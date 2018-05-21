Synnopsis :

Comprehensive Prep for the Postal Exams, Test 473 and 473-C. This book provides information on postal exams, benefits and hiring procedures: * There is an explanation of the Federal Employees Retirement System. * It offers sample tests and helpful study information for Test 473 and Test 473-C. * In the book, there are 9 sample tests for Address Checking, 5 sample tests for Forms Completion and 7 sample tests for Coding and Memory. * There are strategies for getting a high score. * You will learn how to find and how to apply for postal jobs through the Internet. * The new positions PSE (from 2011) and CCA (from 2013) are explained. * The author scored 100% on the Postal Exams six times. * The Author has operated the Postal Entrance Exams School for 18 years in Los Angeles, California.



Author : Albert B. Kim

Language : English

