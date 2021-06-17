Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Thousand Brains Theory A Roadmap for Creating Machine Intelligence Jeff Hawkins Research company in California 1) Reve...
Neocortex “Older” brain areas Dozens of specialized brain regions 30% of brain by volume - Breathing, digestion, reflex be...
The Neocortex Learns a Model of the World. - How things look, feel, and sound - Where things are located - How things chan...
The Neocortex Learns a Model of the World. - How things look, feel, and sound - Where things are located - How things chan...
The Neocortex looks uniform. But it is divided into dozens of functional regions. Somatic regions Visual regions Auditory ...
The circuits of the neocortex look similar everywhere. Common Circuitry - Types of neurons - Organized in layers - Connect...
Vernon Mountcastle’s Big Idea 1) All areas of the neocortex look the same because they perform the same intrinsic function...
Thought Experiment
The Thousand Brains Theory 1) Columns learn models by integrating sensory input and movement over time. Location (Referenc...
Location Reference Frame Object Sensed feature Vision is similar to touch A patch of the retina is analogous to a patch of...
Example Simulation
Feature Feature Feature Location Location Location Output Input Illustration of Inference
Feature Location Feature Location Feature Location Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Output Input Illustration of Voting (faster ...
Yale-CMU-Berkeley (YCB) Object Benchmark (Calli et al, 2017) - 80 objects designed for robotics grasping tasks - Includes ...
Pairwise confusion between objects after 1 touch Convergence 1 finger 1 touch
Pairwise confusion between objects after 2 touches Convergence 1 finger 2 touches
Pairwise confusion between objects after 6 touches Convergence 1 finger 6 touches
Pairwise confusion between objects after 10 touches Convergence 1 finger 10 touches
Convergence Time vs. Number of Columns This is why we can infer complex objects in a single grasp or single visual fixatio...
Location Reference Frame Sensed feature at location Movement Sensed feature Column “Grid” cells “Place” cells Proposal: Co...
Doeller, C. F., Barry, C., & Burgess, N. (2010). Evidence for grid cells in a human memory network. Nature Grid cells exis...
Grid cells, place cells, border cells in Somatosensory cortex Xiaoyang Long & Sheng-Jia Zhang (2021) A novel somatosensory...
AI and Machine Intelligence
What Does the Thousand Brains Theory Tell Us About Machine Intelligence? 1) Intelligent machines need to learn a model of ...
Point neuron Sparsity Active dendrites Reference frames Cortical columns ROADMAP: FROM ANNS TO MACHINE INTELLIGENCE Robust...
Network Mean accuracy Mean accuracy with noise Non-zero weights Sparsity Dense CNN 97.05% 31.08% 1,700,000 0% Sparse CNN 9...
Name of chip Network type Throughput for single network Speedup over dense Number of networks on chip Full chip throughput...
Point neuron Sparsity Active dendrites Reference frames Cortical columns ROADMAP: FROM ANNS TO MACHINE INTELLIGENCE Robust...
  1. 1. The Thousand Brains Theory A Roadmap for Creating Machine Intelligence Jeff Hawkins Research company in California 1) Reverse engineer the neocortex 2) Create machine intelligence using brain principles Chinese edition Cheers Publishing Co.
  2. 2. Neocortex “Older” brain areas Dozens of specialized brain regions 30% of brain by volume - Breathing, digestion, reflex behaviors - Walking, running, chewing - Emotions One continuous sheet of neural tissue 70% of brain by volume - Perception - Language - Cognition, thought, planning (engr., math, science, literature….) The Neocortex is the organ of intelligence. If we understood how it works, we would know how to build intelligent machines.
  3. 3. The Neocortex Learns a Model of the World. - How things look, feel, and sound - Where things are located - How things change when we interact with them - Includes tens of thousands of objects, words, and concepts 1) Everything you know is stored in this model. 2) The brain’s model allows us to: - Recognize objects and where we are - Predict the consequences of our actions - Plan and achieve goals
  4. 4. x y z
  5. 5. The Neocortex Learns a Model of the World. - How things look, feel, and sound - Where things are located - How things change when we interact with them - Includes tens of thousands of objects, words, and concepts 1) Everything you know is stored in the model. 2) The brain’s model allows us to: How does the neocortex learn a model of the world? - Recognize where we are - Predict the consequences of our actions - Plan and achieve goals 3) Intelligence requires learning a model of the world and updating it continuously.
  6. 6. The Neocortex looks uniform. But it is divided into dozens of functional regions. Somatic regions Visual regions Auditory regions Language regions
  7. 7. The circuits of the neocortex look similar everywhere. Common Circuitry - Types of neurons - Organized in layers - Connections between layers - Sensory input - Motor output L3 L4 L6a L6b L5a L5b L2 Cajal, 1899 2.5 mm How is it possible that the neocortex looks similar everywhere? sense motor
  8. 8. Vernon Mountcastle’s Big Idea 1) All areas of the neocortex look the same because they perform the same intrinsic function. What makes one region visual and another auditory is what it is connected to. 2) The human neocortex got large by copying a functional unit, the “cortical column.” (~1mm2, 150K columns, 100K neurons per column) What does a cortical column do? Mountcastle 1997 Completely Heterogeneous Completely Homogeneous common
  9. 9. Thought Experiment
  10. 10. The Thousand Brains Theory 1) Columns learn models by integrating sensory input and movement over time. Location (Reference Frame) Sensed feature Movement Sensed feature Column Object
  11. 11. Location Reference Frame Object Sensed feature Vision is similar to touch A patch of the retina is analogous to a patch of skin Our perception is stable While inputs are changing Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Columns vote to reach a consensus The Thousand Brains Theory 1) Columns learn models by integrating sensory input and movement over time. 2) There are thousands of models for every object
  12. 12. Example Simulation
  13. 13. Feature Feature Feature Location Location Location Output Input Illustration of Inference
  14. 14. Feature Location Feature Location Feature Location Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Output Input Illustration of Voting (faster inference)
  15. 15. Yale-CMU-Berkeley (YCB) Object Benchmark (Calli et al, 2017) - 80 objects designed for robotics grasping tasks - Includes high-resolution 3D CAD files YCB Object Benchmark We created a virtual hand using the Unity game engine Curvature based sensor on each fingertip 4096 neurons per layer per column 98.7% recall accuracy (77/78 uniquely classified) Convergence time depends on object, sequence of sensations, number of fingers. Simulation using YCB Object Benchmark
  16. 16. Pairwise confusion between objects after 1 touch Convergence 1 finger 1 touch
  17. 17. Pairwise confusion between objects after 2 touches Convergence 1 finger 2 touches
  18. 18. Pairwise confusion between objects after 6 touches Convergence 1 finger 6 touches
  19. 19. Pairwise confusion between objects after 10 touches Convergence 1 finger 10 touches
  20. 20. Convergence Time vs. Number of Columns This is why we can infer complex objects in a single grasp or single visual fixation.
  21. 21. Location Reference Frame Sensed feature at location Movement Sensed feature Column “Grid” cells “Place” cells Proposal: Cortical columns create models using the same mechanisms as grid cells and place cells use to model environments. Hawkins et.al. 2017, 2019 Prediction: Cortical columns will have cells that are equivalent to: - Grid cells - Place cells - Object vector cells - etc. =
  22. 22. Doeller, C. F., Barry, C., & Burgess, N. (2010). Evidence for grid cells in a human memory network. Nature Grid cells exist in pre-frontal cortex, used to model concepts. Constantinescu, A., O’Reilly, J., Behrens, T. (2016) Organizing Conceptual Knowledge in Humans with a Gridlike Code. Science
  23. 23. Grid cells, place cells, border cells in Somatosensory cortex Xiaoyang Long & Sheng-Jia Zhang (2021) A novel somatosensory spatial navigation system outside the hippocampal formation. Cell Research
  24. 24. AI and Machine Intelligence
  25. 25. What Does the Thousand Brains Theory Tell Us About Machine Intelligence? 1) Intelligent machines need to learn a model of the world. - Inference, prediction, planning, and motor behavior are based on the model. 2) The model is distributed among many nearly identical units that vote to reach a consensus. - Highly robust - Scales from small to large systems - Works with any type and size of sensor array - Voting solves the binding problem 3) In each unit, knowledge is stored in reference frames and is learned via sensory-motor interaction. - Unsupervised learning - Fast learning - Motor behavior is integrated (robotic / AI fusion)
  26. 26. Point neuron Sparsity Active dendrites Reference frames Cortical columns ROADMAP: FROM ANNS TO MACHINE INTELLIGENCE Robustness and performance • Sparse activations and weights • Robust to noise • Custom sparse processing logic • 50X to 100X more efficient • Scale to large models
  27. 27. Network Mean accuracy Mean accuracy with noise Non-zero weights Sparsity Dense CNN 97.05% 31.08% 1,700,000 0% Sparse CNN 97.03% 44.45% 160,952 90.6% Dataset of spoken commands • One word utterances, thousands of individuals • State of the art accuracy is 95 - 97.5% for 10 categories • Tested robustness to white noise 1) Networks used two sparse CNN layers + one sparse linear layer + one softmax output layer. 2) Trained with random static sparse masks GOOGLE SPEECH COMMANDS DATASET
  28. 28. Name of chip Network type Throughput for single network Speedup over dense Number of networks on chip Full chip throughput Full chip speedup Alveo U250 Dense 3,049 - 4 12,195 - Alveo U250 Sparse 102,564 33.63 20 1,369,863 112.3 ZU3EG Dense 0 - 0 0 - ZU3EG Sparse 45,455 Infinite 1 45,455 Infinite SPARSE NETWORKS: MORE THAN 100X FASTER Overall >100X throughput Each network is >30X faster Dense network does not even fit on the small chip
  29. 29. Point neuron Sparsity Active dendrites Reference frames Cortical columns ROADMAP: FROM ANNS TO MACHINE INTELLIGENCE Robustness and performance • Sparse activations and weights • Robust to noise • Custom sparse processing logic • 50X to 100X more efficient • Scale to large models Continuous self-supervised learning • Learn new patterns without disrupting existing patterns • Learn from prediction errors • Requires far less labeled data Invariant representations • Much smaller training sets • Compositional structures • Improved generalization Common cortical algorithm • Common repeating circuit for intelligence • Integrated sensorimotor • Highly scalable • Advanced robotics Contact: Jeff: jhawkins@numenta.com Papers: numenta.com/papers Collaborators: Subutai Ahmad, Marcus Lewis, Luiz Scheinkman, Lucas Souza, Kevin Hunter, Michaelangelo Caporale, Karan Grewal, Scott Purdy, Yuwei Cui. Basic Books (English) Cheers Publishing (Chinese)

