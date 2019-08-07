Successfully reported this slideshow.
Stay Close by Harlan Coben

Stay Close by Harlan Coben free horror audiobooks | Stay Close thriller audiobooks

  2. 2. Stay�Close Megan�is�a�suburban�soccer�mom�who�once�upon�a�time�walked�on�the�wild�side.�Now�she's�got�two�kids,�a�perfect� husband,�a�picket�fence,�and�a�growing�sense�of�dissatisfaction.�Ray�used�to�be�a�talented�documentary� photographer,�but�at�the�age�of�forty�he�finds�himself�in�a�dead�end�job�posing�as�a�paparazzo,�pandering�to� celebrity�obsessed�rich�kids.�Broome�is�a�detective�who�can't�let�go�of�a�cold�case�a�local�husband�and�father�who� disappeared�seventeen�years�ago�and�spends�the�anniversary�every�year�visiting�a�house�frozen�in�time,�the� missing�man's�family�still�waiting,�his�slippers�left�by�the�recliner�as�if�he�might�show�up�at�any�moment�to�step�into� them.�Three�people�living�lives�they�never�wanted,�hiding�secrets�that�even�those�closest�to�them�would�never� suspect,�will�find�that�the�past�never�truly�fades�away.�Even�as�the�terrible�consequences�of�long�ago�events�crash� together�in�the�present�and�threaten�to�ruin�lives,�they�will�come�to�the�startling�realization�that�they�may�not�want�to� forget�the�past�at�all.�And�as�each�confronts�the�dark�side�of�the�American�dream�the�boredom�of�a�nice�suburban� life,�the�excitement�of�temptation,�the�desperation�and�hunger�that�can�lurk�behind�even�the�prettiest�façades�they� will�discover�the�hard�truth�that�the�line�between�one�kind�of�life�and�another�can�be�as�whisper�thin�as�a�heartbeat.� Master�of�domestic�suspense�Harlan�Coben�delivers�his�trademark�combination�of�page�turning�thrills�and�unrivaled� insight�into�the�dark�shadows�that�creep�into�even�the�happiest�communities.
