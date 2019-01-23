Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Genética e hereditariedade Hereditariedade — Conjunto de processos biológicos que asseguram a transmissão das caracterís...
2 Genética — Ramo da Biologia que estuda a forma como são transmitidas as características hereditárias de geração em geraç...
3 A descoberta da forma como são transmitidas as características ou caracteres hereditários ao longo das gerações deve-se ...
4
5 Flor púrpura Flor branca Ervilha lisa Ervilha rugosa Ervilha amarela Ervilha verde Mendel compreendeu que cada indivíduo...
6 Dominante Recessivo Resultados 100% Pp 100% Púrpura P p P p P p P p P p P p P p Na 2.ª geração, o fator recessivo voltav...
7 Dominante Recessivo P p P p P P p P p p p P P p Resultados 25% ou ¼ PP 50% ou ½ Pp 25% ou ½ pp 75% Púrpura 25% Branca Cr...
8 Localização do material genético Célula Núcleo Cromossoma Proteína ADN No ser humano, a informação genética responsável ...
9 O ADN é uma molécula em forma de dupla hélice, constituída por duas cadeias de nucleótidos. Uma única molécula de ADN po...
10 Cada espécie é caracterizada por um conjunto de cromossomas, com um dado tamanho e forma, existente no núcleo da célula...
11 46, XX O sexo feminino é determinado pela existência de dois cromossomas X (XX). 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16...
12 Transmissão de características hereditárias Alelos — Genes com informação genética para a mesma característica, um com ...
13 Genótipo Fenótipo Homozigótico dominante Heterozigótico Homozigótico recessivo Púrpura Púrpura Branco Na reprodução sex...
14 A transmissão de características hereditárias numa família pode ser analisada construindo uma árvore genealógica Árvore...
15 N – alelo normal n – alelo albino Nn Nn nn nn nn Nn Nn Nn Nn Casamento Albinos Normais Indivíduos do sexo masculino Ind...
16 Transmissão dos grupos sanguíneos O gene que determina os grupos sanguíneos possui três alelos diferentes: IA, IB e i. ...
17 Hereditariedade ligada aos cromossomas sexuais Thomas Morgan foi um cientista que desenvolveu a investigação genétic...
18 Fêmea de olhos vermelhos X Macho de olhos brancos Fêmea de olhos brancos X Macho de olhos vermelhos Resultados 50% Fême...
19 Com estas experiências, Morgan demonstrou que o sexo dos progenitores pode interferir na transmissão hereditária de cer...
20 Diversidade genética A diversidade genética é a totalidade da informação contida em todos os indivíduos de uma determin...
21 Gene para cor verde Gene para cor castanha Gene para pele lisa Gene para pele manchada Célula Célula A variabilidade ge...
22 Na reprodução sexuada, a variabilidade genética assegura a diversidade intraespecífica e resulta, essencialmente, da se...
23 + + + + União aleatória dos gâmetas — Durante a fecundação, a união dos gâmetas faz-se ao acaso, pois é o acaso que det...
24 Os testes de ADN permitem excluir a paternidade e auxiliar na identificação de suspeitos de determinados crimes. Arroz ...
25 O arroz dourado é uma planta geneticamente modificada que contém o elemento betacaroteno, que é convertido no organismo...
26 Áreas de cultivo com plantas geneticamente modificadas em Portugal Fonte: REA 2014 Em 2013, a área ocupada em Portugal ...
27 Possibilidade de as ervas daninhas se tornarem resistentes a certos herbicidas, por transferência dos genes das plantas...
28 Através da clonagem é possível obter organismos geneticamente idênticos, os clones. É uma técnica laboratorial que perm...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

9º 4.1

18 views

Published on

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

9º 4.1

  1. 1. 1 Genética e hereditariedade Hereditariedade — Conjunto de processos biológicos que asseguram a transmissão das características genéticas de pais para filhos através da reprodução.
  2. 2. 2 Genética — Ramo da Biologia que estuda a forma como são transmitidas as características hereditárias de geração em geração. Projeto ENCODE – Função do DNA-lixo (2012) Criação de DNA e de bactéria artificial (2007)) Conclusão do Projeto Genoma Humano (2003) Milho transgénico (1999) Primeiro mamífero clonado (Dolly) (1997) Primeiro genoma bacteriano sequenciado (1995) Primeira terapia genética bem-sucedida (1990) Insulina produzida por engenharia genética (1982) Primeira bactéria transgénica (1973) Watson e Crick – Estrutura da molécula de DNA (1953) Thomas Morgan – Hereditariedade ligada ao sexo (1926) Gregor Mendel - Leis da hereditariedade (1869)A A B B C C D D E E F F G G H H I I J J K K L L
  3. 3. 3 A descoberta da forma como são transmitidas as características ou caracteres hereditários ao longo das gerações deve-se a um monge austríaco, Gregor Mendel (1822-1884). Mendel realizou diversos cruzamentos com ervilheiras, uma das plantas existentes nos jardins do seu mosteiro. Escolhia uma característica, como a cor da flor, a cor da ervilha ou a forma da ervilha, e estudava a sua transmissão de geração em geração.
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5 Flor púrpura Flor branca Ervilha lisa Ervilha rugosa Ervilha amarela Ervilha verde Mendel compreendeu que cada indivíduo era portador de dois fatores para cada característica hereditária e que os fatores podiam ser passados dos progenitores para os seus descendentes. P Progenitores No cruzamento parental, Mendel cruzava linhas puras – plantas com os dois fatores iguais para a mesma característica. F1 1.ª geração X cruzamento Na 1.ª geração, apenas um dos fatores se manifestava – fator dominante. O que não se manifestava era o fator recessivo.
  6. 6. 6 Dominante Recessivo Resultados 100% Pp 100% Púrpura P p P p P p P p P p P p P p Na 2.ª geração, o fator recessivo voltava a manifestar-se quando os dois fatores eram iguais e recessivos. F2 2.ª geração X cruzamento F1 1.ª geração
  7. 7. 7 Dominante Recessivo P p P p P P p P p p p P P p Resultados 25% ou ¼ PP 50% ou ½ Pp 25% ou ½ pp 75% Púrpura 25% Branca Cromossomas e genes
  8. 8. 8 Localização do material genético Célula Núcleo Cromossoma Proteína ADN No ser humano, a informação genética responsável pelas características que o indivíduo manifesta está contida no núcleo.
  9. 9. 9 O ADN é uma molécula em forma de dupla hélice, constituída por duas cadeias de nucleótidos. Uma única molécula de ADN possui vários genes e, uma vez enrolada sobre si própria e ligada a proteínas, forma um cromossoma. Gene — Unidade fundamental da hereditariedade. Um gene corresponde a um segmento da molécula de ADN (ácido desoxirribonucleico).
  10. 10. 10 Cada espécie é caracterizada por um conjunto de cromossomas, com um dado tamanho e forma, existente no núcleo da célula. Chama-se a este conjunto de cromossomas (específicos para cada espécie) o cariótipo. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 A espécie humana tem 23 pares de cromossomas, sendo 22 pares de autossomas, comuns a ambos os géneros, e um par de cromossomas sexuais ou heterossomas. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23
  11. 11. 11 46, XX O sexo feminino é determinado pela existência de dois cromossomas X (XX). 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 46, XY O sexo masculino é determinado pela existência de um cromossoma X associado a um cromossoma Y (XY). 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23
  12. 12. 12 Transmissão de características hereditárias Alelos — Genes com informação genética para a mesma característica, um com origem no progenitor masculino e outro no progenitor feminino. Cromossomas homólogos — Cromossomas de cada par que apresentam os alelos das mesmas características. Alelos Cromossomas homólogos Genótipo — Conjunto dos genes de um indivíduo. Fenótipo — Aparência do indivíduo. Refere-se às características observáveis (anatómicas, fisiológicas e morfológicas).
  13. 13. 13 Genótipo Fenótipo Homozigótico dominante Heterozigótico Homozigótico recessivo Púrpura Púrpura Branco Na reprodução sexuada, cada gâmeta transporta um alelo de cada gene, pelo que, no ovo, ficam reunidos os dois alelos determinantes da característica em causa. Espermatozoide Oócito Zigoto
  14. 14. 14 A transmissão de características hereditárias numa família pode ser analisada construindo uma árvore genealógica Árvore genealógica — Esquema onde se representam, através de uma simbologia própria, as várias gerações de uma dada família. Os símbolos, normalmente, são universalmente aceites, facilitando a interpretação dos esquemas por pessoas diferentes. Homem normal Mulher normal Homem afetado Mulher afetada Casamento Casamento consanguíneo Descendência Gémeos verdadeiros Gémeos falsos Falecido
  15. 15. 15 N – alelo normal n – alelo albino Nn Nn nn nn nn Nn Nn Nn Nn Casamento Albinos Normais Indivíduos do sexo masculino Indivíduos do sexo feminino Progenitores não albinos originarem descendentes com albinismo permite concluir que o albinismo é determinado por um alelo recessivo. Assim, os albinos são homozigóticos para o alelo n, possuindo o genótipo nn, enquanto os indivíduos normais podem ter genótipo NN ou Nn. A transmissão do albinismo é autossómica recessiva. Alelos múltiplos
  16. 16. 16 Transmissão dos grupos sanguíneos O gene que determina os grupos sanguíneos possui três alelos diferentes: IA, IB e i. Genótipo Fenótipo IAIA IAi IBIB IBi Grupo sanguíneo A Grupo sanguíneo B IAIB ii Grupo sanguíneo AB Grupo sanguíneo 0 (zero) Pode, então, deduzir-se que: • o alelo IA é dominante sobre o alelo i; • o alelo IB é dominante sobre o alelo i; • o alelo i é recessivo; • os alelos IA e IB expressam-se igualmente no fenótipo – são codominantes. Analisa esta árvore genealógica onde estão representados os grupos sanguíneos dos elementos de uma família ao longo de três gerações: AB 0 A B0 A 0 ? Ana Maria MadalenaRui Pedro João Diogo I II III Tiago ii IAi IAi IBi ii IAIB ii Vamos determinar os seus genótipos: - O genótipo da Maria é IAi porque ela tem um filho com grupo sanguíneo zero; - Os genótipos do Tiago e da Madalena são, respetivamente, IAi e IBi, uma vez que têm um filho com grupo sanguíneo zero ; - O genótipo da Ana é IAIB. Os alelos IA e IB são codominantes; - O genótipo do Rui, do Pedro e do João é ii porque possuem grupo sanguíneo zero e o alelo i é recessivo; Qual é o genótipo do Diogo? Pedro Ana ½ i ½ i ½ IA ¼ IAi ¼ IAi ½ IB ¼ IBi ¼ IBi O Diogo tem 50% de probabilidade de pertencer ao grupo sanguíneo A (com genótipo IAi) e 50% de probabilidade de pertencer ao grupo sanguíneo B (com genótipo IBi).
  17. 17. 17 Hereditariedade ligada aos cromossomas sexuais Thomas Morgan foi um cientista que desenvolveu a investigação genética utilizando a mosca-da-fruta (Drosophila melanogaster), um pequeno inseto muito frequente nos frutos maduros.
  18. 18. 18 Fêmea de olhos vermelhos X Macho de olhos brancos Fêmea de olhos brancos X Macho de olhos vermelhos Resultados 50% Fêmeas de olhos vermelhos 50% Machos de olhos vermelhos Resultados 50% Fêmeas de olhos vermelhos 50% Machos de olhos brancos Fêmea de olhos vermelhos X Macho de olhos vermelhos Fêmea de olhos vermelhos X Macho de olhos brancos Resultados 50% Fêmeas de olhos vermelhos 25% Machos de olhos vermelhos 25% Machos de olhos brancos Resultados 25% Fêmeas de olhos vermelhos 25% Fêmeas de olhos brancos 25% Machos de olhos vermelhos 25% Machos de brancos
  19. 19. 19 Com estas experiências, Morgan demonstrou que o sexo dos progenitores pode interferir na transmissão hereditária de certas características. Trata-se, assim, de uma característica ligada ao sexo. Nos homens, contrariamente ao que acontece nas mulheres, um alelo presente no cromossoma X manifesta-se sempre no fenótipo, já que não existe um alelo correspondente no cromossoma Y. Por esta razão, as características recessivas ligadas ao cromossoma X afetam muito mais homens do que mulheres. Indivíduos com visão normal N – alelo normal XNY XnY XnY XnY XNY XNY XNY XNY XNY XNXn XNXn XNXn Indivíduos com daltonismo n – alelo que determina o daltonismo - O genótipo dos indivíduos 1, 4, 5, 6, 8 e 13 é XNY, uma vez que apresentam visão normal; - O genótipo dos indivíduos 9, 11 e 15 é XnY, uma vez que são daltónicos; - O genótipo dos indivíduos 3, 7 e 12 é XNXn uma vez que não são daltónicas mas têm um filho daltónico a quem transmitiram o alelo afetado. O daltonismo é uma característica recessiva ligada ao cromossoma X. Um homem daltónico apenas transmite o alelo afetado às suas filhas, já que aos seus filhos transmite o cromossoma Y. Os indivíduos daltónicos receberam o alelo afetado das suas mães, pelo que estas são portadoras.
  20. 20. 20 Diversidade genética A diversidade genética é a totalidade da informação contida em todos os indivíduos de uma determinada espécie. Gene para cor verde Gene para cor castanha Gene para pele lisa Gene para pele manchada Célula Célula
  21. 21. 21 Gene para cor verde Gene para cor castanha Gene para pele lisa Gene para pele manchada Célula Célula A variabilidade genética é a medida das diferenças na composição genética (variações dos genes) entre indivíduos de uma população. Reprodução sexuada e diversidade intraespecífica
  22. 22. 22 Na reprodução sexuada, a variabilidade genética assegura a diversidade intraespecífica e resulta, essencialmente, da separação aleatória dos cromossomas homólogos e da união aleatória dos gâmetas. Separação aleatória dos cromossomas homólogos — Os cromossomas homólogos separam-se na gametogénese, dando origem a gâmetas (portadores de um só cromossoma do par).
  23. 23. 23 + + + + União aleatória dos gâmetas — Durante a fecundação, a união dos gâmetas faz-se ao acaso, pois é o acaso que determina o conteúdo genético do oócito e o conteúdo genético do espermatozoide que penetra na célula feminina. Aplicações da Genética
  24. 24. 24 Os testes de ADN permitem excluir a paternidade e auxiliar na identificação de suspeitos de determinados crimes. Arroz dourado Organismo geneticamente modificado (OGM) – Organismo no qual foi introduzido, com recurso à engenharia genética, um ou vários genes que podem provir de qualquer outro organismo.
  25. 25. 25 O arroz dourado é uma planta geneticamente modificada que contém o elemento betacaroteno, que é convertido no organismo em vitamina A. Para que o arroz crie betacaroteno, são implantados três novos genes: dois de narciso e um de uma bactéria. O milho-Bt foi transformado geneticamente com a introdução do gene de uma bactéria que existe no solo — a Bacillus thuringiensis. A alteração permite que a planta produza, naturalmente, um inseticida, evitando a infestação pela broca (praga do milho).
  26. 26. 26 Áreas de cultivo com plantas geneticamente modificadas em Portugal Fonte: REA 2014 Em 2013, a área ocupada em Portugal com o cultivo de milho geneticamente modificado (8202 hectares) representava 6% da área total cultivada com milho. Vantagens dos organismos geneticamente modificados Aumento da produção das colheitas. Obtenção de plantas mais robustas, adaptadas a condições mais adversas (falta de água e de nutrientes). Desenvolvimento de espécies mais resistentes a pragas. Uso de menos fertilizantes e pesticidas.
  27. 27. 27 Possibilidade de as ervas daninhas se tornarem resistentes a certos herbicidas, por transferência dos genes das plantas modificadas. Implicações ao nível da composição florística do solo. Passagem dos genes, através da cadeia alimentar, para outras espécies. Risco de desenvolvimento de novas viroses em plantas. Aumento do número de alimentos que provocam reações alérgicas nos humanos. Desvantagens dos organismos geneticamente modificados Produção de insulina humana por um animal geneticamente modificado A insulina humana é purificada. Produção de leite com insulina humana. O embrião modificado é implantado no útero da ovelha. O ADN recombinante é adicionado ao genoma da ovelha. Introdução do gene humano no ADN bacteriano. Gene humano com informação para a síntese de insulina. A A B B C C D D E E F F
  28. 28. 28 Através da clonagem é possível obter organismos geneticamente idênticos, os clones. É uma técnica laboratorial que permite reproduzir em grande número, de forma assexuada, um ser vivo que apresenta genes para características desejadas. Nascimento do clone. Implante do embrião no útero de uma ovelha de outra espécie. Estímulo da divisão da célula para formar um embrião. Fusão do oócito anucleado com a célula mamária. Extração do núcleo do oócito. Oócito de outra ovelha. Extração de uma célula mamária.A A B B C C E E F F G G Ovelha a clonar D D

×