH-903 SHOE SET, BRAKE(NI) ...................... 1 - 2 42313-GBG-B20 COLLAR, RR. BRAKE PANEL SIDE ............ 1 - 3 43100-KWW-640ZD PANEL COMP., RR. BRAKE *NH255M* ......... SHIMMER SILVER METALLIC 1 - 4 43141-KTM-850 CAM, RR. BRAKE ........................... 1 - 5 43410-K41-N00 ARM, RR. BRAKE ........................... 1 - 6 43434-ME1-670 RUBBER, STOPPER ARM ...................... 1 - 7 45133-028-000 SPRING, BRAKE SHOE ....................... 2 - 8 45134-250-001 DUST SEAL, BRAKE CAM ..................... 1 - 9 45145-KFM-900 INDICATOR, FR. BRAKE ..................... 1 - 10 90301-KGH-901 NUT, U, 6MM(FJ) .......................... 1 - 11 90306-KGH-902 NUT, U, 12MM(FJ) ......................... 1 - 12 90505-425-000 WASHER, 8MM .............................. 1 - 13 92811-10001 BOLT A, BRAKE STOPPER .................... 1 - 14 94001-08000-0S NUT, HEX., 8MM ........................... 1 - 15 94201-20150 PIN, SPLIT, 2.0X15 ....................... 1 - 16 95701-06035-00 BOLT, FLANGE, 6X35 ....................... 1 - 1 7111R4 SHOE(PAD) SET, BRAKE(A) :REAR ............ 0,4 CATATAN: Termasuk No Ref. 7 3 7111A9 PANEL, REAR BRAKE ........................ 0,5 4 7111B4 CAM, BRAKE :REAR ......................... 0,5 5 7111C4 ARM, BRAKE :REAR ......................... 0,1 3 63 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  66. 66. 1 41241-KWB-601 DAMPER SET, WHEEL ........................ 1 - 2 41200-K41-N00 SPROCKET COMP., FINAL DRIVEN(39T) ........ 1 - 41200-K41-N11 SPROCKET COMP., FINAL DRIVEN(39T)(SS)..... 1 - 3 42301-KWW-640 AXLE, RR. WHEEL .......................... 1 - 4 42303-KWW-B60 SLEEVE, RR. WHEEL ........................ 1 - 5 42304-KFM-900 COLLAR, RR. WHEEL SIDE ................... 1 - 6 42615-K41-N00 FLANGE SUB ASSY., FINAL DRIVEN............ 1 - 7 42620-KFL-851 COLLAR, RR. AXLE DISTANCE ................ 1 - 8 42601-KPH-900 HUB, RR. *NH255M* ......... SHIMMER SILVER METALLIC 1 - 10 42653-001-004 O-RING, 40.5X3(ND)........................ 1 - 11 42701-383-703 RIM, RR. WHEEL(1.60X17) .................. 1 - 12 42711-KWB-922 TIRE, RR.(IR)(80/90-17 M/C 44P)........... 1 - 42711-KWW-010 TIRE, RR.(SR)(80/90-17 M/C 44P)........... 1 - 13 2751700000NR00 TUBE, TIRE(SR)(80/90-17 M/C) ............. 1 - 15 90128-KWB-600 BOLT, STUD, 8X18 ......................... 4 - 16 90309-KPH-971 NUT, U, 8MM(FJ) .......................... 4 - 17 91052-K03-N41 BEARING, RADIAL BALL(6201U L)............. 1 - 18 91053-K03-N41 BEARING, RADIAL BALL(6301U L)............. 1 - 19 91054-K03-N41 BEARING, RADIAL BALL(6203U L)............. 1 - 20 91251-KGH-902 DUST SEAL, 27X40X4.5(NO) ................. 1 - 91251-KPH-881 DUST SEAL, 27X40X4.5(AR) ................. 1 - 23 1110-159NS SPOKE SET................................. 1 - REAR WHEEL(SPOKE)F-19-10 1 (10) 710157 DAMPER, REAR WHEEL ....................... 0,3 2 7101A0 SPROCKET, FINAL DRIVEN ................... 0,4 3 (20) 710160 AXLE, REAR WHEEL ......................... 0,3 6 7101A5 FLANGE ASSY., FINAL DRIVEN ............... 0,4 8 710121 HUB, REAR WHEEL .......................... 2,4 CATATAN: Termasuk No. Ref. 7,10,17,18 11 710127 RIM, WHEEL :REAR ......................... 2,3 12 710142 REAR TIRE(SATU) .......................... 0,8 CATATAN: Termasuk No. Ref. 14 13 7101A7 TUBE, REAR TIRE(SATU) .................... 0,8 CATATAN: Termasuk No. Ref. 14 17 (18) 710133 BEARING, REAR WHEEL(SATU) ................ 0,5 710133G .Ganti 1 bearing tambahkan ............... 0,1 19 7101D1 BEARING, FINAL DRIVEN FLANGE ............. 0,5 3 64 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E
  67. 67. 1 41241-KW7-881 DAMPER SET, WHEEL ........................ - 1 2 41200-K41-N00 SPROCKET COMP., FINAL DRIVEN ............. - 1 41200-K41-N11 SPROCKET COMP., FINAL DRIVEN(39T)(SS) .... - 1 3 42301-KPG-T00 AXLE, RR. WHEEL .......................... - 1 4 42303-KBA-901 SLEEVE, RR. WHEEL ........................ - 1 5 42304-KFM-900 COLLAR, RR. WHEEL SIDE(L.)................ - 1 6 42313-KTM-750 COLLAR, R. RR. WHEEL SIDE ................ - 1 7 42615-K41-N10 FLANGE SUB ASSY., DRIVEN ................. - 1 8 42620-KW7-881 COLLAR, RR. AXLE DISTANCE ................ - 1 9 42601-KVL-N11 WHEEL, RR. *NH303M* .......... MAT AXIS GRAY METALLIC - 1 10 42653-001-004 O-RING, 40.5X3 ........................... - 1 11 42711-KWB-922 TIRE, RR.(IR)(80/90-17 M/C 44P)........... - 1 42711-KWW-010 TIRE, RR.(SR)(80/90-17 M/C 44P) .......... - 1 12 42712-KVR-961 TUBE, TIRE(SR)(80/90-17 M/C).............. - 1 2751700000NR00 TUBE, TIRE(IR)(80/90-17) ................. - 1 13 43351-KTM-N31 DISK, RR. BRAKE(YT) ...................... - 1 43351-KTM-N32 DISK, RR. BRAKE(SS) ...................... - 1 14 90105-KGH-901 BOLT, BRAKE DISK, 8X24 ................... - 4 15 90128-KFM-900 BOLT, STUD, 8X19.5 ....................... - 4 16 90306-KGH-902 NUT, U, 12MM(FJ) ......................... - 1 17 90309-KPH-971 NUT, U, 8MM(FJ) .......................... - 4 18 90504-KW7-901 WASHER, RR. AXLE(12MM) ................... - 2 19 90753-051-003 OIL SEAL, 26X37X6(AR) .................... - 1 90753-051-005 OIL SEAL, 26X37X6(NO) .................... - 1 REAR WHEEL(CW)F-19-40 1 (10) 710157 DAMPER, REAR WHEEL ....................... 0,3 2 7101A0 SPROCKET, FINAL DRIVEN ................... 0,4 3 (19) 710160 AXLE, REAR WHEEL ......................... 0,3 7 7101A5 FLANGE ASSY., FINAL DRIVEN ............... 0,4 9 7101G6 REAR WHEEL(A) ............................ 0,9 CATATAN: Termasuk No. Ref 19,20,8,10 11 710142 REAR TIRE(SATU) .......................... 0,8 12 7101A7 TUBE, REAR TIRE(SATU) .................... 0,8 13 711145 DISC, REAR BRAKE ......................... 0,4 20 710133 BEARING, REAR WHEEL(SATU) ................ 0,5 710133G .Ganti 1 bearing tambahkan ............... 0,1 21 7101D1 BEARING, FINAL DRIVEN FLANGE ............. 0,5 3 65 10.01.2014 No. Ref. L.O.N. (Nomor ref. relatif) Deskripsi F.R.T. No. Ref. No. Part Deskripsi No. Seri Kode Parts Catalog JUMLAH SUPRAX125PGM-FI(AFX125) SPOKE (SF) CW (CRF) E E

×