Diaporama le droit et internet

Le droit d’auteur • 1 : Le droit d’auteur • 2 : Le droit de l’image / le droit à l’image • 3 : la licence « libres de droi...
La notion d’oeuvre • Au sens du code de la CPI (article L 112-1), l’œuvre est une création originale au sens large) • le d...
Le droit d’auteur s’acquiert sans formalités • Propriété sur la création indépendante – de la forme – Du genre – Du mérite...
Un ou plusieurs auteurs • Création individuelle • Ou contribution de plusieurs auteurs (par ex une encyclopédie est un œuv...
Les composantes du droit d’auteur • Les droits moraux • Les droits patrimoniaux Noël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, IS...
Droits moraux • Les droits moraux attributs du droit d’auteur sont perpétuels et inaliénables. • Seul l’auteur, et à sa mo...
Les attributs du droit moral • Droit de divulgation • Droit au respect de son nom (droit de paternité) • Droit au respect ...
Droits patrimoniaux • droit de représentation – communication de l’œuvre au public par un procédé quelconque • droit de re...
Durée des droits patrimoniaux • 70 ans après la mort de l’auteur Noël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, ISFEC Brest L1 SE...
Schéma de synthèse Noël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, ISFEC Brest L1 SE, le droit d'auteur 2017_18
Les droits voisins • Les droits voisins du droit d’auteur – Interprètes – producteurs phonographiques – producteurs de vid...
2 le droit de l’image • Autorisation de l’auteur nécessaire pour l’usage de l’image (par défaut, tous les droits sont rése...
3 : la licence libre de droits • « Les licences CREATIVE COMMONS ont pour vocation d’aménager le régime des droits d’auteu...
Les clauses d’usage Noël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, ISFEC Brest L1 SE, le droit d'auteur 2017_18 - la paternité : ...
Les types de licence libre Noël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, ISFEC Brest L1 SE, le droit d'auteur 2017_18
Limites et exceptions du droit d’auteur • Représentation privée (cercle de la famille) • Copie à usage privé • Courte cita...
4 : l’exception pédagogique • Un cadre juridique complexe : BO n°17 du 17 février 2011 • L’exception aux fins d’illustrati...
Que permet l’exception pédagogique ? • Usage d’extraits d’œuvre acquises dans le commerce =>à des fins d’illustration péda...
Conditions d’application • Les œuvres doivent avoir été acquises régulièrement • Les utilisations autorisées ne doivent do...
Usage d’extraits seulement Source : Yann Bergheaud, site EduscolNoël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, ISFEC Brest L1 SE,...
Cas particuliers « on peut retransmettre une œuvre intégralement si elle a été transmise à la télévision, mais l’utilisati...
Cas des vidéos en ligne… • Etude de cas : l’usage de vidéos provenant de plates-formes comme« You Tube est-il licite en cl...
5 : études de cas • L’intégration ou l’usage des vidéos en ligne • Le copié/collé sur Wikipedia Noël Uguen, cours de cultu...
Vidéo encapsulée dans un blog Noël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, ISFEC Brest L1 SE, le droit d'auteur 2017_18 Il est ...
Citation obligatoire de la source Noël Uguen, cours de culture numérique, ISFEC Brest L1 SE, le droit d'auteur 2017_18
Des alternatives à You Tube • La plate forme Eduthèque – Le Site.tv : 2500 vidéos réalisées par le Sceren Cndp et France t...
