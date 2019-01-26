Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
free exotic short stories : Reaver | Erotica
Listen to Reaver and free exotic short stories new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any free exotic short stories
FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
free exotic short stories : Reaver | Erotica
'Wild, wicked, and wonderfully imaginative!' -Sylvia Day, New York Times bestselling author
The Demonica series returns....
WARRIOR OF HEAVEN
Reaver is an angel with a past, a record, and a less-than-heavenly attitude. Powerful enough to fight alongside the
fiercest battle angels-and crazy enough to risk his wings on a one-way mission to hell-he's agreed to go where no
angel has ever gone before . . . to steal the most seductive and dangerous prize of Satan himself.
ANGEL OF HELL
Harvester is one of the Fallen, a once-heroic angel who sacrificed her wings to work as an undercover agent in hell.
But now her cover has been blown, and she's doomed to an eternity of agonizing torture. Even if Reaver can snatch her
away from Satan's lair, even if they can fight their way out of the underworld's darkest depths, there is one thing
Harvester can never escape-her newfound thirst for an angel's blood . . .
3.
free exotic short stories : Reaver | Erotica
Written By: Larissa Ione.
Narrated By: Helen Wick
Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA
Date: December 2013
Duration: 12 hours 0 minutes
4.
free exotic short stories : Reaver | Erotica
Download Full Version Reaver
Audio
OR
Download now
Be the first to comment