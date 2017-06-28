Designing for Failure: An R&D Process for Prototyping Casual Games

AN R&D PROCESS FOR PROTOTYPING CASUAL GAMES DESIGNING FOR FAILURE HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER...
MONSTER MACHINE GOPHER IT DRAGON TAPPERS SHIPPED CANCELED PROTOTYPES SHELVED 6 2 3 @NUMBERLESS
EMBRACE FAILURE @NUMBERLESS
FAILURE-FOCUSED GAME DESIGN @NUMBERLESS Sucking at something is the first step to being sorta good at something.
"BEST" PRACTICES "Just copy what they do and do it until we have their numbers." @NUMBERLESS
THE SUNK COST FALLACY KC GREEN @NUMBERLESS
SURVIVORSHIP BIAS & THE ICEBERG PROBLEM @NUMBERLESS
KING: THINKING WITH PORTALS @NUMBERLESS
ROVIO: GOT IT IN 52 @NUMBERLESS
POPCAP: FAILURE IS AN OPTION @NUMBERLESS
FAILURE HAPPENS @NUMBERLESS
4F METHOD Failing Fast to Find the Fun (THANKS FOR THE NAME, MITCH!) @NUMBERLESS
MONSTER MACHINE GOPHER IT DRAGON TAPPERS POPLABS ‣ 1.5 years ‣ 2-person team ‣ 4 prototypes ‣ avg. 2-3 weeks to ﬁrst playa...
MAKE LOOPS NOT ESCALATORS kokotoni on Flickr @NUMBERLESS
DESIGNER ENGINEER ‣ small teams ‣ self-managed ‣ equal say ‣ honest communication @NUMBERLESS
4F METHOD Failing Fast to Find the Fun @NUMBERLESS
THE BOX @NUMBERLESS
THERE ARE ALWAYS MORE THINGS TO TRY @NUMBERLESS
SOME THINGS TAKE TIME TO PERCOLATE MIXED METAPHOR ALERT ! @NUMBERLESS
@NUMBERLESS
@NUMBERLESS
IDEASCOMEFROMEVERYWHERE @NUMBERLESS
THE PLAN @NUMBERLESS
WHO IS YOUR PROTOTYPE FOR? ? @NUMBERLESS
@NUMBERLESS
USABILITY IN MOTION CODE BY DECKY COSS @NUMBERLESS
@NUMBERLESS
@NUMBERLESS
PLAYTESTING & FEEDBACK @NUMBERLESS
THE FARTHER YOU GO, THE MORE HONEST THE FEEDBACK @NUMBERLESS
‣ encourage thinking out loud ‣ observe what they're doing, and how they're reacting ‣ don't speak ‣ they don't need your ...
USERTESTING.COM @NUMBERLESS
EVALUATING FEEDBACK ‣ What's working? ‣ What isn't working? ‣ What could we iterate on? ‣ Do we keep going, or try somethi...
WHAT NOW? @NUMBERLESS
@NUMBERLESS
WE CAN'T STOP NOW! WE'VE ALREADY SPENT SO MUCH TIME ON THIS! @NUMBERLESS
DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE BOX (HOW COULD YOU? IT'S FULL OF PUPPIES!) @NUMBERLESS
WHY SHOULD I SHELVE THIS? ‣ It's not working ‣ Too costly to iterate ‣ Fatigue ‣ Something new worth trying @NUMBERLESS
ERIK RYDEMAN @IAMDOBOROG @NUMBERLESS
2 WEEKS TO FIRST PLAYABLE 4 MONTHS TO EARLY ACCESS RELEASE @NUMBERLESS
THE SHELF DON'T FEAR FOURTRON HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG @NU...
THE SHELFFOURTRON HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG ‣ proudly displ...
FAILURE IS YOUR KPI HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG MY FAIL BABIE...
‣ build mastery of design & development ‣ strengthen teams through rapid development experience ‣ encourage critical hones...
SCALING THE 4F PROCESS ▸ 4F teams are self-managed (no dedicated producers) ▸ regular "workshopping" of prototypes across ...
@NUMBERLESS
4F METHOD Failing Fast to Find the Fun @NUMBERLESS
I make games for everyone. @NUMBERLESS
WE MAKE GAMES FOR EVERYONE @NUMBERLESS
THANK YOU! HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG SCOTT JON SIEGEL NUMBE...
  1. 1. AN R&D PROCESS FOR PROTOTYPING CASUAL GAMES DESIGNING FOR FAILURE HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG SCOTT JON SIEGEL NUMBERLESS.NET @NUMBERLESS
  2. 2. MONSTER MACHINE GOPHER IT DRAGON TAPPERS SHIPPED CANCELED PROTOTYPES SHELVED 6 2 3 @NUMBERLESS
  3. 3. EMBRACE FAILURE @NUMBERLESS
  4. 4. FAILURE-FOCUSED GAME DESIGN @NUMBERLESS Sucking at something is the first step to being sorta good at something.
  5. 5. "BEST" PRACTICES "Just copy what they do and do it until we have their numbers." @NUMBERLESS
  6. 6. THE SUNK COST FALLACY KC GREEN @NUMBERLESS
  7. 7. SURVIVORSHIP BIAS & THE ICEBERG PROBLEM @NUMBERLESS
  8. 8. KING: THINKING WITH PORTALS @NUMBERLESS
  9. 9. ROVIO: GOT IT IN 52 @NUMBERLESS
  10. 10. POPCAP: FAILURE IS AN OPTION @NUMBERLESS
  11. 11. FAILURE HAPPENS @NUMBERLESS
  12. 12. 4F METHOD Failing Fast to Find the Fun (THANKS FOR THE NAME, MITCH!) @NUMBERLESS
  13. 13. MONSTER MACHINE GOPHER IT DRAGON TAPPERS POPLABS ‣ 1.5 years ‣ 2-person team ‣ 4 prototypes ‣ avg. 2-3 weeks to ﬁrst playables ‣ 1 soft-launch @NUMBERLESS
  14. 14. MAKE LOOPS NOT ESCALATORS kokotoni on Flickr @NUMBERLESS
  15. 15. DESIGNER ENGINEER ‣ small teams ‣ self-managed ‣ equal say ‣ honest communication @NUMBERLESS
  16. 16. 4F METHOD Failing Fast to Find the Fun @NUMBERLESS
  17. 17. THE BOX @NUMBERLESS
  18. 18. THERE ARE ALWAYS MORE THINGS TO TRY @NUMBERLESS
  19. 19. SOME THINGS TAKE TIME TO PERCOLATE MIXED METAPHOR ALERT ! @NUMBERLESS
  20. 20. @NUMBERLESS
  21. 21. @NUMBERLESS
  22. 22. IDEASCOMEFROMEVERYWHERE @NUMBERLESS
  23. 23. THE PLAN @NUMBERLESS
  24. 24. WHO IS YOUR PROTOTYPE FOR? ? @NUMBERLESS
  25. 25. @NUMBERLESS
  26. 26. USABILITY IN MOTION CODE BY DECKY COSS @NUMBERLESS
  27. 27. @NUMBERLESS
  28. 28. @NUMBERLESS
  29. 29. PLAYTESTING & FEEDBACK @NUMBERLESS
  30. 30. THE FARTHER YOU GO, THE MORE HONEST THE FEEDBACK @NUMBERLESS
  31. 31. ‣ encourage thinking out loud ‣ observe what they're doing, and how they're reacting ‣ don't speak ‣ they don't need your reasons ‣ so please stop explaining ‣ don't tell them, because it hurts (the quality of their feedback) @NUMBERLESS
  32. 32. USERTESTING.COM @NUMBERLESS
  33. 33. EVALUATING FEEDBACK ‣ What's working? ‣ What isn't working? ‣ What could we iterate on? ‣ Do we keep going, or try something new? @NUMBERLESS
  34. 34. WHAT NOW? @NUMBERLESS
  35. 35. @NUMBERLESS
  36. 36. WE CAN'T STOP NOW! WE'VE ALREADY SPENT SO MUCH TIME ON THIS! @NUMBERLESS
  37. 37. DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE BOX (HOW COULD YOU? IT'S FULL OF PUPPIES!) @NUMBERLESS
  38. 38. WHY SHOULD I SHELVE THIS? ‣ It's not working ‣ Too costly to iterate ‣ Fatigue ‣ Something new worth trying @NUMBERLESS
  39. 39. ERIK RYDEMAN @IAMDOBOROG @NUMBERLESS
  40. 40. 2 WEEKS TO FIRST PLAYABLE 4 MONTHS TO EARLY ACCESS RELEASE @NUMBERLESS
  41. 41. THE SHELF DON'T FEAR FOURTRON HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG @NUMBERLESS
  42. 42. THE SHELFFOURTRON HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG ‣ proudly displaying prototypes, rather than burying them ‣ anything on a shelf is easily picked up again ‣ everything on the shelf is there as reference @NUMBERLESS
  43. 43. FAILURE IS YOUR KPI HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG MY FAIL BABIES @NUMBERLESS
  44. 44. ‣ build mastery of design & development ‣ strengthen teams through rapid development experience ‣ encourage critical honesty when giving & receiving feedback ‣ foster company culture of creativity and innovation ‣ avoid stagnation and stay ahead of the curve 4F MAKES DEVELOPERS BETTER AT DEVELOPING @NUMBERLESS
  45. 45. SCALING THE 4F PROCESS ▸ 4F teams are self-managed (no dedicated producers) ▸ regular "workshopping" of prototypes across teams ▸ limited executive oversight ▸ studio director keeps the lights on and insulates from outside inﬂuence @NUMBERLESS
  46. 46. @NUMBERLESS
  47. 47. 4F METHOD Failing Fast to Find the Fun @NUMBERLESS
  48. 48. I make games for everyone. @NUMBERLESS
  49. 49. WE MAKE GAMES FOR EVERYONE @NUMBERLESS
  50. 50. THANK YOU! HANGRY HANGRY HIPSTERS FOUR SHADOW DRAGON DROP SUBWOLFER ALGO- RHYTHM BIFURCAT DEER PONG SCOTT JON SIEGEL NUMBERLESS.NET @NUMBERLESS

