Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
types of romance novels : A Bone to Pick | Romance
1.
types of romance novels : A Bone to Pick |
Romance
Listen to A Bone to Pick and types of romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any types of romance
novels FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
types of romance novels : A Bone to Pick |
Romance
In this gripping second novella in the Widow’s Island series, bestselling author Melinda Leigh delivers a chilling tale of
murder in the Pacific Northwest.
Deputy Tessa Black gave up her career as a detective with the Seattle PD and returned to the Pacific Northwest island
she calls home to care for her ailing mother. Tessa thinks her mother’s illness is the worst thing she’ll face—until she
responds to a routine call in the state park and discovers a local man harpooned to a sign.
As the murder investigation unfolds, it becomes clear that the victim harbored secrets. Together with her FBI agent
best friend, Cate, and park ranger Logan Wilde, Tessa must connect the pieces before the murderer strikes again. But
the closer she gets to the truth, the more she finds herself—and the ones she loves—in harm’s way.
Pressure mounts as Tessa attempts to juggle the current case with her search for the truth behind her childhood friend
Samantha’s disappearance twenty years ago. Can Tessa find the murderer and uncover answers about Samantha
without jeopardizing everything she holds dear?
3.
types of romance novels : A Bone to Pick |
Romance
Written By: Melinda Leigh.
Narrated By: Christine Williams
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: October 2018
Duration: 3 hours 0 minutes
4.
types of romance novels : A Bone to Pick |
Romance
Download Full Version A Bone to
Pick Audio
OR
Download Book
Now
Be the first to comment