Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Listen to Family Secrets and non fiction stories new releases on your ...
non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Even in Chicago, a city steeped in mob history and legend, the Family ...
non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Written By: Jeff Coen. Narrated By: Matthew Boston Publisher: Tantor M...
non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Download Full Version Family Secrets Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non-Fiction

2 views

Published on

Listen to Family Secrets and non fiction stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any non fiction stories FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non-Fiction

  1. 1. non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Listen to Family Secrets and non fiction stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any non fiction stories FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Even in Chicago, a city steeped in mob history and legend, the Family Secrets case was a true spectacle when it made it to court in 2007. A top mob boss, a reputed consigliere, and other high-profile members of the Chicago Outfit were accused in a total of eighteen gangland killings, revealing organized crime's ruthless grip on the city throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Painting a vivid picture of murder, courtroom drama, family loyalties and disloyalties, journalist Jeff Coen accurately portrays the Chicago Outfit's cold-blooded-and sometimes incompetent-killers and their crimes in the case that brought them down. In 1998 Frank Calabrese Jr. volunteered to wear a wire to gather evidence against his father, a vicious loan shark who strangled most of his victims with a rope before slitting their throats to ensure they were dead. Frank Jr. went after his uncle Nick as well, a calculating but sometimes bumbling hit man who would become one of the highest-ranking turncoats in mob history, admitting he helped strangle, stab, shoot, and bomb victims who got in the mob's way, and turning evidence against his brother Frank.
  3. 3. non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Written By: Jeff Coen. Narrated By: Matthew Boston Publisher: Tantor Media Date: November 2017 Duration: 14 hours 45 minutes
  4. 4. non fiction stories : Family Secrets | Non- Fiction Download Full Version Family Secrets Audio OR Get now

×