Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
[PDF]-Download Political Philosophy: The Essential Texts||Author Steven M. Cahn
1.
[PDF]-Download Political
Philosophy: The Essential
Texts||Author Steven M.
Cahn
2.
Book details
Author : Steven M. Cahn
Pages : 1152 pages
Publisher : Oxford University Press, USA
Language :
ISBN-10 : 0190201088
ISBN-13 : 9780190201081
3.
Synopsis book
Now greatly expanded in its third edition, Political
Philosophy: The Essential Texts is ideal for survey courses
in political philosophy. Offering unprecedented coverage
from antiquity to the present, this historically organized
collection presents the most significant works from nearly
2,500 years of political philosophy. The readings are
substantial or complete texts, not fragments. An especially
valuable feature of this volume is that the works of each
author are introduced with an engaging essay by a leading
contemporary authority.Political Philosophy moves from
classical thought (Plato, Aristotle, Cicero) through the
medieval period (Augustine, Aquinas) to modern
perspectives (Machiavelli, Hobbes, Spinoza, Locke,
Montesquieu, Rousseau, Hume, Adam Smith, Kant,
Hamilton and Madison, Burke, Bentham, Tocqueville). The
book includes work from major nineteenth-century thinkers
(Hegel, Marx and Engels, Mill, Nietzsche) and twentieth-
century theorists (Arendt, Hayek, Berlin, Taylor,
4.
[PDF]-Download Political Philosophy: The Essential
Texts||Author Steven M. Cahn
P.D.F books Political Philosophy: The Essential Texts Here : http://suspesnsidownloadebook345839.blogspot.com/?q=Political+Philosophy%3A+The+Essential+Texts
Book details
Author : Steven M. Cahnq
Pages : 1152 pagesq
Publisher : Oxford University Press, USAq
Language :q
ISBN-10 : 0190201088q
ISBN-13 : 9780190201081q
Book Synopsis
Now greatly expanded in its third edition, Political Philosophy: The Essential Texts is ideal for survey courses in political philosophy.
Offering unprecedented coverage from antiquity to the present, this historically organized collection presents the most significant works
from nearly 2,500 years of political philosophy. The readings are substantial or complete texts, not fragments. An especially valuable
feature of this volume is that the works of each author are introduced with an engaging essay by a leading contemporary
authority.Political Philosophy moves from classical thought (Plato, Aristotle, Cicero) through the medieval period (Augustine, Aquinas) to
modern perspectives (Machiavelli, Hobbes, Spinoza, Locke, Montesquieu, Rousseau, Hume, Adam Smith, Kant, Hamilton and Madison,
Burke, Bentham, Tocqueville). The book includes work from major nineteenth-century thinkers (Hegel, Marx and Engels, Mill, Nietzsche)
and twentieth-century theorists (Arendt, Hayek, Berlin, Taylor,
Be the first to comment