Nesta coleção apresentamos sobrescritos com carimbos comemorativos do Concelho de Silves organizados cronologicamente em c...
CONCELHO: SILVES Mostra Filatélica do Racal XXX dia do selo - 01/12/1979 III Festa da Paz e da Cultura - 03/08/1981 LOCALI...
CONCELHO: SILVES Dia da Cidade Racal Clube- 03/09/1984 Dia da Cidade - 03/09/1985 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 3 N.º 4 107.º do ...
CONCELHO: SILVES Castelo de Silves - 16/01/1987 Aniversário AFAL Dia da Cidade Ponte Romana - 03/09/1990 LOCALIDADE: SILVE...
CONCELHO: SILVES Silves 91 IV Exposição Filatélica Nacional Juvenil * Sé de Silves - 06/06/1991 Silves 91 IV Exposição Fil...
CONCELHO: SILVES Dia da Filatelia Juvenil *Núcleo de Filatelia Juvenil da Escola Preparatória de Silves - 10/06/1992 Dia d...
CONCELHO: SILVES Núcleo Filatélico da Escola Preparatória de Silves * III Congresso de Filatelia Juvenil * Igreja dos Márt...
CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - Época do Bronze - 08-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - Ibn Ammar - 08-07-1995 LOCALIDADE: SILVES ...
CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - Reconquista de Silves por D. Sancho I - 10-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - 1.ª Carta de Foral e...
CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - Enterro de D. João II na Sé de Silves - 12-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - Foral Manuelino de S...
CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - 1755 Terramoto com graves Consequências para Silves - 14-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - Guerri...
CONCELHO: SILVES Núcleo Filatélico da Escola Preparatória de Silves * Mostra Filatélica Festas da Cidade * Poço cisterna -...
CONCELHO: SILVES VI Exposição Nacional de Filatelia Juvenil - SILVES 97 - 07/06/1997 VI Exposição Nacional de Filatelia Ju...
CONCELHO: SILVES Mostra Filatélica Dia Nac. Bombeiro - Nuc. Fil. Bomb. Vol. Silves - 30/05/1999 25.º Salão Int. de Arte Fo...
CONCELHO: SILVES Núcleo Filatelia dos Bomb. Voluntários de Silves- Mostra Filatélica Temática - 08/12/1999 Mostra Filatéli...
CONCELHO: SILVES Mostra Filatélica 150 anos do 1.º Selo Postal Português - 01/12/2003 LOCALIDADE: ALCANTARILHA N.º 1 245.º...
May. 13, 2021

Marcofilia do Algarve - Carimbos Comemorativos no Concelho de Silves (de 1979 a 2003)

Nesta coleção apresentamos sobrescritos com carimbos comemorativos do Concelho de Silves organizados cronologicamente em cada uma das localidades do Concelho.

  1. 1. Nesta coleção apresentamos sobrescritos com carimbos comemorativos do Concelho de Silves organizados cronologicamente em cada uma das localidades do Concelho. MARCOFILIA COMEMORATIVA Carimbos Comemorativos no Concelho de Silves (de 1979 a 2003) DISTRITO DE FARO Coleção de Sérgio G. Pedro
  2. 2. CONCELHO: SILVES Mostra Filatélica do Racal XXX dia do selo - 01/12/1979 III Festa da Paz e da Cultura - 03/08/1981 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 1 N.º 2 44.º do Distrito 63.º do Distrito
  3. 3. CONCELHO: SILVES Dia da Cidade Racal Clube- 03/09/1984 Dia da Cidade - 03/09/1985 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 3 N.º 4 107.º do Distrito 126.º do Distrito
  4. 4. CONCELHO: SILVES Castelo de Silves - 16/01/1987 Aniversário AFAL Dia da Cidade Ponte Romana - 03/09/1990 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 5 N.º 6 142.º do Distrito 177.º do Distrito
  5. 5. CONCELHO: SILVES Silves 91 IV Exposição Filatélica Nacional Juvenil * Sé de Silves - 06/06/1991 Silves 91 IV Exposição Filatélica Nacional Juvenil * Cruz de Portugal - 10/06/1991 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 7 N.º 8 180.º do Distrito 181.º do Distrito
  6. 6. CONCELHO: SILVES Dia da Filatelia Juvenil *Núcleo de Filatelia Juvenil da Escola Preparatória de Silves - 10/06/1992 Dia da Filatelia Juvenil * Núcleo Filatélico da Escola Preparatória de Silves * Castelo de Silves - 10/06/1993 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 9 N.º 10 184.º do Distrito 190.º do Distrito
  7. 7. CONCELHO: SILVES Núcleo Filatélico da Escola Preparatória de Silves * III Congresso de Filatelia Juvenil * Igreja dos Mártires - 28/05/1994 Núcleo Filatélico da Escola Preparatória de Silves * Salão de Filatelia Juvenil * Janela Manuelina da Capela da Misericórdia - 11/05/1995 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 11 N.º 12 195.º do Distrito 200.º do Distrito
  8. 8. CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - Época do Bronze - 08-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - Ibn Ammar - 08-07-1995 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 13 N.º 14 201.º do Distrito 202.º do Distrito
  9. 9. CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - Reconquista de Silves por D. Sancho I - 10-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - 1.ª Carta de Foral entregue por D. Afonso III - 11-07-1995 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 15 N.º 16 203.º do Distrito 204.º do Distrito
  10. 10. CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - Enterro de D. João II na Sé de Silves - 12-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - Foral Manuelino de Silves - 13-07-1995 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 17 N.º 18 205.º do Distrito 206.º do Distrito
  11. 11. CONCELHO: SILVES PHILAIBERIA 95 - 1755 Terramoto com graves Consequências para Silves - 14-07-1995 PHILAIBERIA 95 - Guerrilhas Miguelistas - O Remexido - 15-07-1995 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 19 N.º 20 207.º do Distrito 208.º do Distrito
  12. 12. CONCELHO: SILVES Núcleo Filatélico da Escola Preparatória de Silves * Mostra Filatélica Festas da Cidade * Poço cisterna - 03/09/1995 Núcleo Filatélico da Escola Prep. de Silves - Sé de Silves - 10/06/1996 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 21 N.º 22 210.º do Distrito 215.º do Distrito
  13. 13. CONCELHO: SILVES VI Exposição Nacional de Filatelia Juvenil - SILVES 97 - 07/06/1997 VI Exposição Nacional de Filatelia Juvenil - SILVES 97 - 10/06/1996 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 23 N.º 24 223.º do Distrito 224.º do Distrito
  14. 14. CONCELHO: SILVES Mostra Filatélica Dia Nac. Bombeiro - Nuc. Fil. Bomb. Vol. Silves - 30/05/1999 25.º Salão Int. de Arte Fotográfica do Algarve - Racal Clube - Fábrica do Inglês - 03/09/1999 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 25 N.º 26 230.º do Distrito 231.º do Distrito
  15. 15. CONCELHO: SILVES Núcleo Filatelia dos Bomb. Voluntários de Silves- Mostra Filatélica Temática - 08/12/1999 Mostra Filatélica Dia Reg. Bombeiro - Nuc. Fil. Bomb. Vol. Silves - 28/05/2000 LOCALIDADE: SILVES N.º 27 N.º 28 234.º do Distrito 235.º do Distrito
  16. 16. CONCELHO: SILVES Mostra Filatélica 150 anos do 1.º Selo Postal Português - 01/12/2003 LOCALIDADE: ALCANTARILHA N.º 1 245.º do Distrito

