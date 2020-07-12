Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN BARINAS ESCUELA DE ARQUITECTURA COLEGIO DE INGENIEROS DE VENEZUELA Nura Chalghin. C.I: 26.458.881 Emily Molina. C.I: 25.460.410 Skarle Yeraldo. C.I:26.438.882 Ética y Deontología Profesional Barinas, Julio 2020.
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION Venezuela ha sido un país donde la ingeniería ha dado muy buenos frutos, el auténtico nacimiento de la enseñanza formal, institucionalizada y permanente para esta área profesional en el país ha desarrollado en él entidades de gran valor para su crecimiento. Se crea el Colegio de ingenieros en Venezuela, el cual desde su origen es una asociación cívica, de apoyo al Estado y la Nación, especialmente para las obras públicas que se emprendieron en todo el país desde el fin de la guerra federal y hasta muy avanzado el siglo XX Fomentar el progreso de la cultura, de la ciencia y de la técnica; en especial, prestando su concurso para el mejoramiento de los planes de estudio y el adecuado funcionamiento de facultades, escuelas y de institutos de enseñanza especializada y de investigación y propiciando su creación cuando responda a una legítima necesidad social, el colegio de ingenieros y sus sedes en el país es la organización que acoge a los profesionales especializados en esta rama para su una mayor agrupación.
  3. 3. COLEGIO DE INGENIEROS DE VENEZUELA El Colegio de Ingenieros de Venezuela se instala el 28 de Octubre de 1861 en caracas. Ubicando la institución principal en la ciudad capital y adscritos 30 centros regionales en 21 de las 24 entidades federales del país que ejercen su representación en las respectivas jurisdicciones. Desde ese entonces, el CIV ha jugado papel preponderante en la historia del país y ha contribuido enormemente con todas las tareas en el proceso de desarrollo venezolano. Cada sede existe en el país brinda oportunidades de sociedad para engrandecer el grupo de la instituciones, solo que para ser miembro de esta se debe contar con la profesionalidad de Ingeniera y sus ramas o Arquitectura, procurando así que los miembros y sus familiares gocen de un nivel de vida decoroso y estable, arbitrando normas y medios eficaces de seguridad y previsión social. Hoy por hoy tiene a más de 330 mil afiliados en todo el país. El Colegio de Ingenieros de Venezuela posee una gloriosa tradición que se remonta a los años de la Independencia y su más alto exponente es el Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho, Antonio José de Sucre, y el cuerpo de ingenieros militares que con él abrazaron la causa republicana y tuvieron muy destacada actuación en el proceso de liberación de Venezuela y otros países del Sur. Formado sobre la base de un espacio válido para el desarrollo y crecimiento integral de los profesionales, donde prevalezca el espíritu de solidaridad, que garantice la pulcritud en lo administrativo. Cuerpo moral de carácter público, tiene personalidad jurídica y patrimonio propio, con todos los derechos, obligaciones, poderes y atribuciones que le señala la ley; fundamentado en una vocación promotora enfocada en la creación de una matriz de opinión sobre los temas más sensibles del país, consolidándose como el catalizador fundamental en el proceso de desarrollo económico y social, realizándolo bajo el signo de la especialización, permitiendo el surgimiento de un estado promotor, estudioso, incansable de oportunidades, el cual fortalezca su propia acción en las materias de educación salud y justicia.
  4. 4. Los Colegio de Ingenieros en Venezuela tienen como fines principales ser guardián de interés público y asesor del Estado en los asuntos de su competencia, fomentar el progreso de la ciencia y de la técnica, vigilar el ejercicio profesional y velar por los intereses generales de las profesiones que agrupa en su seno y en especial por la dignidad, los derechos y el mejoramiento de sus miembros y no desarrollar actividades de carácter político, partidista o religioso, ni asumir actitudes de la índole expresada. En su estructura el colegio de ingenieros cuenta con una Asamblea, una Junta Directiva, un Tribunal Disciplinario y un Consejo Electoral, encargados de reforzar presencia en el movimiento tecnológico nacional, creando centros de estudios, dedicados al desarrollo de temas de interés nacional, concertando planes presupuestarios integrados a nivel nacional, en los que se practique la solidaridad como medio para superar las situaciones deficitarias presentes en diversas regiones, a fin de implantar las medidas que garanticen la preservación del patrimonio de los agremiados.
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES El Colegio de Ingenieros como agrupación gremial, retomando su carácter científico, académico y cívico, es una tarea que compromete al espíritu de la ingeniería y los ingenieros venezolanos y hace honra a la tradición de esta profesión. Impulsa los conceptos básicos que regirán el desempeño del nuevo gremio, mediante el diseño y elaboración de una propuesta sobre la nueva Ley de Ejercicio de la Ingeniería y sus Reglamentos. Como resultado de la instalación del Colegio de Ingenieros de Venezuela, cada 28 de octubre se conmemora el día del ingeniero en Venezuela .
