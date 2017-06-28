Designing for Failure: An R&D Process for Prototyping Casual Games

Casual games are a near-ubiquitous form of entertainment, as evidenced by the highly visible mobile preoccupations of commuters, cafe patrons, and innumerable families where a tablet in the hands of a child brings peace and calm to well-worn parents. And yet casual games, for all their potential as both a medium and a business, remain largely stagnant, reliant on the same structures and mechanics for nearly a decade.



This talk establishes and argues for a methodology by which a greater exploration of the potential space for casual games can be achieved, through a rigorous, collaborative, and highly scalable R&D process. Borrowing from foundations of user experience design outside the game industry -- as well as my own experiences within the casual, mobile space -- this system of rapid prototyping emphasizes the usability and accessibility of the gameplay being tested, explicitly for the purposes of putting prototypes in front of a broad set of users with little to no instruction, to evaluate the approachability, challenge, and delight of each realized concept.

--

This talk was originally given at Pocket Gamer Connects in San Francisco, 28 June 2017.