Book [ PDF ] The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi *Full Pages

Written and directed by Rian Johnson (Looper,?The Brothers Bloom,?Brick) and production designed by Rick Heinrichs (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Captain America: The First Avenger), Star Wars: The Last Jedi,?like every chapter before it, owes its visual language and fully imagined cinematic landscape to an incomparable art department: the Lucasfilm ?visualists.??The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi?explores their vision and illuminates their creative process in stunning detail. Featuring concept art, costume sketches, and storyboards, this?book takes fans on a deep dive into the development of the fantastic worlds, characters, and creatures?both old and new?of?The Last Jedi. Exclusive interviews with the filmmakers and with the Lucasfilm visualists?provides a running commentary on this unforgettable art, and reveals the inspirations behind moviemaking magic at its finest.
