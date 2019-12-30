Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
The Book of Genesis Audiobook download free | The Book of Genesis Audiobook online for Android
1.
The Book of Genesis Audiobook download
free | The Book of Genesis Audiobook online
for Android
The Book of Genesis Audiobook download | The Book of Genesis Audiobook free | The Book of Genesis Audiobook online |
The Book of Genesis Audiobook for Android
3.
The Book of Genesis Audiobook download
free | The Book of Genesis Audiobook online
for Android
There are four basic questions that confront each of us: Who am I? Where did I come from? Why am I here? And where
am I going when I die? Your eternal destiny will be determined by your “world view” in addressing these issues. And
there are really only two world views: either everything – including you- is the result of some kind of cosmic accident,
or this is all the result of a deliberate design by a Designer. This issue could not be more fundamental.
It comes as a shock to many to discover that every major theme and doctrine in the Bible has its roots in this “Book of
Beginnings”: sovereign election, salvation, justification by faith, believer’s security, separation, disciplinary
chastisement, the Divine Incarnation, the “rapture” of the church, death and resurrection, the priesthoods (both Aaronic
and Melchizedekian), the antichrist, and even the Palestinian Covenant, which is being challenged by the continuing
tensions throughout the world today, all have their roots in this critical foundational book of the Bible.
Breakthroughs in the fields of physics, technology and biology led Chuck Missler to record this wonderful study in
Genesis. With over 24 hours of teaching, this verse-by-verse study of the book of Genesis has been one of our most
sought-after and best-selling series in the history of Koinonia House
4.
The Book of Genesis Audiobook download
free | The Book of Genesis Audiobook online
for Android
Written By: Chuck Missler.
Narrated By: Chuck Missler
Publisher: Authors Republic
Date: September 2018
Duration: 28 hours 43 minutes
5.
The Book of Genesis Audiobook download
free | The Book of Genesis Audiobook online
for Android
Download Full Version The Book
of Genesis Audio
OR
Download Now
Be the first to comment